News
Red Cross says blood donors eligible for MLB All-Star Game ticket drawing
ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross has resumed testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.
The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment in the days and weeks ahead.
All who come to donate in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. They’ll also be entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® and the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, as well as round-trip airfare and four-night hotel accommodations.
You can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, going online to RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
You can find blood donation opportunities from March 16-31 at the following locations in Missouri and Illinois counties:
Illinois
Bond
Mulberry Grove
3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street
_______________
Calhoun
Hardin
3/23/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive
_______________
Clay
Louisville
3/29/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Clinton
Beckemeyer
3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
3/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
New Baden
3/18/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
3/16/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd
3/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
3/30/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 801 Jefferson
Mattoon
3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
_______________
Crawford
Hutsonville
3/18/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street
Palestine
3/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
3/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/29/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Ramsey
3/17/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street
Shobonier
3/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St
_______________
Franklin
Benton
3/31/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Benton Middle School, 1006 McKenzie Street
_______________
Jasper
Wendelin
3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
3/23/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street
Ina
3/21/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
3/30/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway
Mount Vernon
3/28/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
3/30/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Mary’s Parish Center, 1500 Main Street
_______________
Jersey
Dow
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dow Southern Baptist Church, 24735 Dow Rd
Jerseyville
3/25/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street
Bethalto
3/23/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
3/30/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street
Edwardsville
3/17/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street
3/30/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd
Glen Carbon
3/22/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Highland
3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
_______________
Marion
Centralia
3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161
3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51
3/25/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
3/17/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
Valmeyer
3/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
_______________
Randolph
Coulterville
3/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Red Bud
3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
Sparta
3/21/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
Steeleville
3/29/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
Tilden
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tilden Presbyterian Church, 721 Butler St,
_______________
St. Clair
Cahokia
3/16/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln
Caseyville
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd
Fairview Heights
3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Mascoutah
3/24/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
O Fallon
3/25/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O’Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
_______________
Washington
Okawville
3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Okawville High School, 400 South Hanover
Radom
3/23/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Michaels School, 52 South 3rd Street
Missouri
Crawford
Cuba
3/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.
_______________
Franklin
Sullivan
3/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge
3/25/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185
Washington
3/16/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/23/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
3/18/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
3/22/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
De Soto
3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
3/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 4485 Sunrise School Rd.
Festus
3/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way
Hillsboro
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21
Imperial
3/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67
_______________
St. Charles
Lake Saint Louis
3/26/2022: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 Henke Road
O Fallon
3/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
3/18/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
3/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Francis Howell Administration, 4545 Central School Road
3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main
Saint Peters
3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/18/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z
3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
_______________
St. Francois
Farmington
3/17/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.
3/22/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive
Park Hills
3/23/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M
3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shepherd’s House, 6375 Eagle St,
_______________
St. Louis
Ballwin
3/25/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
3/25/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,
3/30/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Louis County Library – Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
Bridgeton
3/18/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
3/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/23/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler
3/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur
3/21/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road, Second Floor
Ellisville
3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd
Fenton
3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Florissant
3/16/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/30/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Manchester
3/23/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Louis County Library – Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road
Saint Louis
3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,
3/17/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road
3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/21/2022: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale
3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sams Club, 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd
3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/29/2022: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex
3/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex
3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
_______________
St. Louis City
3/16/2022: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/21/2022: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N Grand Blvd.
3/22/2022: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lexington Elementary, 5030 Lexington Ave
3/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
3/23/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/23/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Warren
Marthasville
3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St.
Warrenton
3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Cadet
3/18/2022: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road
Potosi
3/16/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Potosi Southern Baptist Church, 10165 West Highway 8
News
Dolphins reach agreement to keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah in Miami; TE Mike Gesicki signs franchise tag tender
The Dolphins’ sack leader each of the past two seasons is staying in Miami. And their top pass-catching tight end signed his franchise tag tender.
After the Dolphins were unable to strike long-term deals with either defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah or tight end Mike Gesicki in the months following the end of the season, both took respective steps with the franchise.
Ahead of the start of free-agent negotiations on Monday, Ogbah and the Dolphins finally agreed on a contract minutes before the new contact period between teams and free agents began at noon Monday.
League sources confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Ogbah agreed to a four-year, $65 million deal with the Dolphins that includes $32 million guaranteed.
Gesicki reportedly signed his franchise tag tender, according to ESPN. The Dolphins tagged Gesicki ahead of last week’s deadline. Gesicki became the first player tagged to sign his tender.
In keeping the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah on board, the Dolphins maintain a key component of their defense the past two seasons. Ogbah, 28, had nine sacks in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
He was also a menace batting balls at the line of scrimmage. His 12 pass deflections in 2021 were the most by a defensive lineman since Carlos Dunlap had 15 with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.
The new contract is a significant raise for Ogbah, who was making $7.5 million last season. His average salary over the course of the new deal will be $16.25 million, which is the ninth-highest among NFL defensive ends. He is now in the neighborhood of San Francisco 49ers combination of Arik Armstead ($17 million) and Dee Ford ($17.1 million) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan ($17.5 million). Ogbah’s agent is Drew Rosenhaus, who resides in Miami and is also the agent of the Dolphins’ first free-agent addition Monday, running back Chase Edmonds.
The deal is team-friendly against the cap for 2022 with a $7.6 million cap number in the first year of the deal, according to Over The Cap. It then jumps to $18.6 million in 2023, $19.05 million in 2024 and $20.15 million in 2025.
After news broke late Monday morning, Ogbah tweeted emojis of a pair of dice with another emoji of hands joined in prayer.
The last time Ogbah spoke to the media, ahead of the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots, he said, “I’ve always viewed myself staying here long term.”
Nonetheless, the outlook still appeared grim over the weekend with the two sides not close on contract terms, but the deal kept Ogbah from hitting the open market where he was likely to get that money elsewhere.
Keeping Ogbah also means the Dolphins won’t have to pursue a high-priced defensive end or edge defender to replace him had he gotten his desired contract terms with another team. His new deal will now eat into the Dolphins’ salary cap space, which was a tad over $48 million entering Monday but can always be adjusted through restructured deals or releases of players under contract.
Ogbah originally landed in Miami in the 2020 offseason after he was a member of the 2019 Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs but missed the end of that season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.
Since joining the Dolphins, Ogbah has not missed a game, made 83 tackles, 18 sacks and deflected 17 passes in two seasons. He played his first three seasons out of Oklahoma State with the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season. Before arriving in Miami and record nine sacks each of the past two seasons, Ogbah’s previous career high was 5 1/2, done in the lone year with the Chiefs and as a rookie in Cleveland.
()
News
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle
By COLLEEN LONG and CAROLYN KASTER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight-year-old Brooklynn Chiles fidgets on the hospital bed as she waits for the nurse at Children’s National Hospital. The white paper beneath her crinkles as she shifts to look at the medical objects in the room. She’s had the coronavirus three times, and no one can figure out why.
Brooklynn’s lucky, sort of. Each time she has tested positive, she has suffered no obvious symptoms. But her dad, Rodney, caught the virus when she was positive back in September, and he died from it.
Her mom, Danielle, is dreading a next bout, fearing her daughter could become gravely ill even though she’s been vaccinated.
“Every time, I think: Am I going to go through this with her, too?” she said, sitting on a plastic chair wedged in the corner. “Is this the moment where I lose everyone?”
Among the puzzling outcomes of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6 million people worldwide since it first emerged in 2019, are the symptoms suffered by children.
More than 12.7 million children in the U.S. alone have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Generally, the virus doesn’t hit kids as severely as adults.
But, as with some adults, there are still bizarre outcomes. Some youngsters suffer unexplained symptoms long after the virus is gone, what’s often called long COVID. Others get reinfected. Some seem to recover fine, only to be struck later by a mysterious condition that causes severe organ inflammation.
And all that can come on top of grieving for loved ones killed by the virus and other interruptions to a normal childhood.
Doctors at Children’s National and multiple other hospitals getting money from the National Institutes of Health are studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children.
