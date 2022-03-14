News
After long negotiations, lockout, Twins happy to kick off camp
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you asked Taylor Rogers at the beginning of the week, there’s no way the Twins’ reliever thought he’d be in Fort Myers, Fla., at the sprawling, sun-soaked Lee County Sports Complex surrounded by his teammates, preparing for the start of the season by Sunday.
“You know how baseball superstition is — I wasn’t packing a single thing. Not going to get ready whatsoever,” Rogers said. “And then obviously the day before, it was looking super bleak, until the next day. It was an emotional roller coaster, that’s for sure.”
And no Twins player was more involved on the ride than Rogers, the team’s Major League Baseball Players’ Association representative, who took part in in-person negotiations on the new collective bargaining agreement in Jupiter, Fla., and was responsible for updating his teammates and collecting their opinions throughout the lockout.
On Thursday, the day the lockout ended, Rogers sent his teammates the highlights of what was on the table. He then spent more time reading through the proposal so he could equip the rest of the group with as much information as possible to cast an informed vote.
“Our objectives we stated going into that was get more money for the younger players. We accomplished that. Wanted to improve competition,” Rogers said. “I think we found a couple ways to do that. And there was one other thing … service time manipulation. Yes, I think we got some mechanisms, and we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how it plays out. From our side of things now, I think it should help.”
Ultimately, players from 26 teams — including the Twins — voted in favor of the new CBA, though the MLBPA executive board voted against it. A day later, players had already shown up at Twins camp and by Sunday, the group was back together again.
Rogers, with his now-healed left middle finger, threw a bullpen with Twins coaches looking on aside new Twins starter Dylan Bundy.
“(It) feels like a normal finger,” said Rogers, who was injured in late July and missed the rest of the 2021 season. “I don’t think about it anymore. Maybe I’ll just go about my day as a normal person does, just do a little extra finger exercises at the end of the day, but other than that, no problems.”
While Sunday was physical day for the bulk of the 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said in the afternoon that they hadn’t been notified of any new injuries that cropped up during the course of the lockout, when they were not allowed to communicate with players.
All on the 40-man roster except Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó, Joe Ryan, Drew Strotman and new starter Sonny Gray, acquired on Sunday, had reported by Sunday evening.
“I’m sure the closer up you get on all these guys and spend some time, I think everyone is very pleasantly surprised to see how their offseasons went. It’s very obviously looking at many of them that the time was well-spent,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ll get a chance to see if that translates to better function and helping them in their particular games. But to the eye, this was a very good offseason with the way that they spent their time as a group.”
MAEDA UPDATE
Before the lockout began, the Twins introduced starter Kenta Maeda to a physical therapist in Los Angeles. He spent his time rehabbing his elbow after his Tommy John surgery there, working at the same facility the entire winter.
Maeda, who had the procedure done near the end of last season, started tossing a baseball around at the beginning of March from about 30 feet.
So far, so good. He has felt no pain in his right elbow, and he expects to begin a program to build up his distance on Monday.
While Maeda hopes he can return at some point this season — an internal brace was inserted during the procedure that could help expedite recovery — he knows it’s something he can’t rush.
“We’ll see where the rehab process takes me and if it turns out I can’t, I won’t be too upset,” Maeda said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. “I know the whole process. During the lockout, I was hoping for the season to go further than scheduled, so I had more of a chance to pitch.”
BRIEFLY
The list of 18 non-roster invites to major league spring training include top prospect Austin Martin and Aaron Sabato, the team’s first-round pick in 2020. Devin Smeltzer, Jake Cave and Juan Minaya are among the NRIs with major league experience. … The Twins announced Sunday that all spring training games — home and road — will begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The Twins’ first Grapefruit League game is scheduled for Thursday. A broadcast schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.
News
Knicks latest late-game fail probably killed hope of playoffs
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Knicks couldn’t execute down the stretch.
This wasn’t the typical collapse from Tom Thibodeau’s squad. The fourth quarter, up until the final minute, was actually encouraging. The Knicks finally found a workable formula against Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, blitzing the otherworldly scorer each time he touched the rock.
They had an opportunity to take the lead with about 30 seconds remaining.
But then the Knicks’ familiar head-scratching moments took hold, and they suffered a 110-107 defeat Sunday at Barclays Center that probably killed any hopes of the playoffs.
“Slim, obviously,” Evan Fournier conceded with the Knicks sitting five games out of the final play-in spot and only 14 to play. “The odds are against us.”
Fournier’s turnover with nine remaining served as one of the game’s pivotal moments, and squandered the Knicks’ last best chance for a victory. It arrived out of a timeout, with the Knicks’ trailing by a point and Fournier receiving the inbounds pass.
Fournier tried to feed Mitchell Robinson under the basket, but the pass was intercepted by Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown and the Nets took control.
Fournier took the heat for the play, although he was put in a difficult spot in the corner with two closing defenders.
“I had an easy pass, I messed up,” Fournier said. “It’s that simple. If we make that pass, that’s a dunk, we’re up one. Nothing else to say, really. Bad pass.”
Thibodeau said the play was designed for three options off the inbounds pass. He labeled the corner, however, “where we wanted to go.”
“There were three options, on most plays there’s three options, so you don’t know what they’re trying to take away,” the coach said.
Following the botched inbounds play and Durant scoring his 50th point on the ensuing free throw (he finished with 53), the Knicks had another opportunity with Barrett bringing up the ball and a 3-point deficit.
Barrett, anticipating a foul, didn’t take a potential tying trey when presented the opportunity, instead dribbling inside the 3-point line before finally getting hacked by Brooklyn’s James Johnson with 2.6 seconds remaining.
“I was going to take a step back or something. And then he kind of like stopped and went behind me,” Barrett said about Johnson. “It was weird. And then he fouled me.”
Barrett tried to miss his second foul shot, setting up a potential offensive rebound with a two-point deficit. Barrett swished it, however, and failed by succeeding. The game was effectively over.
“My teammates were laughing at me because I was trying to miss it and it ended up being a perfect free throw,” Barrett said.
The defeat finished the Knicks’ season-long seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record, an agonizing stretch considering all their defeats came after second-half leads.
Barrett, who finished with 24 points in 42 minutes, wasn’t ready to give up on the playoffs. But it would now require something close to a miracle.
“You never know,” Barrett said. “Other teams could also go on losing streaks, too. So you don’t know what’s going to happen. Might start sneaking in games. People try to rest their stars or whatever. Anything can happen. It’s the NBA.”
News
Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’
Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”
Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.
News
Kevin Durant says Mayor Adams is seeking attention by not lifting NYC private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nets star Kevin Durant was not quiet about his thoughts on New York City’s private-sector coronavirus vaccine mandate.
“I don’t get it,” Durant said after scoring 53 points without Kyrie Irving, en route to the Nets’ 110-107 win over the Knicks on Sunday. “At this point now, it feels like somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority, but everybody out here is looking for attention, and that’s what I feel the mayor wants right now is some attention.”
The City’s private-sector vaccine mandate, set by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and carried on by Adams, and Irving’s unvaccinated status are what have restricted Durant’s teammate from playing at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden this season.
Durant called the private sector mandate “ridiculous” because Irving — who is allowed to watch games as a spectator and did so on Sunday — could have simply taken two steps from his courtside seat onto the floor to compete in the game.
“He’ll figure it out soon,” Durant said of Adams. “He better, but it just didn’t make any sense. It’s unvaxxed people in this building already. We’ve got a guy who can come into the building, I guess are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Everybody in the world is confused at this point.
“Earlier on in the season, people didn’t understand what’s going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully Eric you’ve gotta figure this out.”
But the mandate wasn’t created as a target at Irving. It impacts everyone who works in the City — last month 1,430 municipal workers (less than 1% of the city’s workforce, per reports) were fired for refusing to get fully vaccinated or submit proof of vaccination.
Asked about the mandate and making an exception for Irving back on Feb. 28, Adams said: “I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. But there’s so much at stake here. I can’t have my city close down again. It would send the wrong message to have an exception just for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘if you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.’”
The lingering vaccine mandate is equal parts frustrating and confusing for Nets players, coaches and team officials, who first believed Irving would be able to play when Hizzoner repealed the Key2NYC indoor vaccine mandate on March 7. It was only a couple days before the repeal announcement that a spotlight was shined on the City’s private-sector vaccine mandate.
The City’s website currently reads: “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace,” and defines a “workplace” as “any location — including a vehicle — where you work in the presence of at least one other person.”
The spirit of the mandate, however, is what players like Durant have questioned. The Nets vs. Knicks game aired on ABC and showed Irving walking onto the court midway through the second quarter, sauntering from the visitor’s tunnel to his courtside seat, giving hugs and handshakes along the way. It was a surreal moment Durant said he shared with his teammate, Andre Drummond.
“I was at the free throw line when he walked in,” Durant said. “Me and Drum looked at each other and were like, ‘Yo, this is unreal. I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ We just smiled. I mean we can say that about a lot of situations over these last few years where things didn’t make any sense, especially with covid being involved.”
Durant then delivered another pointed message at Adams.
“Hopefully it gets figured out,” he said. “When I say, ‘Eric, you gotta figure out something, man,’ ‘cause it’s looking crazy, especially on national TV. And he can come to the game but can’t play? Like come on. Hey, yo Eric!”
The mayor, for what it’s worth, has not budged on his stance. He wants all New Yorkers, Irving included, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Let Kyrie play,” a heckler shouted as Adams at an event with the NYC Parks Department early Sunday morning.
“Listen. You’re right,” the mayor said. “Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
There have been over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases recorded in the City since the first was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, with over 161K hospitalizations and nearly 40K deaths as a result, per the City’s Department of Health.
