The Most Stylish Platforms That Take Any Ensemble to New Heights
After a few less-relevant years, there’s no denying that platforms have made their big comeback. Don’t panic because of the mere thought of donning sky-high shoes, though, because the resurgence of platforms actually couldn’t have come at a better time. We all just spent the better part of the past two years in some variation of slippers, sneakers and other comfy footwear to go along with our cemented love of loungewear, and while we’re not saying that platforms are any match for your favorite fuzzy shoes, they are *much* easier to wear than those pencil-thin skinny stilettos that were so en vogue.
There’s nothing wrong with a platform-less shoe, but we’re rather excited for the ’70s and ’90s-esque revival. Platforms are simply more wearable and more comfortable than shoes without that kind of support, and aren’t quite as destructive to your arches. There is, of course, a difference in the seven-inch platform heels spotted on the fashion week runways and those platform sandals or three-inch heeled shoes we’re coveting for the upcoming season, because we’re not trying to dangerously teeter along sidewalks or face plant on the way to dinner.
Today’s platforms are an homage to those of decades past, but with a decidedly modern twist. There are fun platform pumps and high-heeled sandals, but there are also elevated loafers, chic boots and cool sneakers. Below, see the best platforms to shop right now.
Correction: Broken Teeth-Conviction story
MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published March 11, 2022, about the conviction of a dentist accused of health care fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported what type of jury had convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton in the case. It was a federal jury, not a federal grand jury.
Metrolink tests new single car
ST. LOUIS – Metrolink trains will look a little different starting today. Some trains will now feature just one car instead of two.
It’s a two-week test to adapt to ridership changes following the pandemic. Metrolink says single cars are more efficient for security to patrol. It also cuts wear and tear on cars in half.
Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th.
On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday.
314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”
They’ve partnered with the STL Made movement this year. They have dozens of events planned for today.
“314 Day” specials and events
- Schnucks To Celebrate 314 Day with St. Louis-themed Cookie Cakes and Special Pricing on Gooey Butter Cake Slices
- Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day House Decortaing Contest
- Butler’s Pantry Free Delivery + Gooey Butter Cake
- U City Businesses Rally to Support Ukraine
- 3.14 Mile Self-guided Greenway Walks & Rides
- Rootberry 314 Day Specials
- Sweet EM’s celebrates 314!
- Lion’s Choice — Large Concrete
- 314 Day Emily Stahl Design Co. Sticker Sale – Stickers are $3.14
- Mission Taco Joint Toasted Ravioli Taco
- 1220 Spirits – $3.14 Moscow Mules
- $3.14 Off Any Plant at Garden District STL
