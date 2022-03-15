News
Bruce Brown is having a breakout second half of the season for the Nets
No player on the Nets roster has stepped up more in the aftermath of the James Harden trade than utility playmaker Bruce Brown.
Brown has scored in double digits in all but two of the Nets’ 13 games since the Feb. 10 trade deadline. He is averaging a hair under 14 points on 53.5% shooting from the field and a much-improved 44.4% from three-point range to go with just under six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game since the midseason blockbuster deal.
But that wasn’t the case to start the season.
Brown averaged just six points per game through the first 46 games of the regular season. He was shooting below 30% from downtown and his rebounds, assists and steals were all down. In short: Brown did not look like the player who turned heads with his versatility for the Nets when he enjoyed a breakout season last year.
“Early in the season it was all mental for me,” Brown said after the Nets beat the Knicks in front of Kyrie Irving on Sunday. “I was trying to fit in the role that I had last year and it wasn’t working. So I got kind of frustrated and that’s when I kind of got out of the rotation.”
That’s when the third-year guard sought advice from one of the Nets’ assistant coaches.
“I was like, ‘Bruh, I want to get better,” Brown recalled telling Royal ‘Smoke’ Ivey. “So we got to work on something different.”
Working with Coach Smoke, Brown said, was the turning point for his season. The Nets had utilized Brown, who comes with an unorthodox skill set as a 6-4 guard with rebounding and loose ball recovery prowess, as a small big in the pick and roll. Last season, the Nets used him as a lite version of Draymond Green: Brown would set a screen, roll to the rim, receive a pass and either shoot a floater over the top of the defense or dish a pass to the corner shooter.
Earlier this season, however, the Nets didn’t have a roster constructed well enough to support Brown’s skill set. Last season, he played with Jeff Green and Joe Harris, two shooters who spaced the floor and allowed Brown to operate in the short roll.
This season, Harris suffered what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury in mid-November, Green signed with the Denver Nuggets and the Paul Millsap experiment failed. The Nets then flanked Brown with players who share a similar profile: slashers James Johnson and DeAndre’ Bembry.
“I just think teams scouted it and we have less shooters than we did last year,” he said. “I mean last year was Jeff, Joe, and when Joe went down, sometimes I was playing with [Johnson] and [Bembry], and they’re slashers like I am.
“So the big would come early, and I’d try the floater, but I’d shoot an airball.”
The Nets, however, waived Bembry in the Harden deal. They also acquired sharpshooter Seth Curry, who slots into the Harris role as a 40% career three-point shooter. The Nets also signed Goran Dragic, a career 36% three-point shooter, not to mention the lights-out shooting they get from Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills.
Brown’s impact directly benefited from the Harden deal in that one player of his ilk went out for another floor spacer in Curry. The added bonus, of course, is that the Nets rely on him defensively. The offense is the cherry on top.
“Bruce has been great, locked in defensively. We’ve pushed him to find his identity down there,” said head coach Steve Nash. “It’s just winning basketball plays he makes over and over. Love his competitiveness, his spirit, and defensively he’s really locked in.”
The full Brown experience was on display in the Nets’ shorthanded victory over the Knicks, a game Durant scored 53 points to lead Brooklyn — a championship contender — to just a three-point victory over the Eastern Conference’s 12th seed.
The Nets were already without Irving (unvaccinated and ineligible), Harris (ankle) and LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) when they got the news shortly before tipoff that Curry would be unavailable to play due to a lingering ankle injury. The absences moved both Mills and Dragic into the starting lineup, but the pair of veteran guards only combined for 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field.
Brown turned in one of his most complete performances of the season to support Durant’s dominance and help lift the Nets to a victory the Knicks nearly stole down the stretch. He played 41 minutes and scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field to go with his seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the game.
“Last year, we used him as a screener and roller to the rim, and he is effective in that role,” Durant said of Brown. “But now, I think it helped him and his development as a player playing in different spots on the floor. So this year, he’s playing like an all-around player: a guard, shooting threes, getting it off the rim, defending as he always does. Seven rebounds, five assists, two steals. Fifteen points. He is playing with ultimate confidence.”
Brown could have signed elsewhere during free agency last summer but rejoined the Nets because they had “unfinished business” after falling short of a championship amid a rash of injuries. Earlier this year, that looked like a bad bet. His decline in production to start the season made significant contract offers look like an afterthought.
Brown has proven, however, that under the right circumstances, he can thrive and be a complete player at his position. He has improved the glaring hole in his game — a previously broken three-point shot that is falling now with regularity — and Durant says the improvements aren’t coming to an end any time soon.
“I look at Bruce as still a younger player, and when you start to see younger players figure out what they want to do in this league, it’s fun to see in real time,” he said of Brown. “I’m just excited he’s getting better and better. He’s not complacent with where he is right now. I can tell you that.”
()
News
ASK IRA: How will Erik Spoelstra deal from a full Heat deck?
Q: Ira, with everyone back, give us your Heat rotation. — Wes.
A: Well, with Caleb Martin still out with his hyperextended left knee, not everyone is back. So that still makes it difficult to pinpoint where this might be headed, especially since Caleb can factor into several roles, from power forward to shooting guard. I still believe Erik Spoelstra sticks with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry as his starters. Duncan’s 3-point percentage has been on the upswing, so the staff likely continues to ride that curve. So, from there, let’s presume Spoelstra sticks with his typical nine-man rotation in the playoffs. As stated here before, Tyler Herro is locked in as sixth man and Dewayne Dedmon, if only for his experience, is your backup center. That is, of course, if a backup center is utilized. So, for now, I would presume the other two rotation players as Victor Oladipo and Caleb. Now, the Oladipo element could change if Victor hits a wall. And the Martin element could be impacted if Markieff Morris shows something over the top in his limited remaining opportunities. But, most likely, Morris, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent will be called upon only when needed, with Omer Yurtseven potentially to step in if Adebayo or Dedmon is out.
Q: Ira, please. Why is it that you and other Heat apologists (myself included) refuse to acknowledge that Markieff Morris is the one that caused his own problem with his health? You and almost all other print and media journalists are seemingly blind to or refuse to recognize the fact that Morris initiated the contact that started his problem. Why do you continue to vilify Nikola Jokic. We all saw what happened. This was all brought on by Morris, and he has paid the price. Is it possible that you and your friends admit that a Heat player caused a problem, and he has and is paying the price for his decision? —Bernell, Miami.
A: There is absolutely no question that if Markieff Morris did not commit his over-the-top “take” foul in a game already long decided that there never would have been a Part II (Nikola Jokic’s retaliation). But that doesn’t mean that the response, particularly the level of the response, was warranted. There is over-the-top, and then there is over-the-over-the-top. The reality is that Markieff’s previous history in such situations is why he was fined $50,000 for his part in the incident. He was not an innocent party. But the result of Nikola’s actions does make it an incident that merits castigation. Part I (Morris) was reckless. I agree. Part II (Jokic) was dangerous. That part simply cannot be overlooked. The action did not warrant the reaction. That is the point being made. But, to your point, yet, there were no innocent parties.
Q: Ira is the success of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin getting to Duncan Robinson? All three are earning significantly less and seriously outplaying him. Human nature says he may be feeling the pressure. — Jim, Blythewood, N.C.
A: No.
()
News
Chicago Bulls open a 3-game West Coast trip with a 112-103 loss to the 25-45 Sacramento Kings
The Chicago Bulls began their final West Coast trip of the season on a low note, losing 112-103 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Bulls faced the second-hardest schedule in the league to finish the season. There weren’t many guaranteed wins on the calendar in the final two months, but Monday’s matchup in Sacramento looked like one of them.
With Alex Caruso back from a two-month absence and Zach LaVine cleared to play after missing the last game with knee soreness, the Bulls seemed positioned for a dominant night. But they bled points even with their top players on the court, falling behind by 20 at halftime.
