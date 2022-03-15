Connect with us

Entertainment

‘I haven’t earned the right’: Dolly Parton’s candid confession as she withdraws Rock Hall Of Fame nomination

Published

34 seconds ago

on

‘I haven’t earned the right’: Dolly Parton’s candid confession as she withdraws Rock Hall Of Fame nomination 2
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Published by Radar Online It might have been the greatest gift of all — but country superstar Dolly Parton doesn’t think she is good enough to be inducted into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mega “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow…

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to ‘grow up’ in leaked text exchange

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to 'grow up' in leaked text exchange 2
google news

Pete Davidson hasn’t responded publicly to any of Kanye West’s public attacks on him or his girlfriend, the 41-year-old rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but his friend Dave Sirus has seemingly shared a string of messages between the two men in a now-deleted Instagram post.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life

Published

1 day ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life
google news

Near the beginning of Laotian-American director Mattie Do’s third feature film (released on VOD in North America on March 1), there is a scene wherein a woman watches the film’s protagonist The Old Man (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) prepare her body for burial. Her face wears a forlorn expression: confusion reined in by helplessness. She holds her hands but doesn’t speak — she just watches herself as The Old Man dusts her cheeks with blush, gently wipes a pale brown hue across her lips, and then slices off her index finger. As he buries her in a clearing nestled deep within a

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Tiger Woods breaks down during Hall Of Fame acceptance speech

Published

3 days ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Tiger Woods 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
google news

While PGA legend Tiger Woods broke down on stage during his recent World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech, he showed a rare sight of a man who hasn’t only come so far in the world of golf, but also a man who has continued to thrive.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

RecentlyHeard News We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications