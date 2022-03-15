Connect with us

News

Two new judges appointed for Ramsey County

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Jacob Kraus and Timothy Carey portraits
Ramsey County has two new district court judges.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced the appointments of Timothy Carey and Jacob Kraus as judges in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District, which encompasses Ramsey County. Both seats are chambered in St. Paul.

Carey will be replacing the Judge George T. Stephenson. Carey is an assistant Ramsey County attorney in the civil commitments division who also has worked in the child support and criminal divisions. He previously served as a sex offender evaluator and probation officer for Ramsey County Community Corrections.

Kraus will be replacing Judge Teresa R. Warner. Kraus is a senior assistant Hennepin County attorney who supervises a trial team in the child protection division. He also has worked in the adult prosecution division of the office, where he prosecuted serious felony cases.

Jacob Kraus, left, and Timothy Carey (Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan)
Advertisement

Trending

