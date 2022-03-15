News
Theater: ‘Parks’ is a snapshot of renowned photographer and visionary who grew up in St. Paul
Renowned photographer, filmmaker and activist Gordon Parks, who grew up in St. Paul, is seen as a visionary.
His great-niece, Robin Hickman-Winfield, is on a vision quest.
Hickman-Winfield has taken her “Uncle Gordon’s” story to galleries, to film, to students at St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School – and now to the stage. She collaborated with playwright Harrison David Rivers on “Parks: Portrait of a Young Artist,” which is making its world premiere at History Theatre March 19 through April 10.
Parks was born in Kansas but was sent to St. Paul to live with his sister and her husband when he was a teen. He and his brother-in-law didn’t get along and Parks was kicked out of the house. He lived on the streets for a while and later worked as a musician, train porter and waiter at the Saint Paul Hotel.
Parks talked his way into a fashion photo shoot at St. Paul women’s clothing store Frank Murphy and went on to shoot fashion for Vogue, poverty for Life and images of poverty and segregation for the Farm Security Administration. He was a composer and the first African-American director at a major Hollywood studio.
“Parks” the play focuses mainly on his time in St. Paul and is inspired by Parks’ 1966 book, “A Choice of Weapons,” and his choice to use a camera to fight back against poverty, racism and violence.
Hickman-Winfield says prolific playwright Rivers, who wrote “A Crack in the Sky” – the story of a Somali shepherd who comes to Minnesota in 1984 – for History Theatre in 2018, was “so respectful of my vision.”
Though he was her grandmother’s brother, Gordon Parks was always “Uncle Gordon” to Hickman-Winfield, who says she’s a “fifth-generation Minnesotan who grew up in Selby-Dale by way of Rondo” in St. Paul. “I adored Uncle Gordon since I was little,” she said in an interview in January 2020 when she curated an exhibition of Parks’ work at the Minnesota Museum of American Art (The M) in downtown St. Paul.
Hickman-Winfield says she and History Theatre’s artistic director Ron Peluso started talking about the play in 2018 and revised it, turning the story over to Rivers, after “Parks” got a reading in the theater’s new works program.
“I’m giddy and nervous,” Hickman-Winfield says. “It’s finally going to happen.”
Hickman-Winfield is excited, too, about an exhibit going up in the lobby of History Theatre. She teaches a three-week course about her uncle’s legacy at Gordon Parks High School. Her pupils aren’t students, she says. She calls them scholars.
When a scholar asked about the title she gives them, she says, “You will master in this class and know for yourself that you’re a visionary.”
The lobby exhibit features the scholars’ “vision statements,” says Hickman-Winfield. Through the course, they become grounded in the life of Gordon Parks, she adds, with his emphasis on peace, power, purpose and possibilities.
The exhibit is powerful, she says.
“People will be emotional before they even go into the show.”
If you go
- What: The world premiere of “Parks: A Portrait of a Young Artist.”
- When: March 19 through April 10
- Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $53-$30, with streaming tickets available for $40 per household, $25 for individuals
- More info: historytheatre.com or 651-292-4323
- Health check: Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the performance required; masks are required
- Featuring: “Parks” is directed by Talvin Wilks with Kevin Brown as Gordon Parks and James A. Williams as Pigeon Man
Owner of Hastings insurance agency siphoned $173K from elderly mother’s trust account, charges allege
An owner of a Hastings insurance agency has admitted to draining $173,000 from her elderly mother’s bank accounts for her own personal expenses and to keep the business afloat, according to criminal charges.
Mary Rose Polley Schommer, 53, of Hastings, was charged by summons Thursday in Dakota County District Court with seven counts of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult while acting as her mother’s power of attorney and sole trustee.
Schommer is a licensed insurance agent who co-owns Schommer Insurance with her husband, Brian Schommer, according to the business’ website, which also states its mission is to “To Protect Our Clients From Major Financial Loss.”
An attorney is not listed on her court case file, and she did not respond to a voicemail left Monday seeking comment on the charges. A recorded message on the business’ main number states, “Due to a family emergency, the office will be closed until further notice.”
According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center in late 2019 received reports that Schommer was power of attorney for and sole trustee of a trust benefiting her mother, who was in her late-80s, suffered from dementia and had been in an assisted-living facility in Hastings since 2013.
During interviews with police, the elderly woman was not oriented to time or place, could not recall her date of birth or the composition of her family, and was unable to track conversations and respond to other questions, according to the complaint.
The reports alleged that she owed more than $17,000 to the assisted-living facility for past due rent. During the investigation, she was moved to a second facility in Hastings where her account then fell behind over $32,000 in past due rent. It was also determined that she owed more than $4,000 to pharmacies for prescription medications.
Because Schommer is state licensed insurance agent, the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau investigated the allegations.
Bureau special agents obtained copies of the woman’s trust documents that showed Schommer was named sole trustee on Oct. 17, 2013, and that the trust required her to act as a fiduciary for her mother.
