Theater review: Theatre Pro Rata’s ‘Orlando’ is a timely tale of transformation
A stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” has been hanging out on Theatre Pro Rata’s to-list for the last several years, according to artistic director Carin Bratlie Wethern. The play has now met a timely moment with the local company, and if the results are inconsistent, they can be a lot of fun.
Woolf’s novel is a satire dressed up as a biography, chronicling the adventures of a young nobleman in Elizabethan England. Plucked from relative obscurity by the queen herself, young Orlando is lousy at poetry but popular with the ladies.
The resulting troubled soul leads to ennui, which leads to an inexplicable, days-long slumber, which leads to an awakening in which Orlando is a female. Figuring out the ways of being a woman comes in fits and starts for Orlando. But that’s OK: She lives for about another 400 years without perceptibly aging, so there’s plenty of time to figure things out.
It’s a fantastical tale, and while it’s certainly ripe for the telling in our contemporary zeitgeist, the novel’s widely-scattered settings — from London to Constantinople and beyond — and its luxuriant cast of characters make for a challenging adaptation job to the stage.
Playwright Sarah Ruhl centers the action on the namesake protagonist, but surrounds him/her with a nebulous, eight-member “chorus” that assumes the guises of various muses, lovers, antagonists, etc. It’s a bit hard to follow if you’re not familiar with the source material.
Too, in an effort to walk the tightrope between the material’s whimsy with its more earnest themes, Wethern and her company don’t always feel confidently balanced.
Courtney Stirn centers the proceedings nicely as Orlando. They don’t bring an ambiguity to the role so much as a quiet, confident matter-of-factness, a certitude in their own skin (manifest at the end of the first act, when Orlando’s metamorphosis is made plainly visible).
While this makes it effortless for the audience to shift its perception of the character from male to female, it doesn’t come without a cost. Orlando is a soul ever searching for the true self, and while Stirn ably scribes the journey, they miss some of the delight on the way.
The hard-working ensemble helps fill in some of that joy, reveling in larger-than-life performances. Among other characters, Nissa Nordland Morgan plays an aging Queen Elizabeth, whose tremor-wracked frailty doesn’t get in the way of her desire for the young (male) Orlando. Rachel Flynn goes toe-to-toe in the ambiguity department, portraying a mysterious archduke/archduchess whose ardor seems to catalyze Orlando’s transformation.
Questions of gender and identification, sadly, have become yet another wedge issue in America. If “Orlando” does nothing else, it at least serves as Exhibit A that these issues are not new. They’re just getting sunshine and air.
If you go
- What: Theatre Pro Rata’s “Orlando”
- When: Through March 27
- Where: Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St., N.E., Mpls.
- Tickets: $61-$16
- Information: theatreprorata.org or 612-234-7135
- Health check: Mask required. Proof of full vaccination required; for those are not vaccinated (including children), proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours.
- Capsule: A timely tale of love and transformation.
Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ASHRAF KHALIL
NEW YORK (AP) — Police said early Tuesday they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.
Law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, D.C., and he was being interviewed by police, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.
Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.
“Additional information will be forthcoming” the statement on Twitter said. “Thanks to the community for all your tips.”
The mayors of New York City and Washington D.C. had appealed to the public for help Monday in the search for the gunman. Investigators acknowledged Monday, though, that they knew little about the suspected killer or his motive.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking together at a news conference Monday, had urged anyone living on the streets to go to city shelters where they might be safer.
“We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population,” Bowser said.
Adams said New York City police and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations to urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.
In Washington, city outreach workers were passing out flyers among the homeless population, urging people to “be vigilant” and featuring multiple pictures of the suspect.
Investigators in the two cities began to suspect a link between the shootings on Sunday after a Metropolitan Police Department homicide captain — a former resident of New York City — saw surveillance photos that had been released Saturday night by the New York Police Department while scrolling through social media.
The man in those photos looked similar to the one being sought by his own department.
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee credited the quick coordination between departments, saying that without that officer making the connection, “It could have been months,” before the link between the attacks was discovered.
The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington D.C., police said, when a man was shot and wounded in the city’s Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.
At 3 a.m. the next day, March 9, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. He was initially thought to have suffered fatal burns, but a subsequent autopsy revealed that the man had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.
The killer then traveled north to New York City, police said.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the street in Manhattan not far from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his right arm as he slept.
The victim screamed and the gunman fled, police said.
About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man on Lafayette Street in SoHo, police said.
“He looked around. He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person,” Adams said.
The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Any one of us who’s homeless could have went to that same situation,” said Kess Abraham, who fell into homelessness last month.
After finding refuge in parks and other places across Brooklyn and Manhattan, Abraham tried to find help at the Bowery Mission, which houses hundreds of homeless people in its facilities across the city.
He said he was “pained” to learn of “a guy who lived on the streets who probably was minding his own business getting murdered for no reason.”
The latest attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.
A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who randomly attacked homeless people in the subway system. That assailant, who was also homeless, is awaiting trial.
New York City’s mayor has been criticized by some anti-poverty advocates for his plan to remove homeless people from the city’s subway system by deploying police and mental health workers to keep people from sleeping in trains or stations.
Adams, on Monday, defended the policy, saying it was designed to protect the safety of both commuters and homeless residents.
“There is nothing dignified about allowing people to sleep on subway platforms,” he said.
___
Khalil reported from Washington, D.C.
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, devastating an apartment house and other buildings, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.
On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.
As the number of people driven from the country by war eclipsed 3 million, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged toward the city center.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killing dozens of people. The shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building and spurred a frantic rescue effort.
The strikes, carried out of the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.
The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Kyiv by train despite the security risks, in a visit that that EU officials said was not sanctioned by other members of the 27-nation bloc.
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet. He was joined by fellow Prime Ministers Janez Jansa of Slovenia and Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, as well as Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s de-facto leader.
The U.N. said at least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 wounded in the conflict, with the true figure probably much higher.
The Ukrainian government said new aid and evacuation efforts would take place Tuesday along nine corridors around the country, including the Kyiv region. Past attempts have repeatedly failed amid continued fighting.
One of the most desperate situations is in Mariupol, the port city of 430,000 where local officials estimate a weekslong siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.
The Mariupol city council reported that 2,000 civilian cars had managed to leave along a humanitarian corridor that runs for more than 260 kilometers (160 miles) west to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
The city council said another 2,000 cars were waiting to leave along the route. It was not immediately clear if the number of departed vehicles given Tuesday included 160 cars that left the day before.
As for the latest round of talks, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said were discussing a cease-fire and Russian troops’ withdrawal from Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was pressing its demands for Ukraine to drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”
When Russia launched the war three weeks ago, fear of an imminent invasion gripped the Ukrainian capital, and residents slept in subway stations or crammed onto trains to flee. But as the Russian offensive bogged down, Kyiv saw a relative lull. U.S. officials said Russian forces were about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the city as of Monday.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a 35-hour curfew extending through Thursday morning.
Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst battles of the war.
Flames shot out of the 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks.
Rescue workers said one person died and several were rescued, but others remained inside.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another, it is very difficult,” said one young firefighter as he took a brief break outside the building, tears falling from his eyes.
“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst,” said the rescuer, who gave only his first name, Andriy.
Shockwaves from an explosion also damaged the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. City authorities tweeted an image of the blown-out facade, saying trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said fires were raging and rescuers had pulled dozens of bodies of civilian from the ruins of destroyed apartment buildings.
Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to extend martial law for another month, until April 24. Under the measure, requested by Zelenskyy, men between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country so they can be called up to fight.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes at an abandoned naval yard that was turned into a support center for troops. Molotov cocktails were on hand to take on invaders.
“We are bombed during the day and during the night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting. “It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine.”
___
Associated Press writers Raf Casert in Brussels, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
