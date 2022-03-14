Connect with us

Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to ‘grow up’ in leaked text exchange

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to 'grow up' in leaked text exchange 2
Pete Davidson hasn’t responded publicly to any of Kanye West’s public attacks on him or his girlfriend, the 41-year-old rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but his friend Dave Sirus has seemingly shared a string of messages between the two men in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Entertainment

Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life

Published

1 day ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life
Near the beginning of Laotian-American director Mattie Do’s third feature film (released on VOD in North America on March 1), there is a scene wherein a woman watches the film’s protagonist The Old Man (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) prepare her body for burial. Her face wears a forlorn expression: confusion reined in by helplessness. She holds her hands but doesn’t speak — she just watches herself as The Old Man dusts her cheeks with blush, gently wipes a pale brown hue across her lips, and then slices off her index finger. As he buries her in a clearing nestled deep within a

Entertainment

Tiger Woods breaks down during Hall Of Fame acceptance speech

Published

3 days ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Tiger Woods 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
While PGA legend Tiger Woods broke down on stage during his recent World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech, he showed a rare sight of a man who hasn’t only come so far in the world of golf, but also a man who has continued to thrive.

Entertainment

Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’

Published

4 days ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is 'mostly laziness' 1
Chris Pine has grown a substantial silver beard and long locks and while he’s hinted it could have something to do with a new character he’s playing, he joked that not having to “shave and have makeup put on” also played a part in his rugged new look.

