Man found murdered in parking lot near Oz Nightclub in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a popular nightclub in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Sauget Police discovered the body of 29-year-old Jonathan Brown early Sunday morning in an overflow parking lot outside Oz Nightclub.
Brown, a Black Jack resident, was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Kyrie Irving steals the show, watching as Kevin Durant hangs 53 in win over Knicks
Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond couldn’t believe what they had just seen.
Midway through the second quarter of the Nets’ narrow, 110-107, escape from the Knicks at Barclays Center on Sunday, Kyrie Irving made his grand appearance.
Irving, who is unvaccinated and thus ineligible to play at Barclays Center due to New York City’s confusing vaccine mandate, made his stride from the southeast visiting tunnel, up the left side of the court, shaking hands and giving out hugs on the way to his courtside seat.
Durant was at the free throw line when Irving arrived and said he and Drummond gave each other a look.
“Me and Drum looked at each other and were like, ‘Yo, this is unreal,’” Durant recalled after the game. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. We just smiled.”
“I mean, we can say that about a lot of situations over these last few years where things didn’t make any sense, especially with COVID being involved.”
That is the spectacle the Nets find themselves in: Welcome to the 2022 NBA season, where what happens off the court is more polarizing than the result of an actual game.
Irving wore a bright off-white peacoat, an outfit only the late Suge Knight could have outdone with his all-red-everything wardrobe theme. On a day where Nets vs. Knicks aired nationally on ABC, a player who was off the floor stole the show.
“That was crazy,” said guard Bruce Brown. “I heard some noise going on, and I turn around, and I see Kai. But I just don’t understand the ruling on him being in the arena and not being able to play. It makes no sense to me, but it’s good to see him back in Barclays.”
The show continued at the half, when Irving walked alongside the baseline behind his teammates into the locker room. And at the end of the game, after Durant hung 53 points in 43 minutes to power the Nets to a three-point victory over the Knicks, Irving took a few steps onto the floor—unmasked and unvaccinated—and celebrated with a handshake only he and Durant share as friends and teammates.
“It was like an F you to the league,” one player said after the game.
This is the hand the Nets have been dealt: an unstoppable force—Irving’s unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19—has met an ostensibly immovable object. That object is a private sector vaccine mandate that restricts the unvaccinated Irving from working in a workplace with more than one other individual working with him.
As of Sunday morning, Mayor Eric Adams has not budged on his stance: He wants all New Yorkers, Irving included, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a sentiment he shared at an event with the New York City Parks Department when a heckler shouted “Let Kyrie play!” in his direction.
“Listen. You’re right,” the mayor responded. “Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, the Nets are tasked with navigating the majority of their remaining games without him. Under the current vaccine mandate rules, Irving is only eligible for four of the 14 games left on the regular-season schedule.
Sunday’s result against the 12th-seeded Knicks tells a different story from the three prior games. With Irving available, the Nets lost by six via Jayson Tatum’s 54-point outburst, but then turned the Charlotte Hornets and James Harden’s Philadelphia 76ers into their personal punching bags.
Without Irving, the Nets needed Durant to play all but five minutes and score nearly half the team’s points himself to get past a non playoff contender.
It didn’t help, either, that Seth Curry was a late scratch due to a lingering left ankle issue. LaMarcus Aldridge also missed Sunday’s game with a hip injury and Joe Harris is out for the season with a left ankle that will eventually require a second surgery.
This is the situation the Nets find themselves in, especially without Ben Simmons, who continues to miss time due to a back injury with no concrete date for his debut in sight. Simmons could feasibly miss the entire month of March. He is still only doing individual drills and has yet to participate in full team practice.
That means more of a load for Durant to shoulder, more minutes piling on his injury-riddled body, less margin for error and more room for losses for a team that needs every win it can get to claw its way from the depths of the play-in tournament.
“Obviously we hope that we can keep him under 40 (minutes),” head coach Steve Nash said postgame. “Tonight, though, was one of those games where we just needed him. Seth going out. We had too many lineups without a shooter on the floor, just makes it so difficult to score so we rode Kevin a lot tonight. We needed all of it for the win.”
The Nets will get Irving back on Tuesday when they play on the road in Orlando against the Magic. As it stands, they are 2.5 games behind the No. 7 Toronto Raptors and 3.5 games behind the No. 6 Cleveland Cavaliers.
It’s an uphill battle, one Irving will have to observe as a spectator due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated in a city with a mayor who—at least as of Sunday—refuses to provide an exemption for the only NBA player in New York City adversely impacted by the private sector mandate.
Durant isn’t shying away from the challenge, either. The Nets rode their superstar forward to a victory against the Knicks, and he wants to carry them as far as he can because he knows their best odds at winning games come in the minutes he spends on the floor.
“Let me die out there (on the court),” Durant said. “I told you (already).”
After long negotiations, lockout, Twins happy to kick off camp
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you asked Taylor Rogers at the beginning of the week, there’s no way the Twins’ reliever thought he’d be in Fort Myers, Fla., at the sprawling, sun-soaked Lee County Sports Complex surrounded by his teammates, preparing for the start of the season by Sunday.
“You know how baseball superstition is — I wasn’t packing a single thing. Not going to get ready whatsoever,” Rogers said. “And then obviously the day before, it was looking super bleak, until the next day. It was an emotional roller coaster, that’s for sure.”
And no Twins player was more involved on the ride than Rogers, the team’s Major League Baseball Players’ Association representative, who took part in in-person negotiations on the new collective bargaining agreement in Jupiter, Fla., and was responsible for updating his teammates and collecting their opinions throughout the lockout.
On Thursday, the day the lockout ended, Rogers sent his teammates the highlights of what was on the table. He then spent more time reading through the proposal so he could equip the rest of the group with as much information as possible to cast an informed vote.
“Our objectives we stated going into that was get more money for the younger players. We accomplished that. Wanted to improve competition,” Rogers said. “I think we found a couple ways to do that. And there was one other thing … service time manipulation. Yes, I think we got some mechanisms, and we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how it plays out. From our side of things now, I think it should help.”
Ultimately, players from 26 teams — including the Twins — voted in favor of the new CBA, though the MLBPA executive board voted against it. A day later, players had already shown up at Twins camp and by Sunday, the group was back together again.
Rogers, with his now-healed left middle finger, threw a bullpen with Twins coaches looking on aside new Twins starter Dylan Bundy.
“(It) feels like a normal finger,” said Rogers, who was injured in late July and missed the rest of the 2021 season. “I don’t think about it anymore. Maybe I’ll just go about my day as a normal person does, just do a little extra finger exercises at the end of the day, but other than that, no problems.”
While Sunday was physical day for the bulk of the 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said in the afternoon that they hadn’t been notified of any new injuries that cropped up during the course of the lockout, when they were not allowed to communicate with players.
All on the 40-man roster except Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó, Joe Ryan, Drew Strotman and new starter Sonny Gray, acquired on Sunday, had reported by Sunday evening.
“I’m sure the closer up you get on all these guys and spend some time, I think everyone is very pleasantly surprised to see how their offseasons went. It’s very obviously looking at many of them that the time was well-spent,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ll get a chance to see if that translates to better function and helping them in their particular games. But to the eye, this was a very good offseason with the way that they spent their time as a group.”
MAEDA UPDATE
Before the lockout began, the Twins introduced starter Kenta Maeda to a physical therapist in Los Angeles. He spent his time rehabbing his elbow after his Tommy John surgery there, working at the same facility the entire winter.
Maeda, who had the procedure done near the end of last season, started tossing a baseball around at the beginning of March from about 30 feet.
So far, so good. He has felt no pain in his right elbow, and he expects to begin a program to build up his distance on Monday.
While Maeda hopes he can return at some point this season — an internal brace was inserted during the procedure that could help expedite recovery — he knows it’s something he can’t rush.
“We’ll see where the rehab process takes me and if it turns out I can’t, I won’t be too upset,” Maeda said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. “I know the whole process. During the lockout, I was hoping for the season to go further than scheduled, so I had more of a chance to pitch.”
BRIEFLY
The list of 18 non-roster invites to major league spring training include top prospect Austin Martin and Aaron Sabato, the team’s first-round pick in 2020. Devin Smeltzer, Jake Cave and Juan Minaya are among the NRIs with major league experience. … The Twins announced Sunday that all spring training games — home and road — will begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The Twins’ first Grapefruit League game is scheduled for Thursday. A broadcast schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.
Knicks latest late-game fail probably killed hope of playoffs
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Knicks couldn’t execute down the stretch.
This wasn’t the typical collapse from Tom Thibodeau’s squad. The fourth quarter, up until the final minute, was actually encouraging. The Knicks finally found a workable formula against Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, blitzing the otherworldly scorer each time he touched the rock.
They had an opportunity to take the lead with about 30 seconds remaining.
But then the Knicks’ familiar head-scratching moments took hold, and they suffered a 110-107 defeat Sunday at Barclays Center that probably killed any hopes of the playoffs.
“Slim, obviously,” Evan Fournier conceded with the Knicks sitting five games out of the final play-in spot and only 14 to play. “The odds are against us.”
Fournier’s turnover with nine remaining served as one of the game’s pivotal moments, and squandered the Knicks’ last best chance for a victory. It arrived out of a timeout, with the Knicks’ trailing by a point and Fournier receiving the inbounds pass.
Fournier tried to feed Mitchell Robinson under the basket, but the pass was intercepted by Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown and the Nets took control.
Fournier took the heat for the play, although he was put in a difficult spot in the corner with two closing defenders.
“I had an easy pass, I messed up,” Fournier said. “It’s that simple. If we make that pass, that’s a dunk, we’re up one. Nothing else to say, really. Bad pass.”
Thibodeau said the play was designed for three options off the inbounds pass. He labeled the corner, however, “where we wanted to go.”
“There were three options, on most plays there’s three options, so you don’t know what they’re trying to take away,” the coach said.
Following the botched inbounds play and Durant scoring his 50th point on the ensuing free throw (he finished with 53), the Knicks had another opportunity with Barrett bringing up the ball and a 3-point deficit.
Barrett, anticipating a foul, didn’t take a potential tying trey when presented the opportunity, instead dribbling inside the 3-point line before finally getting hacked by Brooklyn’s James Johnson with 2.6 seconds remaining.
“I was going to take a step back or something. And then he kind of like stopped and went behind me,” Barrett said about Johnson. “It was weird. And then he fouled me.”
Barrett tried to miss his second foul shot, setting up a potential offensive rebound with a two-point deficit. Barrett swished it, however, and failed by succeeding. The game was effectively over.
“My teammates were laughing at me because I was trying to miss it and it ended up being a perfect free throw,” Barrett said.
The defeat finished the Knicks’ season-long seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record, an agonizing stretch considering all their defeats came after second-half leads.
Barrett, who finished with 24 points in 42 minutes, wasn’t ready to give up on the playoffs. But it would now require something close to a miracle.
“You never know,” Barrett said. “Other teams could also go on losing streaks, too. So you don’t know what’s going to happen. Might start sneaking in games. People try to rest their stars or whatever. Anything can happen. It’s the NBA.”