The ultimate goal is to evaluate the impact on children’s overall health and development, both physically and mentally — and tease out how their still-developing immune systems respond to the virus to learn why some fare well and others don’t.
Children’s has about 200 kids up to age 21 enrolled in the study for three years, and it takes on about two new patients each week. The study involves children who have tested positive and those who have not, such as siblings of sick kids. The subjects range from having no symptoms to requiring life support in intensive care. On their first visit, participants get a full day of testing, including an ultrasound of their heart, blood work and lung function testing.
Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, who runs the study, said its main purpose is to define the myriad complications that children might get after COVID-19 and how common those complications are.
Brooklynn is one study subject. So is Alyssa Carpenter, who has had COVID-19 twice and gets strange fevers that break out unexpectedly, and other unusual symptoms. Alyssa was just 2 years old when she started the study and has since turned 3. Her feet sometimes turn bright red and sting with pain. Or she’ll lie down and point her little fingers to her chest and say, “It hurts.”
Her parents, Tara and Tyson Carpenter, have two other daughters, 5-year-old Audrey and 9-year-old Hailey, who is on the autism spectrum. As for many parents, the pandemic has been a nightmare of missed school, unproductive work, restrictions and confusion. But on top of all the anxiety so many parents feel lies the concern for their toddler. They don’t know how to help her.
“It was just super frustrating,” says Tara Carpenter, who is quick to add that no one’s to blame. “We’re trying to find out answers for our kid and nobody could give us any. And it just was really frustrating.”
Alyssa would wail in pain from her red burning feet or whimper quietly. She’d come down with a fever, but suffer no other symptoms and be sent home from school for days, ruining Carpenter’s work week. But then in ballet class, with her pink tights and tutu, she’d seem totally normal.
In the past few months, symptoms have started to subside and it’s giving the family some relief.
“After the fact, what do we do about this?” asks Tara Carpenter. “We don’t know. We literally don’t know.”
For some families in the study, the child suffering from long COVID is the easy one during the hospital visits.
One recent day, another family finds that it’s the older sister Charlie who dissolves into tears because she doesn’t want blood drawn while younger sister Lexie, used to being prodded by nurses and doctors, hops up on the table. The family dynamics of COVID-19 are tough: The sibling with the illness may get more attention, which can create problems for the others. Exhausted parents struggle with how to help all their children.
In their work-ups, the children receive full medical check-ins. They also receive a full psychological assessment, run by Dr. Linda Herbert.
Herbert asks the kids about fatigue, sleep, pain, anxiety, depression and peer relationships. Do they have memory concerns? Are they having a hard time keeping things in their brains?
“There’s this constellation of symptoms,” she said. “Some kids are incredibly anxious about getting COVID again.”
She said psychological symptoms are among the most common, and it’s not just the kids with COVID-19, it’s their siblings and parents, too.
Danielle Mitchell feels the stress. She’s a single mother working full time, grieving the loss of her partner and trying not to seem too depressed in front of her daughter. The decision to enroll her daughter Brooklynn in the study was motivated by wanting to draw attention to the need for vaccines, particularly in the Black community.
“My baby keeps getting it,” she said. “Can’t the people around us try to protect her?”
Brooklynn whimpers when she hears she has to get blood drawn: “Do you have to?”
“Yes, baby,” the nurse says. “It’s so we can figure all this out.”
“If her daddy was here, he’d take her to Dave & Busters after this,” Mitchell says, before lowering her voice so her daughter can’t hear what she’s going to say. Her longtime partner, Rodney Chiles, wasn’t vaccinated.
He had qualms, like many do, about the vaccine and was waiting to get it. Shortly after Brooklynn tested positive during the run of the delta variant, he started feeling sick and went downhill fast. Chiles had pre-existing conditions, too, which accelerated his death. He was 42.
“And then he called us on a Sunday. He was like, ‘They are about to intubate me because I can’t keep my oxygen up. And I love y’all and, Brooklynn, forgive me,’” she said. It was the last time he talked to them before he died.
“I’ll tell you what,” Mitchell says. “The only reason I’m still here is because I have a child.”
