Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. Where will the wide receiver land after a strange 2021 season?
Allen Robinson’s final catch in a Chicago Bears uniform was, much like his 2021 season, unremarkable.
Short hitch route to the right. Fastball from Andy Dalton. Six-yard gain, nothing after the catch.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler wrapped his arms around Robinson and slung him toward the boundary 4 yards short of a first down. It was an ordinary moment in a meaningless game, part of a nine-play field-goal drive in the second half of a dispiriting season-ending loss.
End scene. Ho-hum.
Robinson made little impact that afternoon, finishing with two catches for 22 yards plus a 2-point conversion grab from Dalton. He completed his fourth Bears season with only 38 catches, 410 yards and one measly touchdown.
Take out the 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Robinson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the opener, and those startling 2021 numbers were all career lows.
So much for the veteran receiver’s opportunity to use a contract year to prove to the rest of the NFL he is an every-week, game-changing force. So much for the opening to roll into free agency in 2022 with momentum.
Instead, Robinson will wait for his contract with the Bears to expire Wednesday, then focus on landing a deal with a new team and an incentive to prove he still is a top-tier playmaker with plenty left in the tank.
Robinson may not get the kind of headline-grabbing, bank-breaking deal he once coveted. But plenty of suitors already are lining up. Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons should have feelers out too.
Perhaps Robinson will be pulled by both nostalgia and vengeance to sign with the Detroit Lions, returning to his hometown while remaining in the NFC North with a chance to face the Bears twice per season.
This much, though, seems probable: Robinson won’t have to scramble to find a market for his services. And he may become one of the top prizes of NFL free agency, especially with the way the receiver market is shaping up.
The Green Bay Packers applied the franchise tag to Davante Adams last week as they look to carve out a record-setting deal for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged receiver Chris Godwin — for a second consecutive year — as they work toward an extension.
And Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams cashed in on a 76-catch, 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season by agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. That deal certainly lit up the radar for Robinson and his camp as they head to the bidding stage of free agency with plenty of comparisons, both statistically and financially, to throw at interested teams.
Still, around the league there’s an unsolved mystery that has produced a heavy amount of head-scratching.
What caused Robinson’s production to cliff in 2022?
No one seems to have a definitive verdict.
Only 38 catches? A year after recording 102?
Just 410 yards after averaging 1,050 over his first three seasons with the Bears?
One touchdown, a routine 11-yard catch from Dalton against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2?
The confusion surrounding Robinson’s massive production dip remains profound.
For context, he missed five games last season, three with the hamstring strain he suffered on his longest catch of the season — a 39-yarder from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 — and two more because of a grueling bout with COVID-19.
An ankle issue also limited Robinson early in the season. Furthermore, the Bears had questionable quarterback stability from training camp to the season finale with Dalton losing his QB1 role to Justin Fields in September, then snagging it back for 4½ games down the stretch when Fields was either hurt or sidelined with COVID-19.
But that’s not enough to fully account for Robinson’s minimal involvement in the Bears offense. In the 12 games he played, he was targeted just 5.5 times per game, a 42% dip from the target volume he enjoyed with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles a season earlier.
On an offense that was seeking a spark, one of the team’s most proven playmakers was an afterthought. Robinson wasn’t given many opportunities to stretch the field. With two quarterbacks who were new to the Bears in 2021, he didn’t have established trust as a go-to weapon and didn’t see nearly the number of opportunities he once had to make contested catches.
Robinson’s relationship with former general manager Ryan Pace began to worsen in 2020 when his push for a contract extension hit a dead end before the season. Robinson wanted to be recognized financially as one of the game’s best receivers. The Bears didn’t quite see him in the same light while adjusting to the uncertain financial dynamics related to the pandemic.
When the sides wound up in a bargaining standoff, Robinson’s frustrations grew as he was forced to play under the franchise tag.
Internally, some inside Halas Hall wondered if Robinson’s disappointment became too sharp and diminished his fire. Maybe it was subconscious. Or maybe Robinson felt an obligation to keep his future in mind at all times. But to some, the veteran receiver just didn’t seem to be as full-throttle as he could have been.
The Bears’ 3½-season offensive funk under Matt Nagy’s guidance certainly didn’t spark additional energy or inspiration. But Robinson was also part of frustrating Bears offenses in 2019 and 2020 and still had about 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards.
Last season, as his lack of involvement became a source of confusion, Robinson was left to periodically wonder whether his contentious contract talks led to him being frozen out of the offense. But that was a hard theory to consider with Pace and Nagy fighting for their jobs and badly needing an offensive breakthrough to help save them. So why, with one of the league’s worst offenses, would they minimize the involvement of one of the team’s most established playmakers as a self-sabotaging reprimand?
Whatever happened last season, it changed Robinson’s vision for his future. Once driven to become the all-time leading receiver of one of the league’s charter franchises and eager to re-establish a championship tradition in Chicago, Robinson now is looking elsewhere for a new home. His time at Halas Hall has simply run its course.
Even with a regime change — Pace and Nagy replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus — the thought of a reset in Lake Forest has little appeal. And in some league circles, there’s a hope that Robinson lands on a team with a proven and established starting quarterback. Just to really test out how good Robinson still is.
The idea of Robinson bouncing back in 2022 for 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards is realistic, particularly to receiver-needy teams. Robinson just wants to turn the page and start anew. That wish will be granted this week.
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris give Heat a boost for season’s final month
The Heat took a big step toward getting fully healthy last week.
Although a couple players, including All-Star Jimmy Butler, are dealing with minor injuries, the two Miami players who had long-term injuries both returned to the floor. Guard Victor Oladipo, who had not played since April 8, 2021, came back on March 7. Forward Markieff Morris, who had been out since Nov. 8, returned on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, we’ve both been through a lot,” Oladipo said. “We were given this opportunity, this chance, to be back in the swing of things and back with this team. So we both are looking forward to making the most of it and doing our part and helping the team be successful.”
Oladipo, who returned from quadriceps surgery, has played between 14 and 18 minutes in his three games back on the court, scoring 20 total points and notching five rebounds and nine assists. He sat out Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.
Morris, who suffered a neck injury in his Nov. 8 run-in with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, played 17 minutes in his return on Saturday, notching six points, four rebounds and one assist.
“It felt good to be out there and playing,” Oladipo said. “Felt good to be able to get up and down and play the game I love. At the end of the day, it’s not always going to be perfect but I’m going to have the perfect approach, perfect mindset. So everything else will take care of itself.”
Heat coach Erk Spoelstra said the numbers are not the important part of players’ return from injury and that these first games back on the court are about getting back into a rhythm.
“When you get it taken away from you, it gives you an incredible perspective when you come back,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what it’s about. It’s not about evaluating or giving out grade reports every single game. It’s just about getting out there, getting more acclimated, getting in game shape and figuring out how to help our team win.”
Spoelstra has been playing Oladipo in a pair of roughly 7.5-minute stints in each game, and he said the plan is to keep that for the time being.
“The problem with that is those seven minutes go by like that,” Spoelstra said.
“That’s what I told him beforehand, ‘This is what we’re going to do for the foreseeable future.’ He’s so excited about just having any kind of opportunity for any minutes, I just warned him that those minutes will fly by. You’re going to blink and that seven and a half minute stint is done. We’ll work through that. There will be a little bit of an adjustment for that and he has been terrific about it.”
Spoelstra said Oladipo will have to play “winning basketball” in his time on the court, but he knew it would take time for Oladipo to return to his full ability.
“He’s a smart player, he’s an experienced player obviously he’s incredibly talented,” Spoelstra said.
“We’re really excited about his skill set that he can bring to help us on both sides. He’s just a true two-way player. But it’s going to take some time, and I’m aware of that and I’m willing to do it. I keep on going back to it: The perspective is this is a big-time win, just him being out there and playing in these games and being able to bounce back and have a great practice like today.”
