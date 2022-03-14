News
Kevin Durant says Mayor Adams is seeking attention by not lifting NYC private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nets star Kevin Durant was not quiet about his thoughts on New York City’s private-sector coronavirus vaccine mandate.
“I don’t get it,” Durant said after scoring 53 points without Kyrie Irving, en route to the Nets’ 110-107 win over the Knicks on Sunday. “At this point now, it feels like somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority, but everybody out here is looking for attention, and that’s what I feel the mayor wants right now is some attention.”
The City’s private-sector vaccine mandate, set by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and carried on by Adams, and Irving’s unvaccinated status are what have restricted Durant’s teammate from playing at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden this season.
Durant called the private sector mandate “ridiculous” because Irving — who is allowed to watch games as a spectator and did so on Sunday — could have simply taken two steps from his courtside seat onto the floor to compete in the game.
“He’ll figure it out soon,” Durant said of Adams. “He better, but it just didn’t make any sense. It’s unvaxxed people in this building already. We’ve got a guy who can come into the building, I guess are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Everybody in the world is confused at this point.
“Earlier on in the season, people didn’t understand what’s going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully Eric you’ve gotta figure this out.”
But the mandate wasn’t created as a target at Irving. It impacts everyone who works in the City — last month 1,430 municipal workers (less than 1% of the city’s workforce, per reports) were fired for refusing to get fully vaccinated or submit proof of vaccination.
Asked about the mandate and making an exception for Irving back on Feb. 28, Adams said: “I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. But there’s so much at stake here. I can’t have my city close down again. It would send the wrong message to have an exception just for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘if you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.’”
The lingering vaccine mandate is equal parts frustrating and confusing for Nets players, coaches and team officials, who first believed Irving would be able to play when Hizzoner repealed the Key2NYC indoor vaccine mandate on March 7. It was only a couple days before the repeal announcement that a spotlight was shined on the City’s private-sector vaccine mandate.
The City’s website currently reads: “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace,” and defines a “workplace” as “any location — including a vehicle — where you work in the presence of at least one other person.”
The spirit of the mandate, however, is what players like Durant have questioned. The Nets vs. Knicks game aired on ABC and showed Irving walking onto the court midway through the second quarter, sauntering from the visitor’s tunnel to his courtside seat, giving hugs and handshakes along the way. It was a surreal moment Durant said he shared with his teammate, Andre Drummond.
“I was at the free throw line when he walked in,” Durant said. “Me and Drum looked at each other and were like, ‘Yo, this is unreal. I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ We just smiled. I mean we can say that about a lot of situations over these last few years where things didn’t make any sense, especially with covid being involved.”
Durant then delivered another pointed message at Adams.
“Hopefully it gets figured out,” he said. “When I say, ‘Eric, you gotta figure out something, man,’ ‘cause it’s looking crazy, especially on national TV. And he can come to the game but can’t play? Like come on. Hey, yo Eric!”
The mayor, for what it’s worth, has not budged on his stance. He wants all New Yorkers, Irving included, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Let Kyrie play,” a heckler shouted as Adams at an event with the NYC Parks Department early Sunday morning.
“Listen. You’re right,” the mayor said. “Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
There have been over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases recorded in the City since the first was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, with over 161K hospitalizations and nearly 40K deaths as a result, per the City’s Department of Health.
()
News
Why Billy Joel once asked the Archbishop of St. Louis to ban more of his songs
ST. LOUIS – Musician and songwriter Billy Joel is widely regarded as one of America’s most beloved artists. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multi-time Grammy Award winner, 11 of Joel’s 13 studio albums went platinum (selling 1 million copies); and of those 11 albums, 9 went multi-platinum.
But in the late 1970s, a song that would become a staple of Joel’s concerts would put him at odds with some Catholics across the country, including Archbishop of St. Louis John Carberry.
By the summer of 1977, Joel was hard at work on his fifth studio album – “The Stranger.” His previous album suffered underwhelming sales and, at the time, Columbia Music considered dropping Joel from its label.
Joel needed “The Stranger” to be a success – and it was. Six of the album’s nine tracks would later appear on Joel’s “Greatest Hits – Volume I & II” compilation.
One song, in particular, was inspired by an old high school crush named Virginia Callahan. Her name appeared in the opening lines of the song “Only the Good Die Young.”
“Come out Virginia, don’t let me wait … You Catholic girls start much too late.”
Joel penned the song from the point of view of an eager boy attempting to date a girl he likes. As the girl rebuffs the narrator’s advances, the boy suspects it has something to do with her upbringing but pursues her anyway.
“They say there’s a heaven for those who will wait … Some say it’s better but I say it ain’t … I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints … The sinners have much more fun.”
“The Stranger” was released on Sept. 29, 1977. Columbia Records released “Only the Good Die Young” as the album’s fourth single in May 1978, right behind the eponymous track. By this time, the album had already peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and other singles on the album, “Just the Way You Are” and “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song,” had faired quite well on the Billboard Hot 100.
As “Only the Good Die Young” began to receive wide-scale airplay, the president of Seton Hall University, a private Catholic institution, took umbrage with the single being played on the school’s radio station and banned the song. Archbishop Carberry would be the next to call for a widespread ban of the song. The Archdiocese of Boston soon followed suit and was joined by Catholic groups across the country in opposing the song.
In a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey and a 2013 interview with the magazine Performing Songwriter, Joel insisted the song was more “pro-lust” than anything and unrequited pangs of growing up.
But in an amusing twist of fate, attempts to ban the song had the opposite effect. “Only the Good Die Young” debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard charts. But by the week of July 8, 1978, the song peaked at No. 24.
When Joel played at The Checkerdome that October, he claimed to have received death threats warning him against playing the song. Joel went on to perform “Only the Good Die Young” twice at the concert. He allegedly told the audience “don’t take —- from anybody” before leaving the stage that night.
Joel ultimately saw the humor in the situation and in interviews said he wrote letters to the president of Seton Hall and the archbishops of St. Louis and Boston to thank them making “Only the Good Die Young” a commercial success and asked if they would consider banning future songs.
News
Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Brighton, Illinois man was found dead Saturday morning in a lake in Macoupin County.
According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Miles Station Road just before 9:45 a.m. for a report of a car in a lake.
After removing the vehicle the lake, deputies discovered the body of Kenneth Torrez in the car. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31.
Sheriff Kahl said his office and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.
News
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.
The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.
Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.
Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.
Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.
Kevin Durant says Mayor Adams is seeking attention by not lifting NYC private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Why Billy Joel once asked the Archbishop of St. Louis to ban more of his songs
Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Fishermen find child’s body in southwestern Missouri creek
Kyrie Irving watches from sidelines as Kevin Durant drops 53 points on Knicks
EPA asks Illinois AG to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
45% of millennials have no idea how much money is in their bank account
The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead