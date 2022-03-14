News
Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
By ROB MAADDI
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1. But he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer Family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.
Many Hall of Fame players across several sports returned to playing after retiring, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Bob Cousy in the NBA, Brett Favre and Reggie White in the NFL, Guy Lafleur and Mario Lemieux in the NHL.
The Buccaneers are hopeful star tight end Rob Gronkowski also returns. Brady convinced his buddy to unretire to join him in Tampa in 2020. The team lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who retired at age 28. But wide receiver Chris Godwin is staying after getting the franchise tag.
Brady’s decision comes days before the NFL free agency period begins. The Bucs have several key players set to hit the open market, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Carton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Gronkowski and others.
___
More AP NFL coverage: and
News
Tom Brady — 6 weeks after retiring — says he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
()
News
Man found murdered in parking lot near Oz Nightclub in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a popular nightclub in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Sauget Police discovered the body of 29-year-old Jonathan Brown early Sunday morning in an overflow parking lot outside Oz Nightclub.
Brown, a Black Jack resident, was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
News
Kyrie Irving steals the show, watching as Kevin Durant hangs 53 in win over Knicks
Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond couldn’t believe what they had just seen.
Midway through the second quarter of the Nets’ narrow, 110-107, escape from the Knicks at Barclays Center on Sunday, Kyrie Irving made his grand appearance.
Irving, who is unvaccinated and thus ineligible to play at Barclays Center due to New York City’s confusing vaccine mandate, made his stride from the southeast visiting tunnel, up the left side of the court, shaking hands and giving out hugs on the way to his courtside seat.
Durant was at the free throw line when Irving arrived and said he and Drummond gave each other a look.
“Me and Drum looked at each other and were like, ‘Yo, this is unreal,’” Durant recalled after the game. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. We just smiled.”
“I mean, we can say that about a lot of situations over these last few years where things didn’t make any sense, especially with COVID being involved.”
That is the spectacle the Nets find themselves in: Welcome to the 2022 NBA season, where what happens off the court is more polarizing than the result of an actual game.
Irving wore a bright off-white peacoat, an outfit only the late Suge Knight could have outdone with his all-red-everything wardrobe theme. On a day where Nets vs. Knicks aired nationally on ABC, a player who was off the floor stole the show.
“That was crazy,” said guard Bruce Brown. “I heard some noise going on, and I turn around, and I see Kai. But I just don’t understand the ruling on him being in the arena and not being able to play. It makes no sense to me, but it’s good to see him back in Barclays.”
The show continued at the half, when Irving walked alongside the baseline behind his teammates into the locker room. And at the end of the game, after Durant hung 53 points in 43 minutes to power the Nets to a three-point victory over the Knicks, Irving took a few steps onto the floor—unmasked and unvaccinated—and celebrated with a handshake only he and Durant share as friends and teammates.
“It was like an F you to the league,” one player said after the game.
This is the hand the Nets have been dealt: an unstoppable force—Irving’s unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19—has met an ostensibly immovable object. That object is a private sector vaccine mandate that restricts the unvaccinated Irving from working in a workplace with more than one other individual working with him.
As of Sunday morning, Mayor Eric Adams has not budged on his stance: He wants all New Yorkers, Irving included, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a sentiment he shared at an event with the New York City Parks Department when a heckler shouted “Let Kyrie play!” in his direction.
“Listen. You’re right,” the mayor responded. “Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, the Nets are tasked with navigating the majority of their remaining games without him. Under the current vaccine mandate rules, Irving is only eligible for four of the 14 games left on the regular-season schedule.
Sunday’s result against the 12th-seeded Knicks tells a different story from the three prior games. With Irving available, the Nets lost by six via Jayson Tatum’s 54-point outburst, but then turned the Charlotte Hornets and James Harden’s Philadelphia 76ers into their personal punching bags.
Without Irving, the Nets needed Durant to play all but five minutes and score nearly half the team’s points himself to get past a non playoff contender.
It didn’t help, either, that Seth Curry was a late scratch due to a lingering left ankle issue. LaMarcus Aldridge also missed Sunday’s game with a hip injury and Joe Harris is out for the season with a left ankle that will eventually require a second surgery.
This is the situation the Nets find themselves in, especially without Ben Simmons, who continues to miss time due to a back injury with no concrete date for his debut in sight. Simmons could feasibly miss the entire month of March. He is still only doing individual drills and has yet to participate in full team practice.
That means more of a load for Durant to shoulder, more minutes piling on his injury-riddled body, less margin for error and more room for losses for a team that needs every win it can get to claw its way from the depths of the play-in tournament.
“Obviously we hope that we can keep him under 40 (minutes),” head coach Steve Nash said postgame. “Tonight, though, was one of those games where we just needed him. Seth going out. We had too many lineups without a shooter on the floor, just makes it so difficult to score so we rode Kevin a lot tonight. We needed all of it for the win.”
The Nets will get Irving back on Tuesday when they play on the road in Orlando against the Magic. As it stands, they are 2.5 games behind the No. 7 Toronto Raptors and 3.5 games behind the No. 6 Cleveland Cavaliers.
It’s an uphill battle, one Irving will have to observe as a spectator due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated in a city with a mayor who—at least as of Sunday—refuses to provide an exemption for the only NBA player in New York City adversely impacted by the private sector mandate.
Durant isn’t shying away from the challenge, either. The Nets rode their superstar forward to a victory against the Knicks, and he wants to carry them as far as he can because he knows their best odds at winning games come in the minutes he spends on the floor.
“Let me die out there (on the court),” Durant said. “I told you (already).”
()
Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
Tom Brady — 6 weeks after retiring — says he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Man found murdered in parking lot near Oz Nightclub in Sauget
Kyrie Irving steals the show, watching as Kevin Durant hangs 53 in win over Knicks
After long negotiations, lockout, Twins happy to kick off camp
Knicks latest late-game fail probably killed hope of playoffs
Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’
Kevin Durant says Mayor Adams is seeking attention by not lifting NYC private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Why Billy Joel once asked the Archbishop of St. Louis to ban more of his songs
Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead