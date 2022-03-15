News
Breaking down Miami Dolphins’ moves in free agency (Day 1)
Take a look at the moves the Miami Dolphins have made during the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency.
TE Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag, which is valued at $10.93 million for a tight end to $18.42 for a receiver.
The player: Gesicki posted career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) in 2021. He’s caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in the first four years of his career.
What it means: The rangy 6-foot-6 and 249-pound athlete is an exceptional receiver, but his pass and run blocking has been troublesome since his college days. Maybe his third coaching staff can fix his issues, but it’s more realistic that he’ll be used as a glorified slot receiver.
Signing his tender simply means Gesicki can be traded now, and it’s possible he could be strong-arming the Dolphins to move him to a team willing to sign him to a multi-year deal. Because he’s played more snaps as a receiver the past three seasons, Gesicki will likely file a grievance to be designated a receiver and not a tight end because there’s a $7,490,000 difference when it comes to the tag. An arbitrator will likely encourage the two sides to meet somewhere in the middle if it gets to that point.
CB Nik Needham — The Dolphins placed second-round tender on Needham worth $3,986,000.
The player: Needham has started 22 of 45 games he’s played the past three seasons, and contributed 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
What it means: The Dolphins have signed a player to replace Needham as the team’s nickel cornerback the past two offseasons, but he continued to shine and rise to the top of the depth chart. Maybe with the team’s full support, and investment his game can reach another level.
However, his return isn’t guaranteed because another team could offer Needham a multi-year contract the Dolphins might decide against matching, which would secure a second-round pick for Miami in exchange for his departure.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed a four-year, $65M ($32M in guaranteed money) deal.
The player: Ogbah has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami.
What it means: Ogbah is the most important player in the Dolphins’ defensive front because he has the versatility to play in any scheme, which is critical to make the hybrid system work.
By re-signing the 28-year-old, anything Miami does to enhance its defensive line from here on out is a luxury because the unit now has five capable NFL starters in Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler.
QB Teddy Bridgewater — Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $10M ($6.5M guaranteed money).
The player: Bridgewater, a South Florida native, will be joining his fifth NFL team in his ninth season. He holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter, and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7.
He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,052 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
What it means: Bridgewater is a perfect fit for the Mike Shanahan-inspired offense new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel intends on installing. He’s a play-action based quarterback who has movement skills, and throws with accuracy and precision. While 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa viewed as Miami’s starting quarterback we could be looking at a Ryan Tannehill-Marcus Mariota-like situation if the 2020 first-round pick falters. Bridgewater has shined in every quarterback battle he’s been in during his career.
WR Cedric Wilson Jr. — Agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.8M, with $12.75M guaranteed.
The player: Wilson is an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, who had a coming out party season last year in Dallas, setting career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
What it means: Wilson has the versatility to run every route needed in Miami’s offense, which should make him an ideal complement for Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, if the Dolphins decide to keep the eighth-year veteran. While depth remains an issue at receiver, Miami now possesses three NFL starters, and four potential playmakers if Lynn Bowden Jr. is factored in.
RB Chase Edmonds — Agreed to two-year, $12M deal with $6.1M of it guaranteed.
The player: Edmonds has started 15 of the 57 games he’s played in his first four seasons, rushing for 1,551 yards and scoring nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he had in regular-season games. He’s also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. Throughout his career, he’s caught 78 percent of the passes thrown his way and averaged 7.2 yards per reception.
What it means: McDaniel has added a Deebo Samuels-like playmaker to Miami’s offense, giving the team a versatile athlete who can seamlessly go from tailback to receiver on any given snap. Most importantly, Edmonds has the speed to get to the edge on wide-zone runs, which is the scheme this offense intends to run. He’ll compete with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doak for playing time and the starting spot.
CB Keion Crossen — Agreed to a three-year, $10.5M deal.
The player: Crossen, a former Western Carolina standout, has contributed 86 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble and recovered one during his first four seasons in the NFL. He’s played 501 snaps on defense, and 938 snaps on special teams the past three seasons.
What it means: Crossen is respected as a tough, and physical cornerback who has excelled on special teams throughout his career. He’s been traded twice in his four seasons for a pair of sixth-round picks, so he has ability that NFL teams covet. Where he fits into this secondary likely depends on how well he can man the nickel spot.
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips on heels of Michael Pierce saying contract restructure was sought
The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Smith.
A source confirmed that it will be a three-year, $19.5 million deal for Phillips, who played the past four seasons with Buffalo. The signing of Phillips could mean that the Vikings will move on from defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who told the Pioneer Press earlier Monday that the Vikings have asked him to restructure his contract.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined to provide additional details. The Vikings have been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would pay him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a salary-cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce would provide the Vikings with $6.235,294 in cap room.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games in played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021.
News
Photos: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear
The interior ruins of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling were visible from the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. People in winter coats and hats took cover from an attack inside a building entryway in Mariupol, a besieged port city. And in neighboring Poland, a young refugee in blue jeans and a red sweatshirt played with a green, toy horn inside the Przemysl train station.
On the 19th day of the war in Ukraine, AP photographers captured scenes of destruction and fear across the embattled country — and some moments of playfulness among children forced to flee their homeland — as Russian artillery kept falling from the sky, shattering buildings and lives. No breakthrough was made in high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine, and a Red Cross official said Moscow’s unrelenting bombardment has created “nothing short of a nightmare’ for civilians.
In Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest suffering, a woman in a fur coat walked down the street as flames poured out of the window of a nearby apartment shelled by artillery. Elsewhere in the city, under a partially blue sky, men huddled around a makeshift stove to prepare a meal.
In Lviv, in western Ukraine, volunteers at a workshop prepared first-aid kits and worked with blue and yellow fabric to sew Ukrainian flags, while people displaced from their homes were served meals at a school canteen.
In Poland, veterinarians set up a rescue service for animals left behind by the war, including a small black dog with white paws, and a white baby goat with deformed hooves, named Sascha.
News
Giants sign Colts right guard Mark Glowinski, watch Evan Engram leave for big-spending Jaguars
Monday was a somewhat encouraging day for Daniel Jones.
The Giants didn’t sign Mitchell Trubisky to compete with him, and they landed a new right guard for his offensive line: Indianapolis Colts free agent Mark Glowinski.
They also agreed with two depth receivers: Robert Foster, 27, a former Brian Daboll player at Alabama and Buffalo who spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad; and C.J. Board, 28, a re-signing whose 2021 Giants season was cut short by a broken left arm.
One after another, the Giants’ own free agents strolled out the door: tight end Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars, special teamer Keion Crossen to the Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Austin Johnson to the L.A. Chargers.
That’s the result of the Giants making low-ball offers, though, and saving the money they do have for targeted signings at positions of desperate need.
New Giants GM Joe Schoen agreed with Glowinski on a reported three-year, $20 million contract that includes $11.4 million guaranteed. That is designed to fill one of the four holes on the Giants’ five-man front.
Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, agreed to a reported two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll have a chance to start.
Trubisky had been named in several reports as a Giants target, but signing him would have kicked off an ill-advised training camp competition and undone John Mara’s January commitment to Jones for a fourth pro year.
It’s important to note that signing Glowinski, 29, does not guarantee the Giants are rock solid at right guard. Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts guard Chris Reed for several games midseason in 2021 after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left.
Glowinski has had struggles in pass protection. He allowed 38 pressures in 16 games last season, per Pro Football Focus. That’s a higher rate than the player he’s replacing. Will Hernandez surrendered 36 in 17 games last season.
The Giants simply are putting their trust in offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to get the most out of his new group. And they don’t have the money to compete at the top of the guard market for a player like the Niners’ Laken Tomlinson, who went to the Jets on a three-year, $40 million deal with $27 million guaranteed.
Their salary cap crunch was created by former GM Dave Gettleman’s woeful mismanagement and ownership’s ill-advised 2021 spending spree to go all-in and abandon a plan to rebuild.
By contrast, it had to be tough for Giants fans to watch the Jets open their wallet for Tomlinson and reported deals for Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (three years, $24 million), and re-signings with receiver Braxton Berrios (two years, $12 million, $7 million guaranteed) and Tevin Coleman.
The Jaguars charged out of the gate as the biggest spenders of the NFL’s 48-hour free agent negotiating period, a window that will run into the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, when all of these agreements will become official.
Jacksonville inked reported deals with Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million, $37 million guaranteed), Raiders receiver Zay Jones (three years, up to $24 million), Engram (one-year, $9 million), Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Falcons LB Foye Oluokun (three years, $45 million) and Jets NT Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30 million).
The biggest quarterback news of the day was that the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as his two preferred suitors in a potential trade, per Pro Football Network.
Watson could end up in the same division as Tom Brady, who unretired on Sunday to play a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Noteworthy top tier free agents at several other positions cashed in, too.
Patriots corner J.C. Jackson agreed with the Chargers on a reported five-year, $82.5 million deal. Seahawks tight end Will Dissley stuck in Seattle on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15.98 guaranteed.
Former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill got paid to re-sign in Cincinnati on a reported three-year, $30 million deal with $15 million in year one. And two NFC East teams paid pass rushers to chase Jones around the Giants’ backfield:
The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension to stay in Dallas, according to a source, making him the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of full guaranteed deals.
And Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick, of Camden, N.J., and Temple University, went home to the Philadelphia Eagles on a reported three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed. ESPN and NFL Network reported a majority of the contracts on Monday.
The Giants still have needs all over their roster and created another one by losing Crossen, who signed what Pro Football Network reported as a three-year, $10.5 million deal. Johnson reportedly inked a two-year contract worth up to $14 million with incentives.
They have decisions to make on trades or releases for corner James Bradberry, who has a large cap hit; safety Logan Ryan, whom some in the front office want out; and running back Saquon Barkley, whom the team has had conversations about possibly moving.
They’re expected to shop in the bargain bin or use their nine draft picks, undrafted free agent signings or other teams’ roster cuts to fill most of their needs.
Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch as backups. Ravens linebackers Josh Bynes and Chris Board are likely targets for Wink Martindale’s new defense. And while the Giants did sign Jamie Gillan to a futures deal and cut Riley Dixon, keep an eye on the market for both long-snappers and punters.
