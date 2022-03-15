Connect with us

News

Federal government has spent more than $120M on COVID-19 funerals in Missouri, Illinois

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Federal government has spent more than $120M on COVID-19 funerals in Missouri, Illinois
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

(The Hill) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday announced that over $2 billion in funding has been allotted for funeral costs of about 300,000 American families that lost a loved one since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has helped provide over 300,000 people with critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and widespread loss,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, according to The Associated Press.

Under the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program, up to $9,000 in funeral expenses are covered per person. On average, about $6,500 has been given to families per death, the agency stated, according to The AP.

In Illinois, FEMA took in roughly 18,000 applications, funding 12,127 of them for a total cost of $83,081.807.17.

In Missouri, the agency processed roughly 10,000 applications and funded 6,471 for a total of $40,579.096.22.

The agency also reportedly announced on Tuesday that it is set to launch a paid ad campaign in four states that have had high rates of COVID-related deaths but low requests for funeral reimbursement. Those states include New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and California.

“Our new outreach campaign is designed to reach families, especially across underserved communities, where the cost of a funeral can be a financial burden to a loved one,” Criswell said, according to The AP. “Our goal is to help families apply for assistance, as well as submit all required documents for existing applications.”

In order for families to be eligible for assistance, they must provide death certificates that show evidence that COVID-19 was the cause of death of a loved one who died after May 16, 2020.

For situations in which the death occurred prior to that date, a signed statement from a medical examiner detailing the cause of death must be provided in addition to the death certificate, the news outlet noted.

The Hill has reached out to FEMA for comment.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Flags fly half-staff in two Missouri counties for fallen Joplin officer

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 15, 2022

By

Flags fly half-staff in two Missouri counties for fallen Joplin officer
google news

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Tuesday at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties in honor of fallen Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper.

He was shot and killed in Joplin on Tuesday, March 8. Two other officers were injured, and the gunman was shot and killed.

The confrontation began at about 1:30 p.m. near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect fired his weapon from the stolen patrol car but crashed the vehicle near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot while firing at officers and injuring one. Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him – ending the pursuit.

Cooper served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001. He served in the Joplin Police Department from 2004 to 2008, when he left to serve as a deputy sheriff in Colorado. He returned to JPD in 2013. He was promoted to Corporal in 2016. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“Benjamin Cooper devoted his life to bravely serving and protecting others, first as a soldier, and then as a law enforcement officer,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “In over 18 years in law enforcement, he honorably served as a patrolman, investigator, firearms instructor, SWAT officer, field training officer, canine officer, and internal affairs officer. Corporal Cooper’s senseless killing is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers willingly face each day to keep us safe, and of the debt we owe them for their courageous service.”

“Corporal Cooper served and protected his fellow citizens with honor and dignity,” Governor Parson said. “Due to this heinous violence against law enforcement officers, Corporal Cooper’s wife is now without a husband and daughters without a father. This must end, and shows why we must always support our Missouri law enforcement officers – who only wish to serve. Our hearts go out to Corporal Cooper’s family and friends as they mourn his tragic loss. Teresa and I will be praying for them.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Arkansas man sentenced for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with minor

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 15, 2022

By

Arkansas man sentenced for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with minor
google news

ST. LOUIS – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison on Monday for traveling to the St. Louis area to meet and have sex with an underage girl.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri said Jerrell West met his victim through an app that allows users to communicate through text and video chat. West and the girl communicated daily over the next several months. The conversations were friendly and casual but ultiamtely became sexual in nature.

In April 2020, West told the girl that he wanted her to live with him and that he’d drive to the St. Louis area get her.

West left his home in Forrest City, Arkansas, traveled to St. Louis, and picked up the minor at her home. They drove to a rest stop approximately 60 miles away where West sexually assaulted the girl. West then took the girl back to her home and left.

West was arrested in May 2020 and detained until trial. A jury convicted West on Aug. 12, 2021.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chicago Bears and Lake County Forest Preserves teaming up to eradicate buckthorn from Halas Hall campus

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 15, 2022

By

Chicago Bears and Lake County Forest Preserves teaming up to eradicate buckthorn from Halas Hall campus
google news

As the Chicago Bears new management staff prepares to take on its NFL opponents, the team is also set to battle the invasive species buckthorn at its Lake Forest campus.

The Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves announced on March 9 they are joining forces in an effort to remove buckthorn from the team’s Halas Hall headquarters, which neighbors the 3,000-acre Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.

Buckthorn is an invasive large shrub or small tree and once it starts growing, it overwhelms native plants such as spring wildflowers and oak seedlings from sunlight, and can hinder the growth of other organisms by discharging a chemical called Emodin from every aspect of the plant, the forest preserves explained.

“Working with the (forest preserves) to remove buckthorn is important for both the maintenance of our property at Halas Hall and the sustainability of the Middlefork Savanna area,” Chicago Bears senior adviser of operations and safety John Bostrom said in a statement. “We hope this partnership can help educate our fellow neighbors and fans in the area on the environmental impact this invasive species can have so they too can take action.”

Forest preserves spokeswoman Allison Frederick offered a similar sentiment.

“We actively seek and facilitate projects with partners such as the Bears to enhance the surrounding living landscape, beyond forest preserve boundaries, in order to improve the ecosystem functions and diversity of native plant and animal life throughout Lake County,” she wrote in an email.

Both parties hope the roughly 700 public and private adjacent landowners will call a similar play.

“Lake County is home to more endangered species than any other county in Illinois. Removing nonnative, invasive species like buckthorn supports this diversity,” explained forest preserves executive director Alex Ty Kovach in a statement.

Now crews will be charged to take out buckthorn, with the best way being by slicing the trunk and clumps of stems from just above the soil’s surface, according to Frederick.

“Making a flat, even cut surface and following up with application of an herbicide formulated for woody species will prevent re-sprouting,” Frederick explained. “Manual removal with hand tools, such as loppers and bow saws is effective for smaller infestations. Chain saws and brush mowers are used to clear larger areas of buckthorn.”

Frederick added buckthorn management is a long-term project that can take several years.

“Herbicide follow up occurs the following growing season, and buckthorn seeds in the soil can sprout for many years following removal,” Frederick wrote. “Landscaping plans following buckthorn removal vary property by property, depending on how the land rebounds and the goals of a particular area. The most important step is first eradication buckthorn to stop the damage to our local ecosystems.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.
RecentlyHeard News We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications