Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers
On the first day of free agency, the Vikings lost their first free agent.
Mason Cole, who started seven games last season at center and guard, agreed Monday to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source said.
Cole, entering his fifth NFL season, was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals before last season. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games of the season due to an elbow injury.
The NFL’s legal tampering period started Monday. Cole can sign his contract as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
Lake Elmo man dies in fiery two-car crash in Oakdale
An 18-year-old Lake Elmo man died early Saturday after a two-car crash in Oakdale.
The crash took place near 50th Street North and Hadley Avenue North around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. The impact caused one of the cars to be fully engulfed by flames, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department.
The Lake Elmo man died at the scene. The other driver, a 38-year-old man from Oakdale, was treated at Regions Hospital in St. Paul for “non-life threatening injuries,” the news release stated.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Theater: ‘Parks’ is a snapshot of renowned photographer and visionary who grew up in St. Paul
Renowned photographer, filmmaker and activist Gordon Parks, who grew up in St. Paul, is seen as a visionary.
His great-niece, Robin Hickman-Winfield, is on a vision quest.
Hickman-Winfield has taken her “Uncle Gordon’s” story to galleries, to film, to students at St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School – and now to the stage. She collaborated with playwright Harrison David Rivers on “Parks: Portrait of a Young Artist,” which is making its world premiere at History Theatre March 19 through April 10.
Parks was born in Kansas but was sent to St. Paul to live with his sister and her husband when he was a teen. He and his brother-in-law didn’t get along and Parks was kicked out of the house. He lived on the streets for a while and later worked as a musician, train porter and waiter at the Saint Paul Hotel.
Parks talked his way into a fashion photo shoot at St. Paul women’s clothing store Frank Murphy and went on to shoot fashion for Vogue, poverty for Life and images of poverty and segregation for the Farm Security Administration. He was a composer and the first African-American director at a major Hollywood studio.
“Parks” the play focuses mainly on his time in St. Paul and is inspired by Parks’ 1966 book, “A Choice of Weapons,” and his choice to use a camera to fight back against poverty, racism and violence.
Hickman-Winfield says prolific playwright Rivers, who wrote “A Crack in the Sky” – the story of a Somali shepherd who comes to Minnesota in 1984 – for History Theatre in 2018, was “so respectful of my vision.”
Though he was her grandmother’s brother, Gordon Parks was always “Uncle Gordon” to Hickman-Winfield, who says she’s a “fifth-generation Minnesotan who grew up in Selby-Dale by way of Rondo” in St. Paul. “I adored Uncle Gordon since I was little,” she said in an interview in January 2020 when she curated an exhibition of Parks’ work at the Minnesota Museum of American Art (The M) in downtown St. Paul.
Hickman-Winfield says she and History Theatre’s artistic director Ron Peluso started talking about the play in 2018 and revised it, turning the story over to Rivers, after “Parks” got a reading in the theater’s new works program.
“I’m giddy and nervous,” Hickman-Winfield says. “It’s finally going to happen.”
Hickman-Winfield is excited, too, about an exhibit going up in the lobby of History Theatre. She teaches a three-week course about her uncle’s legacy at Gordon Parks High School. Her pupils aren’t students, she says. She calls them scholars.
When a scholar asked about the title she gives them, she says, “You will master in this class and know for yourself that you’re a visionary.”
The lobby exhibit features the scholars’ “vision statements,” says Hickman-Winfield. Through the course, they become grounded in the life of Gordon Parks, she adds, with his emphasis on peace, power, purpose and possibilities.
The exhibit is powerful, she says.
“People will be emotional before they even go into the show.”
If you go
- What: The world premiere of “Parks: A Portrait of a Young Artist.”
- When: March 19 through April 10
- Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $53-$30, with streaming tickets available for $40 per household, $25 for individuals
- More info: historytheatre.com or 651-292-4323
- Health check: Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the performance required; masks are required
- Featuring: “Parks” is directed by Talvin Wilks with Kevin Brown as Gordon Parks and James A. Williams as Pigeon Man
Owner of Hastings insurance agency siphoned $173K from elderly mother’s trust account, charges allege
An owner of a Hastings insurance agency has admitted to draining $173,000 from her elderly mother’s bank accounts for her own personal expenses and to keep the business afloat, according to criminal charges.
Mary Rose Polley Schommer, 53, of Hastings, was charged by summons Thursday in Dakota County District Court with seven counts of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult while acting as her mother’s power of attorney and sole trustee.
Schommer is a licensed insurance agent who co-owns Schommer Insurance with her husband, Brian Schommer, according to the business’ website, which also states its mission is to “To Protect Our Clients From Major Financial Loss.”
An attorney is not listed on her court case file, and she did not respond to a voicemail left Monday seeking comment on the charges. A recorded message on the business’ main number states, “Due to a family emergency, the office will be closed until further notice.”
According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center in late 2019 received reports that Schommer was power of attorney for and sole trustee of a trust benefiting her mother, who was in her late-80s, suffered from dementia and had been in an assisted-living facility in Hastings since 2013.
During interviews with police, the elderly woman was not oriented to time or place, could not recall her date of birth or the composition of her family, and was unable to track conversations and respond to other questions, according to the complaint.
The reports alleged that she owed more than $17,000 to the assisted-living facility for past due rent. During the investigation, she was moved to a second facility in Hastings where her account then fell behind over $32,000 in past due rent. It was also determined that she owed more than $4,000 to pharmacies for prescription medications.
Because Schommer is state licensed insurance agent, the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau investigated the allegations.
Bureau special agents obtained copies of the woman’s trust documents that showed Schommer was named sole trustee on Oct. 17, 2013, and that the trust required her to act as a fiduciary for her mother.
Bank account records determined that between May 2014 and April 2020 Schommer wrote 139 checks from the accounts to herself and also used the accounts to pay for her own personal expenses directly, according to the charges. Checks she wrote out to herself from the trust funds were then deposited into her personal bank accounts and withdrawn as cash or again spent on Schommer’s personal expenses.
The bank records also showed that several attempted payments to the assisted living facilities were returned for non-sufficient funds.
Schommer told bureau agents in an interview that she was having personal financial troubles and began using her mother’s trust funds “to keep herself and her business afloat,” the charges read. Schommer identified the checks she used for her own personal expenses totaling $173,106.34.
Schommer does not have a criminal history, according to court records. She has been court ordered to schedule a book-and-release appointment at the county jail prior to an initial May 23 hearing.
