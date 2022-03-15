News
Bonuses, raises, class-size limits: The deal that averted another St. Paul teacher strike
The deadline deal that averted a St. Paul teacher strike last week featured $3,000 bonuses, 2 percent raises and modest class-size reductions, according to documents the union shared with its members.
St. Paul Public Schools and the St. Paul Federation of Educators announced the deal around 8:30 p.m. March 7, just minutes before the next day’s classes were to be canceled.
The compromise had each side claiming victory.
When the district kicked off negotiations last fall, it said it could afford no more than $7.6 million in new spending over the two-year contract.
Superintendent Joe Gothard wouldn’t discuss details of the final agreement but said in an interview Tuesday that the district “stayed at our financial parameters.”
Union President Leah VanDassor said on the night of the deal that actually, the district “moved off” of its wage parameters. She said the union also got “what we need for students,” citing class-size limits and mental health supports.
BONUS PAY
Gothard did acknowledge the deal includes a “one-time, off-schedule payment” in addition to the $7.6 million in new spending. Those bonuses will be covered by American Rescue Plan grants and will require approval from the Minnesota Department of Education, which must sign off on districts’ spending plans for the federal funds.
That payment amounts to $3,000 per employee, the union said — half for last school year and the rest for this year. The union described the payments as “retention bonuses” or “recognition awards.”
School board member Chauntyll Allen said on Facebook that teaching assistants, who are represented by a separate union, also will get $3,000 per employee.
WAGES
The district’s initial wage proposal was for back-to-back salary schedule increases of 1.5 percent. The teachers union wanted 2.5 percent.
The union says it agreed to consecutive 2 percent raises for teachers and school and community service professionals.
The first raise will take effect April 23 and the second Jan. 1. That delay in implementation will save the district money in the short-term but cost more in the long run.
Educational assistants, the third bargaining group represented by SPFE, will get hourly raises of $1 or $1.25 in April and another $1 in January, and the first step and first lane on their salary schedule will be eliminated.
By 2023, EAs will make between $18.85 and $37.55 per hour, up from $15.94 to $35.30 this year.
Also, newly hired EAs who speak multiple languages will start an extra step higher on the salary schedule, which is worth about an extra 85 cents an hour.
The district also agreed to increase its retirement contribution by $150 per year per employee.
And there are big hourly raises for summer school and extended school year teachers. More experienced teachers will get $40 an hour, up from $30.24, and less experienced teachers will get $35, up from $28.
CLASS SIZES
Class-size limits were a major issue during bargaining.
The district wanted to do away with them, saying they’re expensive and have contributed to a decade of enrollment declines. The union wanted to make temporary class-size language permanent and impose even smaller caps on students per classroom.
In the end, the union largely got its way. The language will be enshrined in the new contract, and the class-size caps will decrease by one student in grades K-3 and 9.
OTHER ISSUES
The 2020 contract agreement, which ended a three-day teacher strike, installed mental health teams at every school, with at least one social worker, counselor, intervention specialist, nurse, health assistant and psychologist.
That language will carry over to the new contract, plus the district will hire six more school psychologists. However, the district now will have the flexibility to change the way it allocates those staffers across buildings based on enrollment.
Other elements of the deal include:
- Higher district healthcare contributions.
- Reduced caseload limits for occupational therapists and physical therapists.
- A new stipend system for compensating coaches.
- An understanding that teachers of online courses won’t have to teach in-person students at the same time.
It also preserves language on restorative practices and the requirement that the district hire a full-time building sub for schools that struggle to find substitute teachers.
Union members are voting on the tentative agreement Tuesday and Wednesday. If it’s approved, the contract will go before the school board on April 19.
OPTIMISM
Despite the near-strike, union and district leaders expressed optimism that their relationship won’t be so adversarial going forward.
“In these last days and hours, we feel like we’ve turned a corner in collaboration with the district, and we hope to see that continue,” the union’s lead negotiator, Erica Schatzlein, said soon after the deal was announced.
Gothard said negotiators never really left the table after the 2020 strike, which ended just as the coronavirus arrived in Minnesota and forced discussions on health and safety and remote learning.
“We did some great work together,” he said, “and it’s a lot to build on.”
Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.
NEW YORK (AP) — A search was underway Monday for a gunman who has been stalking homeless men sleeping on the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York City, fatally shooting two people and wounding three more in less than two weeks.
Police released surveillance photographs of the suspected gunman late Sunday, including one in which the hooded man can be seen holding a pistol in a blue glove.
