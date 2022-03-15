News
New Prague superintendent calls racism allegations ‘a wake-up call’
In a letter sent to district families late Sunday, New Prague superintendent Tim Dittberner said an independent investigation into allegedly racist taunting aimed at the Robbinsdale Cooper girls basketball team “could not be substantiated.”
Still, Dittberner said Monday, the allegations of Robbinsdale Cooper and a substantiated fan incident during a hockey game against St. Louis Park on the same day, were “a wake-up call.”
“We’ve had some incidents that have been very well publicized, but do we have a racist community?” Dittberner said. “I don’t think one or two incidents that happened can characterize an entire community or school. So, no. Do I feel great about this? No. Do we need to address some things and do we have an action plan in place? Yes, we do. We take ownership.”
In an email dated Feb. 21, St. Louis Park athletics director Andrew Ewald told New Prague that it would not play any more contests against New Prague, a Metro West Conference rival, “at least through the 2022 season” because of a racist taunt aimed at a player on its boys hockey team during a Feb. 15 game. Dittberner said that allegation was substantiated and that the person responsible was subject to punishment per school and district policy. He said he could not reveal the consequences.
The boys hockey team competed at the state tournament last week at Xcel Energy Center.
The alleged Robbinsdale Cooper incident was investigated by the Minneapolis law firm Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger and Mace, which looked at the game tape and interviewed 20 people who attended the game, one of them from Robbinsdale Cooper.
Robbinsdale Cooper team members and staff reported that adult and student fans directed monkey noises at the team during and after a Feb. 15 game at New Prague. It also alleged someone in the stands yelled “monkey” during the game.
According to findings shared in Dittberner’s letter to his district, that was New Prague’s coach calling for his team to run a play called “Nike.” Regarding the alleged monkey noises, the law firm said “while a repeated, low-pitched noise is audible for approximately 10 seconds on the video of the game, what that noise is could not be determined. In addition, the identity of the individual who made the noise could not be determined, although the noise appears to be made by only one individual.”
In a letter sent to its families and students on Monday, Robbinsdale Cooper superintendent David Engstrom said, “Robbinsdale Area Schools is disappointed, but not surprised, to learn the outcome of the investigation.”
“I think there was some harm inflicted on (Robbinsdale Cooper) because of some of the behavior at end of game from some of our fans — some inappropriate, unsportsmanlike behavior,” Dittberner said. “Were there any racist comments or chants? I stand by the investigation and the game tape.”
In Monday’s letter, Engstrom said, “Regardless of the findings of New Prague’s investigation, Robbinsdale Area Schools, including Cooper High School, will not compete in any athletic events against New Prague for the foreseeable future.”
Cooper and Bloomington Kennedy are leaving the Metro West for the Tri-County Conference starting in 2022-23. Bittberner said he has been in contact with St. Louis Park officials and was hopeful that New Prague could “reach out and repair the harm with them before fall sports start.”
Bittberner also said New Prague has to repair some things at home, as well.
“We’re in the education business; we have to do a better job with our kids,” he said. “This was a wake-up call.”
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A wounded pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia last week has died, along with her baby, The Associated Press has learned.
Images of the woman, whom the AP has not been able to identify, were seen around the world, personifying the horror of an attack on civilians.
She was one of at least three pregnant women tracked down by AP from the maternity hospital that was bombarded Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The other two survived, along with their newborn daughters.
In video and photos shot by AP journalists after the hospital attack, the wounded woman stroked her bloodied lower left abdomen as emergency workers carried her through the rubble, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had just happened.
It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war in Ukraine.
The woman was taken to another hospital, closer to the front line, where doctors tried to save her. Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, “Kill me now!”
Dr. Timur Marin said Saturday that the woman’s pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached. Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but showed “no signs of life,” he said.
They tried to save the woman, and “more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said. “Both died.”
In the chaos after the airstrike, medical workers did not get her name before her husband and father took away her body. Doctors said they were grateful that she didn’t end up in the mass graves being dug for many of Mariupol’s dead.
Accused of attacking civilians, Russian officials claimed the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to use as a base, and that no patients or medics were left inside. Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. and the Russian Embassy in London falsely described the AP images as fakes.
Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented the attack and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward as medical workers shouted and children cried.
The AP team tracked down some of the victims Friday and Saturday after they were transferred to another hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol. The port city on the Sea of Azov has been without supplies of food, water, power or heat for more than a week. Electricity from emergency generators is reserved for operating rooms.
As survivors described their ordeal, explosions shook the walls, causing medical workers to flinch. Shelling and shooting in the area is sporadic but relentless. Emotions ran high, even as doctors and nurses focused on their work.
Another pregnant woman, Mariana Vishegirskaya, gave birth to a girl on Thursday. She recounted the bombing to the AP as she wrapped her arm around her newborn daughter, Veronika.
After AP photos and video showed her navigating down debris-strewn stairs in her polka-dot pajamas while clutching a blanket, Russian officials falsely claimed she was an actor in a staged attack.
“It happened on March 9 in Hospital No. 3 in Mariupol. We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart,” said Vishegirskaya, who has blogged on social media about fashion and beauty.
“We don’t know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves, some didn’t,” she said.
Her ordeal was one among many in the city of 430,000 people, which has become a symbol of resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
The failure to fully capture Mariupol has pushed Russian forces to broaden their offensive elsewhere in Ukraine. The city is a key to creating a land bridge from the Russian border to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
In a makeshift new maternity ward in Mariupol, each new birth brings renewed tension.
“All birthing mothers have lived through so much,” said nurse Olga Vereshagina.
A third pregnant woman seen by AP lost some of her toes in the bombing, and medical workers performed a cesarean section on her Friday.
Her baby was rubbed vigorously to stimulate any signs of life. After a few tense moments, the baby began to wail.
Cheers resonated through the room amid the cries of the girl, who was named Alana. Her mother also cried and the medical staff wiped tears from their own eyes.
—-
Follow the AP’s coverage of Ukraine at
Dolphins sign former Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.
It’s not Amari Cooper, as had been speculated last week, but the Miami Dolphins added another offensive playmaker in the form of another former Dallas Cowboys receiver on Monday afternoon.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with budding wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr., an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, according to a league source.
The deal is reportedly for three years and $22.8 million, with $12.75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Wilson, in his third season out of Boise State, set career highs with the Cowboys with 45 receptions, 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Dolphins were believed to be in the mix for Cooper, the former Miami Northwestern High product, before the Cowboys ended up trading him and his $20 million-per-year contract to the Cleveland Browns. Miami did, however, land another former Northwestern Bull in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
This breaking news story will be updated.
()
Vikings look to rework contract of DT Michael Pierce, who has $10.235 million cap hit
The Vikings are looking to rework the contract of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is on the books for a salary-cap number of $10.235 million in 2022.
Pierce confirmed in a text on Monday that the Vikings want to do something with his contract.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” he wrote. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined to provide additional details. He is the books to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022, If he were to be released, the Vikings would save $6.235,294 in cap room.
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Vikings in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma, and he played in just eight games last season due to injuries.
The Vikings were about $15 million over the cap until they reached agreement on an extension Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins, which will save them $13.75 million. They need to get under the cap by 3 p.m. Wednesday, and will need some additional flexibility to sign free agents.
