Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. But where will he end up after a strange 2021 season?
Allen Robinson’s final catch in a Chicago Bears uniform was, much like his 2021 season, unremarkable.
Short hitch route to the right. Fastball from Andy Dalton. Six-yard gain, nothing after the catch.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler wrapped his arms around Robinson and slung him toward the boundary, 4 yards short of a first down. It was an ordinary moment in a meaningless game, part of a nine-play field-goal drive in the second half of a dispiriting season-ending loss.
End scene. Ho-hum.
Robinson made little impact that afternoon, finishing with two catches for 22 yards plus a 2-point conversion grab from Dalton. He completed his fourth Bears season with only 38 catches, 410 yards and one measly touchdown.
Take out the 2017 season in which Robinson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the opener and those startling numbers were all career lows.
So much for the veteran receiver’s opportunity to use a contract year to prove to the rest of the NFL he is an every-week, game-changing force. So much for the opening to roll into free agency in 2022 with momentum.
Instead? Robinson will wait for his contract with the Bears to expire Wednesday, then focus on landing a deal with a new team and an incentive to prove he still is a top-tier playmaker with plenty left in the tank.
Robinson may not get the kind of headline-grabbing, bank-breaking deal he once coveted. But there already are plenty of suitors lining up. Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons should have their feelers outs, too.
Perhaps Robinson will be pulled by both nostalgia and vengeance to sign with the Detroit Lions, returning to his hometown while remaining in the NFC North with a chance to face the Bears twice per season.
This much, though, seems probable: Robinson won’t have to scramble to find a market for his services. And he may become one of the top prizes of NFL free agency, especially with the way the receiver market is shaping up.
Green Bay’s Davante Adams was given the franchise tag last week as the Packers look to carve out a record-setting deal for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin was also tagged — for a second consecutive year — as Tampa Bay works toward an extension.
And in Los Angeles, Chargers receiver Mike Williams cashed in on a 76-catch, 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season by agreeing to a new three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. That deal certainly lit up the radar for Robinson and his camp as they head to the bidding stage of free agency with plenty of comparisons, both statistically and financially, to throw at interested teams.
Still, around the league there’s an unsolved mystery that has produced a heavy amount of head-scratching.
What caused Robinson’s production to cliff in 2022?
No one seems to have a definitive verdict.
Only 38 catches? A year after recording 102?
Just 410 yards after averaging 1,050 over his first three seasons with the Bears?
One TD, a routine 11-yard catch from Dalton against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2?
The confusion surrounding Robinson’s massive production dip remains profound.
For context, he missed five games last season, three with the hamstring strain he suffered on his longest catch of the season — a 39-yarder from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 — and two more because of a grueling bout with COVID-19.
An ankle issue also limited Robinson early in the season. Furthermore, the Bears had questionable quarterback stability from training camp to the season finale with Dalton losing his QB1 role to Justin Fields in September then later snagging it back for four-and-a-half games down the stretch when Fields was either hurt or sidelined with COVID-19.
But that’s not enough to fully account for Robinson’s minimal involvement in the Bears offense. In the dozen games he played, he was targeted just 5.5 times per contest, a 42% dip from the target volume he enjoyed with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles a season earlier.
On an offense that was seeking a spark, one of the team’s most proven playmakers was an afterthought. Robinson wasn’t given many opportunities to stretch the field. With two quarterbacks who were new to the Bears in 2021, he didn’t have established trust as a go-to weapon and didn’t see nearly the number of opportunities he once had to make contested catches.
Robinson’s relationship with former general manager Ryan Pace began to worsen in 2020 when his push for a contract extension hit a dead end before the season. Robinson wanted to be recognized financially as one of the game’s best receivers. The Bears didn’t quite see him in the same light while adjusting somewhat to the uncertain financial dynamics related to the pandemic.
When the two sides wound up in a bargaining standoff, Robinson’s frustrations grew as he was forced to play under the franchise tag.
Internally, some inside Halas Hall wondered if Robinson’s disappointment became too sharp and diminished his fire. Maybe it was subconscious. Or maybe Robinson felt an obligation to keep his future in mind at all times. But to some, the veteran receiver just didn’t seem to be as full-throttle as he could have been.
The Bears’ 3½ season offensive funk under Matt Nagy’s guidance certainly didn’t spark additional energy or inspiration. But Robinson was also part of frustrating Bears offenses in 2019 and 2020 and still had about 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards.
Last season, as his lack of involvement became a source of confusion, Robinson was left to periodically wonder whether his contentious contract talks led to him being frozen out of the offense. But that was a hard theory to fully consider with Pace and Nagy fighting for their jobs and badly needing an offensive breakthrough to help save them. So why, with one of the league’s worst offenses, would they minimize the involvement of one of the team’s most established playmakers as a self-sabotaging reprimand?
Whatever happened last season, it changed Robinson’s vision for his future. Once driven to become the all-time leading receiver of one of league’s charter franchises and eager to re-establish a championship tradition in Chicago, Robinson is now looking elsewhere for a new home. His time at Halas Hall has simply run its course.
Even with a regime change — Pace and Nagy replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus — the thought of a reset in Lake Forest has little appeal. And in some league circles, there’s a hope that Robinson lands with a team with a proven and established starting quarterback. Just to really test out how good Robinson still is.
The idea of Robinson bouncing back in 2022 for 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards is realistic, particularly to receiver-needy teams. Robinson just wants to turn the page and start anew. That wish will be granted this week.
Column: Ryan Poles has a long list of needs in his 1st venture into free agency as Chicago Bears GM
After years of attempting to buy their way into contention, the Chicago Bears prepare to enter free agency this week at the beginning stages of a franchise reboot.
New general manager Ryan Poles struck an deal to trade pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to sign with a new team when he reaches the open market, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will be let go if the team cannot find a trade partner.
Those are three of the highest-paid players from last season, and it signifies just the beginning of a long process and roster turnover. Poles doesn’t have a track record in free agency, so we don’t have a history of speculating what moves could be ahead. He has said he wants the organization to be draft-driven. So does every GM, and that’s precisely what his predecessor, Ryan Pace, declared when he was hired in 2015.
The Bears have leaned heavily on free agency for a long time, and the results, save for the 12-4 season in 2018, haven’t matched hype. According to overthecap.com, the Bears have signed 113 unrestricted free agents since 2013, the most in the league, five more than the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s almost three times as many as the Green Bay Packers have signed in that span (40). You can make a case the Packers could have hunted down another Lombardi Trophy with a more aggressive approach to free agency, but the Bears are proof that dollars spent in March don’t always lead to regular-season success.
Poles has said value can be found in the second and third waves of free agency, and that could be where his primary focus is. But the Bears have cap space and needs across the board, so it stands to reason he’s in search of a player or two who won’t last until it becomes a buyers’ market.
The negotiating window — when teams are permitted to contact agents and engage in contract discussions — begins at 11 a.m. Monday, leading to the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when deals can be consummated.
As much as Poles has talked about improving the offensive line, it would be surprising if he didn’t make multiple moves. Right guard James Daniels is slated to be a free agent and should do well on the open market, with some figuring he could get a deal worth at least $8 million per year and perhaps as much as $10 million annually or more. If the Bears don’t retain Daniels, they need to replace him. Then there’s the matter of potentially replacing center Sam Mustipher and the question mark at left tackle.
A strong group of veteran interior linemen is available. One source said the Bears could be in play for Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, a Hinsdale Central graduate who played at Michigan State. Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones also is available. The list of guards includes Brandon Scherff of the Washington Commanders, Laken Tomlinson of the San Francisco 49ers, Connor Williams of the Dallas Cowboys, Austin Corbett of the Rams, Andrew Norwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Alex Cappa of the Buccaneers. Daniels is the youngest guard at 24, but Williams is only 25, which could make him intriguing.
The other pressing need is at wide receiver, where the Bears have Darnell Mooney and no one else who is proven. Poles needs to come up with a combination of free agents and draft picks to provide quarterback Justin Fields with an improved lot of skill-position players. That’s a challenge with a thin wide receiver market. Would the Bears have interest in D.J. Chark, who suffered a fractured ankle last season, after he appeared in only four games? The Bears have to do something at the position if they want to give Fields a chance.
Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals excelled in the slot last season and is seeking a huge payday. Like Chark, Juju Smith-Schuster battled health issues last season, and then there is a list of players such as Byron Pringle, whom Poles knows well from the Kansas City Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons.
The other area to keep a close eye on is the defense. Coach Matt Eberflus brought four assistants on that side of the ball with him from the Indianapolis Colts, so he could want one or two players the staff knows well. Inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns after playing in Indianapolis, and Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad both fit the profile, and neither would break the bank.
The Bears also have to weigh the pros and cons of re-signing some of their free agents. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson emerged from being primarily a special teams player to finishing sixth on the team in tackles. He plays with the hustle and intensity Eberflus preaches. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has familiarity with long snapper Patrick Scales and punter Pat O’Donnell.
The Bears have been clearing a lot of cap space for 2023, but that figure is deceivingly high because they have so few players under contract. The team could be positioned to make a bigger splash a year from now, but Poles needs to infuse this roster with talent — players who can be part of a rebuilding process and not just stop-gap signings on one- or two-year deals.
Perhaps by Wednesday evening the Bears will have a handful of additions who provide optimism for the future. In the event they aren’t making headline news, that shouldn’t be alarming. Few of those headline signings over the last decade-plus turned into wins.
Alex Caruso’s return for the Chicago Bulls highlights — and complements — Ayo Dosunmu’s growth as a defender
By the time Alex Caruso made his long-awaited return Saturday at the United Center, his defensive presence had become a sort of talisman for the Chicago Bulls.
As the defense slipped and the Bulls coughed up losses, players and coaches (and fans, of course) held on to the hope that “getting whole” would right the ship in time for the postseason. That hope started with Caruso — and he delivered in his first game back with as many steals (four) as made baskets in a 101-91 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But Caruso’s return also provided a benchmark for the growth of rookie defender Ayo Dosunmu, who shouldered the burden of the Bulls’ perimeter defense during the absences of Caruso and Lonzo Ball.
With Caruso back at his side, Dosunmu delivered a smothering performance in the win — including a pair of steals and blocks — that has become the standard for the newfound starter. As Dosunmu gets second and third looks at the best guards in the league, his ability to shut down elite scorers is only growing.
“I have always felt comfortable from day one putting him on different people,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I got a lot of confidence and belief in him. I know how competitive he is, I know how much of a team guy he is, and you just know he’s going to give everything and put everything into it. That’s not to say he’s going to be perfect, but when he does make mistakes, he’s going to course correct and get better from it.”
Donovan credits Dosunmu’s studiousness for allowing the rookie to quickly progress between matchups. The pair has taken time throughout the season to watch film together in one-on-one sessions, studying how Dosunmu should approach the NBA’s top guards.
Caruso noted a shift in Dosunmu’s approach to guarding crafty ballhandlers, leading with his feet rather than his hands, to avoid being swindled into a reach-in foul. He showcased that decision-making against the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland, snatching a ball off the All-Star’s hip for a full-court transition layup and swatting one of his shots from behind.
“Any time I play against another guard, I try to pick things up,” Dosunmu said. “I’m trying to get better and better each game. The information is there and it’s on me to take it and use it.”
Garland was already a point of emphasis for the Bulls after scoring 24 and 20 points against them in previous matchups. The Bulls utilized Dosunmu and Caruso against Garland, but the rookie was tasked with the primary assignment in the first half, holding Garland to 2-for-12 through 24 minutes.
Garland couldn’t be held back forever, and the Cavaliers guard finished with 25 points. But he still shot only 9-for-24 on the night, struggling to get downhill to create in the double-digit loss.
“I thought Ayo did a much better job than I did,” Caruso said. “We tried to put me on him in the second half and I got a little fatigued, I’m not going to lie. My feet were a little bit in mud, but Ayo in that first half was doing a good job of making everything tough, kind of shutting off his water.”
Even on praise-worthy nights, Donovan always finds plenty of plays for Dosunmu to improve. On Saturday, Dosunmu’s teachable moment was obvious: a rare flagrant foul in the third quarter.
In an effort to close out on the perimeter, Dosunmu slid under Rajon Rondo while the guard took a 3-pointer, knocking his legs out from underneath him. Rondo’s shot never had a chance of going in and he missed one of his free throws, but the play still showed Dosunmu where to limit his perimeter pressure.
