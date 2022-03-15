News
Dead crow mystery solved – Missouri wildlife officials discover the answer
ST. LOUIS – State wildlife authorities have finally determined the cause of death for dozens of crows that were recently found dead in Downtown St. Louis and elsewhere in the metropolitan area.
As many as 36 dead crows were found outside the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in early February. Another 50 dead crows were reported at Creve Coeur Lake around the same time.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) did not find any obvious signs of trauma. Preliminary testing of the dead crows did not yield an immediate answer.
Five of the birds taken from the federal courthouse were sent to Southwestern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study (SCWDS) College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia in Athens. According to the MDC, the examinations included thorough necropsies and pathogen screening.
As a result of those tests, the final diagnosis is that the birds died from a avian reovirus infection. Crows, a member of the Corvidae family, develop a peculiar type of ARV infection called corvid orthoreovirus.
The virus is spread through fecal-oral transmission, which happens when crowd gather in tight spaces for winter roosting. Health officials said the virus causes severe damage and even hemorrhaging to internal organs, most notably the intestines, leading to rapid death. This is known as “winter mortality” among ornithologists.
According to the MDC, avian reoviruses do not pose a threat to human beings or other mammals.
News
Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers
On the first day of free agency, the Vikings lost their first free agent.
Mason Cole, who started seven games last season at center and guard, agreed Monday to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source said.
Cole, entering his fifth NFL season, was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals before last season. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games of the season due to an elbow injury.
The NFL’s legal tampering period started Monday. Cole can sign his contract as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
News
Lake Elmo man dies in fiery two-car crash in Oakdale
An 18-year-old Lake Elmo man died early Saturday after a two-car crash in Oakdale.
The crash took place near 50th Street North and Hadley Avenue North around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. The impact caused one of the cars to be fully engulfed by flames, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department.
The Lake Elmo man died at the scene. The other driver, a 38-year-old man from Oakdale, was treated at Regions Hospital in St. Paul for “non-life threatening injuries,” the news release stated.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
News
Theater: ‘Parks’ is a snapshot of renowned photographer and visionary who grew up in St. Paul
Renowned photographer, filmmaker and activist Gordon Parks, who grew up in St. Paul, is seen as a visionary.
His great-niece, Robin Hickman-Winfield, is on a vision quest.
Hickman-Winfield has taken her “Uncle Gordon’s” story to galleries, to film, to students at St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School – and now to the stage. She collaborated with playwright Harrison David Rivers on “Parks: Portrait of a Young Artist,” which is making its world premiere at History Theatre March 19 through April 10.
Parks was born in Kansas but was sent to St. Paul to live with his sister and her husband when he was a teen. He and his brother-in-law didn’t get along and Parks was kicked out of the house. He lived on the streets for a while and later worked as a musician, train porter and waiter at the Saint Paul Hotel.
Parks talked his way into a fashion photo shoot at St. Paul women’s clothing store Frank Murphy and went on to shoot fashion for Vogue, poverty for Life and images of poverty and segregation for the Farm Security Administration. He was a composer and the first African-American director at a major Hollywood studio.
“Parks” the play focuses mainly on his time in St. Paul and is inspired by Parks’ 1966 book, “A Choice of Weapons,” and his choice to use a camera to fight back against poverty, racism and violence.
Hickman-Winfield says prolific playwright Rivers, who wrote “A Crack in the Sky” – the story of a Somali shepherd who comes to Minnesota in 1984 – for History Theatre in 2018, was “so respectful of my vision.”
Though he was her grandmother’s brother, Gordon Parks was always “Uncle Gordon” to Hickman-Winfield, who says she’s a “fifth-generation Minnesotan who grew up in Selby-Dale by way of Rondo” in St. Paul. “I adored Uncle Gordon since I was little,” she said in an interview in January 2020 when she curated an exhibition of Parks’ work at the Minnesota Museum of American Art (The M) in downtown St. Paul.
Hickman-Winfield says she and History Theatre’s artistic director Ron Peluso started talking about the play in 2018 and revised it, turning the story over to Rivers, after “Parks” got a reading in the theater’s new works program.
“I’m giddy and nervous,” Hickman-Winfield says. “It’s finally going to happen.”
Hickman-Winfield is excited, too, about an exhibit going up in the lobby of History Theatre. She teaches a three-week course about her uncle’s legacy at Gordon Parks High School. Her pupils aren’t students, she says. She calls them scholars.
When a scholar asked about the title she gives them, she says, “You will master in this class and know for yourself that you’re a visionary.”
The lobby exhibit features the scholars’ “vision statements,” says Hickman-Winfield. Through the course, they become grounded in the life of Gordon Parks, she adds, with his emphasis on peace, power, purpose and possibilities.
The exhibit is powerful, she says.
“People will be emotional before they even go into the show.”
If you go
- What: The world premiere of “Parks: A Portrait of a Young Artist.”
- When: March 19 through April 10
- Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $53-$30, with streaming tickets available for $40 per household, $25 for individuals
- More info: historytheatre.com or 651-292-4323
- Health check: Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the performance required; masks are required
- Featuring: “Parks” is directed by Talvin Wilks with Kevin Brown as Gordon Parks and James A. Williams as Pigeon Man
Dead crow mystery solved – Missouri wildlife officials discover the answer
Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers
Lake Elmo man dies in fiery two-car crash in Oakdale
Theater: ‘Parks’ is a snapshot of renowned photographer and visionary who grew up in St. Paul
Owner of Hastings insurance agency siphoned $173K from elderly mother’s trust account, charges allege
Former St. Paul woman lends family home at Polish-Ukranian border to migrant refugees
Russian biolab conspiracy theory finds support in US
Recent trades ‘really cool to see’ as Twins reshape roster
And the best place to live in Missouri is…
Live updates: EU approves 4th set of sanctions on Russia
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead