Giants sign O-linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, watch Evan Engram leave for big-spending Jaguars
Monday was a somewhat encouraging day for Daniel Jones.
The Giants didn’t sign Mitchell Trubisky to compete with him, and they landed two new starters for his offensive line: the Buffalo Bills’ Jon Feliciano to play center, and the Indianapolis Colts’ Mark Glowinski to play right guard.
They also agreed with two depth receivers: Robert Foster, 27, a former Brian Daboll player at Alabama and Buffalo who spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad; and C.J. Board, 28, a re-signing whose 2021 Giants season was cut short by a broken left arm.
One after another, the Giants’ own free agents strolled out the door: tight end Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars, special teamer Keion Crossen to the Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Austin Johnson to the L.A. Chargers.
That’s the result of the Giants making low-ball offers, though, and saving the money they do have for targeted signings at positions of desperate need.
New Giants GM Joe Schoen agreed with Glowinski, the team confirmed, on a reported three-year, $20 million contract that includes $11.4 million guaranteed. And Feliciano, a guard/center who plans to play the pivot for Jones, is joining the Giants on a one-year deal with undisclosed terms, per Syracuse.com.
Feliciano is a controversial personality. He tweeted last summer that “it’s been proven that Covid was made in lab. Fauci also a part of Pfizer. That’s why ppl don’t want to get the vaccine. Sad to come to the realization that you can not trust the government. #dontshootthemessenger.”
And he tweeted the hashtag “#FauciLiedPeopleDied” about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States.
These signings are designed to fill two of the four holes on the Giants’ five-man front.
Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, agreed to a reported two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll have a chance to start.
Trubisky had been named in several reports as a Giants target, but signing him would have kicked off an ill-advised training camp competition and undone John Mara’s January commitment to Jones for a fourth pro year.
It’s important to note that signing Glowinski, 29, does not guarantee the Giants are rock solid at right guard. Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts guard Chris Reed for several games midseason in 2021 after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left.
Glowinski has had struggles in pass protection. He allowed 38 pressures in 16 games last season, per Pro Football Focus. That’s a higher rate than the player he’s replacing. Will Hernandez surrendered 36 in 17 games last season.
Feliciano also has played in only nine games in each of the last two seasons and logged only eight snaps at center in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, playing mostly guard.
The Giants simply are putting their trust in offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to get the most out of this group. Johnson came from the Bills, so he knows Feliciano well. And the Giants don’t have the money to compete at the top of the guard market for a player like the Niners’ Laken Tomlinson, who went to the Jets on a three-year, $40 million deal with $27 million guaranteed.
Their salary cap crunch was created by former GM Dave Gettleman’s woeful mismanagement and ownership’s ill-advised 2021 spending spree to go all-in and abandon a plan to rebuild.
By contrast, it had to be tough for Giants fans to watch the Jets open their wallet for Tomlinson and reported deals for Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (three years, $24 million), and re-signings with receiver Braxton Berrios (two years, $12 million, $7 million guaranteed) and Tevin Coleman.
The Jaguars charged out of the gate as the biggest spenders of the NFL’s 48-hour free agent negotiating period, a window that will run into the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, when all of these agreements will become official.
Jacksonville inked reported deals with Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million, $37 million guaranteed), Raiders receiver Zay Jones (three years, up to $24 million), Engram (one-year, $9 million), Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Falcons LB Foye Oluokun (three years, $45 million) and Jets NT Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30 million).
The biggest quarterback news of the day was that the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as his two preferred suitors in a potential trade, per Pro Football Network.
Watson could end up in the same division as Tom Brady, who unretired on Sunday to play a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Noteworthy top tier free agents at several other positions cashed in, too.
Patriots corner J.C. Jackson agreed with the Chargers on a reported five-year, $82.5 million deal. Seahawks tight end Will Dissley stuck in Seattle on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15.98 guaranteed.
Former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill got paid to re-sign in Cincinnati on a reported three-year, $30 million deal with $15 million in year one. And two NFC East teams paid pass rushers to chase Jones around the Giants’ backfield:
The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension to stay in Dallas, according to a source, making him the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of full guaranteed deals.
And Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick, of Camden, N.J., and Temple University, went home to the Philadelphia Eagles on a reported three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed. ESPN and NFL Network reported a majority of the contracts on Monday.
The Giants still have needs all over their roster and created another one by losing Crossen, who signed what Pro Football Network reported as a three-year, $10.5 million deal. Johnson reportedly inked a two-year contract worth up to $14 million with incentives.
They have decisions to make on trades or releases for corner James Bradberry, who has a large cap hit; safety Logan Ryan, whom some in the front office want out; and running back Saquon Barkley, whom the team has had conversations about possibly moving.
They’re expected to shop in the bargain bin or use their nine draft picks, undrafted free agent signings or other teams’ roster cuts to fill most of their needs.
Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch as backups. Ravens linebackers Josh Bynes and Chris Board are likely targets for Wink Martindale’s new defense. And while the Giants did sign Jamie Gillan to a futures deal and cut Riley Dixon, keep an eye on the market for both long-snappers and punters.
Chris Finch not concerned about reappearance of Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble
The foul trouble bug has once again bit Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns.
After committing five fouls against Orlando, Towns picked up three quick fouls Saturday in the first quarter of Minnesota’s win over Miami. That quelled Towns’ hot start from the field and forced Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch to sit his star center on the bench for most of the rest of the half.
“I thought some of the foul calls were just super light, wasn’t a lot there,” Finch said. “So I wasn’t putting too much into it, and I don’t see any particular habit that’s creeped in right now.”
Finch said there was one call on Towns he considered challenging, but he didn’t think he’d win it.
The third foul call did put the coach in a tight spot Saturday. Finch left Towns in with two fouls in the first frame — something he often does but some coaches wouldn’t even consider. It’s worked in Finch’s favor a lot during the season, though it slightly bit him Saturday.
“Generally, I trust him. I trust him,” Finch said. “And if I can get five, six minutes more out of him and then get him an early break, I’m happy with that. I thought he did a great job early in the game, started really hot and looked like he was going to have one of those big nights. The foul trouble derailed it, but then when he went back in, he played smart, didn’t try to do too much, he rebounded. Positionally, his defense was outstanding. … He was able to switch gears and play a way more cerebral game and let other guys fill in the gaps from the scoring point of view.”
ANT D
Anthony Edwards locked up Miami guard Tyler Herro down the stretch Saturday. Edwards wanted the matchup.
“Because I’m like, ‘He scoring too much,’” Edwards said. “I knew he was gonna shoot every shot. That’s my guy. He nice, but I knew he was gonna shoot every shot. I was like, ‘Let me get him.’”
That’s a challenge Edwards has savored this season, guarding the other team’s top perimeter weapon, and it frankly has lent itself to his best moments on that end of the floor.
So how does Finch determine when to put Edwards in those spots?
“We try to get to it as much as possible. We really like him on the ball. On high-profile guys, he tends to lock in more,” Finch said. “But we also have to be mindful of other matchups that are out there. Sometimes we have to do things that are better matchups for other guys.”
INJURIES
Jarred Vanderbilt missed his second straight game Monday in San Antonio with a quad injury, while Naz Reid was also out with back spasms.
Jordan McLaughlin sat for the second time in three games with hamstring soreness, while Patrick Beverley returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with an eardrum injury.
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips on heels of Michael Pierce saying contract restructure being sought
The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.
A source confirmed that it will be a three-year, $19.5 million deal for Phillips, who played the past four seasons with Buffalo. The signing of Phillips could mean that the Vikings will move on from defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who told the Pioneer Press earlier Monday that the Vikings have asked him to restructure his contract.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined to provide additional details. The Vikings have been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would pay him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a salary-cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce would provide the Vikings with $6.235,294 in cap room.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games in played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021.
As gunman targets homeless, mayors urge all to seek shelter
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ASHRAF KHALIL
NEW YORK (AP) — The mayors of New York City and Washington D.C. appealed to the public for help Monday in an urgent search for a gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on their streets, killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.
Police in the two cities released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.
“Our reach is far and wide, and we’re coming for you,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said at a news conference in Washington, speaking directly to the gunman.
Investigators acknowledged, though, that they still knew little about the suspected killer or his motive.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking together at the news conference, urged anyone living on the streets to go to city shelters where they might be safer.
“We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population,” Bowser said.
Adams said New York City police and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations to urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.
In Washington, city outreach workers were passing out flyers among the homeless population, urging people to “be vigilant” and featuring multiple pictures of the suspect.
The latest violence underscored the urgency to get the homeless off the streets and into safe housing, said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City.
“The reason that these people were attacked is because they didn’t have that safety of permanent housing,” she said. “And that’s why we really need to use these tragedies as an opportunity to redouble our efforts to ensure that people have a better option than the streets where they’re exposed to both the elements as well as people who might wish to do them harm.”
Investigators in the two cities began to suspect a link between the shootings on Sunday after a Metropolitan Police Department homicide captain — a former resident of New York City — saw surveillance photos that had been released Saturday night by the NYPD while scrolling through social media.
The man in those photos looked similar to the one being sought by his own department.
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee credited the quick coordination between departments, saying that without that officer making the connection, “It could have been months,” before the link between the attacks was discovered.
The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington D.C., police said, when a man was shot and wounded in the city’s Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.
At 3 a.m. the next day, March 9, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. He was initially thought to have suffered fatal burns, but a subsequent autopsy revealed that the man had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.
The killer then traveled north to New York City, police said.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the street in Manhattan not far from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his right arm as he slept.
The victim screamed and the gunman fled, police said.
About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man on Lafayette Street in SoHo, police said.
“He looked around. He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person,” Adams said.
The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Any one of us who’s homeless could have went to that same situation,” said Kess Abraham, who fell into homelessness last month.
After finding refuge in parks and other places across Brooklyn and Manhattan, Abraham tried to find help at the Bowery Mission, which houses hundreds of homeless people in its facilities across the city.
He said he was “pained” to learn of “a guy who lived on the streets who probably was minding his own business getting murdered for no reason.”
Joel Castillo, a 24-year-old experiencing a first brush with homelessness who was also at the mission’s downtown facility, said more should be done to keep the city’s residents safe — homeless or otherwise.
“I don’t know if it’s a police problem, but given the circumstances, the police should actually kind of step up and do a little bit more. I’m not saying that they don’t already do enough,” he said, “but what I am saying is that there should be a lot more measures taken to ensure that the city’s taxpayers are kept safe.”
James Winans, the mission’s chief executive officer, said it was “very sobering” that one of the killings happened just blocks away from the organization’s emergency shelter.
The latest attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.
A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who randomly attacked homeless people in the subway system. That assailant, who was also homeless, is awaiting trial.
New York City’s mayor has been criticized by some anti-poverty advocates for his plan to remove homeless people from the city’s subway system by deploying police and mental health workers to keep people from sleeping in trains or stations.
Adams, on Monday, defended the policy, saying it was designed to protect the safety of both commuters and homeless residents.
“There is nothing dignified about allowing people to sleep on subway platforms,” he said.
Khalil reported from Washington, D.C.
