Miami Dolphins re-signing wide receiver Preston Williams
Wide receiver Preston Williams will get another chance to prove himself with the Miami Dolphins as the team is bringing him back.
Williams is re-signing with the Dolphins, according to a league source. It’s a one-year deal that can earn him up to $1.99 million, according to NFL Network. He was slated for restricted free agency before reaching the agreement.
Williams first joined Miami as a talented undrafted prospect that was flourishing as a rookie in 2019, making 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.
The receptions and yards remain career highs as he hasn’t topped those numbers in either of the past two seasons. In 2020, he made 18 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns in his eight games before his season was cut short by a foot injury.
Williams was buried on the depth chart in 2021 and only finished with six catches for 71 yards. He has only played eight games in each of his three NFL seasons.
When healthy, Williams’ 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame makes him a viable possession receiver and red-zone threat to go up and catch a pass over a smaller defender.
Williams will be reinserted into competition at wide receiver on a unit that returns rookie standout Jaylen Waddle, veteran DeVante Parker and added free-agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson Jr. from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Lynn Bowden, who missed 2021 on injured reserve, is also expected to make a run for snaps.
Musher Brent Sass wins his 1st Iditarod race across Alaska
By MARK THIESSEN
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass won the arduous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska on Tuesday as his team of 11 dogs dashed off the Bering Sea ice through a crowd of fans in downtown Nome.
Sass mushed down Front Street and across the finish line just before 6 a.m.
“It’s awesome, it’s a dream come true,” Sass said before he was presented the prize-winning check of $50,000, his beard and mustache partially encased in ice during the post-race interview.
“When I started mushing, my goal was to win the Yukon Quest and win the Iditarod. Checked them both off the list now,” he said.
Sass said he was “super, super, super proud” of his dog team. “It’s all on them. They did an excellent job the whole race. I asked a lot of them, and they preformed perfectly,” he said.
”Every one of these dogs I’ve raised since puppies, and we’ve been working towards this goal the whole time, and we’re here,” he said, his voice cracking. “It’s crazy.”
Fans lined the street welcoming the popular musher, who was escorted by police for the final few blocks to the famous burled arch that marked his victory.
It’s the first Iditarod win for Sass, a wilderness guide and kennel owner who was running in his seventh Iditarod. His previous best finish was third last year.
Sass took command of this year’s race early on and never was challenged, but the final stretch of the race might have been the toughest, with extreme winds blowing on the Bering Sea ice leading into Nome.
“I had to make it very interesting at the end,” Sass said.
At one point during the last few miles of the race, he took a tumble, and the sled went off the trail. He thought he was going to have to hunker down, stopping with his dogs to wait until the weather improved.
“I couldn’t see anything,” he said. “The dogs, the only reason we got out of there is because they trusted me to get them back to the trail. And once we got back to the trail, they just took off a hundred miles an hour again, and we were able to stay on the trail and get in here. It was a lot of work,” he said.
The 42-year-old native of Minnesota who moved north in 1998 to ski for the University of Alaska Fairbanks had about a 90 minute lead over the defending champion, Dallas Seavey, early Tuesday as he left the last checkpoint in Safety, which is 22 miles (35 kilometers) from Nome.
Seavey is tied with musher Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod wins ever at 5. Seavey earlier told The Associated Press that he was planning to take some time off after the race to spend with his daughter whether he won or lost it.
Sass said Seavey is “the best right now and being able to to sort of keep him at bay the whole entire race and and race against the best guy in the business, that just makes this victory even sweeter.”
Seavey toward the end of the race said he was resigned to runner-up status, telling KTUU-TV at the checkpoint in White Mountain that he couldn’t win unless something went wrong for Sass.
Seavey joked: “We’ve got a pretty solid lead over third.”
The third place musher, Jessie Holmes, was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) behind Seavey on Tuesday.
The nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska began March 6 just north of Anchorage. The route took mushers along Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving wilderness, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and Bering Sea ice along the state’s western coastline.
