Why Billy Joel once asked the Archbishop of St. Louis to ban more of his songs

54 seconds ago

Portrait of American singer and songwriter Billy Joel, circa 1978.
ST. LOUIS – Musician and songwriter Billy Joel is widely regarded as one of America’s most beloved artists. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multi-time Grammy Award winner, 11 of Joel’s 13 studio albums went platinum (selling 1 million copies); and of those 11 albums, 9 went multi-platinum.

But in the late 1970s, a song that would become a staple of Joel’s concerts would put him at odds with some Catholics across the country, including Archbishop of St. Louis John Carberry.

Portrait of American singer and songwriter Billy Joel, circa 1978.

By the summer of 1977, Joel was hard at work on his fifth studio album – “The Stranger.” His previous album suffered underwhelming sales and, at the time, Columbia Music considered dropping Joel from its label.

Joel needed “The Stranger” to be a success – and it was. Six of the album’s nine tracks would later appear on Joel’s “Greatest Hits – Volume I & II” compilation.

One song, in particular, was inspired by an old high school crush named Virginia Callahan. Her name appeared in the opening lines of the song “Only the Good Die Young.”

“Come out Virginia, don’t let me wait … You Catholic girls start much too late.”

Joel penned the song from the point of view of an eager boy attempting to date a girl he likes. As the girl rebuffs the narrator’s advances, the boy suspects it has something to do with her upbringing but pursues her anyway.

“They say there’s a heaven for those who will wait … Some say it’s better but I say it ain’t … I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints … The sinners have much more fun.”

“The Stranger” was released on Sept. 29, 1977. Columbia Records released “Only the Good Die Young” as the album’s fourth single in May 1978, right behind the eponymous track. By this time, the album had already peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and other singles on the album, “Just the Way You Are” and “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song,” had faired quite well on the Billboard Hot 100.

As “Only the Good Die Young” began to receive wide-scale airplay, the president of Seton Hall University, a private Catholic institution, took umbrage with the single being played on the school’s radio station and banned the song. Archbishop Carberry would be the next to call for a widespread ban of the song. The Archdiocese of Boston soon followed suit and was joined by Catholic groups across the country in opposing the song.

In a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey and a 2013 interview with the magazine Performing Songwriter, Joel insisted the song was more “pro-lust” than anything and unrequited pangs of growing up.

But in an amusing twist of fate, attempts to ban the song had the opposite effect. “Only the Good Die Young” debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard charts. But by the week of July 8, 1978, the song peaked at No. 24.

When Joel played at The Checkerdome that October, he claimed to have received death threats warning him against playing the song. Joel went on to perform “Only the Good Die Young” twice at the concert. He allegedly told the audience “don’t take —- from anybody” before leaving the stage that night.

Joel ultimately saw the humor in the situation and in interviews said he wrote letters to the president of Seton Hall and the archbishops of St. Louis and Boston to thank them making “Only the Good Die Young” a commercial success and asked if they would consider banning future songs.

