Heat’s Erik Spoelstra praises UM’s basketball programs after men and women make NCAA tournaments
The Heat are still in the playoff hunt, trying to set themselves up in the best possible position once the regular season ends.
But two local college programs are already in the postseason. The Miami Hurricanes men’s team earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament, while the Hurricanes’ women’s team is a No. 8 seed in their tournament.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he previously reached out to Miami men’s coach Jim Larrañaga to congratulate him on a two-year contract extension that was announced on March 9. Spoelstra, who has two NBA titles under his belt, said he thinks Larrañaga is doing a good job with UM’s program.
“I think coach Larrañaga has done a phenomenal job of building up the basketball program here,” Spoelstra said. “There’s been terrific interest in their program for the decade-plus that he’s been here. I’ve learned a lot from him. We’ve had some coaching talks over the years and it’s fun, and the same for the women’s program.”
Spoelstra said he’s hoping the two Hurricanes teams can help his bracket out.
“I’m glad they both got in and I’m going to fill out my brackets,” Spoelstra said. “Hopefully, they carry me with some wins.”
Heat looking to take advantage of slower week
With March Madness starting this week, Spoelstra said his team’s calendar reminded him of a college schedule. After last playing on Saturday, the Heat play a pair of home games against Detroit on Tuesday and Oklahoma City on Friday.
“It feels like a week of the college schedule where you only play two games,” Spoelstra said. “I do want to take advantage of all these different things. We want to take advantage of an opportunity to rest and get guys healthy. We also want to be able to practice a couple of times and work on our rhythm and work on some of the details on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, we’ll be able to accomplish all that and have some good competitions as well.”
Miami’s schedule picks up again the following week with a road game in Philadelphia before a four-game homestand.
Martin still out of practice
Miami forward Caleb Martin has missed the Heat’s last two games with a hyperextended left knee and was still not back at practice on Monday.
Spoelstra said Friday that Martin, who has played 22.8 minutes per game in his first season with Miami, tried to convince Spoelstra and his staff to let him play, but the staff said no.
“He was able to do some good rehab on the side,” Spoelstra said. “He definitely is making progress but he wasn’t able to go through practice.”
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: DT Larry Ogunjobi gets a 3-year deal, while ex-QB Mitch Trubisky reportedly heads to Pittsburgh
The NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations. The negotiating period, however, for teams to reach out to prospective free agents began at 11 a.m. Monday.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Monday
The Chicago Bears are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: The deal will include $26.35 million guaranteed. Ogunjobi, who turns 28 in June, enters his sixth season in the league. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and played in 60 games over four seasons there. He had 14 ½ sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 180 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss in that span. He played on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and had a career-high seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss over 16 regular-season games.
Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“All season my narrative has been about ‘Taking Control’ of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story,” Ogunjobi tweeted after his injury. “So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Ogunjobi is the first major addition for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. The signing comes after Bears GM Ryan Poles cut nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Friday.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the NFL Network.
What it means: Following a reboot season in a backup role with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky appears to have an opening to start again, heading to Pittsburgh as the Steelers begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With a two-year agreement, Trubisky should have an opening to claim the QB1 role. The other quarterbacks currently under contract are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.
Trubisky, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, spent four seasons in Chicago and made 52 starts between the regular season and playoffs. The Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2020 and he left the team in free agency last spring. He had an impressive preseason showing with the Bills against the Bears at Soldier Field in August, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow. But during the regular season, Trubisky barely saw the field, throwing only eight passes in mop-up duty behind Josh Allen. (He completed six of those throws for 75 yards but also threw an interception.)
With an ordinary quarterback draft class this spring and the free agent market thin at the position as well, Trubisky’s second trip into the open market was well-timed. It will be interesting to learn the guaranteed money included in his new deal. In league circles, there was a sense coming into free agency that Trubisky could top $10 million in guaranteed money on a short-term contract that could turn 2022 into another prove-it season.
Friday
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continued to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to free up additional salary-cap space and acquire draft picks. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. NFL Network first reported Goldman was being released.
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary-cap space but will incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the defense, particularly in 2018, when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
Thursday
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday, but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
March 8
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
Live updates: Officials: Biden considering trip to Europe
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
____
WASHINGTON — The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations.
The prospective trip is yet to be finalized. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO, one of the officials said Monday. Another official said the White House was looking at Biden visiting NATO headquarters on March 24, with other potential stops in Europe.
All of the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as none was allowed to comment publicly.
Biden’s potential trip would follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders there the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion. The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. NBC News first reported that the discussions for a potential Biden trip are underway.
—
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian rocket attack on a television tower in the western village of Antopol on Monday morning killed nine people, according to the governor of the Rivne region. The village is only about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland.
Ukrainian authorities also said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in the capital of Kyiv, and that two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building. They said a Russian airstrike in the capital’s downtown area Monday killed one person and wounded six others.
The United Nations has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher.
___
ANKARA, Turkey — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there can only be a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately stop its attacks on the country.
Scholz said Monday during a visit to Turkey that “with each day, with each bomb, Russia is moving further away from the international community.”
Speaking after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Scholz praised Turkey for closing the Bosphorus to warships from parties to the conflict in Ukraine. The move mainly affects Russia’s access to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea.
___
BELGRADE, Serbia — A flight from Belgrade to Moscow turned back Monday following the second bomb threat in four days, Serbian police said.
The Belgrade airport received an email saying that an explosive device had been planted on the AirSerbia flight to Moscow, police said in a statement. The same happened last Friday.
The plane was turned back shortly after takeoff, and was being checked by police, the statement said. No other details were immediately available.
Besides some Turkish carriers, Serbia’s national airline AirSerbia the only airline in Europe still flying to and from Russia. Serbia, which formally seeks European Union membership but has maintained close relations with ally Russia, has refused to join an EU-imposed flight ban in response to the war in Ukraine.
___
MADRID — Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Monday that he has asked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to use Beijing’s influence over Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
“We are at a historical moment that requires responsibility and vision of all world leaders,” Albares told Wang during a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.
It said that Albares condemned “the Russian aggression on Ukraine” by telling Wang that “Russia has undermined the foundations of peace and stability in Europe and threatens the international community.”
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says the war in Ukraine shows that those in power have not learned from the harsh lessons of previous wars over the past century.
The Vatican has responded to the Russian invasion by sending a cardinal to visit refugees. The cardinal visited last week with some of those who have taken refuge in Hungary. He is scheduled to visit with others in Slovakia on Wednesday before heading to Ukraine, the Holy See said.
In a speech at the Vatican on Monday, the pope said regional wars, especially that in Ukraine, demonstrate that “those who rule the destinies of peoples still haven’t absorbed the lessons of the tragedies of the 20th century.”
A day earlier, in his strongest condemnation yet of the war, the pontiff said no strategic reason could justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
___
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A European Union mission that helps maintain security and enforce the rule of law in Kosovo is beefing up its police forces in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said Monday.
A reserve unit of 92 members of the European Gendarmerie Force from Portugal, France and Italy will temporarily deploy to Kosovo in the coming weeks, EULEX said in a statement. An advance team was expected to arrive Monday.
In terms of providing security and enforcing the rule of law, EULEX’s police represent a second line of defense after Kosovo police. The NATO-led KFOR serves as a third line of defense.
“Russia’s invasion in Ukraine puts everything in a different light,” said EULEX spokesperson Ioanna Lachana. Lachana added that the “security situation in Kosovo remains stable.”
The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations administered the territory for nine years before Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize.
___
UNITED NATIONS — Poland’s foreign minister is accusing Russia of “state terrorism” for targeting civilians, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure “in an attempt to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.”
Zbigniew Rau told the U.N. Security Council Monday that Russia’s “unprovoked, unjustified and premeditated aggression” against Ukraine was “poorly prepared and executed (and) turned out to be a strategic and tactical failure.”
“But instead of preventing further unnecessary deaths in its own ranks, the Kremlin changed its tactics,” he said. “The invading force started to target the civilian population and infrastructure” in violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law to try to break the Ukrainian resistance.
