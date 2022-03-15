Arkansas man sentenced for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with minor

As the Chicago Bears new management staff prepares to take on its NFL opponents, the team is also set to battle the invasive species buckthorn at its Lake Forest campus.

The Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves announced on March 9 they are joining forces in an effort to remove buckthorn from the team’s Halas Hall headquarters, which neighbors the 3,000-acre Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.

Buckthorn is an invasive large shrub or small tree and once it starts growing, it overwhelms native plants such as spring wildflowers and oak seedlings from sunlight, and can hinder the growth of other organisms by discharging a chemical called Emodin from every aspect of the plant, the forest preserves explained.

“Working with the (forest preserves) to remove buckthorn is important for both the maintenance of our property at Halas Hall and the sustainability of the Middlefork Savanna area,” Chicago Bears senior adviser of operations and safety John Bostrom said in a statement. “We hope this partnership can help educate our fellow neighbors and fans in the area on the environmental impact this invasive species can have so they too can take action.”

Forest preserves spokeswoman Allison Frederick offered a similar sentiment.

“We actively seek and facilitate projects with partners such as the Bears to enhance the surrounding living landscape, beyond forest preserve boundaries, in order to improve the ecosystem functions and diversity of native plant and animal life throughout Lake County,” she wrote in an email.

Both parties hope the roughly 700 public and private adjacent landowners will call a similar play.

“Lake County is home to more endangered species than any other county in Illinois. Removing nonnative, invasive species like buckthorn supports this diversity,” explained forest preserves executive director Alex Ty Kovach in a statement.

Now crews will be charged to take out buckthorn, with the best way being by slicing the trunk and clumps of stems from just above the soil’s surface, according to Frederick.

“Making a flat, even cut surface and following up with application of an herbicide formulated for woody species will prevent re-sprouting,” Frederick explained. “Manual removal with hand tools, such as loppers and bow saws is effective for smaller infestations. Chain saws and brush mowers are used to clear larger areas of buckthorn.”

Frederick added buckthorn management is a long-term project that can take several years.

“Herbicide follow up occurs the following growing season, and buckthorn seeds in the soil can sprout for many years following removal,” Frederick wrote. “Landscaping plans following buckthorn removal vary property by property, depending on how the land rebounds and the goals of a particular area. The most important step is first eradication buckthorn to stop the damage to our local ecosystems.”

