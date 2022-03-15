News
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris give Heat a boost for season’s final month
The Heat took a big step toward getting fully healthy last week.
Although a couple players, including All-Star Jimmy Butler, are dealing with minor injuries, the two Miami players who had long-term injuries both returned to the floor. Guard Victor Oladipo, who had not played since April 8, 2021, came back on March 7. Forward Markieff Morris, who had been out since Nov. 8, returned on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, we’ve both been through a lot,” Oladipo said. “We were given this opportunity, this chance, to be back in the swing of things and back with this team. So we both are looking forward to making the most of it and doing our part and helping the team be successful.”
Oladipo, who returned from quadriceps surgery, has played between 14 and 18 minutes in his three games back on the court, scoring 20 total points and notching five rebounds and nine assists. He sat out Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.
Morris, who suffered a neck injury in his Nov. 8 run-in with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, played 17 minutes in his return on Saturday, notching six points, four rebounds and one assist.
“It felt good to be out there and playing,” Oladipo said. “Felt good to be able to get up and down and play the game I love. At the end of the day, it’s not always going to be perfect but I’m going to have the perfect approach, perfect mindset. So everything else will take care of itself.”
Heat coach Erk Spoelstra said the numbers are not the important part of players’ return from injury and that these first games back on the court are about getting back into a rhythm.
“When you get it taken away from you, it gives you an incredible perspective when you come back,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what it’s about. It’s not about evaluating or giving out grade reports every single game. It’s just about getting out there, getting more acclimated, getting in game shape and figuring out how to help our team win.”
Spoelstra has been playing Oladipo in a pair of roughly 7.5-minute stints in each game, and he said the plan is to keep that for the time being.
“The problem with that is those seven minutes go by like that,” Spoelstra said.
“That’s what I told him beforehand, ‘This is what we’re going to do for the foreseeable future.’ He’s so excited about just having any kind of opportunity for any minutes, I just warned him that those minutes will fly by. You’re going to blink and that seven and a half minute stint is done. We’ll work through that. There will be a little bit of an adjustment for that and he has been terrific about it.”
Spoelstra said Oladipo will have to play “winning basketball” in his time on the court, but he knew it would take time for Oladipo to return to his full ability.
“He’s a smart player, he’s an experienced player obviously he’s incredibly talented,” Spoelstra said.
“We’re really excited about his skill set that he can bring to help us on both sides. He’s just a true two-way player. But it’s going to take some time, and I’m aware of that and I’m willing to do it. I keep on going back to it: The perspective is this is a big-time win, just him being out there and playing in these games and being able to bounce back and have a great practice like today.”
Oladipo and Morris join a Heat squad that has been rolling, winning seven of their past 10 games. Miami is currently 21 games over .500 and has a 2.5 game lead over Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference.
“There is no ceiling,” Oladipo said. “I think that the sky is the limit … for this team. We’ve just got to keep improving.”

Laken Tomlinson signing with Jets; Braxton Berrios returning for another season with Gang Green
The Jets snagged a Pro Bowl offensive lineman and retained their All-Pro returner.
Gang Green signed former San Francisco guard Laken Tomlinson on Monday, a source confirmed to the Daily News. ESPN was first to report the news. The 30-year-old agreed to a three-year deal worth $40 million, per multiple reports. The Jets then re-signed Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal with seven million guaranteed.
Berrios produced in a contract year last season, with 46 catches for 431 yards with four total offensive touchdowns and a kick return TD against the Jaguars. He earned first team honors as a kick returner by finishing with the third most kickoff return yards (852) and had the highest average per return in the NFL (30.4 yards, minimum 20 returns). This helped him cash in during free agency.
He showed he could produce in a larger role when the Jets lost Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore for periods of time. In Berrios’ last game against the Buccaneers, he finished with eight catches for 65 yards with a receiving and rushing touchdown.
This a major upgrade from what the Jets dealt with at right guard in 2021. Greg Van Roten struggled tremendously in run and pass blocking, which occasionally led to negative plays and killing drives. Van Roten allowed 33 pressures, sixth most in the NFL for a guard.
The Jets benched Van Roten for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, whom they traded for midseason. Duvernay-Tardif was solid, but the Jets felt they needed to upgrade.
Tomlinson is also familiar with the Jets offensive system since he played in San Francisco since 2017 when he was traded by the Detroit Lions after being drafted in the first round in 2015.

The Met Selects Mexican Architect Frida Escobedo to Design Its New Wing
Frida Escobedo, a 42-year-old Mexican architect, will design the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s much-anticipated new wing for contemporary and modern art , the New York museum announced March 14, taking over a project previously led by David Chipperfield Architects.
Escobedo was the second lone female architect, after Zaha Hadid, commissioned to design the Serpentine Pavilion , an annual project in London’s Hyde Park coveted by heavyweights in the industry. For the Met wing she beat out four other architecture firms: Lacaton & Vassal, SO — IL, Ensamble Studio, and Chipperfield Architects. Chipperfield had previously received the commission to design the new wing in 2015 under Thomas Campbell, the Met’s former director. However, delays and budget cuts stymied the collaboration, which ultimately never came to fruition.
“It’s a very important commission,” Max Hollein, the current director of the Met, told the New York Times. Hollein has taken steps towards overhauling the museum by encouraging interdepartmental communication and recommending non-chronological organization of the art in the new contemporary wing.
“This collection will continue to grow more significantly than any other area,” Hollein said. “[Escobedo] is a strong voice in the architectural discourse. She produces very contemporary buildings that are rooted in a modern canon.”
Since taking the helm of the Met in 2018, Hollein has made clear that he intends to modernize how the iconic 150-year-old institution interacts with its collections, patrons, and staff. The museum is returning stolen artifacts to their countries of origin and reassessing its curatorial agendas.
Escobedo established Perro Rojo, her first architectural practice, at the age of 24. Her work on pavilions in Lisbon, as well as for the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2012 and 2014, drew attention. She also successfully converted artist David Alfaro Siqueiros’ workshop into a museum, workshop, and artists’ residence in Cuernavaca, Mexico called La Tallera Siqueiros. “I like challenges,” Escobedo told the New York Times. “One of the dream commissions for any architect is to design an institution with the importance and relevance of the Met.”
Under Hollein, the Met is also in the process of overhauling the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing, which is home to the museum’s art of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas. Architect Kulapat Yantrasast of the firm wHy was selected by the Met to oversee its new design; renderings of Yantrasast’s plans show a light-flooded, pristine space with white stone plinths and a fresh, contemporary art space feel.

Famed ‘Snake Road’ closes in Illinois for reptile, amphibian crossing
UNION COUNTY, Ill. – The U.S. Forest Service has closed a small gravel road in Shawnee National Forest to allow for the safe migration of reptiles and amphibians.
Every spring and fall, tens of thousands of snakes and other small animals cross a small stretch of gravel road between a series of limestone bluffs and LaRue Swamp. According to the Forest Service, about 66% of the amphibians and 59% of the reptiles in Illinois can be found in this area.
The Forest Service usually closes Snake Road for the spring migration from March 15 to May 15. The animals will move from their hibernation spots in the bluffs to the swamp. Due to the warmer weather and increase in reptile and amphibian activity, the road was closed on March 5.
The road is again closed from September 1 to October 30 in the fall as the animals retreat back into the bluffs for the winter.
While the road is closed to vehicles, people are allowed to travel on foot. The land is a federally-protected research area, so collecting, handling, or interfering with the animals is prohibited.
The following species can be found migrating along Snake Road:
- Spiny Softshell
- Northern Red-Bellied Snake
- Spotted Salamander
- Chorus Frog
- Slimy Salamander
- Broadhead Skink
- Eastern Hognose Snake
- Red Milk Snake
- Midland Water Snake
- Western Ribbon Snake
- Eastern Rough Green Snake
- Eastern Garter Snake
- Western Lesser Siren
- Marbled Salamander
- Small-Mouthed Salamander
- Midwest Worm Snake
- Central Newt
- Zigzag Salamander
- Long-Tailed Salamander
- Black Rat Snake
- Cave Salamander
- American Toad
- Fowler’s Toad
- Copperhead
- Blanchard’s Cricket Frog
- Northern Spring Peeper
- Eastern Grey Treefrog
- Black Racer
- Bullfrog
- Green Frog
- Southern Leopard Frog
- Midland Brown Snake
- Common Snapping Turtle
- Stinkpot Turtle
- Eastern Box Turtle
- Ring-necked Snake
- Eastern Painted Turtle
- Red-Eared Turtle
- Northern Fence Lizard
- King Snake
- Ground Skink
- Western Cottonmouth
- Five Lined Skink
- Western Earth Snake
- Western Mud Snake
- Diamond-Backed Water Snake
