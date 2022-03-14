News
Busch Stadium hosts hiring event
ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice has been responsible for concessions for more than 50 years.
It is looking to fill food service positions at the ballpark. Today’s hiring event runs from two until seven at the stadium. You’ll need to enter at gate six off south broadway.
For more information, check out: cardinals.com/workatbusch
Column: What approach will new Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles take into free agency?
After years of attempting to buy their way into contention, the Chicago Bears prepare to enter free agency this week at the beginning stages of a franchise reboot.
New general manager Ryan Poles struck an deal to trade pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to sign with a new team when he reaches the open market, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will be let go if the team cannot find a trade partner.
Those are three of the highest-paid players from last season, and it signifies just the beginning of a long process and roster turnover. Poles doesn’t have a track record in free agency, so we don’t have a history of speculating what moves could be ahead. He has said he wants the organization to be draft-driven. So does every GM, and that’s precisely what his predecessor, Ryan Pace, declared when he was hired in 2015.
The Bears have leaned heavily on free agency for a long time, and the results, save for the 12-4 season in 2018, haven’t matched hype. According to overthecap.com, the Bears have signed 113 unrestricted free agents since 2013, the most in the league, five more than the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s almost three times as many as the Green Bay Packers have signed in that span (40). You can make a case the Packers could have hunted down another Lombardi Trophy with a more aggressive approach to free agency, but the Bears are proof that dollars spent in March don’t always lead to regular-season success.
Poles has said value can be found in the second and third waves of free agency, and that could be where his primary focus is. But the Bears have cap space and needs across the board, so it stands to reason he’s in search of a player or two who won’t last until it becomes a buyers’ market.
The negotiating window — when teams are permitted to contact agents and engage in contract discussions — begins at 11 a.m. Monday, leading to the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when deals can be consummated.
As much as Poles has talked about improving the offensive line, it would be surprising if he didn’t make multiple moves. Right guard James Daniels is slated to be a free agent and should do well on the open market, with some figuring he could get a deal worth at least $8 million per year and perhaps as much as $10 million annually or more. If the Bears don’t retain Daniels, they need to replace him. Then there’s the matter of potentially replacing center Sam Mustipher and the question mark at left tackle.
A strong group of veteran interior linemen is available. One source said the Bears could be in play for Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, a Hinsdale Central graduate who played at Michigan State. Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones also is available. The list of guards includes Brandon Scherff of the Washington Commanders, Laken Tomlinson of the San Francisco 49ers, Connor Williams of the Dallas Cowboys, Austin Corbett of the Rams, Andrew Norwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Alex Cappa of the Buccaneers. Daniels is the youngest guard at 24, but Williams is only 25, which could make him intriguing.
The other pressing need is at wide receiver, where the Bears have Darnell Mooney and no one else who is proven. Poles needs to come up with a combination of free agents and draft picks to provide quarterback Justin Fields with an improved lot of skill-position players. That’s a challenge with a thin wide receiver market. Would the Bears have interest in D.J. Chark, who suffered a fractured ankle last season, after he appeared in only four games? The Bears have to do something at the position if they want to give Fields a chance.
Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals excelled in the slot last season and is seeking a huge payday. Like Chark, Juju Smith-Schuster battled health issues last season, and then there is a list of players such as Byron Pringle, whom Poles knows well from the Kansas City Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons.
The other area to keep a close eye on is the defense. Coach Matt Eberflus brought four assistants on that side of the ball with him from the Indianapolis Colts, so he could want one or two players the staff knows well. Inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns after playing in Indianapolis, and Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad both fit the profile, and neither would break the bank.
The Bears also have to weigh the pros and cons of re-signing some of their
free agents.Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson emerged from being primarily a special teams player to finishing sixth on the team in tackles. He plays with the hustle and intensity Eberflus preaches. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has familiarity with long snapper Patrick Scales and punter Pat O’Donnell.
The Bears have been clearing a lot of cap space for 2023, but that figure is deceivingly high because they have so few players under contract. The team could be positioned to make a bigger splash a year from now, but Poles needs to infuse this roster with talent — players who can be part of a rebuilding process and not just stop-gap signings on one- or two-year deals.
Perhaps by Wednesday evening the Bears will have a handful of additions who provide optimism for the future. In the event they aren’t making headline news, that shouldn’t be alarming. Few of those headline signings over the last decade-plus turned into wins.
Major accident on Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A major accident happened Monday morning on Gravois Avenue at River Des Peres Boulevard.
There are reports that this is very serious. There is a lot of emergency personnel at the scene.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. But where will he end up after a strange 2021 season?
Allen Robinson’s final catch in a Chicago Bears uniform was, much like his 2021 season, unremarkable.
Short hitch route to the right. Fastball from Andy Dalton. Six-yard gain, nothing after the catch.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler wrapped his arms around Robinson and slung him toward the boundary, 4 yards short of a first down. It was an ordinary moment in a meaningless game, part of a nine-play field-goal drive in the second half of a dispiriting season-ending loss.
End scene. Ho-hum.
Robinson made little impact that afternoon, finishing with two catches for 22 yards plus a 2-point conversion grab from Dalton. He completed his fourth Bears season with only 38 catches, 410 yards and one measly touchdown.
Take out the 2017 season in which Robinson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the opener and those startling numbers were all career lows.
So much for the veteran receiver’s opportunity to use a contract year to prove to the rest of the NFL he is an every-week, game-changing force. So much for the opening to roll into free agency in 2022 with momentum.
Instead? Robinson will wait for his contract with the Bears to expire Wednesday, then focus on landing a deal with a new team and an incentive to prove he still is a top-tier playmaker with plenty left in the tank.
Robinson may not get the kind of headline-grabbing, bank-breaking deal he once coveted. But there already are plenty of suitors lining up. Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons should have their feelers outs, too.
Perhaps Robinson will be pulled by both nostalgia and vengeance to sign with the Detroit Lions, returning to his hometown while remaining in the NFC North with a chance to face the Bears twice per season.
This much, though, seems probable: Robinson won’t have to scramble to find a market for his services. And he may become one of the top prizes of NFL free agency, especially with the way the receiver market is shaping up.
Green Bay’s Davante Adams was given the franchise tag last week as the Packers look to carve out a record-setting deal for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin was also tagged — for a second consecutive year — as Tampa Bay works toward an extension.
And in Los Angeles, Chargers receiver Mike Williams cashed in on a 76-catch, 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season by agreeing to a new three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. That deal certainly lit up the radar for Robinson and his camp as they head to the bidding stage of free agency with plenty of comparisons, both statistically and financially, to throw at interested teams.
Still, around the league there’s an unsolved mystery that has produced a heavy amount of head-scratching.
What caused Robinson’s production to cliff in 2022?
No one seems to have a definitive verdict.
Only 38 catches? A year after recording 102?
Just 410 yards after averaging 1,050 over his first three seasons with the Bears?
One TD, a routine 11-yard catch from Dalton against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2?
The confusion surrounding Robinson’s massive production dip remains profound.
For context, he missed five games last season, three with the hamstring strain he suffered on his longest catch of the season — a 39-yarder from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 — and two more because of a grueling bout with COVID-19.
An ankle issue also limited Robinson early in the season. Furthermore, the Bears had questionable quarterback stability from training camp to the season finale with Dalton losing his QB1 role to Justin Fields in September then later snagging it back for four-and-a-half games down the stretch when Fields was either hurt or sidelined with COVID-19.
But that’s not enough to fully account for Robinson’s minimal involvement in the Bears offense. In the dozen games he played, he was targeted just 5.5 times per contest, a 42% dip from the target volume he enjoyed with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles a season earlier.
On an offense that was seeking a spark, one of the team’s most proven playmakers was an afterthought. Robinson wasn’t given many opportunities to stretch the field. With two quarterbacks who were new to the Bears in 2021, he didn’t have established trust as a go-to weapon and didn’t see nearly the number of opportunities he once had to make contested catches.
Robinson’s relationship with former general manager Ryan Pace began to worsen in 2020 when his push for a contract extension hit a dead end before the season. Robinson wanted to be recognized financially as one of the game’s best receivers. The Bears didn’t quite see him in the same light while adjusting somewhat to the uncertain financial dynamics related to the pandemic.
When the two sides wound up in a bargaining standoff, Robinson’s frustrations grew as he was forced to play under the franchise tag.
Internally, some inside Halas Hall wondered if Robinson’s disappointment became too sharp and diminished his fire. Maybe it was subconscious. Or maybe Robinson felt an obligation to keep his future in mind at all times. But to some, the veteran receiver just didn’t seem to be as full-throttle as he could have been.
The Bears’ 3½ season offensive funk under Matt Nagy’s guidance certainly didn’t spark additional energy or inspiration. But Robinson was also part of frustrating Bears offenses in 2019 and 2020 and still had about 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards.
Last season, as his lack of involvement became a source of confusion, Robinson was left to periodically wonder whether his contentious contract talks led to him being frozen out of the offense. But that was a hard theory to fully consider with Pace and Nagy fighting for their jobs and badly needing an offensive breakthrough to help save them. So why, with one of the league’s worst offenses, would they minimize the involvement of one of the team’s most established playmakers as a self-sabotaging reprimand?
Whatever happened last season, it changed Robinson’s vision for his future. Once driven to become the all-time leading receiver of one of league’s charter franchises and eager to re-establish a championship tradition in Chicago, Robinson is now looking elsewhere for a new home. His time at Halas Hall has simply run its course.
Even with a regime change — Pace and Nagy replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus — the thought of a reset in Lake Forest has little appeal. And in some league circles, there’s a hope that Robinson lands with a team with a proven and established starting quarterback. Just to really test out how good Robinson still is.
The idea of Robinson bouncing back in 2022 for 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards is realistic, particularly to receiver-needy teams. Robinson just wants to turn the page and start anew. That wish will be granted this week.
