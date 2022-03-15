News
Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours
(The Hill) – After more than two years of holding special hours for shoppers over age 60 and other high-risk groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco says it is ending the policy.
“As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders,” the company said in an online update on Monday, noting that shoppers who were not comfortable with the change could shop online at Costco.com.
Costco will offer the designated hours for senior shoppers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at most store locations until April 17. Health care workers and other first responders such as police officers and firefighters will also be allowed to shop during the special hours.
Costco and many other grocery giants began holding special shopping hours at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 for people at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Costco’s decision comes as many other companies and industries have started to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions as case numbers decline across the country. While masking and vaccine requirements have been dropped in cities across the country, some industries have maintained their pandemic-related policies.
The Biden administration last week extended the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks, including airlines, until April 18.
That policy, which allows the Transportation Security Administration to fine passengers who refuse to wear a mask while traveling, was set to expire on March 18, but it has been extended several times throughout the pandemic.
News
‘She sounded terrified’: St. Louis woman missing after train ride to Dallas
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family is desperate for answers after their loved one went missing thousands of miles away. Dana Holt, 30, was last seen in Dallas on March 2, and none of her family and friends have heard from her since.
“It’s so scary to know that she’s thousands of miles somewhere, and I have no clue where, and I cannot help her,” said Dana’s older sister, Audrey Clay.
Clay said her sister boarded an Amtrack train at the Gateway Transportation Center in downtown St. Louis around 7 p.m. on March 1. She took the train to Dallas.
It’s been an emotional two weeks for Clay — two weeks of not knowing where her only sister is or who’s she’s with.
“I just feel every day that goes by, it just gets scarier, and I just get more fearful. But I’m not going to find her,” Clay said with tears in her eyes.
She said Dana was last seen on surveillance video at the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in Dallas around noon on March 2. Clay said detectives in Dallas told her a strange man was seen on video approaching Dana after getting off the train.
“He approaches Dana and helps my sister with her bags. Then, they walked to the south end of the platform and go off-camera. That was it. I haven’t seen the footage yet,” Clay said.
Their mom, Deborah Holt, answered a phone call from Dana when she was in Dallas on the 2nd. The mom said Dana sounded scared and was crying.
“She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it. I didn’t get to say I love you or anything,” Deborah Holt said.
“[Dana] said, ‘He won’t let me leave. I can’t get any of my stuff,'” Clay added.
Despite the distance to Dallas, Clay got in the car and drove to Dallas along with her grandmother and wife. Once they got there, they went to the train station and started handing out flyers.
“I did everything that we could. We put up flyers everywhere we could think of. I searched woods, ditches, searched strip clubs, all of that for four days,” Clay said.
Coffee Wright, the CEO of St. Louis-based nonprofit Missing Person Task Force, Inc., said the first 48 hours are the most crucial after a person goes missing. She said the family has to go back to Dallas and do as much legwork as possible.
“Parents, family, head back to Dallas. Head back to Dallas and start passing out flyers all over. Cover as much ground as you can. Get as many people as you can to volunteer. You got to be her foot soldiers. Also, go on social media every day, every day, showing people her photos and making people care,” Wright said.
Clay said Dana has a blood condition and suffers from mental illness. She hopes as many people share her sister’s face and story and can help bring her baby sister home.
“Anything that you think would be a piece of evidence. I would call it in. It may be that one thing that breaks our case wide open,” Clay said. “Whoever has her, you took somebody very close to us, and I will not stop until I get my sister back.”
Police said Dana has blonde hair with dark roots and brown eyes. She is about 5’09” tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants. Her family also said she has very noticeable tattoos on both her neck and chest.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.
News
3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — There’s been at least three reported interstate or highway shootings in five days across the metro area. At least one of the shootings left one person hurt.
“It worries me because I have parents that live around here. It freaks me out,” Ricky Blankenship Jr. said. He lives near the most recent shooting that happened on Interstate 55 near Delor Street just after midnight Monday morning.
Authorities said shots were fired at a vehicle heading northbound and one car ended up on the median. No one was hurt in this shooting.
Hours before, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Berkeley Police Department warned Missouri State Highway Patrol about a shooting on Interstate 70 near Hanley that left at least one person injured. Authorities said the victim was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on I-70 when they were shot. Authorities said the suspected shooter kept driving.
“Right now there is no intention to increase patrols in the area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement on Monday. “Troopers are being asked to be more visible when in that area and be extra vigilant while patrolling.”
Blankenship called the highway shootings “ridiculous.”
“It’s happened so much in the St. Louis area,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know why. What would bring you to the point of hurting someone else? Think about your loved ones. Would you like that to happen to them?”
Several days before the shooting on I-70 near Hanley, the Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on I-70 near the Stan Musial Bridge just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Exclusive footage from our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX shows a man walking on the interstate after he crashed into a concrete median, trying to get away from the shooter who had just shot at his car while driving down the interstate.
“The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to proactively patrol and saturate the interstates with the goal of ensuring public safety. Anyone who witnessed a shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous,” ISP said in a statement Monday. “The ISP is committed to making the Interstates a safer place for all motorists. The ISP will continue to focus our efforts and all of our resources to apprehending these dangerous criminals who cause havoc and devastation on our roadways.”
News
Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise-record 60 points in Timberwolves’ win over Spurs
Karl-Anthony Towns heard Naz Reid, his backup center, was out Monday with back spasms, and knew he had to produce even more than usual.
He thought 50 points might be required.
Then he went out and scored 60.
Yes, 60 points, including seven triples to go with 17 rebounds. Towns’ late triple put him into that rarified air, which marks the most points scored by a player in an NBA game this season. It’s a career high and a franchise record — besting the previous mark of 56 he set in 2018 in a win over the Hawks. Minnesota needed every point in its 149-139 win Monday in San Antonio.
“I told coach before the game, ‘Hey listen, we need this game. I’ll do whatever it takes. If I need to play 40, 44 minutes, I’ll get it done,’” Towns said. “Coming into the game, I just had that kind of mindset. I had to dominate. I had to be my best, because I thought with the people we was missing … I knew that I had to be playing one of my best games, especially if I expected us to come out with a win. … That was my mentality coming in. I think early on everyone could see I was being very, very aggressive. I was finding some makes.”
The Wolves were thin on front-court depth with Jarred Vanderbilt and Reid on the mend. They were also leaking points throughout the contest. The Spurs were scoring just as easily as Minnesota was.
“That’s probably the best part about it. That was really the most consistent thing we were able to establish all night,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “They were selling out to protect the rim with everything else we were trying to do. He had the matchup and they just didn’t have an answer for him. We needed it and he stepped up.”
The Wolves led by just two — 75-73 — at the break. Then Towns put his foot on the accelerator. In the third frame, he scored 32 points while draining five triples.
“Just kind of kept giving him the ball in the third quarter and he created the separation almost all by himself,” Finch said.
Told of his quarter explosion after the game, the center was surprised, himself. Generally, those types of 12-minute bursts are reserved for the game’s elite sharpshooters — the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson-like prototypes.
But don’t forget, Towns himself is a 3-point contest champion who’s equally as capable of going nuclear when the moment strikes. There was a possession that seemed to be going nowhere in the third frame, which had Finch questioning, “What are we doing?” The possession ended with Towns draining a step-back triple in the corner over Zach Collins.
That Towns’ performance came Monday was fitting. He was going off for 60 while Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were dueling one another in Philadelphia in a highly-anticipated matchup. Towns scoring 60 was almost like the center’s way of saying, “Hey, don’t forget about me.” No, Minnesota’s center isn’t quite in the same stratosphere at the moment of his peers — they’ve won more and achieved more consistently. But they aren’t any more talented, as Towns reminded the nation Monday.
Jokic led Denver to an impressive road win — which kept the Nuggets two games ahead of Minnesota in the loss column in the race for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference — but Towns’ performance was what had social media buzzing into the late hours of the evening. He had 56 points through just three quarters.
Towns’ fourth quarter was limited by foul trouble. But he was going to check back in, still with 56 points, with a few minutes to play. But right as he was going in, the Spurs were putting in their reserves — essentially waiving the white flag. Towns looked at Finch and asked what he wanted him to do.
“Go get 60,” Finch said.
Towns made a free-throw on one possession to get to 57 — the franchise mark. The next time down, the big man missed a triple. The following possession, Jaylen Nowell screamed at Towns, “Don’t pass!”
Not a chance. There was history to be made.
In the locker room after the game, Towns told his teammates “this happens because of y’all.”
“None of this happens without my teammates really saying ‘Hey, we want you to have a chance at history,’ especially as a center,” Towns said. “They have to pass me the ball. So for them to all be on the same page that we want to get Karl this moment and give him a chance, it just speaks volumes about the chemistry of this team.”
Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours
‘She sounded terrified’: St. Louis woman missing after train ride to Dallas
3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area
Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise-record 60 points in Timberwolves’ win over Spurs
Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips due to Michael Pierce’s impending release
Inmate filmed St. Louis jail conditions with smuggled cellphones
Rising prices of gas, grain, and fertilizer impacting local farmers
Live updates: UN chief warns war is hurting poor countries
Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead