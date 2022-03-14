News
Carlos Martinez says goodbye to Cardinals in Instagram post
ST. LOUIS – Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlos Martinez posted a thank you note the Cardinals organization on social media.
The right-handed pitcher is saying goodbye to St. Louis and hello to San Francisco.
“I will cherish all the moments we spent together and will never forget them,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “Special thanks to all the Cardinal fans that supported me, to Mr. Dewitt, Mr. Mozeliak and Mr. Moises Rodriguez for believing in me.”
Martinez was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 2, 2021, with a torn ligament in his right thumb. He would have surgery on July 19, effectively ending his season.
He became a free agent in 2022 after the Cardinals declined his option.
The 30-year-old made his Major League debut with the Cardinals on May 3, 2013, in a road game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Martinez finishes his Cardinals tenure with a 62-52 record, a 3.74 ERA, and 927 strikeouts.
North County Police Cooperative asks public to raise money for hi-tech tools to solve murders, other serious crimes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Members of 23 police departments in north St. Louis County are making a public appeal to help raise $250,000 to buy 100 license plate reading cameras to help fight crime.
The cameras, placed at intersections and the like, not only capture the license plates but also record the entire vehicle. That’ll help law enforcement track vehicles used by criminals.
Some area departments already have the cameras. Department spokespersons said the majority of homicides have been solved with the help of the Flock Camera system and having 100 additional cameras will give them more of an edge.
About a dozen of the police chiefs told FOX 2 that a number of companies have stepped forward to help. They’ve even talked with the Bi-State Development Agency
about putting the cameras next to bus stops.
Taulby Roach, CEO of Bi-State, said he liked the idea of using the cameras and added that he could see the value in it to make folks feel safer. He said discussions are in the early stages right now but he likes what he’s seen thus far.
Corporations and agencies that want to help can get in contact with Major Ron Martin, assistant police chief with the North County Police Cooperative, at 314-428-7374.
Wild fall 6-2 to Predators to sour Mikko Koivu’s jersey retirement
So much for that celebration.
A few hours after immortalizing longtime captain Mikko Koivu on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center — his No. 9 will live forever in the rafters at the X — the Wild fell 6-2 to the Nashville Predators in a game that got away from them down the stretch.
Think of it as karma after the Wild walked into Madison Square Garden a couple of months ago and beat the New York Rangers on the same night they retired the jersey number of legendary goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.
Though the Wild appeared to be gaining some traction over the past week or so, they took a couple of steps back in the loss to the Predators.
No doubt the biggest issue for the Wild is their continued struggles on special teams. Not do they fail to capitalize on the power play seemingly every night, the penalty kill can’t stop a nosebleed right now.
With the home crowd still buzzing on the heels of an emotional pregame ceremony, the Predators went up 1-0 midway through the first thanks to a goal by Filip Forsberg. That put the Wild in chase mode for the umpteenth time this season before Matt Boldy leveled the score at 1-1 by cleaning up a rebound in front.
The score held into the second period where Roman Josi made it 2-1 in favor of the Predators with a backhander from the slot.
While the Wild got a goal from Jordan Greenway a few minutes later to level the score at 2-2, Philip Tomasino scored for the Predators a mere 50 seconds to make it 3-2.
With the Wild trying to mount a comeback, Josi scored on the power play early in the third period to stretch the lead to 4-2. That was more than enough for the Predators with Forsberg adding an empty-netter to make it 5-2 before Nick Cousins finalized the score at 6-2 with an empty-netter of his own.
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
NEW YORK — William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.
Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. Hurt died peacefully, among family, his son said. The Hollywood Reporter said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.
In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his breakthrough in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as a mainstay of the ’80s.
In Lawrence Kasdan’s 1981 steamy neo noir “Body Heat,” Hurt starred alongside Kathleen Turner as a lawyer coaxed into murder. In 1983’s “The Big Chill,” again with Kasdan, Hurt played the brooding Vietnam War veteran Nick Carlton, one of a group of college pals who gather for their friend’s funeral.
Hurt, whose father worked for the State Department, traveled widely as a child while attending prep school in Massachusetts. Hurt studied acting at Julliard and first emerged on the New York stage with the Circle Repertory Company. After “The Big Chill,” he returned to the stage to star on Broadway in David Rabe’s “Hurlyburly,” for which he was nominated for a Tony.
Shortly after came “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which won Hurt the best actor Oscar for his performance as a gay prisoner in a repressive South American dictatorship.
“I am very proud to be an actor,” Hurt said, accepting the award.
In 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God,” it was his co-star, Marlee Matlin, who took the Oscar for her performance as a custodian at a school for the deaf. Hurt played a speech teacher. For Hurt and Matlin, their romance was off-screen, as well — but it wasn’t Hurt’s first experience with his private life finding notoriety.
Hurt was first married to actor Mary Beth Hurt (also a “Big Chill” co-star) from 1971 to 1982. While he was married, he began a relationship with Sandra Jennings, whose pregnancy with their son precipitated Hurt’s divorce from Mary Beth Hurt. A high-profile court case ensued six years later in which Jennings claimed she had been Hurt’s common-law wife under South Carolina law and thus entitled to a share of his earnings. A New York court ruled in Hurt’s favor, but the actor continued to have a strained relationship with fame.
“Acting is a very intimate and private thing,” Hurt told The New York Times in 1983. “The art of acting requires as much solitude as the art of writing. Yeah, you bump up against other people, but you have to learn a craft, technique. It’s work. There’s this odd thing that my acting is assumed to be this clamor for attention to my person, as if I needed so much love or so much attention that I would give up my right to be a private person.”
In her 2009 memoir, Matlin detailed physical and emotional abuse during their relationship. At the time of its publishing, Hurt issued an apology saying: “My own recollection is that we both apologized and both did a great deal to heal our lives.”
In those years, Hurt also struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and attended rehabilitation clinics. He also developed a reputation for not always being an easy collaborator. The New Yorker called him “notoriously temperamental.” In 1989, Hurt married to Heidi Henderson, who he met at rehab. They had two children together. Hurt also had a daughter with French actress and filmmaker Sandrine Bonnaire, whom he met while making the straight-to-video 1992 Albert Camus adaptation “The Plague.”
Among Hurt’s greatest performances was James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy “Broadcast News,” as a slick but lightweight anchorman who symbolized the emerging fusion of entertainment and journalism.
Albert Brooks, Hurt’s “Broadcast News” co-star, was among the many who responded to Hurt’s passing Sunday. “So sad to hear this news,” wrote Brooks on Twitter. “Working with him on ‘Broadcast News’ was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”
After his torrid ‘80s run, Hurt fell increasingly out of favor with filmmakers in the ’90s, and some reasoned that it was because of his reputation. Hurt, however, continued to defend his approach, telling The Los Angeles Times in 1994 that “I give more by solving the truth than by pandering to expectations and facile hopes.”
“If a director tells me to make the audience think or feel a certain thing, I am instantaneously in revolt,” Hurt said. “I’m not there to make anyone else think or feel anything specific. I have agreed to something the whole piece says. Beyond that it is my only obligation to solve the truth of the piece. I don’t owe anybody anything — including the director.”