This is the 50th running of the race, which started in 1973. This year’s event began with 49 mushers, and five have dropped out along the trail.
Sass was the Iditarod’s rookie of the year in 2012 when he finished 13th. The next year he fell back to 22nd place, before skipping the 2014 race.
In 2015 he was disqualified when race officials found he had an iPod Touch with him on the trail, a violation of race rules banning two-way communication devices because the iPod Touch could connect to the Internet. He said he was clueless, and wanted his fans to know he had no intention of cheating.
Sass placed 16th the following year before taking a three-year break from the Iditarod. In 2020, he placed fourth and was third last year.
Sass, who lives in the tiny area of Eureka, about a four-hour drive northwest of Fairbanks, had more success in the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
He claimed titles in that 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, in 2015, 2019 and 2020. This year, the race was shortened to smaller races on both sides of the border, with Sass winning both the 350-mile (563-kilometer) Alaska race and the 300-mile (483-kilometer) Canadian contest.
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ASHRAF KHALIL
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman suspected of stalking homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others, was arrested early Tuesday, police said.
Law enforcement arrested the man in Washington, and he was being interviewed, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.
Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a closeup clearly showing the man’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.
“Additional information will be forthcoming,” said the statement on Twitter, which did not disclose the man’s identity. “Thanks to the community for all your tips.”
Advocates for the homeless were relieved by the arrest but urged officials in both cities, which have significant populations of people without permanent shelter, to provide more assistance.
“The urgency of helping people move in off the streets must remain, because this is only the latest example of the risks faced by people without housing,” said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City. “It’s not the first time that people have been the victims of violence or even homicides because of their housing status.”
The mayors of New York City and Washington had appealed to the public for help on Monday in the search for the gunman. Investigators acknowledged then, though, that they knew little about him or his motive.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking together at a news conference on Monday, had urged anyone living on the streets to go to city shelters where they might be safer.
“We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers, and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population,” Bowser said.
Adams said New York City police and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations to urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.
In Washington, city outreach workers passed out flyers among the homeless population, urging people to “be vigilant” and featuring multiple pictures of the suspect.
Investigators in the two cities began to suspect a link between the shootings on Sunday after a Metropolitan Police Department homicide captain, a former New York City resident, saw surveillance photos that had been released on Saturday night by the New York Police Department while scrolling through social media.
The man in those photos looked similar to the one being sought by the MPD homicide captain’s own department.
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee credited the quick coordination between the departments, saying that without that officer making the connection, “It could have been months” before the link between the attacks was discovered.
The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington, police said, when a man was wounded in the city’s Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.
At 3 a.m. the next day, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. He initially was thought to have suffered fatal burns, but a subsequent autopsy revealed that he had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.
The killer then traveled north to New York City, police said.
At 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the street in Manhattan not far from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his right arm as he slept. The victim screamed, and the gunman fled, police said.
About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man in SoHo, police said.
“He looked around,” Adams said. “He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person.”
The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday. He had been shot in the head and neck, said Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the New York City medical examiner’s office. He has not been officially identified, but he was known among others who live out on the streets, Bolcer said.
The victim lay in the street for hours before authorities were summoned.
“We don’t know at this point who this is whether or not they might have family who might might claim their body,” said James Winans, the chief executive officer of the Bowery Mission, which takes in scores of the city’s homeless every night and is located just blocks from where the man’s body was recovered.
Kess Abraham, who became homeless last month, said he was “pained” to learn of “a guy who lived on the streets who probably was minding his own business getting murdered for no reason.”
“Any one of us who’s homeless could have went to that same situation,” Abraham said.
The latest attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.
A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who randomly attacked homeless people in the subway system. That assailant, who also was homeless, is awaiting trial.
New York City’s mayor has been criticized by some anti-poverty advocates for his plan to remove homeless people from the city’s subway system by deploying police and mental health workers to keep people from sleeping in trains or stations.
Adams, on Monday, defended the policy, saying it was designed to protect both commuters and homeless residents.
“There is nothing dignified,” he said, “about allowing people to sleep on subway platforms.”
