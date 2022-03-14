Get Back All The Premiums You Paid With This Life Insurance!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Life insurance is a product that has been in the market for a long time but a term plan with “Return of the Premium” is still relatively new for people. Many people think of it as an investment and sometimes it’s possible to perceive life insurance as an investment term.

Return of premium feature is one of such features which you can get from a life insurance plan. The idea behind this feature is simple, it returns all the premiums that you have paid in case you live longer than the policy term.

Life insurance is a great way to protect your dependents in the future, and at the same time provide yourself with a solid financial base. With the return of the premium option in your term plan, you can ensure the complete safety of your primary capital.

Let’s explore more about the return of premiums option in term insurance plans.

What’s Term Insurance in General?

Term insurance is a life insurance product that offers financial coverage to the policyholder for a specific period. In case of death of the insured individual during the policy term, the death benefit is paid by the company to the beneficiary. Knowing about some of the key features of term insurance and why you should opt for it can help you make a more informed decision.

What Makes Term Plan With Return of Premium Different?

Let’s go through some basic information about a term plan with a return of premium. A term plan with a return of premium is not the same as a regular term insurance plan, which provides only lump-sum benefits and a regular income to the beneficiaries upon the death of the policyholder.

However, term insurance with premium return provides for survival benefits upon maturity of the policy term. Apart from this, there are several additional benefits in the form of riders such as conditional paybacks in case of accidental death or grave illness.

Amazing Benefits of Term Plans with Return of Premium

Get Your Premiums Back

Policy buyers are often discouraged from buying term plans because they don’t earn any maturity benefits. However, some policyholders opt for a return-of-premium plan that allows them to stay reassured.

If you’re unable to decide whether or not you should keep your term plan or renew it when the term is over, you can opt for a return of the premium policy. With this kind of policy, the maturity benefit is returned to you if you want to cancel the policy before the end of the term.

Coverage Against Death

When a person opts for a term insurance plan with a return of premium, their primary concern is to secure the future of their family by providing sufficient cover. The death benefit offered by such plans can help the family members in managing their expenses during such times of crisis. A return of premium policy is a financial shield protecting you and your family from unpredictable circumstances.

Savings on Taxes

If you buy a term policy with a return of premium, you can avail of tax benefits. Currently, under Section 80C and 10 (10D), your premium payments and the benefit amount are tax-free. You can get a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs for your term plan premiums. However, to avail of these tax benefits, you must opt-in for the older tax slab.

Protection At Affordable Rates

Term insurance with premium returns may be slightly more costly than a regular term plan, but the premiums you pay for TROP can be returned as a maturity benefit and are thus exempt from taxation. Moreover, the offered coverage is also inexpensive as compared to other life insurance products available in the Indian financial market.

Offer Surrender Value

If you stop making premium payments or give up the plan, you can get some money back. The surrender value applies if you pay a single payment or two years of payments under one of the following options: Single-Premium, Limited Pay, and Regular Pay. GSV is guaranteed, but SSV is subject to market conditions.

Paid-Up Value

Term plans with a return of premium offer a valuable benefit known as paid-up value, provided by a Term Life policy. If there is ever a time when you are unable to make premium payments, your policy won’t be cancelled, and your coverage will continue for a longer period. You must, however, keep making the payments for a certain number of years before this benefit may be used.

Add-On Riders

In addition to basic coverage, an insurance company can offer riders to gain extra benefits. Some of these include Personal Accident or Disability Riders, Critical Illness Rider, and Hospital Cash. With these riders added to your policy, you can extend your coverage to a great extent without having to purchase a standalone policy for the added benefits.

What’s The Eligibility Criteria for Term Plans With Return of Premium?

The minimum age of entry in a life insurance plan with a return of premium is 21 years, while the maximum age of entry is 55 years. The premium rate for a policy is low if the buyer is young, increases as the buyer ages, and increases again when the buyer reaches a certain age. An individual can buy a life insurance plan with a return of premium regardless of whether he or she is single, married, or married and has kids.

Final Words

If you are looking for life insurance yielding more than the highest-rated term life insurance, the return of a premium-based term plan is the right option for you. The feature provides you with the greatest amount of utility. And there are many companies in India offering TROPL at competitive prices. Do online research to get the best one for your needs right away.