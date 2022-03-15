Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. Where will the wide receiver land after a strange 2021 season?

Allen Robinson’s final catch in a Chicago Bears uniform was, much like his 2021 season, unremarkable.

Short hitch route to the right. Fastball from Andy Dalton. Six-yard gain, nothing after the catch.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler wrapped his arms around Robinson and slung him toward the boundary 4 yards short of a first down. It was an ordinary moment in a meaningless game, part of a nine-play field-goal drive in the second half of a dispiriting season-ending loss.

End scene. Ho-hum.

Robinson made little impact that afternoon, finishing with two catches for 22 yards plus a 2-point conversion grab from Dalton. He completed his fourth Bears season with only 38 catches, 410 yards and one measly touchdown.

Take out the 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Robinson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the opener, and those startling 2021 numbers were all career lows.

So much for the veteran receiver’s opportunity to use a contract year to prove to the rest of the NFL he is an every-week, game-changing force. So much for the opening to roll into free agency in 2022 with momentum.

Instead, Robinson will wait for his contract with the Bears to expire Wednesday, then focus on landing a deal with a new team and an incentive to prove he still is a top-tier playmaker with plenty left in the tank.

Robinson may not get the kind of headline-grabbing, bank-breaking deal he once coveted. But plenty of suitors already are lining up. Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons should have feelers out too.

Perhaps Robinson will be pulled by both nostalgia and vengeance to sign with the Detroit Lions, returning to his hometown while remaining in the NFC North with a chance to face the Bears twice per season.

This much, though, seems probable: Robinson won’t have to scramble to find a market for his services. And he may become one of the top prizes of NFL free agency, especially with the way the receiver market is shaping up.

The Green Bay Packers applied the franchise tag to Davante Adams last week as they look to carve out a record-setting deal for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged receiver Chris Godwin — for a second consecutive year — as they work toward an extension.

And Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams cashed in on a 76-catch, 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season by agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. That deal certainly lit up the radar for Robinson and his camp as they head to the bidding stage of free agency with plenty of comparisons, both statistically and financially, to throw at interested teams.

Still, around the league there’s an unsolved mystery that has produced a heavy amount of head-scratching.

What caused Robinson’s production to cliff in 2022?

No one seems to have a definitive verdict.

Only 38 catches? A year after recording 102?

Just 410 yards after averaging 1,050 over his first three seasons with the Bears?

One touchdown, a routine 11-yard catch from Dalton against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2?

The confusion surrounding Robinson’s massive production dip remains profound.

For context, he missed five games last season, three with the hamstring strain he suffered on his longest catch of the season — a 39-yarder from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 — and two more because of a grueling bout with COVID-19.

An ankle issue also limited Robinson early in the season. Furthermore, the Bears had questionable quarterback stability from training camp to the season finale with Dalton losing his QB1 role to Justin Fields in September, then snagging it back for 4½ games down the stretch when Fields was either hurt or sidelined with COVID-19.

But that’s not enough to fully account for Robinson’s minimal involvement in the Bears offense. In the 12 games he played, he was targeted just 5.5 times per game, a 42% dip from the target volume he enjoyed with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles a season earlier.

On an offense that was seeking a spark, one of the team’s most proven playmakers was an afterthought. Robinson wasn’t given many opportunities to stretch the field. With two quarterbacks who were new to the Bears in 2021, he didn’t have established trust as a go-to weapon and didn’t see nearly the number of opportunities he once had to make contested catches.

Robinson’s relationship with former general manager Ryan Pace began to worsen in 2020 when his push for a contract extension hit a dead end before the season. Robinson wanted to be recognized financially as one of the game’s best receivers. The Bears didn’t quite see him in the same light while adjusting to the uncertain financial dynamics related to the pandemic.

When the sides wound up in a bargaining standoff, Robinson’s frustrations grew as he was forced to play under the franchise tag.

Internally, some inside Halas Hall wondered if Robinson’s disappointment became too sharp and diminished his fire. Maybe it was subconscious. Or maybe Robinson felt an obligation to keep his future in mind at all times. But to some, the veteran receiver just didn’t seem to be as full-throttle as he could have been.

The Bears’ 3½-season offensive funk under Matt Nagy’s guidance certainly didn’t spark additional energy or inspiration. But Robinson was also part of frustrating Bears offenses in 2019 and 2020 and still had about 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards.

Last season, as his lack of involvement became a source of confusion, Robinson was left to periodically wonder whether his contentious contract talks led to him being frozen out of the offense. But that was a hard theory to consider with Pace and Nagy fighting for their jobs and badly needing an offensive breakthrough to help save them. So why, with one of the league’s worst offenses, would they minimize the involvement of one of the team’s most established playmakers as a self-sabotaging reprimand?

Whatever happened last season, it changed Robinson’s vision for his future. Once driven to become the all-time leading receiver of one of the league’s charter franchises and eager to re-establish a championship tradition in Chicago, Robinson now is looking elsewhere for a new home. His time at Halas Hall has simply run its course.

Even with a regime change — Pace and Nagy replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus — the thought of a reset in Lake Forest has little appeal. And in some league circles, there’s a hope that Robinson lands on a team with a proven and established starting quarterback. Just to really test out how good Robinson still is.

The idea of Robinson bouncing back in 2022 for 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards is realistic, particularly to receiver-needy teams. Robinson just wants to turn the page and start anew. That wish will be granted this week.

