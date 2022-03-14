News
ASK IRA: Will Erik Spoelstra break out the Heat’s all-defensive lineup?
Q: If Victor Oladipo’s progress continues, the Heat will have at least him, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin to harass Kyrie Irving if their teams meet in the playoffs. Those seems like decent odds to me. — Ed, Miami.
A: And you can add Jimmy Butler to that list, Plus, with Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker willing to jump in while defending the pick and roll, there certainly will be ample defensive options to throw at virtually anyone. And that’s where this return by Victor Oladipo can take this all to another level, Erik Spoelstra able to feature five-man lineups that have no defensive liabilities.
Q: I suspect Erik Spoelstra and front office wisely don’t want to reveal all their cards before the playoffs. Strategically, holding out key players or not using certain schemes during the regular season is part of pre-playoff planning. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: Absolutely. This is a coach who has made habit of changing his starting lineups for the playoffs. But this season also is a bit different, with players such as Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris entering the mix so late. As much as a Plan B might lurk somewhere on Erik Spoelstra’s hard drive or somewhere in the cloud, he also has to test out the best possible schemes for Victor and Markieff. So not all can be done surreptitiously
Q: Does Tyler Herro get a max extension when eligible? If yes, who will have to be let go? Are we then into the luxury tax? — Bob, Davie.
A: The good news is that a rookie-scale extension for Tyler Herro, even if agreed upon this coming offseason, will not go into effect until the 2023-24 season. So for next season, he will remain on the payroll at $5.7 million. And when a Herro extension would kick in, in 2023-24, it will be the final season on Kyle Lowry’s three-year contract. So the Heat are in decent position when it comes to staggering their staggering contracts. But, yes, there well could be a year or two in there in the tax. That is the cost of doing business as an elite team. And, yes, based on the way the Heat treated Bam Adebayo once he became eligible for his rookie-scale extension, I would expect a similar approach with Tyler.
News
Ravens free-agency preview: Who’s returning, who’s leaving and where the roster needs help
The Ravens’ 2021 season ended Jan. 9 with a sixth straight loss and a litany of questions about what comes next. At noon on Monday, when the NFL’s legal tampering period unofficially kicks off free agency, general manager Eric DeCosta will try to answer them.
After making a handful of moves last week to free up salary cap space, team officials have more work to do to reposition the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders. This week could dictate the shape of one of the most important offseasons in franchise history.
“We have some work to do in a lot of different areas,” DeCosta said in February. “I think everything is fixable, and it can be improved and built and strengthened, for sure. … I think we’ll have enough salary cap room to do everything we need to do, to do responsible, good deals that work for the club but also work for the player.”
The Ravens have obvious needs across their roster, both big (defensive line) and small (wide receiver). Here’s a look at who’s set to return, who’s likely leaving, and who might make sense in free agency and the draft this offseason.
Quarterback
Returners: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
Free agents: Josh Johnson
What they need: A healthy offseason for Jackson, and maybe a few more contract discussions in Owings Mills. The cost of franchise quarterbacks goes up every offseason, and Jackson is coming off the most disappointing season of his career. If he and DeCosta can find common ground before the season, they could hammer out a win-win deal and end the speculation around Jackson’s future in Baltimore.
Running back
Returners: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary
Free agents: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
What they need: Healthy knees. Dobbins and Edwards are recovering from season-ending ACL injuries, and their recovery, along with Justice Hill’s from a torn Achilles tendon, could lead the Ravens to invest in the position in the draft. There should be good value in the fourth or fifth round with a speedster like Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford or a chain-mover like Arizona State’s Rachaad White. Don’t expect any significant free-agent expenditures.
Wide receiver
Returners: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Miles Boykin, Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor
Free agents: Sammy Watkins
What they need: Another outside receiver, ideally a big one. Injuries slowed Watkins over the season’s final three months and likely slammed the door on a potential return. Boykin’s $2.5 million salary has made him a potential salary cap casualty; after another disappointing season, the former third-round pick could be released or traded. Their departures would leave the Ravens with a skilled but smaller receiving corps.
Considering coordinator Greg Roman’s run-first tendencies, and the run-blocking responsibilities Ravens receivers take on in the offense’s condensed formations, the unit might need another imposing presence. Clemson’s Justyn Ross and Purdue’s David Bell have their weaknesses as potential Day 2 or Day 3 prospects — a scary injury history for Ross, a limited ceiling for Bell — but with their size, they project as strong blockers.
Tight end/fullback
Returners: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver, Tony Poljan, Ben Mason
Free agents: Patrick Ricard, Eric Tomlinson
What they need: A running mate for Andrews. There’s little financial benefit to releasing Boyle, who will have another offseason to strengthen his knee and try to regain the form that made him one of the offense’s most important pieces. Oliver, meanwhile, was solid and stayed healthy in his first year in Baltimore, finishing with nine catches in 14 games.
But if the Ravens want another versatile tight end to force defenses into heavier packages and off-balance, as they so often did in 2019, they might look for outside help. Former Raven Hayden Hurst and O.J. Howard, another former first-round pick headed to free agency, are low-cost options who could thrive in a tight end-centric system. In the draft, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert and Virginia’s Jelani Woods offer great size for mid-round prospects, while Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo has the athleticism to stress defenses as an H-back.
If the Ravens can’t afford to re-sign Ricard, who’s indicated he wants to be compensated more like a tight end than a fullback, Mason’s development would be interesting. But the more the offense’s passing game expands, the less important a fullback becomes.
Interior offensive line
Returners: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips, Trystan Colon, Jimmy Murray
Free agents: Bradley Bozeman
What they need: A starting center. It probably won’t be Bozeman, whose emotional season-ending news conference suggested that, even in January, he knew a breakup was likely. The Ravens have in-house options available — Colon hasn’t looked overmatched in his 274 offensive snaps over the past two seasons — but returning to Patrick Mekari, who ended last season at right tackle, would likely leave another position on shaky ground.
If the Ravens aren’t aggressive early in free agency, they could be left with a handful of undesirable center options. Along with Bozeman, the reliable Ben Jones is also headed to free agency. Pro Bowl selection Ryan Jensen, a former Raven, was also set to hit the open market before signing a reported three-year, $39 million deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brian Allen, who broke out last season with the Los Angeles Rams after an injury-marred 2019 and 2020, could be in the Ravens’ range. If they want to wait for help, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum remains a first-round possibility in the draft.
Offensive tackle
Returners: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Ja’Wuan James, Jaryd Jones-Smith
Free agents: David Sharpe
What they need: At least one potential starting tackle. DeCosta said at the scouting combine earlier this month that Stanley’s offseason progress from a second straight season-ending ankle injury was encouraging, but there are no sure things with this group. Stanley has had three operations over the past year and a half. Mekari might be most useful as a swing tackle or as an interior starter. James has played in three games since 2019 and is coming off an Achilles tendon tear.
At such a premium position, free-agent signings won’t come cheap. The Dallas Cowboys’ La’el Collins, a potential trade target, has a $10 million salary each of the next three seasons. Trent Brown, who wouldn’t cost the Ravens a compensatory pick, could fetch a similar price tag on the open market. Morgan Moses and Joseph Noteboom are coming off strong seasons. Eric Fisher and Riley Reiff have solid track records (and recent injury worries).
In the draft, the Ravens have been linked to Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning at No. 14 overall. Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, if he falls outside the top 10, would be another attractive option. Tulsa’s Tyler Smith and Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele are powerful Day 2 prospects who could start sooner than later.
Defensive line
Returners: Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack, Aaron Crawford, Xavier Kelly, Kahlil McKenzie
Free agents: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis
What they need: A lot. Madubuike has shown dominant flashes, and Washington developed into a solid rotational piece last year. But Campbell, Williams and Ellis combined for 1,447 defensive snaps last season, with all three getting between 35% and 57% of the Ravens’ playing time. They were the first line of defense for a run-stopping unit that finished fourth in the NFL in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
DeCosta said team officials had pegged this offseason as one when they would “have to find some more young guys.” That doesn’t mean the Ravens won’t try to re-sign the 35-year-old Campbell — he was one of the NFL’s higher-rated interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, and regularly drew double teams — but Williams’ likely exit after nine years in Baltimore would leave a big hole at nose tackle.
D.J. Jones, Linval Joseph and Sebastian Joseph-Day, all solid run stoppers, profile as viable free-agent replacements. After his breakout scouting combine performance, Georgia’s Jordan Davis has also emerged as a popular first-round pick in mock drafts.