On school days, Mitchell picks up Brooklynn from Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Southeast Washington. They walk hand-in-hand to the car for a short ride before she resumes working for a nonprofit organization.
One recent day after school, as Mitchell had a Zoom meeting in her bedroom office, Brooklynn munched popcorn and talked about how she and her dad bought a pair of tennis shoes and balloons for her mom last year on Mother’s Day. They forgot her mom’s shoe size and they had to come back home and check the size. She giggles as she tells it.
In her room, there’s a big photo of her dad and her, though she usually sleeps in bed with her mom now.
“Even though kids aren’t as sick, they are losing,” Mitchell said. “They’re losing parents, social lives, entire years. Yes, kids are resilient, but they can’t go on like this. No one is this resilient.”
News
New Twins Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela arrive in camp
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gio Urshela was in the car late Sunday night when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reached him on the phone. Gary Sánchez was at home with his family.
In the span of a late-night phone call, both had their lives turned upside down.
“It just happened real quick. Phone calls everywhere,” Sánchez said of the trade that sent him and Urshela to the Twins. “I was happy by the news. When I thought about it, I was happy that I’m here now and I’m going to represent Minnesota.”
The duo represent the return the Twins received in exchange for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, a blockbuster trade that shook up the Twins’ left side of the infield and served as an indication of moves to come.
The moves free up the Twins’ payroll from Donaldson’s entire contract — around $50 million across the next two years — allowing the Twins to invest that money in other ways. It also clears space for Luis Arraez and Urshela at the hot corner, with prospect Jose Miranda not too far off.
“Josh is a great player, no question,” Falvey said. “…That said, we look at our team and our depth … we think we have infielders that can help us, so what that allows us to do is create a little bit of opportunity to repurpose some of that money in different ways. Whether that’s via multiple positions in the starting market, the pitching market, whatever that looks like. What it does is creates a little bit of flexibility going forward, not just this year but in ‘23 as well.”
For now, the trade netted the Twins a new infielder and a new catcher, one who the Twins hope can flourish with a fresh start.
Sánchez, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, starred earlier his career, making two all-star teams. But his defensive woes combined with more recent offensive struggles turned him into the object of Yankees fans’ ire in recent seasons.
Sánchez hit .204 with a .730 OPS and 23 home runs last season for the Yankees. Asked if it was time to move on from New York, Sánchez said, “Since last night, that chapter is done. It’s in the past.”
In Minnesota, he’ll have a clean slate, and the Twins are hopeful that while splitting playing time with Ryan Jeffers, Sanchez can find a return to his past production level.
“This kid wants to be good and now, maybe just a reset, sometimes take a deep breath, go somewhere else and continue down that path, we’ll give him that opportunity,” Falvey said. “The talent is there, and now we just want to continue to help him unlock it because he’s had stretches of time where he’s shown how good he can be.”
He joins the Twins along with his former Yankees teammate, Urshela, 30, who hit .267 in 116 games last season. While Urshela said he was surprised by the move, the infielder said he is “really excited” for the new opportunity.
“Coming with Gary, it’s a lot of confidence,” Urshela said. “I know a couple of players here. I know it’s a really good organization with a lot of really good people here.”
Though Urshela has primarily played third base, manager Rocco Baldelli indicated both Urshela and second baseman Jorge Polanco could see some time at shortstop. It’s not an ideal fit for either, and it appears likely that the Twins will find another way to fill the position in the coming days.
The Twins briefly had an answer at shortstop when they dealt catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers for Kiner-Falefa on Saturday. Falvey said it became clear that the Yankees were the runners-up in the pursuit of Kiner-Falefa, and it was not the Twins’ intention to immediately flip him.
While a clean-shaven — a Yankees’ requirement — Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson showed up in Tampa on Monday, Sanchez and Urshela made the drive south, welcomed into the Twins’ clubhouse with open arms, shortly after Baldelli addressed the team as a group for the first time.
“I think our message applies to them as much as anyone, where I would just love them to just come in and focus on playing the game and focus on being ballplayers and focus on paying attention and locking in and going out there and working and playing good, fundamental baseball,” Baldelli said. “That’s all they need to worry about right now.”
