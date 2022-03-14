News
Live updates: EU finalizing new round of sanctions
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the 27-country bloc is finalizing its new round of sanctions against Russia for its “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.
Josep Borrell said Monday that the fourth package of coercive measures would target Russia’s market access, membership in international financial institutions, and steel and energy sectors.
“We are listing more companies and individuals playing an active role in supporting the people who undermine Ukrainian sovereignty,” Borrell said, after talks in Skopje on Monday with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. “This would be another major blow (to the) economic and logistic base upon which the Kremlin is building the invasion.”
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said talks with Russia concluded for the day Monday but will resume on Tuesday.
The two countries held negotiations by video link for the first time on March 10 in what is considered the fourth round of talks after three largely fruitless meetings held in person on the Belarusian border.
“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Negotiations continue.”
He said earlier that “communication is being held, yet it’s hard.”
__
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A planned NATO exercise with about 30,000 troops from more than 25 countries from Europe and North America began in northern Norway on Monday.
NATO said that the drill, named Cold Response that includes 200 aircraft and 50 vessels, was “not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”
The drill in NATO-member Norway, which shares a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) land border with Russia, will be held just a few hundred kilometers (miles— from the Russian border and was planned long before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has declined to be an observer at the exercise that aims at having Alliance members and partners practicing working together on land, in the air and at sea, said the armed forces.
The Norwegian armed forces said it provided “thorough information” to the Russians, including the Russian Ministry of Defense, saying that was “vital for preventing misunderstandings and unnecessary conflict.”
The drill, which is held every other year, is due to end on April 1.
___
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address via video to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.
ongress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.
___
BERLIN — The German government says it won’t provide any further details about weapons supplies to Ukraine.
Government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters Monday that “to avoid security risks” Germany would not divulge any more information on what arms are supplied to Ukraine or how.
Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz added that “it is the goal of the Russian aggressors to cut Ukraine’s supply routes and make (their) defense harder, and we don’t want to facilitate this.”
Germany’s Transport Ministry said separately that it has switched off the online streams of cameras on the country’s highways for security reasons, but declined to elaborate.
Along with other NATO countries, Germany has stepped up supplies of defense equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war. This includes lethal weapons such as anti-tank missiles.
___
MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied media reports alleging that Russia asked China for military assistance to help advance its offensive in Ukraine.
“No, Russia has its own potential to continue the operation, which, as we have said, is unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full,” Peskov told his daily conference call with reporters.
Peskov also stressed that the operation in Ukraine was going as planned and that the Russian military were ensuring “the maximum security of the civilian population.”
He said that at the “beginning of the operation” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military to refrain from “the immediate storming” of large cities including Kyiv because “armed nationalist formations set up firing points, place heavy military equipment directly in residential areas, and fighting in densely populated areas will inevitably lead to multiple casualties among civilians.”
He added that “at the same time, the Defense Ministry, while ensuring the maximum security of the civilian population, does not rule out the possibility of taking full control of large settlements that are now practically surrounded, expect for areas used for humanitarian evacuation.”
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military says that 20 civilians have been killed by a ballistic missile launched by the Ukrainian forces.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Soviet-made Tochka-U missile on Monday hit the central part of the eastern city of Donetsk, the center of the separatist Donetsk region.
He said that another 28 civilians, including children, were seriously wounded by the missile that carried shrapnel warhead.
Konashenkov said the missile was fired from an area northwest of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces. He charged that the shelling of the area of Donetsk that has no military facilities represented a war crime.
Konashenkov’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday afternoon that the talks via video conference re underway. “Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening,” Zelenskyy said in a new video address.
Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet earlier on Monday that the fourth round of talks will be “on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops (and) security guarantees.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed the talks were scheduled to be held on Monday.
___
SUCEAVA, Romania — Romanian prosecutors say they have opened a criminal file after an “unmanned aircraft” was discovered in the northern county of Bistrita-Nasaud.
“So far, the origin of the aircraft has not been established, and its owner has not been identified,” prosecutors in Cluj County said. “An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances in which the aircraft was flown and to identify the pilot of the aircraft.”
Bistrita County police told The Associated Press that the drone-type aircraft was found by a young man in a field near his house.
It comes days after a Russian-made unmanned aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and crashing late Thursday into a field near a student dormitory, damaging some 40 cars. No one was injured.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Activists in Poland have been blocking Russian and Belarusian trucks in an effort to prevent them from crossing the Belarusian border with medicines, food and spare parts for the Russian military.
Belarus is allied with Russia. Activists fear that the goods will help reinforce the Russian military as it intensifies its war against Ukraine.
Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Senate, criticized Poland’s right-wing government for allowing the trucks to continue to cross Poland into Belarus.
“I am disgusted by the lack of sanctions by our government,” Grodzki said, in comments carried by the Polish news agency PAP on Monday.
However, a ruling party spokesman, Radoslaw Fogiel, said Poland was expecting the European Union to close off the transport to Russia and Belarus.
___
KABUL, Afghanistan __ The U.N. refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi arrived in Afghanistan Monday saying despite the raging war in Ukraine and the more than 2.7 million refugees flooding into Europe, Afghanistan, with its millions of internal refugees, has not been forgotten.
“All of you are following what is happening in Ukraine. It is a very big crisis and also refugee crisis, but I came here also to say that there is not just Ukraine, there are other crisis in the world, other situations that need attention, and Afghanistan is a priority for us.” Grandi said upon his arrival in the Afghan capital.
Since the Taliban’s lightning fast takeover of Kabul last year, Afghanistan has plunged into a humanitarian nightmare with the United Nations saying that 90 percent of the country is now living below the poverty level. Even as spring arrives in Afghanistan, a country devastated by four decades of relentless war, millions are still at risk of severe food shortages with children among the hardest hit among Afghans 38 million people.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.
The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.
The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment which keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.
The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.
___
LONDON — Activists have occupied a London townhouse linked to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying the property will be used to support Ukrainian refugees.
The U.K. government last week froze Deripaska’s assets as it expanded sanctions against wealthy Russians and companies to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin’s regime to end its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions announcement identified Deripaska as a prominent “pro-Kremlin oligarch” who is closely linked to Putin.
Activists on Monday stood on the balcony of 5 Belgrave Square and unfurled Ukrainian flags and a banner proclaiming that the property had been “liberated.” Belgrave Square, a garden square dominated by foreign embassies, is the heart of the affluent Belgravia district, which attracts super-rich buyers from around the world.
“By occupying the mansion, we want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also the people of Russia who never agreed to this madness. As always with wars, empires benefit and common people pay the price.’′
The U.K. has been criticized for being slow to impose sanctions on wealthy Russians who have flooded into London over the last 30 years, boosting the city’s economy. The U.S. government sanctioned Deripaska in 2018, saying he helped support Russia’s “malign activity” around the world.
The U.S. sanctions documents list 5 Belgrave Square in London as one of Deripaska’s addresses
____
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s foreign minister says the country will not serve as a “route to bypass sanctions” imposed on Russia by the West.
Israel, which has emerged as an unlikely mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has not joined the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Britain, European Union and others. But as the war in Ukraine drags on, the pressure is increasing.
In remarks sent by his office, Yair Lapid said Israeli authorities were working on ways to ensure Israel doesn’t run afoul of the biting sanctions while maintaining its unique role.
Lapid also reiterated his criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stopped short of condemning Russia.
Lapid made the remarks Monday after meeting his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in the Slovak capital of Bratislava. Lapid’s office said they discussed how to help Jewish refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.
____
BERLIN — German pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG says it is stopping all non-essential business in Russia and Belarus because of the war in Ukraine, but will continue to provide medicines and agricultural products to the countries.
In a statement Monday, the company said that it stands by the people of Ukraine and that it “utterly (condemns) this brutal aggression against a sovereign country.”
Bayer said it was suspending all advertising and other promotional activities, halting capital investment projects indefinitely and not pursuing any new business opportunities.
The company said it has “also heard voices calling for a complete stop of delivery of all our products to Russia and Belarus.”
Bayer said that it feels ethically obliged not to withhold essential health and agriculture products such as cancer drugs or seeds from the civilian population.
The company said supplying farmers with agricultural products could help prevent food supply chains from further disruption due to the war in Ukraine, which is a major producers of grains and oilseed.
____
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say two people have died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an aircraft factory, and another person was killed when a residential building was fired upon.
The Antonov aircraft factory is Ukraine’s largest and is best known for producing many of the world’s largest ever cargo planes.
The Kyiv city government says a large fire broke out after the strike on the factory. One person died and three were injured when the residential building was hit, authorities said.
_____
LONDON — British hospitals have begun treating 21 young Ukrainian cancer patients after Polish authorities asked for help in caring for the growing number of child refugees who need urgent medical care, U.K. authorities said.