“Those are momentum-changing plays,” Donovan said. “They make all three of those free throws and hit a 3, a 16-point lead goes to 10 basically with no time going off the clock.”
Caruso is often the first teacher — even before the coaching staff — for Dosunmu in those moments. The guard is quick to pull Dosunmu aside, pointing out where to position his timeouts and how to avoid picking up tick-tack hand fouls.
Dosunmu said this communication is invaluable from the bench, but it’s even more important when the pair is playing together, quickly switching screens and applying pressure around the arc.
“Pretty much everything he says is the truth, and I’m willing to accept it because it makes me a better player,” Dosunmu said. “I’m pretty sure it makes them better players and it makes us a better team.”
With Caruso back, the Bulls are regaining the teeth of their defense. Ball’s return is a looming question mark as the guard remains sidelined from contact drills, but even the pairing of Caruso and Dosunmu offers more bite than the Bulls could muster in recent months.
After the Bulls slipped to a bottom-third defense the last two months, Caruso and Dosunmu are eager to rekindle their partnership.
“We saw flashes of it earlier in the year,” Caruso said. “His range of versatility on defense is really big for us. For me, I’m just trying to get back in there and do what I do, disrupt stuff, and when you put it all together, I think we’ll be pretty dangerous.”
Four players Jets could target in free agency, according to sources
Free agency is near, and the Jets are expected to be aggressive but not careless.
The Jets have $48 million in cap space, second most in the NFL according to Spotrac, plus a surplus of draft capital with four picks in the top 38. They still need to add proven NFL veterans to help this young roster with the maturation process.
There’s more clarity on which players will be available after the deadline for franchise tag passed. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Browns tight end David Njoku and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams were tagged.
All players who could have helped the Jets, but there will be options available.
Here are four free agents to keep an eye on. The legal tampering window opens at noon on Monday, while free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
CB DJ Reed
There’s a narrative the Jets don’t value cornerback highly because of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas’ track record. But multiple sources within the building view cornerback as a premium position and a need.
Reed isn’t a buzzy name nationally yet. But the Jets are interested and will have competition, according to sources.
He’s an ascending player who played extremely well in 2021. Reed finished with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
Reed, 25, played with sticky coverage as QBs completed 49% of their passes when throwing in his direction, fifth lowest among CBs who were targeted at least 50 times, according to Next Gen Stats. QBs had a passer rating of 69 and Reed allowed only three touchdowns and 474 yards in coverage.
Reed played under Saleh in 2018 and 2019 in San Francisco. And Seattle runs a similar system to Saleh’s, as Saleh comes from the Seahawks tree.
G James Daniels
The Bears are going to let Daniels test the market and there’s interest between Daniels and the Jets according to sources. Daniels has versatility as he played right and left guard in his four-year tenure with the Bears. In 2021, he allowed only three sacks according to PFF.
Daniels, 24, would be a good scheme fit with the Jets’ wide zone because of his lateral athleticism.
He would be an upgrade over Gang Green’s right guard situation in 2021. Greg Van Roten struggled tremendously, occasionally giving up negative plays and killing drives.
The Jets benched Van Roten for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, whom they traded for midseason. Duvernay-Tardif was solid but he’s currently a free agent.
S Marcus Williams
The Saints are in cap hell, which is why Williams is expected to be on the market.
The Jets will be in the Williams sweepstakes. It’s the loudest kept secret in the NFL streets. People within the building believe Williams will give the Jets the stability and talented needed to improve Robert Saleh’s defense.
Even though Williams hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, he is still viewed as one of the better safeties in the game.
Williams will get top of the market dollar, so the question is if the Jets are willing to pay what’s necessary.
LB Foye Oluokun
Oluokun had a breakout year with the Falcons. He led the NFL in tackles (192) and finished with three interceptions. He possesses the range to play sideline to sideline in Saleh’s scheme.
Oluokun played under Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich who was his linebacker coach from 2018-2020. Ulbrich became Oluokun’s defensive coordinator halfway through the 2020 season.
The Jets are interested in him according to sources with direct knowledge.
