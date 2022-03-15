News
New Twins Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela arrive in camp
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gio Urshela was in the car late Sunday night when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reached him on the phone. Gary Sánchez was at home with his family.
In the span of a late-night phone call, both had their lives turned upside down.
“It just happened real quick. Phone calls everywhere,” Sánchez said of the trade that sent him and Urshela to the Twins. “I was happy by the news. When I thought about it, I was happy that I’m here now and I’m going to represent Minnesota.”
The duo represent the return the Twins received in exchange for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, a blockbuster trade that shook up the Twins’ left side of the infield and served as an indication of moves to come.
The moves free up the Twins’ payroll from Donaldson’s entire contract — around $50 million across the next two years — allowing the Twins to invest that money in other ways. It also clears space for Luis Arraez and Urshela at the hot corner, with prospect Jose Miranda not too far off.
“Josh is a great player, no question,” Falvey said. “…That said, we look at our team and our depth … we think we have infielders that can help us, so what that allows us to do is create a little bit of opportunity to repurpose some of that money in different ways. Whether that’s via multiple positions in the starting market, the pitching market, whatever that looks like. What it does is creates a little bit of flexibility going forward, not just this year but in ‘23 as well.”
For now, the trade netted the Twins a new infielder and a new catcher, one who the Twins hope can flourish with a fresh start.
Sánchez, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, starred earlier his career, making two all-star teams. But his defensive woes combined with more recent offensive struggles turned him into the object of Yankees fans’ ire in recent seasons.
Sánchez hit .204 with a .730 OPS and 23 home runs last season for the Yankees. Asked if it was time to move on from New York, Sánchez said, “Since last night, that chapter is done. It’s in the past.”
In Minnesota, he’ll have a clean slate, and the Twins are hopeful that while splitting playing time with Ryan Jeffers, Sanchez can find a return to his past production level.
“This kid wants to be good and now, maybe just a reset, sometimes take a deep breath, go somewhere else and continue down that path, we’ll give him that opportunity,” Falvey said. “The talent is there, and now we just want to continue to help him unlock it because he’s had stretches of time where he’s shown how good he can be.”
He joins the Twins along with his former Yankees teammate, Urshela, 30, who hit .267 in 116 games last season. While Urshela said he was surprised by the move, the infielder said he is “really excited” for the new opportunity.
“Coming with Gary, it’s a lot of confidence,” Urshela said. “I know a couple of players here. I know it’s a really good organization with a lot of really good people here.”
Though Urshela has primarily played third base, manager Rocco Baldelli indicated both Urshela and second baseman Jorge Polanco could see some time at shortstop. It’s not an ideal fit for either, and it appears likely that the Twins will find another way to fill the position in the coming days.
The Twins briefly had an answer at shortstop when they dealt catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers for Kiner-Falefa on Saturday. Falvey said it became clear that the Yankees were the runners-up in the pursuit of Kiner-Falefa, and it was not the Twins’ intention to immediately flip him.
While a clean-shaven — a Yankees’ requirement — Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson showed up in Tampa on Monday, Sanchez and Urshela made the drive south, welcomed into the Twins’ clubhouse with open arms, shortly after Baldelli addressed the team as a group for the first time.
“I think our message applies to them as much as anyone, where I would just love them to just come in and focus on playing the game and focus on being ballplayers and focus on paying attention and locking in and going out there and working and playing good, fundamental baseball,” Baldelli said. “That’s all they need to worry about right now.”
Dolphins bringing Miami product Teddy Bridgewater home to back up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native and Miami Northwestern High grad, is returning home to the Dolphins to back up starter Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with Bridgewater on Monday, according to a league source. Monday was the first day free agent negotiations could take place ahead of the Wednesday 4 p.m. official start to free agency when players can sign.
It will be a one-year deal for Bridgewater in Miami, according to ESPN.
Bridgewater will be going on his fifth NFL team. He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers, starting 15 games with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and 3,733 passing yards as he went 4-11. Bridgewater started his career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2017 and, after multiple injuries, was Drew Brees’ backup for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and 2019.
Bridgewater attended Louisville after his time as a high school football standout at Northwestern High. He was the final pick of the first round of the 2014 draft, when he went to the Vikings.
Bringing in Bridgewater means another South Florida-produced quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, will have his time in Miami come to an end after one season as Tagovailoa’s backup in 2021. Brissett attended Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer High.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Dolphins signing former Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.
It’s not Amari Cooper, as had been speculated last week, but the Miami Dolphins are adding another offensive playmaker in the form of another former Dallas Cowboys receiver.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with budding wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr., an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, according to a league source on Monday afternoon.
The deal, which doesn’t become official until Wednesday, is reportedly for three years and $22.8 million, with $12.75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Wilson, in his third season out of Boise State, set career highs with the Cowboys with 45 receptions, 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Dolphins were believed to be in the mix for Cooper, the former Miami Northwestern High product, before the Cowboys ended up trading him and his $20 million-per-year contract to the Cleveland Browns. Miami did, however, land another former Northwestern Bull in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. looking to prove he can ‘hang with the best of them’
Wendell Carter Jr. hasn’t been hesitant to admit that the opportunity to match up against the league’s top big men motivates him.
“I want to be able to prove I’m one of the elite bigs in this league,” Carter said after having 25 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists in a loss to Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets last month. “It’s not something that happens overnight. The next step for me is being more consistent. I love playing this game against some of the best players in the world.”
Sunday’s home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was another example of Carter stepping up when matched up with an elite big man.
Carter was Orlando’s primary defender on Joel Embiid. Although the 7-foot-2 big man finished with strong numbers (35 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists) Carter’s defense contributed to Embiid’s shooting struggles (9 of 28).
Embiid went 6 of 19 (31.5%) when Carter defended him while recording 2 turnovers and being blocked by Carter twice, according to tracking data on the league’s official website.
Carter only had one shooting foul on Embiid, who leads the league in free throw attempts per game at 12. Carter did what Magic coach Jamahl Mosley asked of him leading into Sunday: Get to your spots early and keep your hands high.
“He’s done that all year in being able to take on these challenges,” Mosley said. “Not just with the bigs — he’s taking on the challenge when he knows he’s going to have to switch on an elite guard. Playing against these star bigs, he’s taken those challenges on and done very well.”
Carter admitted that guarding Embiid is “tough” while acknowledging “the one way you slow that down is by making him work on the other end.”
He made Embiid, who primarily guarded Carter, defensively, finishing with a team-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Carter went 7 of 13 from the field when Embiid guarded him and stayed aggressive despite Embiid’s size advantage.
Carter’s consistent offensive aggression has been part of his year-long growth. He’s been the Magic’s leading scorer (17.2 points in 24 games) since the beginning of 2022.
On Monday, Carter was nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (March 7 through March 13) after averaging 19 points (52.5% shooting), 10.5 rebounds and 3 assists in Orlando’s four games last week.
“I see myself as a really good player and a person who can hang with the best of them,” Carter said. “I try to do that any time. Any time I’m going against these high-caliber bigs, I see it as an opportunity to prove myself.”
The Magic will continue their six-game homestand with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (35-33) Tuesday.
Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) and Gary Harris (right knee contusion) were listed as questionable on Orlando’s Monday evening injury report.
Jonathan Isaac (recovery from tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in August 2020) and Bol Bol (recovery from January right foot surgery) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
