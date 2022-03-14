News
‘Thank you. I love you all’: Mikko Koivu breaks down as Wild retire his No. 9 jersey
Mikko Koivu almost made it through his whole speech without crying. Emphasis on almost.
After more than 10 minutes of thanking everyone that made an impact on his career, the longtime Wild captain locked eyes with his children, telling them, “You are the greatest gift in my life.”
He lauded how his youngest son Oskar lights up every room he walks into. He thanked his middle son Kasper for letting him be his youth hockey coach. He praised his oldest daughter Sofie for being a good role model to her brothers.
In that moment, the usually stoic Koivu finally lost it, wiping tears from his eyes as the crowd erupted into a deafening roar. That broke the dam, and few minutes later, Koivu bawled as he watched the No. 9 banner ascend into the rafters.
It was an unforgettable experience on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center as the 38-year-old Koivu became the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired. No Wild player will ever wear the No. 9 again. And rightfully so.
Mikko Koivu’s Number 9 is raised up to the rafters at @XcelEnergyCtr where it will forever live in #mnwild history. #9foralltime pic.twitter.com/4fezYz3S2f
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 13, 2022
With green carpet lining part of the ice surface, Wild play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta emceed the spectacle, tossing it over to owner Craig Leipold, then general manager Bill Guerin, who presented Koivu with a custom Rolex watch.
The other gifts included a framed montage of Koivu’s playing career, presented by former Wild teammates Niklas Backstrom and Kyle Brodziak, and a set of golf clubs, presented by Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba.
As the crowd fittingly erupted into a “MIKKO KOIVU” chant, the man of the hour took center stage, delivering an emotional 15-minute speech that left many with watery eyes.
“Having my jersey number retired by the Minnesota Wild is a greater honor than I know how to say in English or in Finnish,” Koivu said. “I have so many great memories of playing in this building and living in the Twin Cities. And it’s all because of the great people here in Minnesota.”
In that same breath, Koivu sported some showmanship, noting that even though everyone likes to say they have the best fans in the world, “There is only one State of Hockey.” He had the fans in the palm of his hand the rest of the way.
There was also a hilarious moment early in which Koivu thanked the Nashville Predators for being a part of the night, even though former Wild fan favorite Mikael Granlund was the only player sitting on the visitors bench.
Some other highlights of Koivu’s speech included him thanking the former Wild owner Bob Naegele Jr., who brought the NHL back to Minnesota, and former Wild general manager Doug Risebrough, who drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2001 draft.
As for former teammates, while Koivu note there were too to thank, in a very classic move, he singled out the late Derek Boogaard and Pavol Demitra. It was a touching tribute to a couple of former teammates that died tragically.
As the pregame ceremony wound to a close, Koivu turned his attention back to the fans, emphasizing that they will always have a special place in his heart.
“Thank you,” Koivu said. “I love you all.”
Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
By ROB MAADDI
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1. But he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer Family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.
Many Hall of Fame players across several sports returned to playing after retiring, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Bob Cousy in the NBA, Brett Favre and Reggie White in the NFL, Guy Lafleur and Mario Lemieux in the NHL.
The Buccaneers are hopeful star tight end Rob Gronkowski also returns. Brady convinced his buddy to unretire to join him in Tampa in 2020. The team lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who retired at age 28. But wide receiver Chris Godwin is staying after getting the franchise tag.
Brady’s decision comes days before the NFL free agency period begins. The Bucs have several key players set to hit the open market, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Carton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Gronkowski and others.
___
More AP NFL coverage: and
Man found murdered in parking lot near Oz Nightclub in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a popular nightclub in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Sauget Police discovered the body of 29-year-old Jonathan Brown early Sunday morning in an overflow parking lot outside Oz Nightclub.
Brown, a Black Jack resident, was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