Oladipo and Morris join a Heat squad that has been rolling, winning seven of their past 10 games. Miami is currently 21 games over .500 and has a 2.5 game lead over Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference.
“There is no ceiling,” Oladipo said. “I think that the sky is the limit … for this team. We’ve just got to keep improving.”
Laken Tomlinson signing with Jets; Braxton Berrios returning for another season with Gang Green
The Jets snagged a Pro Bowl offensive lineman and retained their All-Pro returner.
Gang Green signed former San Francisco guard Laken Tomlinson on Monday, a source confirmed to the Daily News. ESPN was first to report the news. The 30-year-old agreed to a three-year deal worth $40 million, per multiple reports. The Jets then re-signed Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal with seven million guaranteed.
Berrios produced in a contract year last season, with 46 catches for 431 yards with four total offensive touchdowns and a kick return TD against the Jaguars. He earned first team honors as a kick returner by finishing with the third most kickoff return yards (852) and had the highest average per return in the NFL (30.4 yards, minimum 20 returns). This helped him cash in during free agency.
He showed he could produce in a larger role when the Jets lost Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore for periods of time. In Berrios’ last game against the Buccaneers, he finished with eight catches for 65 yards with a receiving and rushing touchdown.
This a major upgrade from what the Jets dealt with at right guard in 2021. Greg Van Roten struggled tremendously in run and pass blocking, which occasionally led to negative plays and killing drives. Van Roten allowed 33 pressures, sixth most in the NFL for a guard.
The Jets benched Van Roten for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, whom they traded for midseason. Duvernay-Tardif was solid, but the Jets felt they needed to upgrade.
Tomlinson is also familiar with the Jets offensive system since he played in San Francisco since 2017 when he was traded by the Detroit Lions after being drafted in the first round in 2015.
The Met Selects Mexican Architect Frida Escobedo to Design Its New Wing
Frida Escobedo, a 42-year-old Mexican architect, will design the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s much-anticipated new wing for contemporary and modern art , the New York museum announced March 14, taking over a project previously led by David Chipperfield Architects.
Escobedo was the second lone female architect, after Zaha Hadid, commissioned to design the Serpentine Pavilion , an annual project in London’s Hyde Park coveted by heavyweights in the industry. For the Met wing she beat out four other architecture firms: Lacaton & Vassal, SO — IL, Ensamble Studio, and Chipperfield Architects. Chipperfield had previously received the commission to design the new wing in 2015 under Thomas Campbell, the Met’s former director. However, delays and budget cuts stymied the collaboration, which ultimately never came to fruition.
“It’s a very important commission,” Max Hollein, the current director of the Met, told the New York Times. Hollein has taken steps towards overhauling the museum by encouraging interdepartmental communication and recommending non-chronological organization of the art in the new contemporary wing.
“This collection will continue to grow more significantly than any other area,” Hollein said. “[Escobedo] is a strong voice in the architectural discourse. She produces very contemporary buildings that are rooted in a modern canon.”
Since taking the helm of the Met in 2018, Hollein has made clear that he intends to modernize how the iconic 150-year-old institution interacts with its collections, patrons, and staff. The museum is returning stolen artifacts to their countries of origin and reassessing its curatorial agendas.
Escobedo established Perro Rojo, her first architectural practice, at the age of 24. Her work on pavilions in Lisbon, as well as for the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2012 and 2014, drew attention. She also successfully converted artist David Alfaro Siqueiros’ workshop into a museum, workshop, and artists’ residence in Cuernavaca, Mexico called La Tallera Siqueiros. “I like challenges,” Escobedo told the New York Times. “One of the dream commissions for any architect is to design an institution with the importance and relevance of the Met.”
Under Hollein, the Met is also in the process of overhauling the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing, which is home to the museum’s art of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas. Architect Kulapat Yantrasast of the firm wHy was selected by the Met to oversee its new design; renderings of Yantrasast’s plans show a light-flooded, pristine space with white stone plinths and a fresh, contemporary art space feel.
