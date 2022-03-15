News
3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — There’s been at least three reported interstate or highway shootings in five days across the metro area. At least one of the shootings left one person hurt.
“It worries me because I have parents that live around here. It freaks me out,” Ricky Blankenship Jr. said. He lives near the most recent shooting that happened on Interstate 55 near Delor Street just after midnight Monday morning.
Authorities said shots were fired at a vehicle heading northbound and one car ended up on the median. No one was hurt in this shooting.
Hours before, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Berkeley Police Department warned Missouri State Highway Patrol about a shooting on Interstate 70 near Hanley that left at least one person injured. Authorities said the victim was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on I-70 when they were shot. Authorities said the suspected shooter kept driving.
“Right now there is no intention to increase patrols in the area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement on Monday. “Troopers are being asked to be more visible when in that area and be extra vigilant while patrolling.”
Blankenship called the highway shootings “ridiculous.”
“It’s happened so much in the St. Louis area,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know why. What would bring you to the point of hurting someone else? Think about your loved ones. Would you like that to happen to them?”
Several days before the shooting on I-70 near Hanley, the Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on I-70 near the Stan Musial Bridge just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Exclusive footage from our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX shows a man walking on the interstate after he crashed into a concrete median, trying to get away from the shooter who had just shot at his car while driving down the interstate.
“The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to proactively patrol and saturate the interstates with the goal of ensuring public safety. Anyone who witnessed a shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous,” ISP said in a statement Monday. “The ISP is committed to making the Interstates a safer place for all motorists. The ISP will continue to focus our efforts and all of our resources to apprehending these dangerous criminals who cause havoc and devastation on our roadways.”
News
Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise-record 60 points in Timberwolves’ win over Spurs
Karl-Anthony Towns heard Naz Reid, his backup center, was out Monday with back spasms, and knew he had to produce even more than usual.
He thought 50 points might be required.
Then he went out and scored 60.
Yes, 60 points, including seven triples to go with 17 rebounds. Towns’ late triple put him into that rarified air, which marks the most points scored by a player in an NBA game this season. It’s a career high and a franchise record — besting the previous mark of 56 he set in 2018 in a win over the Hawks. Minnesota needed every point in its 149-139 win Monday in San Antonio.
“I told coach before the game, ‘Hey listen, we need this game. I’ll do whatever it takes. If I need to play 40, 44 minutes, I’ll get it done,’” Towns said. “Coming into the game, I just had that kind of mindset. I had to dominate. I had to be my best, because I thought with the people we was missing … I knew that I had to be playing one of my best games, especially if I expected us to come out with a win. … That was my mentality coming in. I think early on everyone could see I was being very, very aggressive. I was finding some makes.”
The Wolves were thin on front-court depth with Jarred Vanderbilt and Reid on the mend. They were also leaking points throughout the contest. The Spurs were scoring just as easily as Minnesota was.
“That’s probably the best part about it. That was really the most consistent thing we were able to establish all night,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “They were selling out to protect the rim with everything else we were trying to do. He had the matchup and they just didn’t have an answer for him. We needed it and he stepped up.”
The Wolves led by just two — 75-73 — at the break. Then Towns put his foot on the accelerator. In the third frame, he scored 32 points while draining five triples.
“Just kind of kept giving him the ball in the third quarter and he created the separation almost all by himself,” Finch said.
Told of his quarter explosion after the game, the center was surprised, himself. Generally, those types of 12-minute bursts are reserved for the game’s elite sharpshooters — the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson-like prototypes.
But don’t forget, Towns himself is a 3-point contest champion who’s equally as capable of going nuclear when the moment strikes. There was a possession that seemed to be going nowhere in the third frame, which had Finch questioning, “What are we doing?” The possession ended with Towns draining a step-back triple in the corner over Zach Collins.
That Towns’ performance came Monday was fitting. He was going off for 60 while Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were dueling one another in Philadelphia in a highly-anticipated matchup. Towns scoring 60 was almost like the center’s way of saying, “Hey, don’t forget about me.” No, Minnesota’s center isn’t quite in the same stratosphere at the moment of his peers — they’ve won more and achieved more consistently. But they aren’t any more talented, as Towns reminded the nation Monday.
Jokic led Denver to an impressive road win — which kept the Nuggets two games ahead of Minnesota in the loss column in the race for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference — but Towns’ performance was what had social media buzzing into the late hours of the evening. He had 56 points through just three quarters.
Towns’ fourth quarter was limited by foul trouble. But he was going to check back in, still with 56 points, with a few minutes to play. But right as he was going in, the Spurs were putting in their reserves — essentially waiving the white flag. Towns looked at Finch and asked what he wanted him to do.
“Go get 60,” Finch said.
Towns made a free-throw on one possession to get to 57 — the franchise mark. The next time down, the big man missed a triple. The following possession, Jaylen Nowell screamed at Towns, “Don’t pass!”
Not a chance. There was history to be made.
In the locker room after the game, Towns told his teammates “this happens because of y’all.”
“None of this happens without my teammates really saying ‘Hey, we want you to have a chance at history,’ especially as a center,” Towns said. “They have to pass me the ball. So for them to all be on the same page that we want to get Karl this moment and give him a chance, it just speaks volumes about the chemistry of this team.”
News
Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center
WOOD RIVER, Illinois — Wood River Citizens are trying to derail plans by some on the City Council to build a new Recreation Center.
It would be built alongside the existing Round House Rec Center. Residents even overwhelmingly passed a resolution to save the Round House and condemn the idea of a new recreation center. That measure passed overwhelmingly.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Councilman Scott Tweedy, one of the council members pushing this deal. He admitted that the proposed price tag had gone from about $7.5 million to close to $11 million now. Tweedy said he still believes it’s a good deal for taxpayers’ dollars.
The last Wood River Mayor was defeated in the last mayor’s race partly because of her support for a new rec center. Despite that, the Council Majority seems poised to go down the same road.
The City of Wood River was looking at tearing down the historic rec center at one point until citizens discovered the plan and mounted opposition to it.
City officials said there’s no danger now of the Round House being closed, but citizens said they’re just not taking any chances.
Even Wood River’s mayor said the city had greater priorities than a recreation center, and he feared it would end up being a burden on taxpayers.
News
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips due to Michael Pierce’s impending release
The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. He will replace defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who will be released.
A source said Phillips will get a three-year, $19.5 million contract after playing the past four years with Buffalo. Earlier Monday, Pierce told the Pioneer Press he had been asked to restructure his contract, and that he had made a decision on that. A source said later that Pierce did not agree to a desired pay cut, leading to his release.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message after being asked to restructure his deal. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined then to provide additional details. The Vikings, who have salary-cap issues, had been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would have paid him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce clears $6.235 million in cap room.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games he played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021. He is known as a run stopper, and had just 1 1/2 sacks in his Buffalo tenure.
Phillips, 26, a native of Omaha, Neb. is nicknamed “Horrible Harry.” He graduated from Stanford with a double major in sociology and science, technology and society.
Meanwhile, Pierce has played in just eight of 33 possible Minnesota games after signing a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and was limited to eight games in 2021 due to injuries.
On the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency, sources said the Vikings lost a pair of starters in safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole. Woods got a three-year, $15.75 million deal from Carolina and Cole a three-year contract from Pittsburgh. Both can sign as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
The Vikings are looking to keep restricted free-agent kicker Greg Joseph. They placed a right-of-refusal one-year tender of $2.433 million on him Monday, enabling them to match any offer
Woods started all 17 games last season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract after playing four years with Dallas. The Vikings had interest in retaining Woods but couldn’t compete with what the Panthers offered.
Cole, entering his fifth season, was acquired from Arizona last spring, and started seven games in 2021. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games due to an elbow injury.
The Vikings have a possible in-house candidate to replace Woods in Camryn Bynum, who looked good as a starter in two games last season that Harrison Smith was on the COVID list. Cole could be more difficult to replace since he looked good at right guard when he started in place of Oli Udoh, who had struggled.
The Vikings entered free agency with 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted in Joseph. Joseph is in line for a big raise after making $780,000 in 2021.
Also Monday, Brett Tessler, the agent for reserve tackle Rashod Hill, an unrestricted free agent who has been with the Vikings since 2016, wrote on Twitter that Hill will test free agency but “a return to Minnesota is still possible.”
3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area
Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise-record 60 points in Timberwolves’ win over Spurs
Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips due to Michael Pierce’s impending release
Inmate filmed St. Louis jail conditions with smuggled cellphones
Rising prices of gas, grain, and fertilizer impacting local farmers
Live updates: UN chief warns war is hurting poor countries
Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show
Maureen Dowd: Zelenskyy answers Hamlet
Giants sign O-linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, watch Evan Engram leave for big-spending Jaguars
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead