EPA asks Illinois AG to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Federal officials want Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that a pipeline operator conducts a proper cleanup after an estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in southern Illinois.
The oil leak started Friday in Edwardsville near Illinois 143 and entered Cahokia Creek, which runs parallel to the pipeline.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Marathon Pipe Line, which operates the pipeline, shut it down and sent equipment and workers to contain and clean up the oil.
EPA officials have asked Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that Marathon remediates the spill, assesses and repairs the pipeline, investigates the extent of the spill and takes other steps.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
#26. Lu Lu Seafood
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Drunken Fish – Westport Plaza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Blue Ocean Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6335 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4721
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Yellowbelly
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4659 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3701
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3550 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Drunken Fish – Ballpark Village
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 601 Clark Ave Suite 104, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Drunken Fish – Central West End
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1501
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Red Lobster
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Red Lobster
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2381 Maplewood Commons Dr, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Blk Mkt Eats
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9 S Vandeventer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3221
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. The Mad Crab
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8080 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2021
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Red Lobster
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5733 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63123
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Red Lobster
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9838 Watson Road, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. St. Ferdinand Fish Fry
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $
– Address: 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5403
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Storming Crab
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1242 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7253
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Bait
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Arabic
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4239 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2915
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Landry’s Seafood House
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (447 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1820 Market St #350 Union Station, Saint Louis, MO 63103
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Surf & Sirloin
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Bonefish Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8780 Eager Road, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. 801 Fish
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Peacemaker Lobster and Crab Co
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1831 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2857
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12528 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6365
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Oceano Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Bristol Seafood Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Broadway Oyster Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,540 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602
– Read more on Tripadvisor
45% of millennials have no idea how much money is in their bank account
NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Checking in on their finances is the one of the last things on these millennials’ minds. A survey examining how 2,000 millennials manage their money reveals the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances!
That’s not the only activity they seem to prioritize ahead of their cash — or lack thereof. They’re also more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.
In fact, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.
Set it and forget it
Finances appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). Nearly half are unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).
Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Upwise, the survey found that the ease of making payments automatically may contribute to the lack of awareness around their finances. Millennials use their cell phones, tablets, or computers to enroll an average of five monthly bills in “auto-pay” – an automatic payment system used to track monthly costs.
More than half of respondents who use the feature admit they rely on “auto-pay” to pay their bills (57%) because of its convenience (45%), it helps them save money (39%), or because they have fewer worries about making late payments (38%). Four in five millennials say they’re more likely to make impulsive purchases because they trust “auto-pay” will keep track of their bills (81%).
This may explain why millennials are looking to take more control of their finances. In fact, more than half (51%) say they would feel more in control of their finances if they relied less on “auto-pay,” and three-quarters don’t want to rely on others for money.
Pandemic debt is piling up for millennials
Four in five also think it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age, but it’s not too late for those looking to be more in control of their finances now.
“Taking control of your finances isn’t just a matter of keeping up with your monthly expenses; it’s also about taking a proactive role in managing and developing healthy money habits,” says Jenn Kischell, vice president of Upwise at MetLife, in a statement. “People tend to underestimate their expenses, especially when using auto-pay. This is why it is essential to take a holistic assessment of your finances on a regular basis.”
To help keep track of their debt and savings, people are turning to financial planners (50%), finance apps (48%), or trying to stick to a good old-fashioned monthly budget (45%). Sixty-two percent of people who’ve experienced increased debt during the pandemic have seen an additional $10,000 added to their debt versus 54 percent of respondents who have seen that amount added to their savings.
“Managing your finances doesn’t have to be as intimidating or overwhelming as it seems,” adds Kischell. “Tools such as financial wellness apps can be a powerful resource to help take actions that lead to confidence and a greater sense of control. Everyone deserves to feel good about their finances, little steps can help free up that next dollar and the good news is that it’s never too late to start.”
The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas
(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices keep climbing higher and show no sign of stopping. Not every station has the same prices, of course. But saving money at the pump doesn’t just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up.
In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, on Monday and Tuesday, said GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend – especially on Friday and Saturday.
What drives this trend?
“If I had to venture a guess, energy markets are closed over the weekend, but they’re open Monday through Friday,” De Haan said. “By the time the weekend rolls around, (gas stations) may be passing around any increases that happened earlier in the week.”
There’s also a key government report that comes out every Wednesday, De Haan said, which can influence the wholesale price of oil.
Basically, if gas stations see the price of oil rising as the week goes on, they pass on that cost to customers so they don’t lose money.
“They’re also less likely to lower prices at the onset of the weekend because a lot of people fill up on the weekend, so there’s less of an incentive,” De Haan said.
Gas isn’t always cheapest on Monday, De Haan emphasized. There are variations from place to place and it depends on what’s going on in the oil markets at any given time. The broad trend was identified in a recent GasBuddy study.
The average gas station will change prices a few times a week, De Haan said, but there are volatile times where a station might change prices several times a day. If they see their competition’s prices rising, gas stations are more likely to do the same.
“One tip is to always shop around. Prices can vary significantly from block to block,” De Haan said. “You can save $100 or even $200 to $300 over the course of the year if you’re paying attention.”
