St. Louis County man files suit over lack of new congressional district maps
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–With state lawmakers stalled in an effort to redraw Missouri’s congressional boundaries, a lawsuit filed in Cole County Circuit Court is asking a judge to stop Missouri election officials from using the current maps in the 2022 election cycle.
Candidates for U.S. House seats in Missouri began filing February 22 for the August 2 primaries, despite the fact that the State Senate has been deadlocked on a House-approved plan that, through drawn differently than the existing map, would keep the current ratio of six Republican-leaning districts and two Democratic-leaning districts.
Conservative Republicans in the Senate have been pushing for a map with a 7-1 split.
Joseph Pereles, of St. Louis County, is one of five plaintiffs suing Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, claiming they “reside in congressional districts that are overpopulated relative to other districts in the State. Thus, they are deprived of the right to cast an equal vote, as guaranteed to them by the Missouri Constitution.”
Lawmakers are on their spring break and will return to session March 21. Filing for the August primary closes March 29. Without an emergency clause that would put the map into law immediately, there is no path to getting legislation for a redrawn map finished in time to beat the March 29 deadline, the plaintiffs say.
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks on Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for the civilian population.
Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.
The latest negotiations, which were held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.
The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days. Mykhailo Podolyak, the aide to Zelenskyy, said over the weekend that Russia was “listening carefully to our proposals.” He tweeted Monday that the negotiators would discuss “peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”
Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.
Ahead of the talks, air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, and fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces shelled several suburbs of the capital.
Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed when the Russians struck an airplane factory in Kyiv, sparking a large fire. The Antonov factory is Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing plant and is best known for producing many of the world’s biggest cargo planes.
Russian artillery fire also hit a nine-story apartment building in the northern Obolonskyi district of the city, killing two more people, authorities said. Firefighters worked to rescue survivors, painstakingly carrying an injured woman on a stretcher away from the blackened and smoking building.
And a Russian airstrike near a Ukrainian checkpoint caused extensive damage to a downtown Kyiv neighborhood, killing one person, Ukraine’s emergency agency said.
Kateryna Lot said she was in her apartment as her child did homework when they heard a loud explosion and ran to take shelter.
“The child became hysterical. Our windows and the balcony were shattered. Part of the floor fell down,” she said. “It was very, very scary.”
A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, officials said. Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia’s stalled attempt to take the capital, local authorities said.
Airstrikes were reported across the country, including the southern city of Mykolaiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv, where heat was knocked out to most of the town. Explosions also reverberated overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, firefighters doused the smoldering remains of a four-story residential building. It was unclear whether there were casualties.
In the southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest suffering, the city council didn’t say how many people were in the convoy of cars headed westward for the city of Zaporizhzhia. But it said a cease-fire along the route appeared to be holding.
Previous attempts to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the city of 430,000 were thwarted by continuing fighting.
Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the war has become “nothing short of a nightmare” for those living in besieged cities, and he pleaded for safe passage for civilians to leave and humanitarian aid to be brought in through the front lines.
“The situation cannot, cannot continue like this,” he said. “History is watching what is happening in Mariupol and other cities.”
A pregnant woman who became a symbol of Ukraine’s suffering when she was photographed being carried from a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol last week has died along with her baby, the Associated Press has learned.
Mariupol residents including Natalia Koldash rushed to shelter inside a building Sunday as an unidentified plane passed overhead.
“We have no information at all,” Koldash said. “We know nothing. It looks like we are living in a deep forest.”
Associated Press video showed debris from a damaged residential building and another building that a young man named Dima described as an elementary school.
“There was no military at this school,” he said. “It’s unclear why it was hit.”
The Russian military said 20 civilians in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine were killed by a ballistic missile launched by Ukrainian forces. The claim could not be independently verified.
The U.N. has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher. Millions more have fled their homes, with more than 2.8 million crossing into Poland and other neighboring countries in what the U.N. has called Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
“All day crying from the pain of having to part with loved ones, with my husband, my parents,” 33-year-old refugee Alexandra Beltuygova said in the Polish border town of Przemysl after fleeing the industrial Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
“I understand that we may not see them. I wish this war would end,” she said.
Russia’s military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine’s, but its troops have faced stiffer-than-expected resistance, bolstered by arms supplied by the West. The U.S. said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in Ukraine — a claim the Kremlin denied.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “Russia has its own potential to continue the operation” and that it was “unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full.”
Russia has denied intending to occupy Ukraine, but Peskov said it “does not rule out the possibility of taking full control of large settlements that are now practically surrounded.”
The war expanded Sunday when Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, that previously served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.
The attack killed 35 people, Ukrainian officials said, and raised fears that NATO could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia.
Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway now has a name
MADISON, Ill. – The NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway will officially be called “Enjoy Illinois 300.”
The race on June 5 is sponsored by the Illinois Office of Tourism. The announcement was made Monday at the raceway.
“The Enjoy Illinois 300 establishes Illinois’ own World Wide Technology Raceway as the country’s standout track for stock car, open-wheel, and drag racing alike,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer, and with the return of NASCAR to Illinois, visitors from around the nation have yet another reason to come explore all that Metro East has to offer. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Illinois and we look forward to welcoming NASCAR fans to our great state.”
A study completed by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University found that this NASCAR Cup Series event will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region and bring in more than 83,000 fans.
“As we prepare to host the largest spectator event in the state, we are thrilled to partner with the Illinois Office of Tourism to deliver the best Illinois has to offer,” Owner & CEO of WWTR Curtis Francois said. “We have worked in close collaboration with officials from the Metro East and St. Louis to create one of the nation’s premier destinations for the motorsports industry and its incredibly passionate fans, and I look forward to hosting them for this historic race weekend.”
There will be other events during race week. The World of Outlaws Late Model Series at nearby Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois will be on Friday, June 3, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 will be on Saturday, June 4. There will also be live entertainment from local, regional, and national musicians all weekend at WWTR.
A NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and then crosses the Mississippi River to arrive at the track will kick off race week on Thursday, June 2. Click here for tickets.
Dolphins reach agreement to keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah in Miami
The Dolphins’ sack leader each of the past two seasons is staying in Miami.
After the Dolphins were unable to strike a long-term deal with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in the days, weeks and months leading up to the start of free agent negotiations on Monday, the two sides finally agreed on a contract minutes before the contact period between teams and free agents began at noon Monday.
A league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the Dolphins and Ogbah agreed to a deal. According to ESPN, it’s a four-year, $65 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed.
In keeping the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah on board, the Dolphins maintain a key component of their defense the past two seasons. Ogbah had nine sacks in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
He was also a menace batting balls at the line of scrimmage. His 12 pass deflections in 2021 were the most by a defensive lineman since Carlos Dunlap had 15 with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.
This breaking news story will be updated.