The final minute saw uncharacteristic miscues by some of the Bulls’ best players. Caruso gave up a back cut to the basket, DeMar DeRozan got blocked under the basket and LaVine misfired on a 3-pointer.
In 13th place in the Western Conference at 25-45, the Kings’ position in the standings is slightly deceptive. They hung close to West giants such as the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, whom they faced in three of their last nine games. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are beginning to fire as a pairing since the Kings acquired Sabonis at the trade deadline.
But for a Bulls team with LaVine and Caruso available and postseason goals looming on the horizon, this shouldn’t have been a troublesome matchup.
The loss cut even deeper for the Bulls (41-27) as they fumbled a chance to move into third place in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Nuggets earlier in the night, opening the door for the Bulls to move up. Instead, they fell to only a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Boston Celtics in the tightly contested race for playoff seeding.
The Bulls were a step late and an inch out of place throughout the first half, skipping passes out of bounds and coughing up turnovers on shot-clock violations. They lost the battle in the paint as Fox and Sabonis pounded the ball to the rim.
Fox scorched the Bulls for 33 points and nine assists when the teams met in February, a 125-118 Bulls win at the United Center. He poked similar holes in the Bulls defense Monday, finishing with 34 points and six assists.
The Kings hounded DeRozan, throwing relentless double teams at the Bulls’ leading scorer any time the ball touched his hands. This tactic has become the status quo for opponents against DeRozan’s lethal midrange attack. And it worked.
DeRozan took only eight shots in the first three quarters, struggling to make an offensive impact under the Kings pressure, and he finished with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The situation was worsened by a frosty first half of shooting for LaVine, who didn’t pull the typical attention from the Kings defense.
With DeRozan smothered and LaVine off his rhythm, Nikola Vučević shouldered the offensive responsibilities as the Bulls scraped away at the 20-point deficit. Vučević went straight into the chest of Sabonis, squaring up to overpower the younger center around the rim as the game wore on.
Vučević and Coby White were the only Bulls in double digits by the end of the first half. Vučević finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
LaVine made three assists at the start of the second half, seeming to snap out of the funk from his time off the court. He was sidelined for Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers as he continues to nurse soreness in his left knee. LaVine scored more than half of his 27 points in the second half, gaining speed in his downhill play toward the rim.
As the Bulls clawed back within a point, LaVine nearly brought enough to pull them ahead. But his shooting couldn’t make up for a torrid shooting night for the Kings, who went 10-for-25 (40%) from 3-point range and 39-for-82 (47.6%) overall from the field.
The trip only gets harder for the Bulls, who will face the Jazz and Phoenix Suns — two of the top four teams in the West — in the next four days.
()
News
2 more men sentenced in murder of Missouri woman forced into well
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two more men accused in connection with the death of a woman forced into a Lawrence County well before she was shot to death have each been sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Andrew Cypret, 27, of Billings, and Lyle B. Delong, 25, of Theodosia, were sentenced under plea agreements to 27 years for second-degree murder and five years for kidnapping. Each had originally been charged with several additional counts of armed criminal action and robbery. Those were dismissed under the agreement.
They are among nine people accused of the death of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco in 2020. Prosecutors say the Aurora woman was one of two forced to get in a well where they were shot. Pasco was shot in the head and died instantly. The other woman, who was also shot, hid under Pasco’s body and played dead until the man who shot her and another suspect left.
Also accused in the death are Gary Hunter, 24, of Mount Vernon, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and five years for kidnapping; Diona Parks, 26, of Stotts City, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for kidnapping; Christina Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for robbery; and Kimberly Kay Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, sentenced to 25 years for robbery.
Still facing prosecution in the crime are:
- Siera Dunham, 18, of Mount Vernon. set for a jury trial to being March 28 in Jasper Co.
- Frankie Sheridan, 27, of Aurora, who has a pretrial conference on April 4 in Stone County.
