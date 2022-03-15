News
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips on heels of Michael Pierce saying contract restructure was sought
The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Smith.
A source confirmed that it will be a three-year, $19.5 million deal for Phillips, who played the past four seasons with Buffalo. The signing of Phillips could mean that the Vikings will move on from defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who told the Pioneer Press earlier Monday that the Vikings have asked him to restructure his contract.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined to provide additional details. The Vikings have been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would pay him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a salary-cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce would provide the Vikings with $6.235,294 in cap room.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games in played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021.
Photos: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear
The interior ruins of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling were visible from the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. People in winter coats and hats took cover from an attack inside a building entryway in Mariupol, a besieged port city. And in neighboring Poland, a young refugee in blue jeans and a red sweatshirt played with a green, toy horn inside the Przemysl train station.
On the 19th day of the war in Ukraine, AP photographers captured scenes of destruction and fear across the embattled country — and some moments of playfulness among children forced to flee their homeland — as Russian artillery kept falling from the sky, shattering buildings and lives. No breakthrough was made in high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine, and a Red Cross official said Moscow’s unrelenting bombardment has created “nothing short of a nightmare’ for civilians.
In Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest suffering, a woman in a fur coat walked down the street as flames poured out of the window of a nearby apartment shelled by artillery. Elsewhere in the city, under a partially blue sky, men huddled around a makeshift stove to prepare a meal.
In Lviv, in western Ukraine, volunteers at a workshop prepared first-aid kits and worked with blue and yellow fabric to sew Ukrainian flags, while people displaced from their homes were served meals at a school canteen.
In Poland, veterinarians set up a rescue service for animals left behind by the war, including a small black dog with white paws, and a white baby goat with deformed hooves, named Sascha.
Giants sign Colts right guard Mark Glowinski, watch Evan Engram leave for big-spending Jaguars
Monday was a somewhat encouraging day for Daniel Jones.
The Giants didn’t sign Mitchell Trubisky to compete with him, and they landed a new right guard for his offensive line: Indianapolis Colts free agent Mark Glowinski.
They also agreed with two depth receivers: Robert Foster, 27, a former Brian Daboll player at Alabama and Buffalo who spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad; and C.J. Board, 28, a re-signing whose 2021 Giants season was cut short by a broken left arm.
One after another, the Giants’ own free agents strolled out the door: tight end Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars, special teamer Keion Crossen to the Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Austin Johnson to the L.A. Chargers.
That’s the result of the Giants making low-ball offers, though, and saving the money they do have for targeted signings at positions of desperate need.
New Giants GM Joe Schoen agreed with Glowinski on a reported three-year, $20 million contract that includes $11.4 million guaranteed. That is designed to fill one of the four holes on the Giants’ five-man front.
Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, agreed to a reported two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll have a chance to start.
Trubisky had been named in several reports as a Giants target, but signing him would have kicked off an ill-advised training camp competition and undone John Mara’s January commitment to Jones for a fourth pro year.
It’s important to note that signing Glowinski, 29, does not guarantee the Giants are rock solid at right guard. Glowinski platooned/split reps with Colts guard Chris Reed for several games midseason in 2021 after Reed had filled in well for injured Quenton Nelson on the left.
Glowinski has had struggles in pass protection. He allowed 38 pressures in 16 games last season, per Pro Football Focus. That’s a higher rate than the player he’s replacing. Will Hernandez surrendered 36 in 17 games last season.
The Giants simply are putting their trust in offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to get the most out of his new group. And they don’t have the money to compete at the top of the guard market for a player like the Niners’ Laken Tomlinson, who went to the Jets on a three-year, $40 million deal with $27 million guaranteed.
Their salary cap crunch was created by former GM Dave Gettleman’s woeful mismanagement and ownership’s ill-advised 2021 spending spree to go all-in and abandon a plan to rebuild.
By contrast, it had to be tough for Giants fans to watch the Jets open their wallet for Tomlinson and reported deals for Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (three years, $24 million), and re-signings with receiver Braxton Berrios (two years, $12 million, $7 million guaranteed) and Tevin Coleman.
The Jaguars charged out of the gate as the biggest spenders of the NFL’s 48-hour free agent negotiating period, a window that will run into the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, when all of these agreements will become official.
Jacksonville inked reported deals with Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million, $37 million guaranteed), Raiders receiver Zay Jones (three years, up to $24 million), Engram (one-year, $9 million), Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Falcons LB Foye Oluokun (three years, $45 million) and Jets NT Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30 million).
The biggest quarterback news of the day was that the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as his two preferred suitors in a potential trade, per Pro Football Network.
Watson could end up in the same division as Tom Brady, who unretired on Sunday to play a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Noteworthy top tier free agents at several other positions cashed in, too.
Patriots corner J.C. Jackson agreed with the Chargers on a reported five-year, $82.5 million deal. Seahawks tight end Will Dissley stuck in Seattle on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15.98 guaranteed.
Former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill got paid to re-sign in Cincinnati on a reported three-year, $30 million deal with $15 million in year one. And two NFC East teams paid pass rushers to chase Jones around the Giants’ backfield:
The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension to stay in Dallas, according to a source, making him the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of full guaranteed deals.
And Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick, of Camden, N.J., and Temple University, went home to the Philadelphia Eagles on a reported three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed. ESPN and NFL Network reported a majority of the contracts on Monday.
The Giants still have needs all over their roster and created another one by losing Crossen, who signed what Pro Football Network reported as a three-year, $10.5 million deal. Johnson reportedly inked a two-year contract worth up to $14 million with incentives.
They have decisions to make on trades or releases for corner James Bradberry, who has a large cap hit; safety Logan Ryan, whom some in the front office want out; and running back Saquon Barkley, whom the team has had conversations about possibly moving.
They’re expected to shop in the bargain bin or use their nine draft picks, undrafted free agent signings or other teams’ roster cuts to fill most of their needs.
Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch as backups. Ravens linebackers Josh Bynes and Chris Board are likely targets for Wink Martindale’s new defense. And while the Giants did sign Jamie Gillan to a futures deal and cut Riley Dixon, keep an eye on the market for both long-snappers and punters.
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address this week to the U.S. Congress, part of a series of high-profile speeches from a leader working to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, an event that will be livestreamed for the public. It follows an address he delivered last week to the U.K. Parliament that carried echoes of Winston Churchill’s stirring words during World War II. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a speech to Canada’s parliament.
“It’s such a privilege to have this leader of this country, where these people are fighting for their democracy and our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday during an event at the Brooklyn Bridge with New York lawmakers.
Pelosi said Zelenskyy asked for the meeting when they spoke at the end of last week, and lawmakers are “thrilled” to have him address Congress.
The talk comes as the Ukrainians are fighting for their country’s survival in the escalating war as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his assault, including airstrikes on the capital, Kyiv. Zelenskyy has pleaded with the U.S. for more air support, including the transfer of planes from neighboring Poland. Civilians in Ukraine are taking up arms to hold back Putin’s regime, but the war has launched a mass exodus of more then 2.8 million people from Ukraine.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday announcing the address.
They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes after Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Biden is expected to sign a big spending bill containing Ukraine aid into law on Tuesday, but lawmakers expect to hear more from Zelenskyy about his country’s immediate needs. During Pelosi’s call last week, Zelenskyy said his country would need help rebuilding from the war.
“We have to do more in terms of meeting the needs of some of the 2.7 million refugees,” she said.
She said of the Ukrainians, “They’re fighting for democracy writ large.”
In their statement Monday, the congressional leaders said Congress “remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression.”
Earlier this month, Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.
The Ukrainian president has specifically sought air support to battle the Russians, including the transfer of Soviet-era MiGs from Poland, but the Pentagon has closed the door on that idea for now, worried it could escalate U.S. involvement.
Schumer said Monday that it’s among the highest honors of any Congress to welcome foreign heads of state, “but it is nearly unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country’s survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy.”
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.