The killer’s motive — if any — was unknown and authorities turned their attention Monday to trying to offer what protections they could to homeless people who might become targets.
New York Mayor Eric Adams said police officers and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.
“The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless,” Adams said at a news conference late Sunday. “Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets.”
The latest violence underscored the urgency to get the homeless off the streets and into safe housing, said Jacquelyn Simone, the policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City.
“The reason that these people were attacked is because they didn’t have that safety of permanent housing,” she said. “And that’s why we really need to use these tragedies as an opportunity to redouble our efforts to ensure that people have a better option than the streets where they’re exposed to both the elements as well as people who might wish to do them harm.”
Simone and other advocates for the homeless called on the city to use vacant hotel rooms for temporary shelter for those who would rather stay on the streets rather than opt in dormitory-style housing.
The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington D.C., police said, when a man was shot and wounded in the city’s Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.
At 3 a.m. the next day, March 9, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the man had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.
The killer then apparently traveled north to New York City, police said.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the street in Manhattan not far from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his right arm as he slept.
The victim screamed and the gunman fled, police said.
About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man on Lafayette Street in SoHo, police said. The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police determined the same person committed the attacks based on the similarities of each shooting and evidence recovered from the scenes. The victims were attacked without provocation, police said.
“We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news release.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.
The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.
A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who randomly attacked homeless people in the subway system. That assailant, who was also homeless, is awaiting trial.
New York City’s mayor has come under fire for his plan to remove homeless people from the city’s subway system by deploying police and mental health workers to keep people from sleeping on trains and subway stations.
Advocates said the policy was misguided and unfairly criminalized people down on their luck or who weren’t getting the help they needed to steer them back into permanent housing.
Adams has said homelessness was a complicated issue, exacerbated by the pandemic, the economic downturn and mental health challenges.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state was working to get more psychiatric beds at hospitals available by increasing the amount of money hospitals receive for having the beds.
—-
Ashraf Khalil reported from Washington, D.C.
Live updates: Officials: War threatening global food supply
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
___
Russia’s war against Ukraine is threatening the global food supply and putting some of the world’s poorest countries at risk, the United Nations chief and the executive director of the World Food Program warned on Monday.
More than 40 African and least-developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of them import at least 50%, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters. These countries include Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Leban, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, he said.
“All of this is hitting the poorest the hardest and planting the seeds for political instability and unrest around the globe,” the secretary-general warned.
David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, told The Associated Press during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv that 50% of the grain the program buys to feed “the 125 million people we reach on any given day, week or month” comes from Ukraine, as does 20% of the world’s supply of corn.
“So (the war) is going to have a dynamic global catastrophic impact,” Beasley said.
Guterres announced an additional $40 million from the U.N.’s emergency fund to get critical supplies of food, water and medicine into Ukraine, where at least 1.9 million people are displaced.
___
JERUSALEM — Israel plans to set up a field hospital to provide medical treatment for refugees in western Ukraine, officials said Monday.
The project is spearheaded by the country’s foreign and health ministries, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office. The hospital should be operational by next week, the foreign ministry said.
“It’s an initiative that not many countries can take upon themselves, and Israel has this ability and we are going forward,” Bennett said.
The Foreign Ministry said the hospital will operate for month, providing refugees with an emergency room, a delivery room, and other services.
It has dubbed the operation Kochav Meir — Hebrew for “Shining Star” — after the country’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine and founded the Foreign Ministry’s international development unit.
Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has worked as an intermediary between the two countries since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. In recent days, however, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has become increasingly outspoken in his condemnations of Russia’s invasion of its western neighbor.
___
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine.
Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
A senior Israeli official said Bennett’s conversation with Putin lasted 90 minutes, with discussions focusing on cease-fire talks and humanitarian issues. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic matters. Bennett’s office later said that the prime minister also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. It did not elaborate.
Bennett has visited Moscow for talks and has had numerous phone calls with Putin, Zelenskyy and Western leaders as he seeks to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Israel is one of the few countries to have good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine, though in recent days Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has become increasingly outspoken in his condemnations of Russia’s invasion of its western neighbor.
___
Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
___
WASHINGTON — The Russian military was largely stalled in its attempted advance in Ukraine on Monday and made little progress over the weekend, a senior U.S. defense official said.
The official also said the Russians have not taken total control of the airspace. The official said all of the Russian military forces that had been arrayed around the country are now inside, and that the Russians still retain about 90% of their combat capabilities. The official said there are no indications the Russians are trying to bring in reinforcements.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments.
The official also said the U.S. has not done any training of the Ukrainian military in the country since the Florida National Guard forces left as the war was beginning. And the official said a military training base the Russians hit in western Ukraine on Sunday close to the Polish border wasn’t being used as a shipment site for U.S. military supplies to Ukraine.
___
Associated Press National Security Reporter Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it will carry out strikes to knock out Ukrainian military industries.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday that the Russian forces will “take measures to incapacitate enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex involved in production and maintenance and repair of weapons.”
He urged workers of those plants and residents of nearby areas to leave “potentially dangerous zones.”
Konashenkov’s statement came hours after Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed when the Russian forces struck the Antonov aircraft-making plant on the outskirts of Kyiv, sparking a large fire.
The Russian military also said that it will continue to target any foreign fighters who have come to Ukraine.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian forces will show “no mercy for mercenaries wherever they are in the territory of Ukraine.”
___
WASHINGTON — The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations.
The prospective trip is yet to be finalized. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO, one of the officials said Monday. Another official said the White House was looking at Biden visiting NATO headquarters on March 24, with other potential stops in Europe.
All of the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as none was allowed to comment publicly.
Biden’s potential trip would follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders there the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion. The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. NBC News first reported that the discussions for a potential Biden trip are underway.
—
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian rocket attack on a television tower in the western village of Antopol on Monday morning killed nine people, according to the governor of the Rivne region. The village is only about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland.
The attack came just a day after Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, killing 35 people. That attack raised fears that NATO could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia.
The base had served previously as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.
The senior U.S. defense official said the base was not being used at the time as a shipment site for U.S. military supplies to Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities also said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in the capital of Kyiv, and that two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building. They said a Russian airstrike in the capital’s downtown area Monday killed one person and wounded six others.
The United Nations has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher.
___
ANKARA, Turkey — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there can only be a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately stop its attacks on the country.
Scholz said Monday during a visit to Turkey that “with each day, with each bomb, Russia is moving further away from the international community.”
Speaking after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Scholz praised Turkey for closing the Bosphorus to warships from parties to the conflict in Ukraine. The move mainly affects Russia’s access to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea.
___
BELGRAA flight from Belgrade to Moscow turned back Monday following the second false bomb threat in four days, Serbian police said.
The Belgrade airport received an email saying that an explosive device had been planted on the AirSerbia flight to Moscow, police said in a statement. The same happened last Friday.
The plane was turned back shortly after takeoff, and after being checked by police, the alarm turned out to be false, the statement said.
Besides some Turkish carriers, Serbia’s national airline AirSerbia is the only airline in Europe still flying to and from Russia. Serbia, which formally seeks European Union membership but has maintained close relations with ally Russia, has refused to join an EU-imposed flight ban in response to the war in Ukraine.
___
MADRID — Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Monday that he has asked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to use Beijing’s influence over Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
“We are at a historical moment that requires responsibility and vision of all world leaders,” Albares told Wang during a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.
It said that Albares condemned “the Russian aggression on Ukraine” by telling Wang that “Russia has undermined the foundations of peace and stability in Europe and threatens the international community.”
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says the war in Ukraine shows that those in power have not learned from the harsh lessons of previous wars over the past century.
The Vatican has responded to the Russian invasion by sending a cardinal to visit refugees. The cardinal visited last week with some of those who have taken refuge in Hungary. He is scheduled to visit with others in Slovakia on Wednesday before heading to Ukraine, the Holy See said.
In a speech at the Vatican on Monday, the pope said regional wars, especially that in Ukraine, demonstrate that “those who rule the destinies of peoples still haven’t absorbed the lessons of the tragedies of the 20th century.”
A day earlier, in his strongest condemnation yet of the war, the pontiff said no strategic reason could justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
___
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A European Union mission that helps maintain security and enforce the rule of law in Kosovo is beefing up its police forces in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said Monday.
A reserve unit of 92 members of the European Gendarmerie Force from Portugal, France and Italy will temporarily deploy to Kosovo in the coming weeks, EULEX said in a statement. An advance team was expected to arrive Monday.
In terms of providing security and enforcing the rule of law, EULEX’s police represent a second line of defense after Kosovo police. The NATO-led KFOR serves as a third line of defense.
“Russia’s invasion in Ukraine puts everything in a different light,” said EULEX spokesperson Ioanna Lachana. Lachana added that the “security situation in Kosovo remains stable.”
The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations administered the territory for nine years before Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize.
___
UNITED NATIONS — Poland’s foreign minister is accusing Russia of “state terrorism” for targeting civilians, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure “in an attempt to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.”
Zbigniew Rau told the U.N. Security Council Monday that Russia’s “unprovoked, unjustified and premeditated aggression” against Ukraine was “poorly prepared and executed (and) turned out to be a strategic and tactical failure.”
“But instead of preventing further unnecessary deaths in its own ranks, the Kremlin changed its tactics,” he said. “The invading force started to target the civilian population and infrastructure” in violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law to try to break the Ukrainian resistance.
Rau addressed the Security Council’s annual meeting with the Organization for Security and Cooperation as the OSCE’s rotating chair.
___
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the 27-country bloc is finalizing its new round of sanctions against Russia for its “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.
Josep Borrell said Monday that the fourth package of coercive measures would target Russia’s market access, membership in international financial institutions, and steel and energy sectors.
“We are listing more companies and individuals playing an active role in supporting the people who undermine Ukrainian sovereignty,” Borrell said, after talks in Skopje on Monday with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. “This would be another major blow (to the) economic and logistic base upon which the Kremlin is building the invasion.”
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said talks with Russia concluded for the day Monday but will resume on Tuesday.
The negotiations, which took place by video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first held in a week. Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, did not produce lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting in Ukraine.
“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Negotiations continue.”
He said earlier that “communication is being held, yet it’s hard.”
__
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A planned NATO exercise with about 30,000 troops from more than 25 countries from Europe and North America began in northern Norway on Monday.
NATO said that the drill, named Cold Response that includes 200 aircraft and 50 vessels, was “not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”
The drill in NATO-member Norway, which shares a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) land border with Russia, will be held just a few hundred kilometers from the Russian border and was planned long before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
___
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address via video to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.
ongress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.
___
MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied media reports alleging that Russia asked China for military assistance to help advance its offensive in Ukraine.
“No, Russia has its own potential to continue the operation, which, as we have said, is unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full,” Peskov told his daily conference call with reporters.
Peskov also stressed that the operation in Ukraine was going as planned and that the Russian military were ensuring “the maximum security of the civilian population.”
He said that at the “beginning of the operation” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military to refrain from “the immediate storming” of large cities including Kyiv because “armed nationalist formations set up firing points, place heavy military equipment directly in residential areas, and fighting in densely populated areas will inevitably lead to multiple casualties among civilians.”
He added that “at the same time, the Defense Ministry, while ensuring the maximum security of the civilian population, does not rule out the possibility of taking full control of large settlements that are now practically surrounded, expect for areas used for humanitarian evacuation.”
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military says that 20 civilians have been killed by a ballistic missile launched by the Ukrainian forces.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Soviet-made Tochka-U missile on Monday hit the central part of the eastern city of Donetsk, the center of the separatist Donetsk region.
He said that another 28 civilians, including children, were seriously wounded by the missile that carried shrapnel warhead.
Konashenkov said the missile was fired from an area northwest of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces. He charged that the shelling of the area of Donetsk that has no military facilities represented a war crime.
Konashenkov’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Activists in Poland have been blocking Russian and Belarusian trucks in an effort to prevent them from crossing the Belarusian border with medicines, food and spare parts for the Russian military.
Belarus is allied with Russia. Activists fear that the goods will help reinforce the Russian military as it intensifies its war against Ukraine.
Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Senate, criticized Poland’s right-wing government for allowing the trucks to continue to cross Poland into Belarus.
“I am disgusted by the lack of sanctions by our government,” Grodzki said, in comments carried by the Polish news agency PAP on Monday.
However, a ruling party spokesman, Radoslaw Fogiel, said Poland was expecting the European Union to close off the transport to Russia and Belarus.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.
The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.
The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment which keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.
The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.
Allen Robinson’s time with the Chicago Bears is over. Where will the wide receiver land after a strange 2021 season?
Allen Robinson’s final catch in a Chicago Bears uniform was, much like his 2021 season, unremarkable.
Short hitch route to the right. Fastball from Andy Dalton. Six-yard gain, nothing after the catch.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler wrapped his arms around Robinson and slung him toward the boundary 4 yards short of a first down. It was an ordinary moment in a meaningless game, part of a nine-play field-goal drive in the second half of a dispiriting season-ending loss.
End scene. Ho-hum.
Robinson made little impact that afternoon, finishing with two catches for 22 yards plus a 2-point conversion grab from Dalton. He completed his fourth Bears season with only 38 catches, 410 yards and one measly touchdown.
Take out the 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Robinson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of the opener, and those startling 2021 numbers were all career lows.