Outside linebacker
Returners: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes
Free agents: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
What they need: Another impact pass rusher. The Ravens finished in the bottom 10 in pressure rate last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Now they’ll likely have to improve without Houston, who was unlucky to finish with only 4 ½ sacks in 2021, and with both Bowser (Achilles tendon) and Oweh (shoulder) returning from offseason operations.
Signing a top-tier outside linebacker would leave the Ravens pressed for cap space. Want to make the contract math work for an impact edge defender like Haason Reddick (23 ½ sacks since 2020)? Structure a multiyear deal that back-loads his salary. In the draft, however, the Ravens should have a handful of first-round candidates to consider, including Michigan’s David Ojabo, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, Purdue’s George Karlaftis and Georgia’s Travon Walker, who can also kick inside.
Inside linebacker
Returners: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch
Free agents: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka
What they need: A running mate for Queen. Bynes and Fort emerged as dependable veterans over the past two years, but they’re both 32 and shouldn’t cost much. Queen fared better at weak-side linebacker after moving over from the middle last season, suggesting that the former first-round pick would fare better with a cerebral thumper next to him. Harrison took a step back in a trying 2021, and Board, a special teams standout, has been used only situationally.
The Ravens could be tempted to target the position early in the draft — Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd are first-round talents — but all eyes this week will be on Bobby Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks and recent salary cap casualty. Like De’Vondre Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun, two other top free-agent linebackers, Wagner might not cost more than $10 million annually. But the Ravens will have to weigh their value relative to more pressing needs.
Cornerback
Returners: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kevon Seymour, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevin Toliver II
Free agents: Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey
What they need: A nickelback and renewed depth. Young’s release means the Ravens will have to figure out who’s stepping into the slot next season: Humphrey? Brandon Stephens? A rookie or free-agent signing? A blend of options? They’ll need good answers. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens allowed 9.2 yards per target to slot receivers last season, the NFL’s second-worst rate.
Averett’s market could be interesting. After a strong 2021, he seemed headed for a sizable second contract elsewhere. But he’s been largely excluded from media lists of the top cornerbacks available, behind even potential Ravens targets like Rasul Douglas and Kyle Fuller. If Averett’s comfortable playing behind Humphrey and Peters on a moderate multiyear deal, he could be a dark-horse re-signing candidate.
Under coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens will likely play more zone coverages, which could expand their pool of potential cornerback targets. But if Averett, Young and Smith all leave, the team will need considerable help at a position where even the usually durable Peters and Humphrey are minor question marks. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. have lockdown potential, though Gardner will likely be a top-10 pick, and Stingley’s injury history raises some red flags.
Safety
Returners: Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington
Free agents: DeShon Elliott
What they need: A center-field playmaker. Clark and Elliott, when healthy, formed a solid safety pairing. Stephens ended his rookie season on a high note, stringing together a handful of impressive performances, though his role in Macdonald’s defense is unclear. Jefferson, Stone and Washington should offer solid depth.
But if the Ravens want to play with the schematic flexibility that Michigan did under Macdonald, they’ll need a ball hawk with the range to handle single-high-safety alignments. Tyrann Mathieu would be a natural fit, but his price tag will likely exceed the Ravens’ budget. Marcus Maye’s Achilles tendon injury and off-field behavior could push the Ravens away. Quandre Diggs (10 interceptions since 2020) could be a nice alternative.
Elliott’s injury history will scare off some teams, but he was a beloved teammate in Baltimore who could find his way back to the Ravens if he’s not snatched up in the first wave of free agency.
Specialists
Returners: Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore
Free agents: None
What they need: Not much, really. The Ravens finished last season with the NFL’s best special teams unit, according to Football Outsiders, and Tucker, Koch and Moore were a big reason why. If San Diego State’s Matt Araiza is still on the board in the sixth round, though, the Ravens might be tempted to take the prospect known as the “Punt God.”
News
Kirk Cousins agrees to a 1-year, $35 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have committed to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the next two seasons, banking on further improvement under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The Vikings announced their agreement in principle with Cousins on a one-year contract extension Sunday — the latest high-leverage deal that Cousins has successfully bet on himself with and the clearest sign yet that the Vikings aren’t interested in a teardown under new management.
Cousins will get $35 million in newly guaranteed money to double the amount of cash the Vikings are on the hook for, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being publicized.
