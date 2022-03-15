News
Vikings’ free-agent exodus: Xavier Woods to sign with Carolina, Mason Cole with Pittsburgh
On the first day of free agency, the Vikings lost two free agents.
Sources said that safety Xavier Woods will sign a three-year, $15.75 million deal with Carolina and that offensive lineman Mason Cole will sign a three-year deal with Pittsburgh.
Woods started all 17 games last season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract after playing four years with Dallas. The Vikings, who have salary-cap issues, had interest in retaining Woods but couldn’t compete with what the Panthers offered. Woods got a hefty raise after ranking No. 39 in 2021 by Pro Football Focus out of 92 NFL safeties.
Cole, entering his fifth NFL season, was acquired from Arizona before last season, and started seven games in 2021. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games of the season due to an elbow injury.
The NFL’s legal tampering period started Monday. Woods and Cole can sign their contracts as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
The Vikings entered free agency with 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted in kicker Greg Joseph. They are expected to retain Joseph after Monday putting a $2.433 million tender on him.
News
Hiring event aims to fill hundreds of jobs at Busch Stadium before Opening Day
ST. LOUIS — After a delay in the MLB season, it’s back to business for the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Now, as the fans get ready to fill the stands, Delaware North Sports Service is hoping to fill hundreds of positions with opening day less than a month away.
“We have concessions, stand attendants, supervisors retail positions bartenders pretty much any position we can think of we’re still looking for,” Delaware North Sportservice Food and Beverage Director Mackenzie Rosener said.
The hiring event went from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m at Busch Stadium. Concession employees can make between $20-$30 dollars an hour.
Rosener said she’s glad to have the chance to welcome new staff and glad the labor dispute was resolved.
“It was a very nerve-wracking week for us the back and forth, but we are so excited and we’re very fortunate that we aren’t losing any games any home stands,” she said.
DeAngelo Caldwell of St. Louis City had a plan Monday afternoon — apply for a job and get hired.
“I came here, and it took three minutes,” Caldwell said with a big smile.
Excited and grateful, Caldwell said after being in between jobs for the last few months, he hopes to take advantage of his new employment.
“I’m going to sit here bar back for a while, and then I’m going to try and move up to other places do other things.”
The flexible hours, room for growth professionally, and work for the hometown team left him in a great mood on Monday afternoon.
“It makes me feel really good because I’m going to see everybody in my city,” Caldwell said.
News
Dead crow mystery solved – Missouri wildlife officials discover the answer
ST. LOUIS – State wildlife authorities have finally determined the cause of death for dozens of crows that were recently found dead in Downtown St. Louis and elsewhere in the metropolitan area.
As many as 36 dead crows were found outside the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in early February. Another 50 dead crows were reported at Creve Coeur Lake around the same time.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) did not find any obvious signs of trauma. Preliminary testing of the dead crows did not yield an immediate answer.
Five of the birds taken from the federal courthouse were sent to Southwestern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study (SCWDS) College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia in Athens. According to the MDC, the examinations included thorough necropsies and pathogen screening.
As a result of those tests, the final diagnosis is that the birds died from a avian reovirus infection. Crows, a member of the Corvidae family, develop a peculiar type of ARV infection called corvid orthoreovirus.
The virus is spread through fecal-oral transmission, which happens when crowd gather in tight spaces for winter roosting. Health officials said the virus causes severe damage and even hemorrhaging to internal organs, most notably the intestines, leading to rapid death. This is known as “winter mortality” among ornithologists.
According to the MDC, avian reoviruses do not pose a threat to human beings or other mammals.
News
Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers
On the first day of free agency, the Vikings lost their first free agent.
Mason Cole, who started seven games last season at center and guard, agreed Monday to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source said.
Cole, entering his fifth NFL season, was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals before last season. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games of the season due to an elbow injury.
The NFL’s legal tampering period started Monday. Cole can sign his contract as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
Vikings’ free-agent exodus: Xavier Woods to sign with Carolina, Mason Cole with Pittsburgh
Hiring event aims to fill hundreds of jobs at Busch Stadium before Opening Day
Dead crow mystery solved – Missouri wildlife officials discover the answer
Mason Cole leaves Vikings for three-year deal with Steelers
Lake Elmo man dies in fiery two-car crash in Oakdale
Theater: ‘Parks’ is a snapshot of renowned photographer and visionary who grew up in St. Paul
Owner of Hastings insurance agency siphoned $173K from elderly mother’s trust account, charges allege
Former St. Paul woman lends family home at Polish-Ukranian border to migrant refugees
Russian biolab conspiracy theory finds support in US
Recent trades ‘really cool to see’ as Twins reshape roster
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead