Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers

Renowned photographer, filmmaker and activist Gordon Parks, who grew up in St. Paul, is seen as a visionary.

His great-niece, Robin Hickman-Winfield, is on a vision quest.

Hickman-Winfield has taken her “Uncle Gordon’s” story to galleries, to film, to students at St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School – and now to the stage. She collaborated with playwright Harrison David Rivers on “Parks: Portrait of a Young Artist,” which is making its world premiere at History Theatre March 19 through April 10.

Parks was born in Kansas but was sent to St. Paul to live with his sister and her husband when he was a teen. He and his brother-in-law didn’t get along and Parks was kicked out of the house. He lived on the streets for a while and later worked as a musician, train porter and waiter at the Saint Paul Hotel.

Parks talked his way into a fashion photo shoot at St. Paul women’s clothing store Frank Murphy and went on to shoot fashion for Vogue, poverty for Life and images of poverty and segregation for the Farm Security Administration. He was a composer and the first African-American director at a major Hollywood studio.

“Parks” the play focuses mainly on his time in St. Paul and is inspired by Parks’ 1966 book, “A Choice of Weapons,” and his choice to use a camera to fight back against poverty, racism and violence.

Hickman-Winfield says prolific playwright Rivers, who wrote “A Crack in the Sky” – the story of a Somali shepherd who comes to Minnesota in 1984 – for History Theatre in 2018, was “so respectful of my vision.”

Though he was her grandmother’s brother, Gordon Parks was always “Uncle Gordon” to Hickman-Winfield, who says she’s a “fifth-generation Minnesotan who grew up in Selby-Dale by way of Rondo” in St. Paul. “I adored Uncle Gordon since I was little,” she said in an interview in January 2020 when she curated an exhibition of Parks’ work at the Minnesota Museum of American Art (The M) in downtown St. Paul.

Hickman-Winfield says she and History Theatre’s artistic director Ron Peluso started talking about the play in 2018 and revised it, turning the story over to Rivers, after “Parks” got a reading in the theater’s new works program.

“I’m giddy and nervous,” Hickman-Winfield says. “It’s finally going to happen.”

Hickman-Winfield is excited, too, about an exhibit going up in the lobby of History Theatre. She teaches a three-week course about her uncle’s legacy at Gordon Parks High School. Her pupils aren’t students, she says. She calls them scholars.

When a scholar asked about the title she gives them, she says, “You will master in this class and know for yourself that you’re a visionary.”

The lobby exhibit features the scholars’ “vision statements,” says Hickman-Winfield. Through the course, they become grounded in the life of Gordon Parks, she adds, with his emphasis on peace, power, purpose and possibilities.

The exhibit is powerful, she says.

“People will be emotional before they even go into the show.”

