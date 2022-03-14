ASK IRA: Will Erik Spoelstra break out the Heat’s all-defensive lineup?

The Ravens’ 2021 season ended Jan. 9 with a sixth straight loss and a litany of questions about what comes next. At noon on Monday, when the NFL’s legal tampering period unofficially kicks off free agency, general manager Eric DeCosta will try to answer them.

After making a handful of moves last week to free up salary cap space, team officials have more work to do to reposition the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders. This week could dictate the shape of one of the most important offseasons in franchise history.

“We have some work to do in a lot of different areas,” DeCosta said in February. “I think everything is fixable, and it can be improved and built and strengthened, for sure. … I think we’ll have enough salary cap room to do everything we need to do, to do responsible, good deals that work for the club but also work for the player.”

The Ravens have obvious needs across their roster, both big (defensive line) and small (wide receiver). Here’s a look at who’s set to return, who’s likely leaving, and who might make sense in free agency and the draft this offseason.

Quarterback

Returners: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Free agents: Josh Johnson

What they need: A healthy offseason for Jackson, and maybe a few more contract discussions in Owings Mills. The cost of franchise quarterbacks goes up every offseason, and Jackson is coming off the most disappointing season of his career. If he and DeCosta can find common ground before the season, they could hammer out a win-win deal and end the speculation around Jackson’s future in Baltimore.

Running back

Returners: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary

Free agents: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman

What they need: Healthy knees. Dobbins and Edwards are recovering from season-ending ACL injuries, and their recovery, along with Justice Hill’s from a torn Achilles tendon, could lead the Ravens to invest in the position in the draft. There should be good value in the fourth or fifth round with a speedster like Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford or a chain-mover like Arizona State’s Rachaad White. Don’t expect any significant free-agent expenditures.

Wide receiver

Returners: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Miles Boykin, Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor

Free agents: Sammy Watkins

What they need: Another outside receiver, ideally a big one. Injuries slowed Watkins over the season’s final three months and likely slammed the door on a potential return. Boykin’s $2.5 million salary has made him a potential salary cap casualty; after another disappointing season, the former third-round pick could be released or traded. Their departures would leave the Ravens with a skilled but smaller receiving corps.

Considering coordinator Greg Roman’s run-first tendencies, and the run-blocking responsibilities Ravens receivers take on in the offense’s condensed formations, the unit might need another imposing presence. Clemson’s Justyn Ross and Purdue’s David Bell have their weaknesses as potential Day 2 or Day 3 prospects — a scary injury history for Ross, a limited ceiling for Bell — but with their size, they project as strong blockers.

Tight end/fullback

Returners: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver, Tony Poljan, Ben Mason

Free agents: Patrick Ricard, Eric Tomlinson

What they need: A running mate for Andrews. There’s little financial benefit to releasing Boyle, who will have another offseason to strengthen his knee and try to regain the form that made him one of the offense’s most important pieces. Oliver, meanwhile, was solid and stayed healthy in his first year in Baltimore, finishing with nine catches in 14 games.

But if the Ravens want another versatile tight end to force defenses into heavier packages and off-balance, as they so often did in 2019, they might look for outside help. Former Raven Hayden Hurst and O.J. Howard, another former first-round pick headed to free agency, are low-cost options who could thrive in a tight end-centric system. In the draft, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert and Virginia’s Jelani Woods offer great size for mid-round prospects, while Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo has the athleticism to stress defenses as an H-back.

If the Ravens can’t afford to re-sign Ricard, who’s indicated he wants to be compensated more like a tight end than a fullback, Mason’s development would be interesting. But the more the offense’s passing game expands, the less important a fullback becomes.

Interior offensive line

Returners: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips, Trystan Colon, Jimmy Murray

Free agents: Bradley Bozeman

What they need: A starting center. It probably won’t be Bozeman, whose emotional season-ending news conference suggested that, even in January, he knew a breakup was likely. The Ravens have in-house options available — Colon hasn’t looked overmatched in his 274 offensive snaps over the past two seasons — but returning to Patrick Mekari, who ended last season at right tackle, would likely leave another position on shaky ground.

If the Ravens aren’t aggressive early in free agency, they could be left with a handful of undesirable center options. Along with Bozeman, the reliable Ben Jones is also headed to free agency. Pro Bowl selection Ryan Jensen, a former Raven, was also set to hit the open market before signing a reported three-year, $39 million deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brian Allen, who broke out last season with the Los Angeles Rams after an injury-marred 2019 and 2020, could be in the Ravens’ range. If they want to wait for help, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum remains a first-round possibility in the draft.

Offensive tackle

Returners: Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Ja’Wuan James, Jaryd Jones-Smith

Free agents: David Sharpe

What they need: At least one potential starting tackle. DeCosta said at the scouting combine earlier this month that Stanley’s offseason progress from a second straight season-ending ankle injury was encouraging, but there are no sure things with this group. Stanley has had three operations over the past year and a half. Mekari might be most useful as a swing tackle or as an interior starter. James has played in three games since 2019 and is coming off an Achilles tendon tear.

At such a premium position, free-agent signings won’t come cheap. The Dallas Cowboys’ La’el Collins, a potential trade target, has a $10 million salary each of the next three seasons. Trent Brown, who wouldn’t cost the Ravens a compensatory pick, could fetch a similar price tag on the open market. Morgan Moses and Joseph Noteboom are coming off strong seasons. Eric Fisher and Riley Reiff have solid track records (and recent injury worries).