Bank account records determined that between May 2014 and April 2020 Schommer wrote 139 checks from the accounts to herself and also used the accounts to pay for her own personal expenses directly, according to the charges. Checks she wrote out to herself from the trust funds were then deposited into her personal bank accounts and withdrawn as cash or again spent on Schommer’s personal expenses.
The bank records also showed that several attempted payments to the assisted living facilities were returned for non-sufficient funds.
Schommer told bureau agents in an interview that she was having personal financial troubles and began using her mother’s trust funds “to keep herself and her business afloat,” the charges read. Schommer identified the checks she used for her own personal expenses totaling $173,106.34.
Schommer does not have a criminal history, according to court records. She has been court ordered to schedule a book-and-release appointment at the county jail prior to an initial May 23 hearing.
Former St. Paul woman lends family home at Polish-Ukranian border to migrant refugees
As a teen attending Stillwater High School, Katarzyna “Kasia” Fahey enjoyed a summer trip to her grandmother’s tiny hamlet in Poland, a riverside logging community of fewer than 1,500 people still traversed by horse-drawn wagons. Ulanów sits two hours northwest of the Ukranian border, but Fahey was more concerned at the time with her grandma’s business — a ground-level ice cream shop situated beneath more than 2,000 square feet of comfortable living space.
“Of all the kids, I spent the most time there,” said Fahey, who was raised in her early years on St. Paul’s East Side and traveled back to Poland several times as an adult. “My Polish is not great, so my vocabulary is mostly limited to food. Polish grandmothers are always trying to feed you.”
When her grandmother died two years ago, Fahey, her three siblings, parents, uncle and cousins didn’t quite know what to do with the sizable property they had inherited. It sat vacant, until war answered the question.
HELPING REFUGEES
Fahey, a Golden Valley-based web developer and mother of a four-year-old girl and two-year-old boy, could barely stand to see news images of women uprooted from Ukranian cities devastated by Russian shelling and crying over their children in refugee caravans.
“We talked as a family — would we want to offer our home as temporary shelter? It took us a few days to see, ‘oh my goodness, this is not a situation that’s resolving.’”
These days, with a bit of free advertising help from Facebook and Airbnb, the family has turned grandma’s, or “babcia’s” house, into a way station of sorts for Ukrainian refugees on their way toward more permanent destinations in western Europe.
The first family arrived at 1 a.m., a week ago Sunday, with three children. They stayed a single night before heading out to Germany. At least two other families have moved in since.
“Because our house is so close to the border of Ukraine, and it’s such a small town, it’s really being used as a temporary shelter while people are finding new homes in Germany, and Spain and France,” Fahey said on Monday.
‘AN INCREDIBLE OUTPOURING’
What might sound like a gratifying task has also been emotionally exhausting. To date, she’s fielded inquiries by email and online applications such as WhatsApp from nearly 50 families, almost all of them sounding desperate.
“We need housing, but we are still in Kiev and have not yet found a way to get to the station,” wrote a family last week. “I have two children and a mother (who) after a stroke … almost does not walk. If you have the opportunity, please hold on. Thanks.”
Similar messages followed.
“The first few days was an incredible outpouring of messages,” Fahey said. “I was receiving dozens of emails and texts from people who were stranded and wondering if our home was available. … People would tell me ‘I’m going to arrive later today, I’m only an hour or two away by car,’ and I wouldn’t hear from them for 24 hours because it takes that long to get through the border.
“Seeing moms, especially moms, having to navigate alone in the winter, I still feel helpless, but at least I can do a small thing.”
OUTFITTING THE HOUSE
To outfit her grandmother’s home, Fahey held an online fundraiser, advertised through her personal Facebook page, that drew some $2,700 in the first 24 hours alone. She plans to use the money to reimburse a site caretaker, a friend of her grandmother’s she refers to mostly as Gosia, and pay for food, stuffed animals and other supplies.
Gosia doesn’t speak English, which keeps coordination interesting.
“It’s kind of like playing telephone, because I call my mom (in Stillwater) who speaks Polish,” Fahey said. “We try to communicate, but there’s been some mishaps.”
A few days ago, Fahey ventured into a Polish online store to buy what she believed at the time to be eight mattresses, sheets and blankets, but could have been four. The materials have been arriving gradually.
The Faheys are not accepting donations from the general public.
“We would maybe end up having to give them somewhere else,” she said.
‘THE LEGACY OF WORLD WAR II’
Eager to stitch back together parts of the former Soviet Union and block further allegiances with western Europe, Russian leader Vladimir Putin escalated a long-simmering conflict with Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Russian invasion has displaced some 2.8 million Ukranians, at least half of which have fled into Poland, and killed at least 15,000 people, according to Reuters.
Fahey said she was unnerved by the sense of history repeating itself. German leader Adolf Hitler invaded Poland in September 1939, upsetting the balance of power in Europe and launching World War II. The country fell to Nazis within a month, and Ulanów was no exception.
“The legacy of World War II left its mark there,” Fahey said. “I’ve been there many times, and I’ve never met a single Jewish person, and it used to be an entirely Jewish town.”
As a logging community, Ulanow in the modern era has been slowly losing population. The Faheys hope to connect with the town mayor and encourage him to open more vacant homes to refugees, though the city is a bit off the beaten path to major destinations like Krakow and Warsaw.
“From what I’ve heard, there isn’t a room left in Krakow,” Fahey said. “Everyone’s spare bedroom is booked.”
Overall, “I’m surprised by the warm receptions that Polish people have been giving the Ukranians, because there’s always been distrust, and a little bit of tension at the border,” she added. “I think this situation is only going to become more extreme. The Polish people do not have the infrastructure to handle this many people coming.”
Russian biolab conspiracy theory finds support in US
Russia’s baseless claims about secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine are taking root in the U.S. too, uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of ex-President Donald Trump.
Despite rebuttals from independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon, the online popularity of the claims suggests some Americans are willing to trust Kremlin propaganda over the U.S. media and government.
Like any effective conspiracy theory, the Russian claim relies on some truths: Ukraine does maintain a network of biological labs dedicated to research into pathogens, and those labs have received funding and research support from the U.S.
But the labs are owned and operated by Ukraine, and the work is not secret. It’s part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or manmade. The U.S. efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union’s program for weapons of mass destruction.
“The labs are not secret,” said Filippa Lentzos, a senior lecturer in science and international security at King’s College London, in an email to the Associated Press. “They are not being used in relation to bioweapons. This is all disinformation.”
That hasn’t stopped the claim from being embraced by some on the far-right, by Fox News hosts, and by groups that push debunked claims that COVID-19 is a bioweapon created by the U.S.
The day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an early version appeared on Twitter — in a thread espousing the idea that Russia’s offensive was targeting “US biolabs in Ukraine” — and was soon amplified by the conspiracy theory website Infowars. It has spread across mainstream and lower-profile social platforms, including Telegram and Gab, that are popular with far-right Americans, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and adherents of QAnon, the baseless hoax that Satan-worshipping pedophiles secretly shape world events.
Many of the accounts posting the claim are citing Russian propaganda outlets as sources. When Kremlin officials repeated the conspiracy theory on Thursday, saying the U.S. was developing bioweapons that target specific ethnicities, it took a few minutes for their quotes to show up on American social media.
Several Telegram users who cited the comments said they trusted Russian propaganda over independent American journalists, or their own democratically elected officials.
“Can’t believe anything our government says!” one poster wrote.
Others cited the claim while parroting Russia’s talking points about the invasion.
“It’s not a “war,” it’s a much needed cleansing,” wrote a member of a Telegram group called “Patriot Voices” that is popular with supporters of Trump. “Ukraine has a ton of US govt funded BioWeapons Labs that created deathly pathogens and viruses.”
Television pundits and high-profile political figures have helped spread the claim even further. Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted segments on his shows on Wednesday and Thursday to promoting the conspiracy theory. On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. said conspiracy theories around the labs were proven to be a “fact” in a tweet to his 7.3 million followers.
Both Carlson and Trump misrepresented congressional testimony from a State Department official saying the U.S. was working with Ukraine to secure material in the biological labs, suggesting that indicated the labs were being used for illegitimate purposes.
It’s not surprising that a biological research center would contain potentially hazardous material, however. The World Health Organization said Thursday that it has asked Ukraine to destroy any samples that could pose a threat if released, either intentionally or accidentally.
While the disinformation poses a threat on its own, the White House warned this week that the Kremlin’s latest conspiracy theory could be a prelude to a chemical or biological attack that Russia would blame on the U.S. or Ukraine.
“Frankly, this influence campaign is completely consistent with longstanding Russian efforts to accuse the United States of sponsoring bioweapons work in the former Soviet Union,” U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Thursday during testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “So this is a classic move by the Russians.”
The conspiracy theory has also been picked up by Chinese state media, and was further amplified this week by China’s Foreign Ministry, which repeated Russia’s claim and called for an investigation.
Milton Leitenberg, an arms control expert and senior research associate at the Center for International & Security Studies at the University of Maryland, noted that Russia has a long history of such disinformation. In the 1980s, Russian intelligence spread the conspiracy theory that the U.S. created HIV in a lab.
Leitenberg said numerous Russian scientists had visited a similar public health lab in the republic of Georgia, but that Russia continued to spread false claims about that facility.
“There’s nothing they don’t know about what’s taking place there, and they know that nothing of what they claim is true,” Leitenberg said. “The important thing is that they know that, unquestionably.”
While gaining traction in the U.S., the claims about bioweapons are likely intended for a domestic Russian audience, as a way to increase support for the invasion, according to Andy Carvin, senior fellow and managing editor at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which is tracking Russian disinformation.
Carvin noted the Kremlin has also spread hoaxes about Ukrainian efforts to obtain nuclear weaponry.
“It’s a rinse-and-repeat cycle to hammer home these narratives, particularly to domestic audiences,” Carvin said.