So much for the veteran receiver’s opportunity to use a contract year to prove to the rest of the NFL he is an every-week, game-changing force. So much for the opening to roll into free agency in 2022 with momentum.
Instead, Robinson will wait for his contract with the Bears to expire Wednesday, then focus on landing a deal with a new team and an incentive to prove he still is a top-tier playmaker with plenty left in the tank.
Robinson may not get the kind of headline-grabbing, bank-breaking deal he once coveted. But plenty of suitors already are lining up. Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons should have feelers out too.
Perhaps Robinson will be pulled by both nostalgia and vengeance to sign with the Detroit Lions, returning to his hometown while remaining in the NFC North with a chance to face the Bears twice per season.
This much, though, seems probable: Robinson won’t have to scramble to find a market for his services. And he may become one of the top prizes of NFL free agency, especially with the way the receiver market is shaping up.
The Green Bay Packers applied the franchise tag to Davante Adams last week as they look to carve out a record-setting deal for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged receiver Chris Godwin — for a second consecutive year — as they work toward an extension.
And Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams cashed in on a 76-catch, 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season by agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. That deal certainly lit up the radar for Robinson and his camp as they head to the bidding stage of free agency with plenty of comparisons, both statistically and financially, to throw at interested teams.
Still, around the league there’s an unsolved mystery that has produced a heavy amount of head-scratching.
What caused Robinson’s production to cliff in 2022?
No one seems to have a definitive verdict.
Only 38 catches? A year after recording 102?
Just 410 yards after averaging 1,050 over his first three seasons with the Bears?
One touchdown, a routine 11-yard catch from Dalton against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2?
The confusion surrounding Robinson’s massive production dip remains profound.
For context, he missed five games last season, three with the hamstring strain he suffered on his longest catch of the season — a 39-yarder from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 — and two more because of a grueling bout with COVID-19.
An ankle issue also limited Robinson early in the season. Furthermore, the Bears had questionable quarterback stability from training camp to the season finale with Dalton losing his QB1 role to Justin Fields in September, then snagging it back for 4½ games down the stretch when Fields was either hurt or sidelined with COVID-19.
But that’s not enough to fully account for Robinson’s minimal involvement in the Bears offense. In the 12 games he played, he was targeted just 5.5 times per game, a 42% dip from the target volume he enjoyed with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles a season earlier.
On an offense that was seeking a spark, one of the team’s most proven playmakers was an afterthought. Robinson wasn’t given many opportunities to stretch the field. With two quarterbacks who were new to the Bears in 2021, he didn’t have established trust as a go-to weapon and didn’t see nearly the number of opportunities he once had to make contested catches.
Robinson’s relationship with former general manager Ryan Pace began to worsen in 2020 when his push for a contract extension hit a dead end before the season. Robinson wanted to be recognized financially as one of the game’s best receivers. The Bears didn’t quite see him in the same light while adjusting to the uncertain financial dynamics related to the pandemic.
When the sides wound up in a bargaining standoff, Robinson’s frustrations grew as he was forced to play under the franchise tag.
Internally, some inside Halas Hall wondered if Robinson’s disappointment became too sharp and diminished his fire. Maybe it was subconscious. Or maybe Robinson felt an obligation to keep his future in mind at all times. But to some, the veteran receiver just didn’t seem to be as full-throttle as he could have been.
The Bears’ 3½-season offensive funk under Matt Nagy’s guidance certainly didn’t spark additional energy or inspiration. But Robinson was also part of frustrating Bears offenses in 2019 and 2020 and still had about 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards.
Last season, as his lack of involvement became a source of confusion, Robinson was left to periodically wonder whether his contentious contract talks led to him being frozen out of the offense. But that was a hard theory to consider with Pace and Nagy fighting for their jobs and badly needing an offensive breakthrough to help save them. So why, with one of the league’s worst offenses, would they minimize the involvement of one of the team’s most established playmakers as a self-sabotaging reprimand?
Whatever happened last season, it changed Robinson’s vision for his future. Once driven to become the all-time leading receiver of one of the league’s charter franchises and eager to re-establish a championship tradition in Chicago, Robinson now is looking elsewhere for a new home. His time at Halas Hall has simply run its course.
Even with a regime change — Pace and Nagy replaced by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus — the thought of a reset in Lake Forest has little appeal. And in some league circles, there’s a hope that Robinson lands on a team with a proven and established starting quarterback. Just to really test out how good Robinson still is.
The idea of Robinson bouncing back in 2022 for 100-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards is realistic, particularly to receiver-needy teams. Robinson just wants to turn the page and start anew. That wish will be granted this week.
()
