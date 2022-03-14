Connect with us

News

Twins make megadeal with Yankees, sending Josh Donaldson (and more) to New York

Published

1 min ago

on

Twins make megadeal with Yankees, sending Josh Donaldson (and more) to New York
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins made a splash Saturday afternoon, trading catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They made a wave Sunday afternoon, acquiring two-time all-star Sonny Gray for first-round pick Chase Petty.

That was nothing compared to the tsunami they created Sunday night.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and Co. pulled off a mega-deal late Sunday night, shipping third baseman Josh Donaldson, newly-acquired Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the New York Yankees for infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Gary Sánchez.

In doing so, the Twins’ reportedly cleared off the books Donaldson’s full contract — it was the largest the Twins had doled out to a free agent in team history. Donaldson was due a remaining $50 million over the life of the contract, which spanned two more seasons and included an option.

The moves hint toward further action as the Twins are still in need of rotation upgrades, bullpen help and will now need to sort out the left side of their infield. For now, all the wheeling and dealing, which again seems far from complete at the moment, leaves the Twins with plenty to sort out in the coming days and weeks.

Donaldson, a former most valuable player, brought a veteran presence to the clubhouse, thump to the lineup and an edge to the field. He now heads to New York, where he will be teammates with ace Gerrit Cole, who he very publicly intimated last season had been using sticky substances to doctor baseballs. In two seasons with the Twins, Donaldson slashed .244/.355/.474 with 32 home runs, while also dealing with numerous leg injuries that kept him off the field at times.

Kiner-Falefa, just a day earlier, had talked about his excitement to be joining a team that wanted him. Falvey, shortly before that, had said Kiner-Falefa had been a player the Twins had targeted prior to the lockout.

His stint with the Twins lasted less than 48 hours.

The Twins now have a hole at shortstop after trading Kiner-Falefa that must be addressed. Most of the greatest free-agent shortstop class to exist is now off the market, but Carlos Correa, the prize of the class, and Trevor Story still remain, and the Twins now have plenty of payroll flexibility should they choose to address the position through free agency.

Urshela, 30, primarily a third baseman, hit .267 with a .720 OPS last season for the Yankees, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone had recently proclaimed him the team’s shortstop for the time being. The Twins also have Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda, who had a breakout season at Double and Triple-A last season, in the mix.

Sánchez, 29, is expected to pair with Ryan Jeffers to form the Twins’ catching tandem after the Twins traded away two catchers in as many days.

The two-time all-star slashed .204/.307/423 last year with 23 home runs in 117 games for the Yankees. After trading Garver, Falvey indicated the Twins would be looking to add more catching depth. In Rortvedt, 23, the Twins traded away a young, defensive-minded catcher who had debuted just last year.

After a 99-day lockout during which transactions were frozen, the Twins are more than making up for lost time. Expect more to come.

News

Family joins search for 32-year-old mother of two in Belleville

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The family of Beverly Logan woman went boots to the ground Sunday morning in their ongoing search for the missing mother of two.

Logan was last seen Jan. 26 on Ross Lane in Belleville.

The family joined volunteers and members of the Missing Person Task Force Headquarters to scour for answers.

“We locked hands and we searched the woods. We took a lot of tips and we found a lot of unusual things,” said Coffee Wright, head of the Missing Person Task Force.

Wright said around 40 people showed up this morning to search fields, woods, and creeks around the area looking for any clues related to Logan’s disappearance. Logan’s father and the father of her two little girls led the search.

Captain Bruce Fleshren, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, said the searchers believed they’d found an area that could have been dug up. Deputies brought cadaver dog with them to that location.
Unfortunately, nothing significant was found during the search. However, the Logan family said police were looking for a 2019 dark blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate CH1006.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is handling the missing person’s case.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Beverly Logan, you’re asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.

News

Carlos Martinez says goodbye to Cardinals in Instagram post

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS – Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlos Martinez posted a thank you note the Cardinals organization on social media.

The right-handed pitcher is saying goodbye to St. Louis and hello to San Francisco.

“I will cherish all the moments we spent together and will never forget them,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “Special thanks to all the Cardinal fans that supported me, to Mr. Dewitt, Mr. Mozeliak and Mr. Moises Rodriguez for believing in me.”

Martinez was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 2, 2021, with a torn ligament in his right thumb. He would have surgery on July 19, effectively ending his season.

He became a free agent in 2022 after the Cardinals declined his option.

The 30-year-old made his Major League debut with the Cardinals on May 3, 2013, in a road game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Martinez finishes his Cardinals tenure with a 62-52 record, a 3.74 ERA, and 927 strikeouts.

News

North County Police Cooperative asks public to raise money for hi-tech tools to solve murders, other serious crimes

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Members of 23 police departments in north St. Louis County are making a public appeal to help raise $250,000 to buy 100 license plate reading cameras to help fight crime.

The cameras, placed at intersections and the like, not only capture the license plates but also record the entire vehicle. That’ll help law enforcement track vehicles used by criminals.

Some area departments already have the cameras. Department spokespersons said the majority of homicides have been solved with the help of the Flock Camera system and having 100 additional cameras will give them more of an edge.

About a dozen of the police chiefs told FOX 2 that a number of companies have stepped forward to help. They’ve even talked with the Bi-State Development Agency
about putting the cameras next to bus stops.

Taulby Roach, CEO of Bi-State, said he liked the idea of using the cameras and added that he could see the value in it to make folks feel safer. He said discussions are in the early stages right now but he likes what he’s seen thus far.

Corporations and agencies that want to help can get in contact with Major Ron Martin, assistant police chief with the North County Police Cooperative, at 314-428-7374.

