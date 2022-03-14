Connect with us

Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car

Published

36 seconds ago

on

3 men walk away uninjured after small aircraft crashes in Madison County, Illinois
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Brighton, Illinois man was found dead Saturday morning in a lake in Macoupin County.

According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Miles Station Road just before 9:45 a.m. for a report of a car in a lake.

After removing the vehicle the lake, deputies discovered the body of Kenneth Torrez in the car. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31.

Sheriff Kahl said his office and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.

News

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.

News

Fishermen find child's body in southwestern Missouri creek

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Fishermen find child's body in southwestern Missouri creek
KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A child’s body has been found in a southwestern Missouri waterway, and authorities are working to determine if it is a boy who went missing last month.

Fishermen found the body around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Creek, which is part of Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County. Trooper Sam Carpenter says the body was found in the area where a 6-year-old boy went into the water on Feb. 18.

The child’s name has not been released. The child’s family lives about a mile from the site where the boy was last seen.

Authorities have said he and his two older sisters walked more than a mile from the home to the water.

News

Kyrie Irving watches from sidelines as Kevin Durant drops 53 points on Knicks

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Kyrie Irving watches from sidelines as Kevin Durant drops 53 points on Knicks
Welcome to the 2022 NBA season, when what happens off the court is more polarizing than the results of an actual game.

Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving arrived at Barclays Center midway through the second quarter of the Nets’ 110-107 win against the Knicks on Sunday. Irving walked in through the southeast visiting tunnel wearing an indistinguishable long, off-white tribal-patterned peacoat that read “States, Worlds & Empires” on the front. It was an outfit that could have been outdone only by the late Suge Knight, who wore all-red on almost all occasions.

Irving walked towards the basketball court he’s torched so many times before the COVID-19 pandemic, made a left at the stanchion, just a step from the hardwood, and walked up the left side of the arena, through a crowd that chanted “Free Kyrie!” as he approached his seat. He made a pit-stop near half court, shaking hands and hugging several people sitting courtside. Irving then took his seat — at Nets owner Joe Tsai’s reserved spots closest to the southwest tunnel — and sat down before walking over the words “Brooklyn Nets” painted on the baseline of the court as he followed his teammates into the locker room at halftime.

A similar scene also played out the day before, when Irving sat courtside for the ACC Tournament matchup between his alma mater, Duke, and Virginia Tech at Barclays Center on Saturday.

Irving (unvaccinated, ineligible) cannot play because of the private sector vaccine mandate that restricts indoor professional athletes who work in the City from performing at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden. Mayor Adams repealed the Key2NYC mandate on March 7, allowing Irving to attend games as a spectator, but the additional mandate prevents the superstar guard from helping his teammates on the floor.

And while the players undoubtedly saw Irving in the arena and enjoyed his presence in the locker room at halftime, they felt his absence on the court as they struggled to create true separation from a lesser opponent.

Kevin Durant played 43 of a possible 48 minutes, scoring 53 points on 19-of-37 shooting from the field — the second time he’s scored 50 or more points this season (the first was in Detroit against the Pistons), while Irving accomplished the feat just once this season in Charlotte. For reference to how much more Durant is needed when he’s the only star available for the Nets: he played just 32 minutes in the Nets’ blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday and has played 40 or more minutes just nine times this season.

Adding to the Nets’ list of absences, the team scratched Seth Curry moments before tip-off with left ankle soreness. Curry has been the Nets’ third-most reliable scorer after Durant and Irving. Without him, the Nets inserted sixth-man Patty Mills back into the starting lineup and leaned heavily on Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond for easy offense at the rim.

Durant hit a three to give the Nets a 106-103 lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. He then hit a pair of free throws to give the Nets a three-point lead with under seven seconds to go.

The Nets will need more heroics from their superstar forward if they’re going to be successful in their late-season push.

Luckily for them, Durant is capable of shouldering a load. He’s done it for the Thunder, he’s done it for the Warriors, he’s done it for Team USA and he’ll have to do it some more in 10 of the Nets’ final 14 games if they’re want to make it to the play-in tournament pursuit.

