Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show
NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television channel was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.
The moment was a risky protest in a country where independent media has been blocked or shuttered and it has become illegal to contradict the government’s narrative of the war.
An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with “no war” scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda.
Within seconds, the news program cut away to another scene.
Russia’s state TV regularly amplifies the government line that says troops entered Ukraine to save people from “neo-Nazis” and to defend Russians from a country that was preparing to attack. The invasion of Ukraine is being characterized in Russia as a “special military operation.”
An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova. The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.
Ovsyannikova spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info’s website.
“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”
Speaking in a video address early Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyannikova.
People in Russia have limited access to information from outside their country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a measure that criminalizes the spread of information that is considered by the Kremlin to be “fake” news.
Media outlets and individuals who publish information that deviates from Putin’s narrative are being targeted.
There have been blocks imposed on the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.
Russia has also blocked social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.
Maureen Dowd: Zelenskyy answers Hamlet
WASHINGTON — For actors, it is the most gripping, feared line ever written.
“It is the Mona Lisa of literature,” said Simon Godwin, the director of the Shakespeare Theater Company here. “It is something we’re so deeply familiar with, it is hard to bring new context to, and to make it live again.”
So it was stunning when an actor not known for classical performance spoke the opening of Hamlet’s soliloquy with more dramatic weight than Gielgud, Burton, Olivier or Cumberbatch.
“The question for us now is to be or not to be,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the British Parliament in a video call Tuesday, speaking in Ukrainian. “This is the Shakespearean question. For 13 days, this question could have been asked. But now I can give you a definitive answer. It’s definitely yes, to be.”
As Godwin noted of the TV sitcom actor turned Ukrainian wartime president, “He has become, in a way, the world’s greatest actor engaged with the world’s deepest truth, using a piece of poetry to express this truth in a forceful context.”
Shakespeare, who knew that character is revealed when the stakes are high, would have approved. Zelenskyy has taken up arms against “a sea of troubles.”
As Drew Lichtenberg, resident dramaturge at the Shakespeare Theater Company, points out, Hamlet’s disquiet about suicide and dying has a resonance in the part of the world now bearing the slings and arrows of a demented dictator.
“There’s a long tradition in Central European countries, such as Poland or Ukraine, of embracing Shakespeare and especially Hamlet as a kind of metaphor for the broader political situation,” he said. “Poland and Ukraine both have had periods where they didn’t exist, where their language was erased and replaced by either German or Russian as the official language and culture of the state. They know what it is ‘not to be.’”
What made the Ukrainian president’s delivery so powerful was that the world is caught up in the existential questions raised by the moody prince of Denmark.
Will Zelenskyy live or die when Russian forces bear down? Will Ukraine exist as a sovereign nation? What does this crisis mean for the identity of America and the West — who will we be when this is over? Will the planet even survive?
Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians chose to stand for something, and to be. They are united as a democracy in a way that America has not been for a long time, as we have become more and more riven over politics, with burning questions of reality and artifice; with the destructive partisanship of masks and COVID-19; and with the corrosive effect of our culture of greed, selfishness and billionaires.
Ukraine is showing a collective will, an inspiring community of people working together. Their heroic efforts against a gobbling tyrant set on empire recall America’s own beginning. They have also shown military experts that in a conventional war, the United States would smoke Russia. Its military has been shockingly slow and stumbling, even as it has inflamed people around the world by killing children and fleeing civilians.
President Joe Biden and his generals are facing their own existential moment as they try to figure out the incredibly knotty problem of where the line is. Are Javelins OK and MiGs too far? How do we do everything we can to help Ukraine without spurring a sadistic and unhinged Vladimir Putin to start World War III and a nuclear conflagration?
Despite the threat, we must stand by Ukraine in what its ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, calls “the 1939 moment” of good versus evil.
As Illia Ponomarenko, a reporter for The Kyiv Independent, tweeted Friday (vulgarity excised): “I wonder how many Ukrainian cities Russia needs to carpet-bomb until the West realizes that every time it refuses to give Ukraine a weapon for ‘fear of provoking Putin’ is an invitation for further escalation in war.”
I talked to George Pataki, the former governor of New York, who is in Ukraine, near Hungary, helping refugees.
“When we ask Ukrainians what they most want, the answer we always get is, ‘Close the sky,’ because families, homes and towns are being devastated from above by the Russian military,” he said. “And it’s very disappointing not to be able to answer that question. I understand we’re not going to create a no-fly zone, but we should give the Ukrainians the material support to enable them to create their own no-fly zone.”
Echoing our military leaders, Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia, told Stephen Colbert on Thursday night that a “no-fly zone is a euphemism for a declaration of war. That means an American pilot shoots down a Russian pilot, and that’s a declaration of war.” Give Ukraine everything short of that in terms of military weapons and sanctions, he said.
The attenuated debacles in Iraq and Afghanistan have left many Americans weary of conflict. But this is no time for us to withdraw into ourselves.
It is a horrible position that Biden is in, dealing with an irrational, soulless fiend with more than 4,000 nukes who thinks he can glue the Soviet empire back together with the blood of innocents.
As Hamlet said, the oppressor’s wrong.
Maureen Dowd writes a column for the New York Times.
Giants sign O-linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, watch Evan Engram leave for big-spending Jaguars
Monday was a somewhat encouraging day for Daniel Jones.
The Giants didn’t sign Mitchell Trubisky to compete with him, and they landed two new starters for his offensive line: the Buffalo Bills’ Jon Feliciano to play center, and the Indianapolis Colts’ Mark Glowinski to play right guard.
They also agreed with two depth receivers: Robert Foster, 27, a former Brian Daboll player at Alabama and Buffalo who spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad; and C.J. Board, 28, a re-signing whose 2021 Giants season was cut short by a broken left arm.
One after another, the Giants’ own free agents strolled out the door: tight end Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars, special teamer Keion Crossen to the Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Austin Johnson to the L.A. Chargers.
That’s the result of the Giants making low-ball offers, though, and saving the money they do have for targeted signings at positions of desperate need.
New Giants GM Joe Schoen agreed with Glowinski, the team confirmed, on a reported three-year, $20 million contract that includes $11.4 million guaranteed. And Feliciano, a guard/center who plans to play the pivot for Jones, is joining the Giants on a one-year deal with undisclosed terms, per Syracuse.com.
Feliciano is a controversial personality. He tweeted last summer that “it’s been proven that Covid was made in lab. Fauci also a part of Pfizer. That’s why ppl don’t want to get the vaccine. Sad to come to the realization that you can not trust the government. #dontshootthemessenger.”
And he tweeted the hashtag “#FauciLiedPeopleDied” about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States.
These signings are designed to fill two of the four holes on the Giants’ five-man front.
Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, agreed to a reported two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll have a chance to start.
Trubisky had been named in several reports as a Giants target, but signing him would have kicked off an ill-advised training camp competition and undone John Mara’s January commitment to Jones for a fourth pro year.
It’s important to note that signing Glowinski, 29, does not guarantee the Giants are rock solid at right guard. Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts guard Chris Reed for several games midseason in 2021 after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left.
Glowinski has had struggles in pass protection. He allowed 38 pressures in 16 games last season, per Pro Football Focus. That’s a higher rate than the player he’s replacing. Will Hernandez surrendered 36 in 17 games last season.
Feliciano also has played in only nine games in each of the last two seasons and logged only eight snaps at center in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, playing mostly guard.
The Giants simply are putting their trust in offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to get the most out of this group. Johnson came from the Bills, so he knows Feliciano well. And the Giants don’t have the money to compete at the top of the guard market for a player like the Niners’ Laken Tomlinson, who went to the Jets on a three-year, $40 million deal with $27 million guaranteed.
Their salary cap crunch was created by former GM Dave Gettleman’s woeful mismanagement and ownership’s ill-advised 2021 spending spree to go all-in and abandon a plan to rebuild.
By contrast, it had to be tough for Giants fans to watch the Jets open their wallet for Tomlinson and reported deals for Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (three years, $24 million), and re-signings with receiver Braxton Berrios (two years, $12 million, $7 million guaranteed) and Tevin Coleman.
The Jaguars charged out of the gate as the biggest spenders of the NFL’s 48-hour free agent negotiating period, a window that will run into the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, when all of these agreements will become official.
Jacksonville inked reported deals with Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million, $37 million guaranteed), Raiders receiver Zay Jones (three years, up to $24 million), Engram (one-year, $9 million), Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Falcons LB Foye Oluokun (three years, $45 million) and Jets NT Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30 million).
The biggest quarterback news of the day was that the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as his two preferred suitors in a potential trade, per Pro Football Network.
Watson could end up in the same division as Tom Brady, who unretired on Sunday to play a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Noteworthy top tier free agents at several other positions cashed in, too.
Patriots corner J.C. Jackson agreed with the Chargers on a reported five-year, $82.5 million deal. Seahawks tight end Will Dissley stuck in Seattle on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15.98 guaranteed.
Former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill got paid to re-sign in Cincinnati on a reported three-year, $30 million deal with $15 million in year one. And two NFC East teams paid pass rushers to chase Jones around the Giants’ backfield:
The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension to stay in Dallas, according to a source, making him the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of full guaranteed deals.
And Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick, of Camden, N.J., and Temple University, went home to the Philadelphia Eagles on a reported three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed. ESPN and NFL Network reported a majority of the contracts on Monday.
The Giants still have needs all over their roster and created another one by losing Crossen, who signed what Pro Football Network reported as a three-year, $10.5 million deal. Johnson reportedly inked a two-year contract worth up to $14 million with incentives.
They have decisions to make on trades or releases for corner James Bradberry, who has a large cap hit; safety Logan Ryan, whom some in the front office want out; and running back Saquon Barkley, whom the team has had conversations about possibly moving.
They’re expected to shop in the bargain bin or use their nine draft picks, undrafted free agent signings or other teams’ roster cuts to fill most of their needs.
Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch as backups. Ravens linebackers Josh Bynes and Chris Board are likely targets for Wink Martindale’s new defense. And while the Giants did sign Jamie Gillan to a futures deal and cut Riley Dixon, keep an eye on the market for both long-snappers and punters.
Chris Finch not concerned about reappearance of Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble
The foul trouble bug has once again bit Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns.
After committing five fouls against Orlando, Towns picked up three quick fouls Saturday in the first quarter of Minnesota’s win over Miami. That quelled Towns’ hot start from the field and forced Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch to sit his star center on the bench for most of the rest of the half.
“I thought some of the foul calls were just super light, wasn’t a lot there,” Finch said. “So I wasn’t putting too much into it, and I don’t see any particular habit that’s creeped in right now.”
Finch said there was one call on Towns he considered challenging, but he didn’t think he’d win it.
The third foul call did put the coach in a tight spot Saturday. Finch left Towns in with two fouls in the first frame — something he often does but some coaches wouldn’t even consider. It’s worked in Finch’s favor a lot during the season, though it slightly bit him Saturday.
“Generally, I trust him. I trust him,” Finch said. “And if I can get five, six minutes more out of him and then get him an early break, I’m happy with that. I thought he did a great job early in the game, started really hot and looked like he was going to have one of those big nights. The foul trouble derailed it, but then when he went back in, he played smart, didn’t try to do too much, he rebounded. Positionally, his defense was outstanding. … He was able to switch gears and play a way more cerebral game and let other guys fill in the gaps from the scoring point of view.”
ANT D
Anthony Edwards locked up Miami guard Tyler Herro down the stretch Saturday. Edwards wanted the matchup.
“Because I’m like, ‘He scoring too much,’” Edwards said. “I knew he was gonna shoot every shot. That’s my guy. He nice, but I knew he was gonna shoot every shot. I was like, ‘Let me get him.’”
That’s a challenge Edwards has savored this season, guarding the other team’s top perimeter weapon, and it frankly has lent itself to his best moments on that end of the floor.
So how does Finch determine when to put Edwards in those spots?
“We try to get to it as much as possible. We really like him on the ball. On high-profile guys, he tends to lock in more,” Finch said. “But we also have to be mindful of other matchups that are out there. Sometimes we have to do things that are better matchups for other guys.”
INJURIES
Jarred Vanderbilt missed his second straight game Monday in San Antonio with a quad injury, while Naz Reid was also out with back spasms.
Jordan McLaughlin sat for the second time in three games with hamstring soreness, while Patrick Beverley returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with an eardrum injury.