The Ukrainian children arrived in Britain late Sunday and will be treated at six hospitals around the country, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.
“The vital and in many cases lifesaving cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England,” the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.
The children were accompanied by 28 care-givers and family members, all of whom will be able to remain in the U.K. for at least three years while the children are treated, Javid said
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Fighting continued Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, to the west, northwest, east and northeast, the Ukrainian president’s office said Monday. Regional officials are preparing more evacuations from the targeted areas.
Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west.
Airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv, as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv, and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest, the president’s office said. Explosions rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.
Three airstrikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv overnight, and most of the town is without heat. Several areas haven’t had electricity in days. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling.
The government announced plans for new humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, although ongoing shelling caused similar efforts to fail in the last week.
___
NEW YORK — The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday its forces had advanced 11 kilometers (7 miles) over the past 24 hours, and reached five towns north of Mariupol.
In a video statement, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not elaborate on the advances, or comment on the humanitarian corridors or the crisis in Mariupol.
News
The Crypto Mortgage Arrives (At a Price)
One thesis you hear from cryptocurrency advocates is that the often gut-twisting price volatility is a function of the assets’ immaturity, low liquidity (relative to, say, the $119 trillion global bond market), and scarcity of price signals. As the market matures, and as scaffolding around crypto is erected, the thesis holds, crypto volatility will come down and everyone will get rich in a more stable fashion.
This week, a piece of the scaffolding fell into place, as Miami-based lender Milo announced a $17 million Series A round of venture capital funding. One of Milo’s principal offerings is what it credibly claims is the first 30-year mortgage in the U.S. that can be backed by cryptocurrency as collateral. For a couple of years, Milo has been offering conventional mortgages to non-U.S. citizens who want to purchase homes in the U.S. Milo’s Miami location is relevant, in that Florida has been the most popular state for nonresident property purchases in the U.S for more than a decade.
As Milo founder Josip Rupena explained to the Observer, this was kind of a warmup to the crypto mortgage, for which a waiting list of thousands has amassed. The typical nonresident lacks credentials usually required to obtain a US mortgage, such as a credit history and a Social Security number. So Milo has had to learn how to comply with know-your-client, anti-money-laundering, and similar compliance rules that come very much in handy as Milo pivots toward the crypto mortgage.
One crucial question: If the prospective buyer has no U.S. credit history, how does Milo know the risk-appropriate interest rate to charge? Rupena told the Observer that Milo looks at a variety of factors: net worth of the borrower, value of the property, cash flow, etc. To date in its non-crypto mortgages, Milo says it has been lending at 3% to 5%, which is broadly in line with prevailing rates.
How does the crypto mortgage actually work, though? If a customer wants a mortgage for $100,000, say, how much crypto would she have to put up? Rupena told the Observer, maybe a little sheepishly, right now…$100,000. On the one hand, that’s crazy steep; on the other hand, there are almost certainly a few thousand crypto investors who’ve pocketed such insane returns, thanks to market timing, that this 100% requirement is not even a concern. “That number will come down over time,” Rupena told the Observer. Milo customers will also have the ability to pay off their mortgages using crypto, which could be a tremendous boon for those who can time it right.
The venture capital firm that led Milo’s Series A is Los Angeles’s M13, historically known more for investing in household and direct-to-consumer brands (Bonobos, Daily Harvest), although its investment in Lightning Labs was an important foray into the crypto space. M13 just created a $400 million fund that will focus on Web3 and related areas.
M13 no doubt understands its risk profile better than anyone else; the interesting thing is that crypto-scaffolding businesses like Milo tacitly assume a crypto market that broadly goes up over time. In the decade or so that crypto has existed, that’s been a more than reasonable assumption, but the reduced crypto volatility that such companies are supposed to create might shift the market: how it performs, who enters the market, the risk profile versus other asset classes, etc.
Arguablythe single-most important question in the crypto universe is: What, exactly, happens to the existing “private” digital currency market if and when central bank digital currencies (CBDC) go mainstream in large global economies? We’ve had a glimpse of this in China, which last year booted Bitcoin miners from the country while simultaneously rolling out a digital yuan to tens of millions of pilot customers. The much-touted Biden executive order issued this week “directs the U.S. Government to assess the technological infrastructure and capacity needs for a potential U.S. CBDC in a manner that protects Americans’ interests.” Obviously a U.S. CBDC is years away at a minimum, but if it becomes a reality, will that suck the air out of markets for crypto like Bitcoin? If it does, a scaffolding company like Milo presumably loses a lot of potential customers.
News
Jennifer Carnahan enters race for late husband Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congress
Former Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is jumping into the race to replace her husband Jim Hagedorn in Congress.
Carnahan said Monday she is running in the special election to finish Hagedorn’s term representing southern Minnesota’s 1st District after he died of cancer last month.
“Though my heart is still heavy after Jim’s passing, the encouragement I have received from throughout southern Minnesota has inspired me to carry on his legacy by running to complete the remainder of his term,” Carnahan said in a statement announcing her candidacy.
Carnahan said she is committed to continuing her husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values and safeguarding the integrity of elections.
Carnahan joins a crowded field that includes at least eight other Republicans, along with six Democrats and one Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate. The filing period for the special election closes Tuesday.
Hagedorn died of kidney cancer last month. Gov, Tim Walz has called a special primary for May 24, followed by a special election on Aug. 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term.
News
Hyde5: Armstead? Collins? Five prime Dolphins decisions as free agency starts
Legal free-agent tampering starts at noon Monday, meaning tampering has been going on in the NFL for a while. By 12:01 p.m., some of the biggest names will be linked to their new teams before being allowed to sign on Wednesday.
What’s the big decisions for the Miami Dolphins?
One potential decision was made for them when Tom Brady returned. Free-agent center Ryan Jensen went off the market by immediately agreeing to a three-year, $39-million deal to return to Tampa, too. See the lure of star power?
Here are the five prime Dolphins decisions to make:
1. How much to offer the top left tackle, Terron Armstead? ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 free agent. That speaks to the price tag and the competition. The Dolphins need a free agent or preferably two to improve their line in free agency. Enough with the draft. General Manager Chris Grier has proven he can’t build a line that way. So they’ll have to get players you or I could pick. Armstead could bring as much as $90 million over four years ― with $60 million guaranteed. Ready to jump?
2. Would Dallas right tackle La’el Collins help enough? The Cowboys have given Collins the right to shop around for a trade. That suggests they might release him if one isn’t coming. For a relatively cheap $10 million a year and — what? — a fifth-round pick you can have a starting right tackle. The caveat is Collins missed the 2020 season with foot surgery, missed a couple games to a substance-abuse suspension this past year and is considered unnecessary in Dallas because he seems to have lost his starting job. He can help because of the Dolphins situation. The question teams are weighing is if a free-agent tackle helps more.
3. What do the Dolphins want on the line? Guard Brandon Schreff, center Bradley Bozeman, tackle Trent Brown — you can keep going down a list of good free-agent offensive linemen on the market. Again, the Dolphins need to get one or two sure things considering they’ve whiffed in the draft. Then they have right guard (or right tackle) Robert Hunt and a lot of pieces to make work. The question becomes mixing what the Dolphins like of their players with what is on the market — and what fits with Mike McDaniel’s offensive demands. That’s what the Dolphins have been gauging over the past month. Let’s see what they’ve decided.
4. Can they make a run at New England cornerback J.C. Jackson? This doesn’t seem right at first glance considering needs elsewhere. But the real view is teams get great by loading up on one area and making it great. Philadelphia and San Francisco went to Super Bowls by overinvesting in defensive lines. The odd part here is New England’s Bill Belichick invests in the secondary, but if Jackson leaves he’ll have lost top cornerbacks in Stephon Gilmore and Jackson.
5. Would the Dolphins pay big for a wide receiver? The Dolphins need receivers they can count on to play more than they’re injured. They need a player to stretch the field if Jaylen Waddle remains in the slot. But there are so many receivers who come into the league each year through the draft and have instant impact that spending on a receiver seems an unnecessary idea. Consider the Dolphins spent on Mike Gesicki, too. So going after a high-priced receiver seems a road they won’t take — or shouldn’t anyway.
()
Live updates: EU finalizing new round of sanctions
The Crypto Mortgage Arrives (At a Price)
Jennifer Carnahan enters race for late husband Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congress
Hyde5: Armstead? Collins? Five prime Dolphins decisions as free agency starts
Live updates: Ukraine-Russia video link talks to resume
Live updates: NATO: exercise not linked to Russia’s invasion
The Most Stylish Platforms That Take Any Ensemble to New Heights
Correction: Broken Teeth-Conviction story
Metrolink tests new single car
Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead