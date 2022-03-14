News
Correction: Broken Teeth-Conviction story
MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published March 11, 2022, about the conviction of a dentist accused of health care fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported what type of jury had convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton in the case. It was a federal jury, not a federal grand jury.
News
Metrolink tests new single car
ST. LOUIS – Metrolink trains will look a little different starting today. Some trains will now feature just one car instead of two.
It’s a two-week test to adapt to ridership changes following the pandemic. Metrolink says single cars are more efficient for security to patrol. It also cuts wear and tear on cars in half.
News
Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th.
On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday.
314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”
They’ve partnered with the STL Made movement this year. They have dozens of events planned for today.
“314 Day” specials and events
- Schnucks To Celebrate 314 Day with St. Louis-themed Cookie Cakes and Special Pricing on Gooey Butter Cake Slices
- Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day House Decortaing Contest
- Butler’s Pantry Free Delivery + Gooey Butter Cake
- U City Businesses Rally to Support Ukraine
- 3.14 Mile Self-guided Greenway Walks & Rides
- Rootberry 314 Day Specials
- Sweet EM’s celebrates 314!
- Lion’s Choice — Large Concrete
- 314 Day Emily Stahl Design Co. Sticker Sale – Stickers are $3.14
- Mission Taco Joint Toasted Ravioli Taco
- 1220 Spirits – $3.14 Moscow Mules
- $3.14 Off Any Plant at Garden District STL
News
Busch Stadium hosts hiring event
ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice has been responsible for concessions for more than 50 years.
It is looking to fill food service positions at the ballpark. Today’s hiring event runs from two until seven at the stadium. You’ll need to enter at gate six off south broadway.
For more information, check out: cardinals.com/workatbusch
