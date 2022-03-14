Insurance
Get Back All The Premiums You Paid With This Life Insurance!
Life insurance is a product that has been in the market for a long time but a term plan with “Return of the Premium” is still relatively new for people. Many people think of it as an investment and sometimes it’s possible to perceive life insurance as an investment term.
Return of premium feature is one of such features which you can get from a life insurance plan. The idea behind this feature is simple, it returns all the premiums that you have paid in case you live longer than the policy term.
Life insurance is a great way to protect your dependents in the future, and at the same time provide yourself with a solid financial base. With the return of the premium option in your term plan, you can ensure the complete safety of your primary capital.
Let’s explore more about the return of premiums option in term insurance plans.
What’s Term Insurance in General?
Term insurance is a life insurance product that offers financial coverage to the policyholder for a specific period. In case of death of the insured individual during the policy term, the death benefit is paid by the company to the beneficiary. Knowing about some of the key features of term insurance and why you should opt for it can help you make a more informed decision.
What Makes Term Plan With Return of Premium Different?
Let’s go through some basic information about a term plan with a return of premium. A term plan with a return of premium is not the same as a regular term insurance plan, which provides only lump-sum benefits and a regular income to the beneficiaries upon the death of the policyholder.
However, term insurance with premium return provides for survival benefits upon maturity of the policy term. Apart from this, there are several additional benefits in the form of riders such as conditional paybacks in case of accidental death or grave illness.
Amazing Benefits of Term Plans with Return of Premium
- Get Your Premiums Back
Policy buyers are often discouraged from buying term plans because they don’t earn any maturity benefits. However, some policyholders opt for a return-of-premium plan that allows them to stay reassured.
If you’re unable to decide whether or not you should keep your term plan or renew it when the term is over, you can opt for a return of the premium policy. With this kind of policy, the maturity benefit is returned to you if you want to cancel the policy before the end of the term.
- Coverage Against Death
When a person opts for a term insurance plan with a return of premium, their primary concern is to secure the future of their family by providing sufficient cover. The death benefit offered by such plans can help the family members in managing their expenses during such times of crisis. A return of premium policy is a financial shield protecting you and your family from unpredictable circumstances.
- Savings on Taxes
If you buy a term policy with a return of premium, you can avail of tax benefits. Currently, under Section 80C and 10 (10D), your premium payments and the benefit amount are tax-free. You can get a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs for your term plan premiums. However, to avail of these tax benefits, you must opt-in for the older tax slab.
- Protection At Affordable Rates
Term insurance with premium returns may be slightly more costly than a regular term plan, but the premiums you pay for TROP can be returned as a maturity benefit and are thus exempt from taxation. Moreover, the offered coverage is also inexpensive as compared to other life insurance products available in the Indian financial market.
- Offer Surrender Value
If you stop making premium payments or give up the plan, you can get some money back. The surrender value applies if you pay a single payment or two years of payments under one of the following options: Single-Premium, Limited Pay, and Regular Pay. GSV is guaranteed, but SSV is subject to market conditions.
- Paid-Up Value
Term plans with a return of premium offer a valuable benefit known as paid-up value, provided by a Term Life policy. If there is ever a time when you are unable to make premium payments, your policy won’t be cancelled, and your coverage will continue for a longer period. You must, however, keep making the payments for a certain number of years before this benefit may be used.
- Add-On Riders
In addition to basic coverage, an insurance company can offer riders to gain extra benefits. Some of these include Personal Accident or Disability Riders, Critical Illness Rider, and Hospital Cash. With these riders added to your policy, you can extend your coverage to a great extent without having to purchase a standalone policy for the added benefits.
What’s The Eligibility Criteria for Term Plans With Return of Premium?
The minimum age of entry in a life insurance plan with a return of premium is 21 years, while the maximum age of entry is 55 years. The premium rate for a policy is low if the buyer is young, increases as the buyer ages, and increases again when the buyer reaches a certain age. An individual can buy a life insurance plan with a return of premium regardless of whether he or she is single, married, or married and has kids.
Final Words
If you are looking for life insurance yielding more than the highest-rated term life insurance, the return of a premium-based term plan is the right option for you. The feature provides you with the greatest amount of utility. And there are many companies in India offering TROPL at competitive prices. Do online research to get the best one for your needs right away.
