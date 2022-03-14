News
Kyrie Irving watches from sidelines as Kevin Durant drops 53 points on Knicks
Welcome to the 2022 NBA season, when what happens off the court is more polarizing than the results of an actual game.
Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving arrived at Barclays Center midway through the second quarter of the Nets’ 110-107 win against the Knicks on Sunday. Irving walked in through the southeast visiting tunnel wearing an indistinguishable long, off-white tribal-patterned peacoat that read “States, Worlds & Empires” on the front. It was an outfit that could have been outdone only by the late Suge Knight, who wore all-red on almost all occasions.
Irving walked towards the basketball court he’s torched so many times before the COVID-19 pandemic, made a left at the stanchion, just a step from the hardwood, and walked up the left side of the arena, through a crowd that chanted “Free Kyrie!” as he approached his seat. He made a pit-stop near half court, shaking hands and hugging several people sitting courtside. Irving then took his seat — at Nets owner Joe Tsai’s reserved spots closest to the southwest tunnel — and sat down before walking over the words “Brooklyn Nets” painted on the baseline of the court as he followed his teammates into the locker room at halftime.
A similar scene also played out the day before, when Irving sat courtside for the ACC Tournament matchup between his alma mater, Duke, and Virginia Tech at Barclays Center on Saturday.
Irving (unvaccinated, ineligible) cannot play because of the private sector vaccine mandate that restricts indoor professional athletes who work in the City from performing at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden. Mayor Adams repealed the Key2NYC mandate on March 7, allowing Irving to attend games as a spectator, but the additional mandate prevents the superstar guard from helping his teammates on the floor.
And while the players undoubtedly saw Irving in the arena and enjoyed his presence in the locker room at halftime, they felt his absence on the court as they struggled to create true separation from a lesser opponent.
Kevin Durant played 43 of a possible 48 minutes, scoring 53 points on 19-of-37 shooting from the field — the second time he’s scored 50 or more points this season (the first was in Detroit against the Pistons), while Irving accomplished the feat just once this season in Charlotte. For reference to how much more Durant is needed when he’s the only star available for the Nets: he played just 32 minutes in the Nets’ blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday and has played 40 or more minutes just nine times this season.
Adding to the Nets’ list of absences, the team scratched Seth Curry moments before tip-off with left ankle soreness. Curry has been the Nets’ third-most reliable scorer after Durant and Irving. Without him, the Nets inserted sixth-man Patty Mills back into the starting lineup and leaned heavily on Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond for easy offense at the rim.
Durant hit a three to give the Nets a 106-103 lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. He then hit a pair of free throws to give the Nets a three-point lead with under seven seconds to go.
The Nets will need more heroics from their superstar forward if they’re going to be successful in their late-season push.
Luckily for them, Durant is capable of shouldering a load. He’s done it for the Thunder, he’s done it for the Warriors, he’s done it for Team USA and he’ll have to do it some more in 10 of the Nets’ final 14 games if they’re want to make it to the play-in tournament pursuit.
News
EPA asks Illinois AG to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Federal officials want Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that a pipeline operator conducts a proper cleanup after an estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in southern Illinois.
The oil leak started Friday in Edwardsville near Illinois 143 and entered Cahokia Creek, which runs parallel to the pipeline.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Marathon Pipe Line, which operates the pipeline, shut it down and sent equipment and workers to contain and clean up the oil.
EPA officials have asked Illinois’ attorney general to ensure that Marathon remediates the spill, assesses and repairs the pipeline, investigates the extent of the spill and takes other steps.
News
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
#26. Lu Lu Seafood
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Drunken Fish – Westport Plaza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Blue Ocean Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6335 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4721
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Yellowbelly
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4659 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3701
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3550 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Drunken Fish – Ballpark Village
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 601 Clark Ave Suite 104, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1719
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Drunken Fish – Central West End
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1501
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Red Lobster
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Red Lobster
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2381 Maplewood Commons Dr, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Blk Mkt Eats
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9 S Vandeventer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3221
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. The Mad Crab
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8080 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2021
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Red Lobster
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5733 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63123
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Red Lobster
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9838 Watson Road, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. St. Ferdinand Fish Fry
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $
– Address: 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5403
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Storming Crab
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1242 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7253
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Bait
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Arabic
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4239 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2915
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Landry’s Seafood House
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (447 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1820 Market St #350 Union Station, Saint Louis, MO 63103
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Surf & Sirloin
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Bonefish Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8780 Eager Road, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. 801 Fish
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Peacemaker Lobster and Crab Co
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1831 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2857
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12528 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6365
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Oceano Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Bristol Seafood Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Broadway Oyster Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,540 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602
– Read more on Tripadvisor
News
45% of millennials have no idea how much money is in their bank account
NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Checking in on their finances is the one of the last things on these millennials’ minds. A survey examining how 2,000 millennials manage their money reveals the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances!
That’s not the only activity they seem to prioritize ahead of their cash — or lack thereof. They’re also more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.
In fact, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.
Set it and forget it
Finances appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). Nearly half are unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).
Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Upwise, the survey found that the ease of making payments automatically may contribute to the lack of awareness around their finances. Millennials use their cell phones, tablets, or computers to enroll an average of five monthly bills in “auto-pay” – an automatic payment system used to track monthly costs.
More than half of respondents who use the feature admit they rely on “auto-pay” to pay their bills (57%) because of its convenience (45%), it helps them save money (39%), or because they have fewer worries about making late payments (38%). Four in five millennials say they’re more likely to make impulsive purchases because they trust “auto-pay” will keep track of their bills (81%).
This may explain why millennials are looking to take more control of their finances. In fact, more than half (51%) say they would feel more in control of their finances if they relied less on “auto-pay,” and three-quarters don’t want to rely on others for money.
Pandemic debt is piling up for millennials
Four in five also think it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age, but it’s not too late for those looking to be more in control of their finances now.
“Taking control of your finances isn’t just a matter of keeping up with your monthly expenses; it’s also about taking a proactive role in managing and developing healthy money habits,” says Jenn Kischell, vice president of Upwise at MetLife, in a statement. “People tend to underestimate their expenses, especially when using auto-pay. This is why it is essential to take a holistic assessment of your finances on a regular basis.”
To help keep track of their debt and savings, people are turning to financial planners (50%), finance apps (48%), or trying to stick to a good old-fashioned monthly budget (45%). Sixty-two percent of people who’ve experienced increased debt during the pandemic have seen an additional $10,000 added to their debt versus 54 percent of respondents who have seen that amount added to their savings.
“Managing your finances doesn’t have to be as intimidating or overwhelming as it seems,” adds Kischell. “Tools such as financial wellness apps can be a powerful resource to help take actions that lead to confidence and a greater sense of control. Everyone deserves to feel good about their finances, little steps can help free up that next dollar and the good news is that it’s never too late to start.”