Cousins also has a no-trade clause in the new contract, the person said.
The deal includes a $25 million signing bonus spread over the next four years to flatten the salary-cap impact. Factoring in the remaining proration from his last signing bonus and his new 2022 base salary of $15 million, Cousins will now carry a cap hit of slightly more than $31.4 million.
That slashes $14 million off the Vikings’ salary-cap charges, almost enough for the club to be fully under the $208.2 million figure that kicks in Wednesday when the new league year begins. The Vikings would get there by either releasing or restructuring a contract for another veteran player.
This is the third contract for Cousins with the Vikings in a four-year span. He played his last two seasons with Washington on the franchise tag. With a 59-59-2 career record as a starter, no player has better maximized his value on the market than Cousins, whose earnings from 2016-23 will top $228 million.
Cousins’ previous cap number made it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that either by trading or extending him with a deal that would flatten his guaranteed money. With O’Connell on board, having developed a strong relationship with Cousins as his quarterbacks coach when they were both with Washington in 2017, the Vikings opted to keep Cousins for at least the near future without a replacement in waiting on the roster.
“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a team statement. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”
Cousins passed for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He threw only seven interceptions for the best interception percentage (1.2) of his career. He missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was one of several key players on the team who were unvaccinated. The Vikings went 8-9 and fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.
Cousins has started 63 games for the Vikings, the fourth-most by a quarterback in team history. They’ll be leaning on O’Connell’s expertise and Cousins’ accuracy, durability and reliability over the next two years to try to win that Super Bowl that has eluded the franchise over its first 62 seasons.
“Now that that’s out of the way,” Cousins said on Twitter, “let’s get to work on a Lombardi.”
News
Twins make megadeal with Yankees, sending Josh Donaldson (and more) to New York
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins made a splash Saturday afternoon, trading catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They made a wave Sunday afternoon, acquiring two-time all-star Sonny Gray for first-round pick Chase Petty.
That was nothing compared to the tsunami they created Sunday night.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and Co. pulled off a mega-deal late Sunday night, shipping third baseman Josh Donaldson, newly-acquired Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the New York Yankees for infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Gary Sánchez.
In doing so, the Twins’ reportedly cleared off the books Donaldson’s full contract — it was the largest the Twins had doled out to a free agent in team history. Donaldson was due a remaining $50 million over the life of the contract, which spanned two more seasons and included an option.
The moves hint toward further action as the Twins are still in need of rotation upgrades, bullpen help and will now need to sort out the left side of their infield. For now, all the wheeling and dealing, which again seems far from complete at the moment, leaves the Twins with plenty to sort out in the coming days and weeks.
Donaldson, a former most valuable player, brought a veteran presence to the clubhouse, thump to the lineup and an edge to the field. He now heads to New York, where he will be teammates with ace Gerrit Cole, who he very publicly intimated last season had been using sticky substances to doctor baseballs. In two seasons with the Twins, Donaldson slashed .244/.355/.474 with 32 home runs, while also dealing with numerous leg injuries that kept him off the field at times.
Kiner-Falefa, just a day earlier, had talked about his excitement to be joining a team that wanted him. Falvey, shortly before that, had said Kiner-Falefa had been a player the Twins had targeted prior to the lockout.
His stint with the Twins lasted less than 48 hours.
The Twins now have a hole at shortstop after trading Kiner-Falefa that must be addressed. Most of the greatest free-agent shortstop class to exist is now off the market, but Carlos Correa, the prize of the class, and Trevor Story still remain, and the Twins now have plenty of payroll flexibility should they choose to address the position through free agency.
Urshela, 30, primarily a third baseman, hit .267 with a .720 OPS last season for the Yankees, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone had recently proclaimed him the team’s shortstop for the time being. The Twins also have Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda, who had a breakout season at Double and Triple-A last season, in the mix.
Sánchez, 29, is expected to pair with Ryan Jeffers to form the Twins’ catching tandem after the Twins traded away two catchers in as many days.
The two-time all-star slashed .204/.307/423 last year with 23 home runs in 117 games for the Yankees. After trading Garver, Falvey indicated the Twins would be looking to add more catching depth. In Rortvedt, 23, the Twins traded away a young, defensive-minded catcher who had debuted just last year.
After a 99-day lockout during which transactions were frozen, the Twins are more than making up for lost time. Expect more to come.