- Steven Calverley, 30, of Republic who has a hearing on May 3 in Christian County
Background in the case:
According to a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began in Stotts City at the corner of Mt. Vernon Street and Center Street when Gary Hunter walked up to a truck with two women inside. Hunter asked if he could get in, and the driver let him. Investigators say Once he was in the truck, Hunter put a pistol to the head of one of the women, Sarah Pasco, and told the other woman to drive.
The three drove to the home of Christina Knapp in Lawrence County. Deputies say Hunter knew Knapp. Charging documents say Hunter told Knapp to grab his AR/AK-type gun from a black Ford Explorer. Once Knapp brought Hunter the gun, according to investigators, he told the two women in the truck to get out. The women refused. Sarah Pasco and Hunter started to argue, leading Hunter to fire the AR/AK at the truck. He ordered the two again to get out of the truck, and they did.
Investigators say Andrew Cypret, who living on the property of Christina Knapp, came out to see both female victims digging graves in Christina’s yard.
“Andrew Cypret was handed the AR/AK type firearm, and he set in a lawn chair and watch (the victims) dig the holes, with Gary Hunter proclaiming he was going in the house to get a .22 to cap them,” the PC statement says.
Also, at the Knapp property was Siera Dunham. Siera arrived there with her boyfriend, Frank Sheridan. Frank was there to help Gary Hunter bandage a wound he had suffered earlier in the day. After that, Dunham talked with Hunter saying she wanted the sunglasses that Sarah Pasco, one of the victims, was wearing.
Hunter took the sunglasses and gave them to Dunham. At this point, investigators say, Pasco and the other victim were getting into the trunk of Cypret’s car. Deputies say they aren’t sure what led to that moment. Documents show Dunham then asked for the shoes that Sarah Pasco was wearing.
“Gary Hunter told Siera Dunham ‘NO’ Confidential Victim 2 (Sarah) was going to need them where they were going,” the PC statement says.
After the two victims were in the trunk, Hunter took the shoes off Sarah and gave them to Dunham, according to investigators.
While this was happening, Kimberly Henderson, Cypret’s mother, came to the property, found the keys to the truck, and gave them to Gary saying, “You are going to be needing these.”
The suspects then drove the Toyota Corolla with Pasco and the other female victim in the trunk following Hunter, driving the victim’s truck, to an abandoned well west of Miller, Missouri. Once they stopped, Hunter told Lyle Delong, Diona Parks, and Cypret to take the truck and drive off. Delong, Parks, and a man named Steven Calvarley were riding with Andrew in the Corolla.
Deputies say after Hunter told the three to leave the area in the truck, he told Pasco and the other victim to get in the well.
“Where is Haley?” asked Hunter, according to the probable cause statement.
“I don’t know,” Sarah responded.
“You can thank Haley,” Hunter responded as he proceeded to shoot Sarah in the head with his handgun, causing her to die instantly, according to investigators. The other victim hid under Pasco. She was shot, and played dead until Hunter and the other suspects remaining on the scene left.
Documents show as Hunter was leaving, he called Cypret and told him to “light up the truck or you are really going to screw me.”
Cypret shared the message with Delong and Parks. Investigators say Cypret gave his shirt to Delong, who then stuffed it in the gas reservoir while Parks gave him a lighter to light the shirt on fire, causing the truck to burn. Authorities found the burned truck in Dade County.
Once Hunter had left, the woman who was shot and survived got out of the well and called authorities, telling them what had happened. A member of the Miller Rural Fire Protection District found the body of Sarah Pasco in the well Sunday night.
Bruce Brown is having a breakout second half of the season for the Nets
Where next for Westbrook?
ASK IRA: How will Erik Spoelstra deal from a full Heat deck?
Chicago Bulls open a 3-game West Coast trip with a 112-103 loss to the 25-45 Sacramento Kings
2 more men sentenced in murder of Missouri woman forced into well
Still no congressional map halfway through 2022 Missouri legislative session
Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours
‘She sounded terrified’: St. Louis woman missing after train ride to Dallas
3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area
Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise-record 60 points in Timberwolves’ win over Spurs
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead