Dolphins sign former Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.
It’s not Amari Cooper, as had been speculated last week, but the Miami Dolphins added another offensive playmaker in the form of another former Dallas Cowboys receiver on Monday afternoon.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with budding wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr., an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, according to a league source.
The deal is reportedly for three years and $22.8 million, with $12.75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Wilson, in his third season out of Boise State, set career highs with the Cowboys with 45 receptions, 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Dolphins were believed to be in the mix for Cooper, the former Miami Northwestern High product, before the Cowboys ended up trading him and his $20 million-per-year contract to the Cleveland Browns. Miami did, however, land another former Northwestern Bull in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Vikings look to rework contract of DT Michael Pierce, who has $10.235 million cap hit
The Vikings are looking to rework the contract of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is on the books for a salary-cap number of $10.235 million in 2022.
Pierce confirmed in a text on Monday that the Vikings want to do something with his contract.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” he wrote. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined to provide additional details. He is the books to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022, If he were to be released, the Vikings would save $6.235,294 in cap room.
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Vikings in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma, and he played in just eight games last season due to injuries.
The Vikings were about $15 million over the cap until they reached agreement on an extension Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins, which will save them $13.75 million. They need to get under the cap by 3 p.m. Wednesday, and will need some additional flexibility to sign free agents.
The MoMA Stabber is Still At Large, and Posting Through It
Gary Cabana, the 60-year-old disgruntled art patron accused of terrifying visitors at the Museum of Modern Art on March 12 afternoon when he allegedly attacked and stabbed two 24-year-old museum employees, was still at large two days later. A person claiming to be Cabana, who is apparently an active participant on social media, told the New York Post over Instagram DM that he’d “lost it” when the museum employees he’d stabbed refused to let him in the building to see Van Gogh’s Starry Night.
Cabana appears to have written the message March 13, while still evading capture by the New York Police Department. Both victims of Cabana’s attack were reportedly in stable condition.
NYC: Do you know him? Earlier today, inside the @MuseumModernArt he stabbed a 24-year-old male employee and a 24-year-old female employee then fled. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hkEezq6rQk
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022
The incident March 12 began when Cabana was reportedly prevented from entering the museum because his membership had been revoked.
The NYPD declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Cabana (or someone claiming to be him) has been posting incessantly about the incident. The day after the assault, Cabana uploaded a Facebook screed where he claims he’s being framed, that he was never disruptive at MoMA before the stabbing took place and that a group called “the team BARBARA gang” was responsible for him being “evicted from MoMA.”
“NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives,” Cabana said. “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. It wasn’t SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke wake-up call. y [sic] the frame job MoMA, get yer facts straight.”
After the stabbing, Cabana told the Post that he’d received a letter from the security director at MoMA revoking his membership because he’d been “aggressive and disruptive” on two occassions in the past. “NOT TRUE AT ALL,” Cabana insisted. “I was completely blindsided by the ‘letter’ from security without any meeting or consultation to explain my mental health situation and how important GREAT MOVIES are to my life.”
On the afternoon of the stabbing, a MoMA screening of the classic film Bringing Up Baby was scheduled.
For all of Cabana’s indignant bluster, the most notable comment on the stabbings may have been uttered by one of the victims. ‘I’m going to get hazard pay,’ a woman on a stretcher was quoted saying by the Post when she was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. Her visage has already begun to be memorialized via fan artwork.