Insurance
Can I Cash Out My Universal Life Insurance Policy?
Universal life insurance can be a great financial tool to provide for your loved ones while building up cash value. But eventually, you may need to cash out your policy. For instance, you might need extra cash to buy a new home, take care of an emergency, or even retire early.
Fortunately, you can cash out your universal life insurance policy in several ways. Let’s dive deeper into how you can cash out universal life insurance and each method’s pros and cons.
How does cashing out a universal life policy work?
Many permanent life insurance policies, including universal policies, come with a savings component called cash value. Part of each premium payment goes into this cash value. Universal life insurance policies’ cash value options allow you to grow your money . Once you’ve built up enough cash value, you may be able to tap into these funds when you need to cover expenses.
Ways to cash out your universal life insurance policy
Here are four common ways to cash out your universal life insurance policy:
1. Withdraw from the cash value
Once you have a large enough cash value, you can withdraw funds for personal use. In many cases, only funds exceeding your basis (the amount of premiums you paid) are considered taxable income. But keep in mind that withdrawals can reduce your death benefit if you make a withdrawal too early in the policy’s life.
2. Borrow against the cash value
If you don’t want to make a withdrawal, many universal life insurance policies let you borrow against your policy’s cash value instead. For many universal life policies, borrowing is not taxable. There are no credit checks, no restrictions on your use of the loan, and interest rates tend to be pretty low. You don’t have to make payments, either.
That said, any outstanding loans generally reduce your death benefit until you pay them back. Additionally, interest accrues and adds to your total loan balance. If the loan balance grows larger than your remaining cash value, your policy may lapse.
3. Surrender the policy
Besides withdrawing or borrowing from your policy, you can surrender it entirely. This involves giving up your policy in exchange for the cash value you’ve built up. This can be an excellent choice if you no longer need life insurance coverage.
But keep in mind that once you surrender, you’ll no longer have the death benefit. And if you surrender the policy too early, you may owe surrender charges that vary in size depending on how long you’ve had the policy.
4. Make a life settlement
A life settlement involves selling your policy to another individual or a life settlement company. In exchange, you’ll receive cash. The policy remains in force as long as the new owner keeps up on their premiums, and they’ll receive the death benefit when you die. In many cases, you must meet the following requirements to qualify for a life settlement:
• You are at least 65 years old
• You have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years or less
• The policy has a death benefit of at least $100,000 (in most cases)
Should I cash out my universal life insurance policy?
Cashing out your universal life insurance policy can be beneficial in certain situations. Once you’ve built significant cash value, you can withdraw or borrow against the policy to make big purchases or achieve other financial goals without losing all coverage.
For policyholders that no longer need coverage, like those that are retired or have kids that are now independent adults, surrendering the policy or getting a life settlement may make sense. With either of these options, you may be able to put your cash value to better use elsewhere.
But if you don’t have much cash value yet or need all your coverage, you may want to avoid cashing out your policy. Otherwise, you could risk getting surrender charges or having the policy lapse, depending on your cash-out method. Examine your situation closely and talk to a licensed agent or financial advisor before deciding whether to cash out and which method to choose if you go this route.
Insurance
What to do after you max out your 401k
Maxing out a 401(k) is a great financial goal. With the 2021 limits of $19,500 a year for those under 50, those maxing out the 401(k) are looking at around $750 per biweekly paycheck pre-tax. But what should you do if you still have money to invest? If you’re currently maxing out your 401(k) and are looking for the next financial step, here are 4 options to consider.
Finish Your Emergency Fund
If you don’t have a fully-funded emergency fund, now is the time to put your excess funds to work. An emergency fund is used to protect you from needing to take on debt in the case of an emergency.
And having one that’s fully complete, meaning you have your desired 3-6 months of living expenses in cash, means you’re also protecting other investments. By paying for an emergency in cash, you won’t run the risk of needing to decrease your 401(k) contributions to do so.
Invest in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA)
Individuals can open an IRA in conjunction with an employer-sponsored retirement account like a 401(k). And the best part is there are two options, pre-tax and post-tax (Roth). While the traditional pre-tax IRA will be taxed similarly to your pre-tax 401(k), the Roth IRA option uses an investment of after-tax money which grows tax-free for life. For a ROTH IRA, you can contribute an annual maximum of $6,000 (or $7,000 if you are 50 years or older), the amount you can contribute is reduced starting when your income reaches $125,000 (for single filers and $198,000 (if you’re married filing jointly). You can no longer contribute to a Roth IRA after you make more than $140,000 for single filers and $208,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Since IRAs have lower limits than a 401(k) at only $6,000 per year if you’re under 50, some people may be able to max out contributions to both accounts. Keep in mind that if you’re covered by a 401(k) at work, you may not be able to deduct your IRA contributions.
Consider Getting Life Insurance
After you max out your 401(k), you want to be sure you’re putting your money to work. Getting a permanent life insurance plan can allow your beneficiaries to receive a death benefit from the insurer if you pass away unexpectedly. This type of policy also allows you to accumulate cash value throughout your lifetime that you can use in a variety of ways, including taking out a loan and supplementing your retirement income. And a permanent life insurance plan with the right company may pay dividends.
If you’re wondering how dividends work on life insurance, it’s actually pretty simple. A dividend is paid out to the policyholders when the company performs better than assumed. It’s vital to thoroughly assess the company and premium payments before committing.
Open a Taxable Brokerage Account
You can open a taxable brokerage account with any number of financial firms. The major benefits of investing your after-tax money into these accounts are that there are no income limits, no required minimum distributions, no contribution caps, and you’re in the driver’s seat when it comes to managing your investment. And with these accounts, there is no penalty for early withdrawal.
But on the potential downside, you’re going to pay more in taxes since these the realized gain in these accounts is subject to short or long-term capital gains taxes, depending on how long you hold the investment. If you have other specific financial goals such as saving for a dependent’s college fund, you may have more tax-advantaged options.
The Bottom Line
After you pat yourself on the back for maxing out your 401(k), it’s time to look at other places to stash your cash. Once you’ve built up emergency reserves, it’s wise to consider tax-advantaged options like IRAs or permanent life insurance policies. But if you’d rather have more flexibility in choosing your investments and you’re not too worried about taxes, a taxable brokerage account might be the right option.
Insurance
Understanding the Life Insurance Terminal Illness Benefit
Life insurance companies try to prepare you for every possible situation, but what happens if you receive a diagnosis for a terminal illness?
Some life insurance companies will offer a terminal illness benefit. This feature can help you meet some of the costs associated with long-term medical care.
What is a Terminal Illness Benefit?
A terminal illness benefit allows the policy holder to receive a death benefit before their actual passing.
Generally, claimants will have to meet certain requirements. Most life insurance providers ask for a diagnosis which predicts a life expectancy of twelve months or less. The life insurance coverage will also have to be in effect for at least two years.
However, these requirements can vary between different states. Remember to check with your insurance provider to see if you can meet these conditions.
Why Would I Need a Terminal Illness Benefit?
When a loved one suffers from a terminal illness, costs can add up quickly. Often, the money they’ve set aside for their life insurance policy would relieve their caregivers of the financial burdens that come with end-of-life care.
Some life insurance policies, however, can’t adjust their coverage to provide death benefits prematurely. That’s why life insurance providers can offer a terminal illness benefit, which allows the beneficiaries to receive the death benefit payment earlier.
Many life insurance companies will offer a terminal illness benefit free of charge. With other policies, you may be able to purchase this benefit as an additional rider to your policy.
Is a Terminal Illness Benefit Different from a Critical Illness Benefit?
Yes. Insurance companies define a “critical illness” as a disease which, though serious, may not end your life. A “terminal illness” is one expected to end your life within twelve months or less. A life insurance provider will usually include a critical illness benefit along with a terminal illness benefit as a part of the same policy.
Your life insurance provider will have a list of diseases it considers critical illnesses. Before you can claim a terminal illness benefit, make sure to review this list and see if it covers your illness.
How Will I Receive the Payments for a Terminal Illness Benefit?
Similar to a death benefit, terminal illness benefits are usually paid in a lump sum.
It’s common for the terminal illness benefit to be smaller than the actual death benefit. Insurance companies will often use money from the death benefit to pay off any unpaid premiums or charges. They will also adjust the amount you receive based off your age, sex, and prior interest rates.
