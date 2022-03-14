News
Metrolink tests new single car
ST. LOUIS – Metrolink trains will look a little different starting today. Some trains will now feature just one car instead of two.
It’s a two-week test to adapt to ridership changes following the pandemic. Metrolink says single cars are more efficient for security to patrol. It also cuts wear and tear on cars in half.
News
Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th.
On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday.
314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”
They’ve partnered with the STL Made movement this year. They have dozens of events planned for today.
“314 Day” specials and events
- Schnucks To Celebrate 314 Day with St. Louis-themed Cookie Cakes and Special Pricing on Gooey Butter Cake Slices
- Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day House Decortaing Contest
- Butler’s Pantry Free Delivery + Gooey Butter Cake
- U City Businesses Rally to Support Ukraine
- 3.14 Mile Self-guided Greenway Walks & Rides
- Rootberry 314 Day Specials
- Sweet EM’s celebrates 314!
- Lion’s Choice — Large Concrete
- 314 Day Emily Stahl Design Co. Sticker Sale – Stickers are $3.14
- Mission Taco Joint Toasted Ravioli Taco
- 1220 Spirits – $3.14 Moscow Mules
- $3.14 Off Any Plant at Garden District STL
News
Busch Stadium hosts hiring event
ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice has been responsible for concessions for more than 50 years.
It is looking to fill food service positions at the ballpark. Today’s hiring event runs from two until seven at the stadium. You’ll need to enter at gate six off south broadway.
For more information, check out: cardinals.com/workatbusch
News
Column: What approach will new Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles take into free agency?
After years of attempting to buy their way into contention, the Chicago Bears prepare to enter free agency this week at the beginning stages of a franchise reboot.
New general manager Ryan Poles struck an deal to trade pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to sign with a new team when he reaches the open market, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will be let go if the team cannot find a trade partner.
Those are three of the highest-paid players from last season, and it signifies just the beginning of a long process and roster turnover. Poles doesn’t have a track record in free agency, so we don’t have a history of speculating what moves could be ahead. He has said he wants the organization to be draft-driven. So does every GM, and that’s precisely what his predecessor, Ryan Pace, declared when he was hired in 2015.
The Bears have leaned heavily on free agency for a long time, and the results, save for the 12-4 season in 2018, haven’t matched hype. According to overthecap.com, the Bears have signed 113 unrestricted free agents since 2013, the most in the league, five more than the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s almost three times as many as the Green Bay Packers have signed in that span (40). You can make a case the Packers could have hunted down another Lombardi Trophy with a more aggressive approach to free agency, but the Bears are proof that dollars spent in March don’t always lead to regular-season success.
Poles has said value can be found in the second and third waves of free agency, and that could be where his primary focus is. But the Bears have cap space and needs across the board, so it stands to reason he’s in search of a player or two who won’t last until it becomes a buyers’ market.
The negotiating window — when teams are permitted to contact agents and engage in contract discussions — begins at 11 a.m. Monday, leading to the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when deals can be consummated.
As much as Poles has talked about improving the offensive line, it would be surprising if he didn’t make multiple moves. Right guard James Daniels is slated to be a free agent and should do well on the open market, with some figuring he could get a deal worth at least $8 million per year and perhaps as much as $10 million annually or more. If the Bears don’t retain Daniels, they need to replace him. Then there’s the matter of potentially replacing center Sam Mustipher and the question mark at left tackle.
A strong group of veteran interior linemen is available. One source said the Bears could be in play for Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, a Hinsdale Central graduate who played at Michigan State. Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones also is available. The list of guards includes Brandon Scherff of the Washington Commanders, Laken Tomlinson of the San Francisco 49ers, Connor Williams of the Dallas Cowboys, Austin Corbett of the Rams, Andrew Norwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Alex Cappa of the Buccaneers. Daniels is the youngest guard at 24, but Williams is only 25, which could make him intriguing.
The other pressing need is at wide receiver, where the Bears have Darnell Mooney and no one else who is proven. Poles needs to come up with a combination of free agents and draft picks to provide quarterback Justin Fields with an improved lot of skill-position players. That’s a challenge with a thin wide receiver market. Would the Bears have interest in D.J. Chark, who suffered a fractured ankle last season, after he appeared in only four games? The Bears have to do something at the position if they want to give Fields a chance.
Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals excelled in the slot last season and is seeking a huge payday. Like Chark, Juju Smith-Schuster battled health issues last season, and then there is a list of players such as Byron Pringle, whom Poles knows well from the Kansas City Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons.
The other area to keep a close eye on is the defense. Coach Matt Eberflus brought four assistants on that side of the ball with him from the Indianapolis Colts, so he could want one or two players the staff knows well. Inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns after playing in Indianapolis, and Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad both fit the profile, and neither would break the bank.
The Bears also have to weigh the pros and cons of re-signing some of their
free agents.Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson emerged from being primarily a special teams player to finishing sixth on the team in tackles. He plays with the hustle and intensity Eberflus preaches. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has familiarity with long snapper Patrick Scales and punter Pat O’Donnell.
The Bears have been clearing a lot of cap space for 2023, but that figure is deceivingly high because they have so few players under contract. The team could be positioned to make a bigger splash a year from now, but Poles needs to infuse this roster with talent — players who can be part of a rebuilding process and not just stop-gap signings on one- or two-year deals.
Perhaps by Wednesday evening the Bears will have a handful of additions who provide optimism for the future. In the event they aren’t making headline news, that shouldn’t be alarming. Few of those headline signings over the last decade-plus turned into wins.
()
Metrolink tests new single car
Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis
Busch Stadium hosts hiring event
Column: What approach will new Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles take into free agency?
Major accident on Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis
Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. But where will he end up after a strange 2021 season?
Column: Ryan Poles has a long list of needs in his 1st venture into free agency as Chicago Bears GM
Alex Caruso’s return for the Chicago Bulls highlights — and complements — Ayo Dosunmu’s growth as a defender
Four players Jets could target in free agency, according to sources
ASK IRA: Will Erik Spoelstra break out the Heat’s all-defensive lineup?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead