Dolphins agree to deal with former Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds
Mike McDaniel’s rushing schemes have a history of turning unfamiliar tailbacks into recognizable names, and it appears the Miami Dolphins’ new head coach will put his rushing attack in the hands of a former Arizona Cardinals backup hoping to create a bigger name for himself.
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with Chase Edmonds according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, committing to pay the former Fordham standout $12.6 million over two years, with $6.1 million of that deal being guaranteed.
Locking down Edmonds, who started 11 of the 12 games he played for the Cardinals last season while rushing for 592 yards, scoring two touchdowns on 116 carries and catching 43 passes for 311 yards, was the second order of business for the Dolphins as the legal tampering process of free agency began at noon on Monday.
The Dolphins also signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed Monday. Retaining Ogbah was critical to Miami’s offseason strategy, because it helps the Dolphins’ defensive front remain intact.
The impending signing of Edmonds, which can’t officially happen until Wednesday when the NFL’s new year begins, is supposed to address Miami’s stagnant rushing game, which ranked 29th in the NFL last season after gaining 1,568 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.
He now joins a backfield that has had Myles Gaskin as its leading rusher for the past two seasons, and also includes Salvon Ahmed, whom the Dolphins tendered as an exclusive rights free agents last week, and Gerrid Doaks, a seventh-round pick the Dolphins developed on the practice squad last season.
Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson, two veterans who propped up Miami’s disappointing rushing attack late last season, are also free agents. It’s unclear what will happen to them with Edmonds onboard.
Edmonds has started 15 of the 57 games he’s played in his first four seasons, rushing for 1,551 yards and scoring nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he’d had in regular-season games.
He’s also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. Throughout his career, he’s caught 78 percent of the passes thrown his way and averaged 7.2 yards per reception.
It’s possible that Edmonds, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, could serve a role similar to the one Deebo Samuels filled for the 49ers last season, handling both carries and lining up as a receiver for the Cardinals during his All-Pro season.
Alton Brown shares his excitement about his new show coming to The Fox
ST. LOUIS – FOX2’s Ja’Quis Hardin interviews Culinary expert, Alton Brown to hear about his new live stage show that’s coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.
Go to AltonBrownLive.com to purchase your tickets for this one-night event, and to see the tour schedule.
Gophers accept WNIT bid
Minnesota’s women’s basketball season isn’t over.
The Gophers have received an at-large bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, one of two Big Ten teams in the 64-team field, which is expected to be announced later this afternoon.
The Gophers finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play but teams aren’t required to finish above .500 for one of the tournament’s at-large bids. Automatic bids are offered to the best finisher in conference standings that didn’t receive an NCAA tournament bid.
The remaining team slots, the WNIT said on its web site, are “filled by the top (Division I) teams available.”
Minnesota finished 10th in the Big Ten, one spot behind Purdue (16-14, 7-11), which also accepted a bid. The Gophers are one of two WNIT teams with losing records; Vanderbilt (14-18) of the SEC is the other.
Among considerations are a team’s strength of schedule, how it performed in its final 10 games and its standing in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a complicated index that has replaced the Ratings Percentage Index as the key factor in selecting postseason tournament teams.
The Gophers were 5-5 in their last 10 regular-season games, a run that included their two best victories — over Michigan State and Northwestern — and close road losses at No. 11 Indiana and No. 8 Iowa. They’re ranked 89th of 356 Division I teams in the NET standings.
The Gophers played in the 2019 WNIT in coach Lindsay Whalen’s first season coaching at her alma mater, beating Northern Iowa at Williams Arena and then losing at Cincinnati.
Farmington man sentenced on child porn, enticement charges
ST. LOUIS – A Farmington man will spend the next 16 years in a federal penitentiary for coercing children to send him sexually explicit material and then sharing that with others online.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri said James Rodgers used social media to communicate with several children under the age of 10. Between May 1, 2019 and Oct. 9, 2019, Rodgers asked his victims to engage in sexual acts and to takes pictures and record videos of those acts.
When law enforcement eventually tracked Rodgers down, they discovered he was distributing those images and videos with others over the internet. On Sept. 22, 2019, Rodgers shared 11 videos and nine images of child pornography online; and on Sept. 27, 2019, he exchanged five videos and 16 images of child porn over a social media platform.
Rodgers, 42, was charged with receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor.
A U.S. District Court judge also ruled that Rodgers will be under a lifetime probation when he’s released from prison.
