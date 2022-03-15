Vikings’ free-agent exodus: Xavier Woods to sign with Carolina, Mason Cole with Pittsburgh

On the first day of free agency, the Vikings lost two free agents.

Sources said that safety Xavier Woods will sign a three-year, $15.75 million deal with Carolina and that offensive lineman Mason Cole will sign a three-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Woods started all 17 games last season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract after playing four years with Dallas. The Vikings, who have salary-cap issues, had interest in retaining Woods but couldn’t compete with what the Panthers offered. Woods got a hefty raise after ranking No. 39 in 2021 by Pro Football Focus out of 92 NFL safeties.

Cole, entering his fifth NFL season, was acquired from Arizona before last season, and started seven games in 2021. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games of the season due to an elbow injury.

The NFL’s legal tampering period started Monday. Woods and Cole can sign their contracts as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

The Vikings entered free agency with 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted in kicker Greg Joseph. They are expected to retain Joseph after Monday putting a $2.433 million tender on him.