Rau addressed the Security Council’s annual meeting with the Organization for Security and Cooperation as the OSCE’s rotating chair.
___
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the 27-country bloc is finalizing its new round of sanctions against Russia for its “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.
Josep Borrell said Monday that the fourth package of coercive measures would target Russia’s market access, membership in international financial institutions, and steel and energy sectors.
“We are listing more companies and individuals playing an active role in supporting the people who undermine Ukrainian sovereignty,” Borrell said, after talks in Skopje on Monday with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. “This would be another major blow (to the) economic and logistic base upon which the Kremlin is building the invasion.”
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said talks with Russia concluded for the day Monday but will resume on Tuesday.
The negotiations, which took place by video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first held in a week. Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, did not produce lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting in Ukraine.
“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Negotiations continue.”
He said earlier that “communication is being held, yet it’s hard.”
__
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A planned NATO exercise with about 30,000 troops from more than 25 countries from Europe and North America began in northern Norway on Monday.
NATO said that the drill, named Cold Response that includes 200 aircraft and 50 vessels, was “not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”
The drill in NATO-member Norway, which shares a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) land border with Russia, will be held just a few hundred kilometers (miles— from the Russian border and was planned long before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has declined to be an observer at the exercise that aims at having Alliance members and partners practicing working together on land, in the air and at sea, said the armed forces.
The Norwegian armed forces said it provided “thorough information” to the Russians, including the Russian Ministry of Defense, saying that was “vital for preventing misunderstandings and unnecessary conflict.”
The drill, which is held every other year, is due to end on April 1.
___
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address via video to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.
ongress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.
___
BERLIN — The German government says it won’t provide any further details about weapons supplies to Ukraine.
Government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters Monday that “to avoid security risks” Germany would not divulge any more information on what arms are supplied to Ukraine or how.
Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz added that “it is the goal of the Russian aggressors to cut Ukraine’s supply routes and make (their) defense harder, and we don’t want to facilitate this.”
Germany’s Transport Ministry said separately that it has switched off the online streams of cameras on the country’s highways for security reasons, but declined to elaborate.
Along with other NATO countries, Germany has stepped up supplies of defense equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war. This includes lethal weapons such as anti-tank missiles.
___
MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied media reports alleging that Russia asked China for military assistance to help advance its offensive in Ukraine.
“No, Russia has its own potential to continue the operation, which, as we have said, is unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full,” Peskov told his daily conference call with reporters.
Peskov also stressed that the operation in Ukraine was going as planned and that the Russian military were ensuring “the maximum security of the civilian population.”
He said that at the “beginning of the operation” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military to refrain from “the immediate storming” of large cities including Kyiv because “armed nationalist formations set up firing points, place heavy military equipment directly in residential areas, and fighting in densely populated areas will inevitably lead to multiple casualties among civilians.”
He added that “at the same time, the Defense Ministry, while ensuring the maximum security of the civilian population, does not rule out the possibility of taking full control of large settlements that are now practically surrounded, expect for areas used for humanitarian evacuation.”
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military says that 20 civilians have been killed by a ballistic missile launched by the Ukrainian forces.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Soviet-made Tochka-U missile on Monday hit the central part of the eastern city of Donetsk, the center of the separatist Donetsk region.
He said that another 28 civilians, including children, were seriously wounded by the missile that carried shrapnel warhead.
Konashenkov said the missile was fired from an area northwest of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces. He charged that the shelling of the area of Donetsk that has no military facilities represented a war crime.
Konashenkov’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday afternoon that the talks via video conference re underway. “Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening,” Zelenskyy said in a new video address.
Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet earlier on Monday that the fourth round of talks will be “on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops (and) security guarantees.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed the talks were scheduled to be held on Monday.
___
SUCEAVA, Romania — Romanian prosecutors say they have opened a criminal file after an “unmanned aircraft” was discovered in the northern county of Bistrita-Nasaud.
“So far, the origin of the aircraft has not been established, and its owner has not been identified,” prosecutors in Cluj County said. “An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances in which the aircraft was flown and to identify the pilot of the aircraft.”
Bistrita County police told The Associated Press that the drone-type aircraft was found by a young man in a field near his house.
It comes days after a Russian-made unmanned aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and crashing late Thursday into a field near a student dormitory, damaging some 40 cars. No one was injured.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Activists in Poland have been blocking Russian and Belarusian trucks in an effort to prevent them from crossing the Belarusian border with medicines, food and spare parts for the Russian military.
Belarus is allied with Russia. Activists fear that the goods will help reinforce the Russian military as it intensifies its war against Ukraine.
Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Senate, criticized Poland’s right-wing government for allowing the trucks to continue to cross Poland into Belarus.
“I am disgusted by the lack of sanctions by our government,” Grodzki said, in comments carried by the Polish news agency PAP on Monday.
However, a ruling party spokesman, Radoslaw Fogiel, said Poland was expecting the European Union to close off the transport to Russia and Belarus.
___
KABUL, Afghanistan __ The U.N. refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi arrived in Afghanistan Monday saying despite the raging war in Ukraine and the more than 2.7 million refugees flooding into Europe, Afghanistan, with its millions of internal refugees, has not been forgotten.
“All of you are following what is happening in Ukraine. It is a very big crisis and also refugee crisis, but I came here also to say that there is not just Ukraine, there are other crisis in the world, other situations that need attention, and Afghanistan is a priority for us.” Grandi said upon his arrival in the Afghan capital.
Since the Taliban’s lightning fast takeover of Kabul last year, Afghanistan has plunged into a humanitarian nightmare with the United Nations saying that 90 percent of the country is now living below the poverty level. Even as spring arrives in Afghanistan, a country devastated by four decades of relentless war, millions are still at risk of severe food shortages with children among the hardest hit among Afghans 38 million people.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.
The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.
The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment which keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.
The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.
___
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s foreign minister says the country will not serve as a “route to bypass sanctions” imposed on Russia by the West.
Israel, which has emerged as an unlikely mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has not joined the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Britain, European Union and others. But as the war in Ukraine drags on, the pressure is increasing.
In remarks sent by his office, Yair Lapid said Israeli authorities were working on ways to ensure Israel doesn’t run afoul of the biting sanctions while maintaining its unique role.
Lapid also reiterated his criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stopped short of condemning Russia.
Lapid made the remarks Monday after meeting his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in the Slovak capital of Bratislava. Lapid’s office said they discussed how to help Jewish refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.
____
BERLIN — German pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG says it is stopping all non-essential business in Russia and Belarus because of the war in Ukraine, but will continue to provide medicines and agricultural products to the countries.
In a statement Monday, the company said that it stands by the people of Ukraine and that it “utterly (condemns) this brutal aggression against a sovereign country.”
Bayer said it was suspending all advertising and other promotional activities, halting capital investment projects indefinitely and not pursuing any new business opportunities.
The company said it has “also heard voices calling for a complete stop of delivery of all our products to Russia and Belarus.”
Bayer said that it feels ethically obliged not to withhold essential health and agriculture products such as cancer drugs or seeds from the civilian population.
The company said supplying farmers with agricultural products could help prevent food supply chains from further disruption due to the war in Ukraine, which is a major producers of grains and oilseed.
____
LONDON — British hospitals have begun treating 21 young Ukrainian cancer patients after Polish authorities asked for help in caring for the growing number of child refugees who need urgent medical care, U.K. authorities said.
The Ukrainian children arrived in Britain late Sunday and will be treated at six hospitals around the country, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.
“The vital and in many cases lifesaving cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England,” the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.
The children were accompanied by 28 care-givers and family members, all of whom will be able to remain in the U.K. for at least three years while the children are treated, Javid said
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Fighting continued Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, to the west, northwest, east and northeast, the Ukrainian president’s office said Monday. Regional officials are preparing more evacuations from the targeted areas.
Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west.
Airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv, as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv, and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest, the president’s office said. Explosions rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.
Three airstrikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv overnight, and most of the town is without heat. Several areas haven’t had electricity in days. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling.
The government announced plans for new humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, although ongoing shelling caused similar efforts to fail in the last week.