In the draft, the Ravens have been linked to Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning at No. 14 overall. Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, if he falls outside the top 10, would be another attractive option. Tulsa’s Tyler Smith and Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele are powerful Day 2 prospects who could start sooner than later.

Defensive line

Returners: Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack, Aaron Crawford, Xavier Kelly, Kahlil McKenzie

Free agents: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

What they need: A lot. Madubuike has shown dominant flashes, and Washington developed into a solid rotational piece last year. But Campbell, Williams and Ellis combined for 1,447 defensive snaps last season, with all three getting between 35% and 57% of the Ravens’ playing time. They were the first line of defense for a run-stopping unit that finished fourth in the NFL in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

DeCosta said team officials had pegged this offseason as one when they would “have to find some more young guys.” That doesn’t mean the Ravens won’t try to re-sign the 35-year-old Campbell — he was one of the NFL’s higher-rated interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, and regularly drew double teams — but Williams’ likely exit after nine years in Baltimore would leave a big hole at nose tackle.

D.J. Jones, Linval Joseph and Sebastian Joseph-Day, all solid run stoppers, profile as viable free-agent replacements. After his breakout scouting combine performance, Georgia’s Jordan Davis has also emerged as a popular first-round pick in mock drafts.

Outside linebacker

Returners: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes

Free agents: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee

What they need: Another impact pass rusher. The Ravens finished in the bottom 10 in pressure rate last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Now they’ll likely have to improve without Houston, who was unlucky to finish with only 4 ½ sacks in 2021, and with both Bowser (Achilles tendon) and Oweh (shoulder) returning from offseason operations.

Signing a top-tier outside linebacker would leave the Ravens pressed for cap space. Want to make the contract math work for an impact edge defender like Haason Reddick (23 ½ sacks since 2020)? Structure a multiyear deal that back-loads his salary. In the draft, however, the Ravens should have a handful of first-round candidates to consider, including Michigan’s David Ojabo, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, Purdue’s George Karlaftis and Georgia’s Travon Walker, who can also kick inside.

Inside linebacker

Returners: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

Free agents: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka

What they need: A running mate for Queen. Bynes and Fort emerged as dependable veterans over the past two years, but they’re both 32 and shouldn’t cost much. Queen fared better at weak-side linebacker after moving over from the middle last season, suggesting that the former first-round pick would fare better with a cerebral thumper next to him. Harrison took a step back in a trying 2021, and Board, a special teams standout, has been used only situationally.

The Ravens could be tempted to target the position early in the draft — Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd are first-round talents — but all eyes this week will be on Bobby Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks and recent salary cap casualty. Like De’Vondre Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun, two other top free-agent linebackers, Wagner might not cost more than $10 million annually. But the Ravens will have to weigh their value relative to more pressing needs.

Cornerback

Returners: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kevon Seymour, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevin Toliver II

Free agents: Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey

What they need: A nickelback and renewed depth. Young’s release means the Ravens will have to figure out who’s stepping into the slot next season: Humphrey? Brandon Stephens? A rookie or free-agent signing? A blend of options? They’ll need good answers. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens allowed 9.2 yards per target to slot receivers last season, the NFL’s second-worst rate.

Averett’s market could be interesting. After a strong 2021, he seemed headed for a sizable second contract elsewhere. But he’s been largely excluded from media lists of the top cornerbacks available, behind even potential Ravens targets like Rasul Douglas and Kyle Fuller. If Averett’s comfortable playing behind Humphrey and Peters on a moderate multiyear deal, he could be a dark-horse re-signing candidate.

Under coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens will likely play more zone coverages, which could expand their pool of potential cornerback targets. But if Averett, Young and Smith all leave, the team will need considerable help at a position where even the usually durable Peters and Humphrey are minor question marks. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. have lockdown potential, though Gardner will likely be a top-10 pick, and Stingley’s injury history raises some red flags.

Safety

Returners: Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington

Free agents: DeShon Elliott

What they need: A center-field playmaker. Clark and Elliott, when healthy, formed a solid safety pairing. Stephens ended his rookie season on a high note, stringing together a handful of impressive performances, though his role in Macdonald’s defense is unclear. Jefferson, Stone and Washington should offer solid depth.

But if the Ravens want to play with the schematic flexibility that Michigan did under Macdonald, they’ll need a ball hawk with the range to handle single-high-safety alignments. Tyrann Mathieu would be a natural fit, but his price tag will likely exceed the Ravens’ budget. Marcus Maye’s Achilles tendon injury and off-field behavior could push the Ravens away. Quandre Diggs (10 interceptions since 2020) could be a nice alternative.

Elliott’s injury history will scare off some teams, but he was a beloved teammate in Baltimore who could find his way back to the Ravens if he’s not snatched up in the first wave of free agency.

Specialists

Returners: Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore

Free agents: None

What they need: Not much, really. The Ravens finished last season with the NFL’s best special teams unit, according to Football Outsiders, and Tucker, Koch and Moore were a big reason why. If San Diego State’s Matt Araiza is still on the board in the sixth round, though, the Ravens might be tempted to take the prospect known as the “Punt God.”

