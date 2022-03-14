News
Why Billy Joel once asked the Archbishop of St. Louis to ban more of his songs
ST. LOUIS – Musician and songwriter Billy Joel is widely regarded as one of America’s most beloved artists. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multi-time Grammy Award winner, 11 of Joel’s 13 studio albums went platinum (selling 1 million copies); and of those 11 albums, 9 went multi-platinum.
But in the late 1970s, a song that would become a staple of Joel’s concerts would put him at odds with some Catholics across the country, including Archbishop of St. Louis John Carberry.
By the summer of 1977, Joel was hard at work on his fifth studio album – “The Stranger.” His previous album suffered underwhelming sales and, at the time, Columbia Music considered dropping Joel from its label.
Joel needed “The Stranger” to be a success – and it was. Six of the album’s nine tracks would later appear on Joel’s “Greatest Hits – Volume I & II” compilation.
One song, in particular, was inspired by an old high school crush named Virginia Callahan. Her name appeared in the opening lines of the song “Only the Good Die Young.”
“Come out Virginia, don’t let me wait … You Catholic girls start much too late.”
Joel penned the song from the point of view of an eager boy attempting to date a girl he likes. As the girl rebuffs the narrator’s advances, the boy suspects it has something to do with her upbringing but pursues her anyway.
“They say there’s a heaven for those who will wait … Some say it’s better but I say it ain’t … I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints … The sinners have much more fun.”
“The Stranger” was released on Sept. 29, 1977. Columbia Records released “Only the Good Die Young” as the album’s fourth single in May 1978, right behind the eponymous track. By this time, the album had already peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and other singles on the album, “Just the Way You Are” and “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song,” had faired quite well on the Billboard Hot 100.
As “Only the Good Die Young” began to receive wide-scale airplay, the president of Seton Hall University, a private Catholic institution, took umbrage with the single being played on the school’s radio station and banned the song. Archbishop Carberry would be the next to call for a widespread ban of the song. The Archdiocese of Boston soon followed suit and was joined by Catholic groups across the country in opposing the song.
In a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey and a 2013 interview with the magazine Performing Songwriter, Joel insisted the song was more “pro-lust” than anything and unrequited pangs of growing up.
But in an amusing twist of fate, attempts to ban the song had the opposite effect. “Only the Good Die Young” debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard charts. But by the week of July 8, 1978, the song peaked at No. 24.
When Joel played at The Checkerdome that October, he claimed to have received death threats warning him against playing the song. Joel went on to perform “Only the Good Die Young” twice at the concert. He allegedly told the audience “don’t take —- from anybody” before leaving the stage that night.
Joel ultimately saw the humor in the situation and in interviews said he wrote letters to the president of Seton Hall and the archbishops of St. Louis and Boston to thank them making “Only the Good Die Young” a commercial success and asked if they would consider banning future songs.
Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Brighton, Illinois man was found dead Saturday morning in a lake in Macoupin County.
According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Miles Station Road just before 9:45 a.m. for a report of a car in a lake.
After removing the vehicle the lake, deputies discovered the body of Kenneth Torrez in the car. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31.
Sheriff Kahl said his office and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.
The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.
Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.
Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.
Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.
Fishermen find child’s body in southwestern Missouri creek
KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A child’s body has been found in a southwestern Missouri waterway, and authorities are working to determine if it is a boy who went missing last month.
Fishermen found the body around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Creek, which is part of Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County. Trooper Sam Carpenter says the body was found in the area where a 6-year-old boy went into the water on Feb. 18.
The child’s name has not been released. The child’s family lives about a mile from the site where the boy was last seen.
Authorities have said he and his two older sisters walked more than a mile from the home to the water.
