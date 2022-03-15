News
Chicago Bears and Lake County Forest Preserves teaming up to eradicate buckthorn from Halas Hall campus
As the Chicago Bears new management staff prepares to take on its NFL opponents, the team is also set to battle the invasive species buckthorn at its Lake Forest campus.
The Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves announced on March 9 they are joining forces in an effort to remove buckthorn from the team’s Halas Hall headquarters, which neighbors the 3,000-acre Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.
Buckthorn is an invasive large shrub or small tree and once it starts growing, it overwhelms native plants such as spring wildflowers and oak seedlings from sunlight, and can hinder the growth of other organisms by discharging a chemical called Emodin from every aspect of the plant, the forest preserves explained.
“Working with the (forest preserves) to remove buckthorn is important for both the maintenance of our property at Halas Hall and the sustainability of the Middlefork Savanna area,” Chicago Bears senior adviser of operations and safety John Bostrom said in a statement. “We hope this partnership can help educate our fellow neighbors and fans in the area on the environmental impact this invasive species can have so they too can take action.”
Forest preserves spokeswoman Allison Frederick offered a similar sentiment.
“We actively seek and facilitate projects with partners such as the Bears to enhance the surrounding living landscape, beyond forest preserve boundaries, in order to improve the ecosystem functions and diversity of native plant and animal life throughout Lake County,” she wrote in an email.
Both parties hope the roughly 700 public and private adjacent landowners will call a similar play.
“Lake County is home to more endangered species than any other county in Illinois. Removing nonnative, invasive species like buckthorn supports this diversity,” explained forest preserves executive director Alex Ty Kovach in a statement.
Now crews will be charged to take out buckthorn, with the best way being by slicing the trunk and clumps of stems from just above the soil’s surface, according to Frederick.
“Making a flat, even cut surface and following up with application of an herbicide formulated for woody species will prevent re-sprouting,” Frederick explained. “Manual removal with hand tools, such as loppers and bow saws is effective for smaller infestations. Chain saws and brush mowers are used to clear larger areas of buckthorn.”
Frederick added buckthorn management is a long-term project that can take several years.
“Herbicide follow up occurs the following growing season, and buckthorn seeds in the soil can sprout for many years following removal,” Frederick wrote. “Landscaping plans following buckthorn removal vary property by property, depending on how the land rebounds and the goals of a particular area. The most important step is first eradication buckthorn to stop the damage to our local ecosystems.”
News
Caelum Gallery’s ‘Ride the Tiger’ Gets a Cosign from Adam Driver
Once in a blue moon, a new exhibition produces an intoxicating cocktail of fresh perspectives, reverence for classical portraiture and the buzz of eager viewers in one fell swoop. Artists Colleen Barry and Will St. John, a married couple based in Brooklyn, have a limited show up at Caelum gallery in Chelsea called “Ride the Tiger”; their work will be on view for just one more day, with the show concluding on March 16. It’s very worth scrambling over to see. Barry’s tender and visceral odes to the human form recall sculptural masterworks, as though Bernini characters had been rendered with the mottled fleshiness favored by Lucien Freud.
“In terms of color, I was looking at contemporary artists like Neo Rauch and Jenny Morgan,” Barry said to Observer. “I had in mind the drawings of William Blake, ancient Greco-Roman sculptures, and the abstraction paintings of Hilma by Klint.” As life partners, the couple’s work is shaped by their ubiquitous presence in one another’s lives. “Colleen is more of a risk-taker, and when I see her experimenting with her work and trying new things I feel more confident to go outside my comfort zone,” St. John said to Observer.
St. John’s portraits of art world bon vivants, including gallerist Ruby Zarsky and actresses Hari Nef and Patricia Black, are magnificent in their delicacy and beauty. “I’m interested in contemporary figures, people that I think are relevant to the cultural discourse,” St. John said. “I like models that embody a kind of gender ambiguity, which you see in the tradition of Caravaggio and Leonardo.”
Nef, for example, is painted like a stately muse of old: there are shades of Jean Fouquet and John Singer Sargent in the portrait’s exposed, pierced breast and air of romantic realism. “Will has an incredible work ethic, his focus and commitment to quality is unrivaled,” Barry said. “He never fails to inspire a competitive fire inside of me to do my absolute best.”
Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker host the ‘Ride the Tiger’ Art Exhibit ar the Caelum Gallery in NY on March 10th. #AdamDriver cr: jesusfranciscovalera pic.twitter.com/NpQ9mvTEKB
— Creative License 🎞🎬 (@CreativLicense_) March 11, 2022
On the evening of March 10, a private celebration of Ride the Tiger was hosted at the gallery by actors Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, who’re friends of St. John and Barry. Observer was in attendance, and the atmosphere was irresistible. Glamorous attendees breezed around the gallery, taking in the portraiture and sipping VĪ Aquavit, but even the most jaded New Yorker probably couldn’t help but sneak peeks at Driver, who spoke engagingly with guests and gamely tolerated the attention flowing his way. He’s just as tall and authoritative as he seems onscreen, and he laughs — get this — just like Adam Driver.
News
Biden to visit Brussels for NATO, EU meetings on Russia
(The Hill) – President Biden will make a high-stakes trip to Europe later this month to attend a NATO leaders summit and a European Union summit in Brussels amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the travel plans at a press briefing Tuesday. She said Biden would attend the NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts related to Russia’s invasion and reaffirm the United States’s “ironclad commitment” to the alliance.
Psaki also said Biden will join a previously scheduled EU council summit to discuss Ukraine, including efforts to penalize Russia and provide humanitarian support to Ukraine.
Developing.
News
Miami Dolphins re-sign linebackers Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley
The Miami Dolphins made moved Tuesday to address the team’s depleted linebacking corp by re-signing Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley.
Roberts, a starter and captain for the Dolphins the past two years, received a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. It’s a $1,250,000 raise from what Roberts made last season.
Riley, who emerged as a starter late last season, getting included in key packages in the second-half of the season, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million, according Rosenhaus.
Roberts worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2020, and contributed a career-high 83 tackles in 17 games. The hard-hitting inside linebacker also contributed a sack, two forced fumbles and the big pick-six interception in Miami’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Riley, who contributed 26 tackles in the 16 games he played in 2021, has started 27 of the 73 games he’d played in the NFL.
Riley, a New Orleans native who is engaged and having a child with social media influencer Julieanna “Yes Julz” Goddard, has turned South Florida into his home, so remaining with the Dolphins was a priority.
Jerome Baker, who worked as both an inside and outside linebacker last season, and has been the team’s leading tackler for the past three seasons, Andrew Van Ginkel, a starter for the past two years, Calvin Munson, Darius Hodge, Roberts and Riley are the only linebackers under contract as of Tuesday.
Vince Biegel, a starter in 2019, Sam Eguavoen, a starter in 2019, and Brennan Scarlett, who started four games last season, are all unrestricted free agents. It’s possible that a couple of these linebackers will be re-signed, like Roberts and Riley were by the Dolphins later this week, or at some point before the offseason program opens in April.
But it is also possible that Miami could upgrade themselves at that position by signing former Seahawks Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner, whom the team has expressed interest in, or addressing the linebacker position in the 2022 NFL draft by selecting someone with one of the team’s earlier draft picks.
Linebacker and offensive tackle remains Miami’s biggest positions of need this offseason based on the moves Miami made in the first two days of the legal tampering period. So far Miami has re-signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Roberts and Riley, and agreeing to contracts with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, tailback Chase Edmonds, receiver Cedric Wilson Jr., offensive guard Connor Williams and cornerback Keion Crossen.
The Dolphins also need to address the team’s tight end position despite the fact Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag. Durham Smythe, who has started 41 games as the team’s in-line tight end, remains a free agent. And in Miami’s new run-heavy offensive scheme that position is important.
If Smythe isn’t re-signed, or another tight end isn’t added in free agency the Dolphins would be reliant on Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long, a 2021 third-round pick, and Cethan Carter to fill that role.
