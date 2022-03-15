News
2 more men sentenced in murder of Missouri woman forced into well
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two more men accused in connection with the death of a woman forced into a Lawrence County well before she was shot to death have each been sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Andrew Cypret, 27, of Billings, and Lyle B. Delong, 25, of Theodosia, were sentenced under plea agreements to 27 years for second-degree murder and five years for kidnapping. Each had originally been charged with several additional counts of armed criminal action and robbery. Those were dismissed under the agreement.
They are among nine people accused of the death of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco in 2020. Prosecutors say the Aurora woman was one of two forced to get in a well where they were shot. Pasco was shot in the head and died instantly. The other woman, who was also shot, hid under Pasco’s body and played dead until the man who shot her and another suspect left.
Also accused in the death are Gary Hunter, 24, of Mount Vernon, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and five years for kidnapping; Diona Parks, 26, of Stotts City, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for kidnapping; Christina Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for robbery; and Kimberly Kay Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, sentenced to 25 years for robbery.
Still facing prosecution in the crime are:
- Siera Dunham, 18, of Mount Vernon. set for a jury trial to being March 28 in Jasper Co.
- Frankie Sheridan, 27, of Aurora, who has a pretrial conference on April 4 in Stone County.
- Steven Calverley, 30, of Republic who has a hearing on May 3 in Christian County
Background in the case:
According to a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began in Stotts City at the corner of Mt. Vernon Street and Center Street when Gary Hunter walked up to a truck with two women inside. Hunter asked if he could get in, and the driver let him. Investigators say Once he was in the truck, Hunter put a pistol to the head of one of the women, Sarah Pasco, and told the other woman to drive.
The three drove to the home of Christina Knapp in Lawrence County. Deputies say Hunter knew Knapp. Charging documents say Hunter told Knapp to grab his AR/AK-type gun from a black Ford Explorer. Once Knapp brought Hunter the gun, according to investigators, he told the two women in the truck to get out. The women refused. Sarah Pasco and Hunter started to argue, leading Hunter to fire the AR/AK at the truck. He ordered the two again to get out of the truck, and they did.
Investigators say Andrew Cypret, who living on the property of Christina Knapp, came out to see both female victims digging graves in Christina’s yard.
“Andrew Cypret was handed the AR/AK type firearm, and he set in a lawn chair and watch (the victims) dig the holes, with Gary Hunter proclaiming he was going in the house to get a .22 to cap them,” the PC statement says.
Also, at the Knapp property was Siera Dunham. Siera arrived there with her boyfriend, Frank Sheridan. Frank was there to help Gary Hunter bandage a wound he had suffered earlier in the day. After that, Dunham talked with Hunter saying she wanted the sunglasses that Sarah Pasco, one of the victims, was wearing.
Hunter took the sunglasses and gave them to Dunham. At this point, investigators say, Pasco and the other victim were getting into the trunk of Cypret’s car. Deputies say they aren’t sure what led to that moment. Documents show Dunham then asked for the shoes that Sarah Pasco was wearing.
“Gary Hunter told Siera Dunham ‘NO’ Confidential Victim 2 (Sarah) was going to need them where they were going,” the PC statement says.
After the two victims were in the trunk, Hunter took the shoes off Sarah and gave them to Dunham, according to investigators.
While this was happening, Kimberly Henderson, Cypret’s mother, came to the property, found the keys to the truck, and gave them to Gary saying, “You are going to be needing these.”
The suspects then drove the Toyota Corolla with Pasco and the other female victim in the trunk following Hunter, driving the victim’s truck, to an abandoned well west of Miller, Missouri. Once they stopped, Hunter told Lyle Delong, Diona Parks, and Cypret to take the truck and drive off. Delong, Parks, and a man named Steven Calvarley were riding with Andrew in the Corolla.
Deputies say after Hunter told the three to leave the area in the truck, he told Pasco and the other victim to get in the well.
“Where is Haley?” asked Hunter, according to the probable cause statement.
“I don’t know,” Sarah responded.
“You can thank Haley,” Hunter responded as he proceeded to shoot Sarah in the head with his handgun, causing her to die instantly, according to investigators. The other victim hid under Pasco. She was shot, and played dead until Hunter and the other suspects remaining on the scene left.
Documents show as Hunter was leaving, he called Cypret and told him to “light up the truck or you are really going to screw me.”
Cypret shared the message with Delong and Parks. Investigators say Cypret gave his shirt to Delong, who then stuffed it in the gas reservoir while Parks gave him a lighter to light the shirt on fire, causing the truck to burn. Authorities found the burned truck in Dade County.
Once Hunter had left, the woman who was shot and survived got out of the well and called authorities, telling them what had happened. A member of the Miller Rural Fire Protection District found the body of Sarah Pasco in the well Sunday night.
Still no congressional map halfway through 2022 Missouri legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of only a handful of states without congressional district lines drawn, a task that must be completed every ten years after the census.
It’s a quiet week inside the Capitol as lawmakers are on spring break, but before members left for their home districts, the Senate decided not to vote on a new congressional map.
Spring break means the first half of the session is in the books, but all lawmakers have to show for the first nine weeks, an emergency budget bill that fully funded Medicaid, gave state workers a pay raise and defunded abortion providers and their affiliates like Planned Parenthood. That is the only piece of legislation that has made it to the governor’s desk so far.
“The session soon slammed into a solid brick wall known as the Missouri Senate,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield). “We have dysfunction everywhere. Yes, in the House we passed a whole bunch of bills, but we know they aren’t going anywhere.”
Since January, the House has approved more than 30 bills, sending them to the Senate, a chamber where some members have spent hours reading books.
“I’ve talked to people who have been in this building for decades as well as politicians down here years ago and they have never seen anything like this,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence).
Rizzo, whose father served in the Missouri General Assembly in the 1990s, said the current Republican party reminds him of the struggle the Democratic party faced when they were the supermajority 20 years ago. “I would give the Democrats an A+,” Rizzo said when asked what grade he would give this session so far. “I mean, we still work together, and I imagine if we went to dinner, we could all sit at the same table.”
Back in January, the House passed a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map, similar to the state’s current congressional map. That proposal has hit some speed bumps along the way in the upper chamber.
“I think we should have passed a map in October in a special session, is what most states in this country did so I think we are way, way, way behind the eight ball,” said Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis).
Candidate filing is open for another two weeks, but those submitting paperwork for congress don’t know the districts they could represent later this year.
“If it goes to the courts, then it goes to the courts,” Rizzo said. “It’s not good to put off constitutional duties as I know we’ve done in the past.”
As of Monday, there have been two lawsuits filed against Missouri for not having the lines drawn, both asking the courts to get involved. One was filed by Democratic attorneys representing Missouri voters and another one was filed by a Republican candidate from the St. Louis area, Paul Berry III.
“I would understand why a Democrat would want a ma to go to court because number one it makes us look bad as Republicans and number two, it certainly puts CD [congressional district] 2 in jeopardy,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).
That district is represented by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner concerned the seat could turn blue depending on how the lines are drawn.
“We had a couple of conversations with the governor at the end of the week last week to talk about various options for any number of different ways that this could go and so I think folks are aware of the what the possibilities and the ramifications are.”
The final day for candidates to submit their paperwork for the August primary is March 29. Rowden said he doesn’t view that day as a deadline instead, the Senate has until the end of the session in May to get a map to the governor. Without an emergency clause attached to the map, which the House failed to approve, the map wouldn’t go into effect until the end of August, after the primary.
“I do very much think it presents a marker that definitively could lead to additional action from external entities via a lawsuit,” Rowden said.
A word used multiple times this session from senators on both sides of the aisle, “dysfunctional.”
“I’m fine with deliberative, but I’m not fine with dysfunctional,” Rowden said. “We’re certainly at the point where everything is on the table, everything has to be on the table because the thing we cannot afford is to continue to embarrass ourselves in front of the people of Missouri by saying we are not able, willing, competent enough to do what they sent us here to do.”
During the final week before spring break, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Sikeston) held a press conference the morning after her “Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights” was tabled in the Senate. Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) proposed an amendment to her legislation banning “obscene material” in schools.
“Throwing controversial stuff on bills that aren’t controversial, so nobody’s stuff goes through, not helping any Missourians,” Rehder said to Onder Thursday.
More than a dozen other senators, from both sides of the aisle, stood with Rehder during her press conference, causing tensions to run high among other members.
“Almost all the important policy that gets passed by this General Assembly is passed in the form of an amendment,” Onder said. “I really don’t understand senators who say their bill can’t be amended.”
Representatives spent the final day before spring break pushing through more than a dozen pieces of legislation. House Leadership called the first half of the session “productive.”
“Our members have worked hard during these first months of the session to address the issues the people of Missouri care deeply about,” said House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold). “We’re hopeful the Senate will be able to take up many of these measures and pass them into law in the final eight weeks when we return from break.”
Even though on the Senate floor tensions seem to run high, Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) said members continue to be friends when not on the clock.
“I think you would find that we are all maintaining relationships behind the scenes and I’m very confident that many of these important priorities are going to find a way to get done in what will probably be, hopefully, a very short eight weeks,” Eigel said.
A panel of judges released a proposed map of the state Senate’s districts lines. This comes after a commission made up of residents from around the state failed to draw the lines. The tentative outline will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday, giving candidates two weeks to determine the district they will run in.
Lawmakers will return to Jefferson City to start the second half of the session on March 21.
Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours
(The Hill) – After more than two years of holding special hours for shoppers over age 60 and other high-risk groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco says it is ending the policy.
“As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders,” the company said in an online update on Monday, noting that shoppers who were not comfortable with the change could shop online at Costco.com.
Costco will offer the designated hours for senior shoppers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at most store locations until April 17. Health care workers and other first responders such as police officers and firefighters will also be allowed to shop during the special hours.
Costco and many other grocery giants began holding special shopping hours at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 for people at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Costco’s decision comes as many other companies and industries have started to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions as case numbers decline across the country. While masking and vaccine requirements have been dropped in cities across the country, some industries have maintained their pandemic-related policies.
The Biden administration last week extended the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks, including airlines, until April 18.
That policy, which allows the Transportation Security Administration to fine passengers who refuse to wear a mask while traveling, was set to expire on March 18, but it has been extended several times throughout the pandemic.
‘She sounded terrified’: St. Louis woman missing after train ride to Dallas
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family is desperate for answers after their loved one went missing thousands of miles away. Dana Holt, 30, was last seen in Dallas on March 2, and none of her family and friends have heard from her since.
“It’s so scary to know that she’s thousands of miles somewhere, and I have no clue where, and I cannot help her,” said Dana’s older sister, Audrey Clay.
Clay said her sister boarded an Amtrack train at the Gateway Transportation Center in downtown St. Louis around 7 p.m. on March 1. She took the train to Dallas.
It’s been an emotional two weeks for Clay — two weeks of not knowing where her only sister is or who’s she’s with.
“I just feel every day that goes by, it just gets scarier, and I just get more fearful. But I’m not going to find her,” Clay said with tears in her eyes.
She said Dana was last seen on surveillance video at the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in Dallas around noon on March 2. Clay said detectives in Dallas told her a strange man was seen on video approaching Dana after getting off the train.
“He approaches Dana and helps my sister with her bags. Then, they walked to the south end of the platform and go off-camera. That was it. I haven’t seen the footage yet,” Clay said.
Their mom, Deborah Holt, answered a phone call from Dana when she was in Dallas on the 2nd. The mom said Dana sounded scared and was crying.
“She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it. I didn’t get to say I love you or anything,” Deborah Holt said.
“[Dana] said, ‘He won’t let me leave. I can’t get any of my stuff,'” Clay added.
Despite the distance to Dallas, Clay got in the car and drove to Dallas along with her grandmother and wife. Once they got there, they went to the train station and started handing out flyers.
“I did everything that we could. We put up flyers everywhere we could think of. I searched woods, ditches, searched strip clubs, all of that for four days,” Clay said.
Coffee Wright, the CEO of St. Louis-based nonprofit Missing Person Task Force, Inc., said the first 48 hours are the most crucial after a person goes missing. She said the family has to go back to Dallas and do as much legwork as possible.
“Parents, family, head back to Dallas. Head back to Dallas and start passing out flyers all over. Cover as much ground as you can. Get as many people as you can to volunteer. You got to be her foot soldiers. Also, go on social media every day, every day, showing people her photos and making people care,” Wright said.
Clay said Dana has a blood condition and suffers from mental illness. She hopes as many people share her sister’s face and story and can help bring her baby sister home.
“Anything that you think would be a piece of evidence. I would call it in. It may be that one thing that breaks our case wide open,” Clay said. “Whoever has her, you took somebody very close to us, and I will not stop until I get my sister back.”
Police said Dana has blonde hair with dark roots and brown eyes. She is about 5’09” tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants. Her family also said she has very noticeable tattoos on both her neck and chest.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.
