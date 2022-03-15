Police investigating homicide of woman in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park area

New wave legends Duran Duran will headline Treasure Island Resort and Casino’s amphitheater on Aug. 19 with support from Chic featuring Nile Rodgers.

Seats are priced from $159 to $68 and general admission is $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 through Ticketmaster.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, Duran Duran found huge success in the early ’80s thanks in part to the band’s embrace of the then-new world of music videos. “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Is There Something I Should Know,” “The Reflex” and “The Wild Boys” all landed in heavy rotation on MTV.

After a massive global tour in 1984, which saw them play the St. Paul Civic Center that February, the band took a break to work on the side projects Arcadia (vocalist Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes) and Power Station (guitarist Andy Taylor, bassist John Taylor), with drummer Roger Taylor contributing to both acts.

When Duran Duran got back together, Roger Taylor announced he was retiring and Andy Taylor quit during the recording of 1986’s “Notorious.” The title track was a hit and Duran Duran went on to score further success with “All She Wants Is,” “Ordinary World,” “Come Undone” and “Too Much Information.”

In 2003, the original lineup reunited for a world tour and, the following year, released their 11th album, “Astronaut.” Andy Taylor left the band for a second time in 2006, but the remaining four members have continued to record and tour. In October, Duran Duran issued their 15th album, “Future Past,” which features producers Mark Ronson and Giorgio Moroder and Blur’s Graham Coxon on guitar.

Last month, Duran Duran was announced as one of 17 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Beck and Dionne Warwick. The list of inductees will be announced in May.